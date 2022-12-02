U.S. markets open in 1 hour 36 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,079.50
    -2.25 (-0.06%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,396.00
    -33.00 (-0.10%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,050.00
    -12.75 (-0.11%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,882.80
    -0.90 (-0.05%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    81.92
    +0.70 (+0.86%)
     

  • Gold

    1,812.10
    -3.10 (-0.17%)
     

  • Silver

    22.90
    +0.05 (+0.24%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0540
    +0.0011 (+0.11%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.5290
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    20.26
    -0.32 (-1.55%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2284
    +0.0028 (+0.23%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    134.0690
    -1.2370 (-0.91%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    17,017.02
    -116.22 (-0.68%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    404.21
    -1.94 (-0.48%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,545.66
    -12.83 (-0.17%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,777.90
    -448.18 (-1.59%)
     

Global Legal Services Market Report 2022: Featuring Baker & McKenzie, Deloitte, Ernst & Young, KPMG & More

Research and Markets
·3 min read
Company Logo
Company Logo

Dublin, Dec. 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Legal Services Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Services (Taxation, Real Estate, Litigation, Bankruptcy, Labor/Employment, Corporate), by Firm Size, by Provider, and Segment Forecasts, 2022-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global legal services market size is anticipated to reach USD 1.36 trillion by 2030, exhibiting a CAGR of over 5.3% during the forecast period. The increasing use of the latest technologies in offering legal services is projected to drive market growth. A strong significance of transparency in the relationship with customers is also projected to drive the development of the market.

Chatbots are increasingly adopted by law firms to help them optimize their work processes and save money and time for themselves and their clients. Chatbots can assist law companies with a variety of activities, including digitization of data and searching for lawyer-specific documents, and other tasks. Chatbots can also assist in the follow-up of non-responsive clients and the gathering of essential information via automated conversations.

Law companies are seeking different ways to assist their clients in minimizing risks and compliance costs by assisting them in better managing information, creating the path for the adoption of document automation software in legal services. End-users are guided through a questionnaire to gather necessary data and direct them through the entire document formation process via document automation software. End-users are relieved of the time-consuming task of deciphering the document's terminology with this method.

Social networking has the potential to completely change the way legal services are delivered. As a result, law professionals are using a variety of social media tools to perform a plethora of legal tasks even while pursuing their career aspirations. Social networking platforms, including Facebook, Twitter, and LinkedIn are predominantly helping law professionals in connecting with a larger audience.

Legal Services Market Report Highlights

  • The corporate segment is projected to be the leading service segment during the forecast period, as arguments over harassment of employees, and organizational discrimination audits, and copyright violation & patent infringement continue to rise..

  • Due to expanded opportunities for attorneys in both large and small and mid-sized businesses, the private practicing attorneys' segment is predicted to grow significantly throughout the forecast period..

  • Law firms are modifying their hiring practices to meet the changing needs of their customers..

  • Law firms are partnering with professional service providers to deliver unified diverse services to their clients.

Market Dynamics

Market Drivers

  • Technological Disruptions in the Legal Industry

  • Growth of Alternative Legal Service Providers

Market Restraints

  • Regulatory Challenges in the Legal Industry

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1 Methodology

Chapter 2 Executive Summary

Chapter 3 Legal Services Market Industry Outlook

Chapter 4 Legal Services Market Service Type Outlook

Chapter 5 Legal Services Market Firm Size Outlook

Chapter 6 Legal Services Market Provider Outlook

Chapter 7 Legal Services Market Regional Outlook

Chapter 8 Competitive Landscape

Companies Mentioned

  • Baker & McKenzie

  • Clifford Chance LLP

  • Deloitte

  • DLA Piper

  • Ernst & Young (EY)

  • Kirkland & Ellis LLP

  • KPMG

  • Latham & Watkins LLP

  • PwC

  • Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom LLP and Affiliates

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/4h0u9h

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


Recommended Stories

  • Disney Proposal to Restructure, on McKinsey’s Advice, Triggered Uproar From Creative Executives

    Tension flared over plans to take control of marketing and other decisions away from content chiefs at Disney.

  • Here's how much the typical baby boomer has saved for retirement — how do you stack up right now?

    And if you’re behind? It’s OK boomer. There’s still some time to catch up.

  • OPEC+ Oil Export Cut Blunted by Surge in Russian Shipments

    (Bloomberg) -- OPEC’s efforts to deliver a substantial oil-output cut are being blunted the group’s allies.Most Read from BloombergMusk’s Neuralink Hopes to Implant Computer in Human Brain in Six MonthsBeverly Hills Cop Was California’s Highest-Paid Municipal WorkerAn Arizona County’s Refusal to Certify Election Results Could Cost GOP a House SeatBlackstone’s $69 Billion Real Estate Fund Hits Redemption LimitMusk Suspends Ye From Twitter After Offensive Image PostThe Organization of Petroleum Ex

  • ‘I wish someone had warned me not to take my current job.’ 1 in 5 employees now reports being ‘miserable’ at work. Sound familiar? If so, this may be the No. 1 money move to make now

    Job unhappiness is at an all-time high. Here's what to do with your finances if you feel like you might need to quit.

  • Boeing gains new congressional support for MAX certification extensions

    The Boeing Co. has garnered the support of another senator in its hopes of gaining congressional approval for a certification deadline extension for its newest 737 MAX variants. Sen. Maria Cantwell, D-Wash., this week presented a draft proposal that would allow the coming MAX 10 and MAX 7 to bypass a Dec. 27 deadline for upgraded cockpit equipment. According to a report from Reuters, Cantwell’s proposed amendment would, however, require retrofits of other enhanced safety measures on all MAX aircraft that Boeing (NYSE: BA) would have to cover.

  • California, others ask court to temporarily stop $4 billion Albertsons dividend payment

    The attorneys general of California, Illinois and Washington D.C. asked a federal court on Thursday for a preliminary injunction that would prevent Albertsons Companies Inc, which is being purchased by rival Kroger Co, from paying a $4 billion dividend to shareholders. The state officials said in a court filing that Kroger, which does not yet own its rival, agreed with Albertsons that Albertsons would pay the dividend at the beginning of the merger review. "Payment of the special dividend, in conjunction with the restrictions defendants' merger agreement imposes on Albertsons' ability to borrow money, likely will hamper Albertsons' ability to compete with Kroger and other grocers, leaving shoppers facing higher prices, worse service, less innovation, closure of their local Safeway or other Albertsons supermarket, or all of the above," they said in the filing.

  • Analyst Report: Costco Wholesale Corporation

    The leading warehouse club, Costco has 838 stores worldwide (at the end of fiscal 2022), with most sales derived in the United States (73%) and Canada (14%). It sells memberships that allow customers to shop in its warehouses, which feature low prices on a limited product assortment. Costco mainly caters to individual shoppers, but nearly 20% of paid members carry business memberships. Food and sundries accounted for nearly 39% of fiscal 2022 sales, with non-food merchandise 27%, warehouse ancillary and other businesses (such as fuel and pharmacy) 21%, and fresh food 13%. Costco’s warehouses average around 146,000 square feet; over 75% of its locations offer fuel. About 7% of Costco’s global sales come from e-commerce (excluding same-day grocery and various other services).

  • Zacks Industry Outlook Highlights AT&T, Cambium Networks and Starry Group Holdings

    AT&T, Cambium Networks and Starry Group Holdings are part of the Zacks Industry Outlook article.

  • Layoffs Hit White-Collar Workers as Amazon, Walmart, Others Cut Jobs

    Demand has fallen for professionals in technology, legal, scientific and finance fields, as companies that ramped up staffing during the pandemic, including tech firms, slow down hiring or cut jobs.

  • Salesforce Orders Some Workers Back to Offices as Growth Slows

    (Bloomberg) -- Salesforce Inc., one of the first tech companies to let employees work from anywhere, is requiring some sales workers to return to the office and abide by other productivity rules as the software maker grapples with slowing revenue growth.Most Read from BloombergMusk’s Neuralink Hopes to Implant Computer in Human Brain in Six MonthsBeverly Hills Cop Was California’s Highest-Paid Municipal WorkerAn Arizona County’s Refusal to Certify Election Results Could Cost GOP a House SeatBlac

  • In Peru's hills, an artisanal miner boom frustrates Big Copper's plans

    In the hills of Tapairihua in Peru's Andes, Samuel Retamozo and other artisanal miners have found a rich seam of copper on their indigenous community's land. There's just one problem - the seam is within the site of Southern Copper Corp's planned $2.6 billion Los Chancas mine. One of the world's biggest copper miners, it also has a permit to dig in the same area.

  • Warren Buffett Stock Portfolio: Top 10 Stock Picks

    In this article we’ll dive into the Warren Buffett Stock Portfolio: Top 10 Stock Picks. For the Oracle of Omaha’s top stock picks, check out the Warren Buffett Stock Portfolio: Top 5 Stock Picks. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL), The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO), and Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) are some of the gigantic stock positions owned by […]

  • Saudi Oil Exports Drop as Shipments to US and China Plunge

    (Bloomberg) -- Saudi Arabia’s crude exports declined in November, as shipments to the US plunged to a multiyear low and flows to China slumped.Most Read from BloombergMusk’s Neuralink Hopes to Implant Computer in Human Brain in Six MonthsAn Arizona County’s Refusal to Certify Election Results Could Cost GOP a House SeatBeverly Hills Cop Was California’s Highest-Paid Municipal WorkerNew York, Singapore Are the World’s Most Expensive Cities Right NowStocks Churn After Big Rally With VIX Now Below

  • Wells Fargo cuts hundreds of jobs in mortgage business - Bloomberg News

    Higher inflation and rapidly rising mortgage rates have started to weigh on the housing market as buying homes becomes costlier, hitting what was until last year a booming industry. The latest reductions in the lender's mortgage unit add to thousands already made by Wells Fargo this year, the Bloomberg report said. In June, JPMorgan Chase & Co, the largest U.S. bank by assets, had also started laying off employees in its mortgage business.

  • TD's $13.4B acquisition of First Horizon faces delayed closing

    It had originally planned to close the deal in the first fiscal quarter of 2023 — which began Nov. 1.

  • Canadian Oil Giant Plans to Pump Record Crude in 2023

    (Bloomberg) -- Canadian Natural Resources Ltd., Canada’s largest oil and gas producer, is aiming to raise production as high as 1 million barrels a day in 2023 for the first time as the company ramps up drilling amid historically high prices. Most Read from BloombergMusk’s Neuralink Hopes to Implant Computer in Human Brain in Six MonthsAn Arizona County’s Refusal to Certify Election Results Could Cost GOP a House SeatScientists Revive 48,500-Year-Old ‘Zombie Virus’ Buried in IceStock Traders Che

  • Medical vs. Regular Retirement: Do You Know the Difference?

    Many of us are familiar with the traditional route to retirement. You get a job, open retirement savings accounts and eventually enter your golden years and retire. Then you sit back and enjoy the fruits of your labors. However, not … Continue reading → The post Medical Retirement vs. Regular Retirement appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Airbus wary of squeezing out suppliers as tops hiring target

    Airbus, struggling to meet resurgent jet demand in the face of crumbling supply chains and labour shortages, has exceeded this year's hiring targets but is wary of crowding out its own critical suppliers in the race to populate factories. Airbus recruited "much more" than the 6,000 people required in its initial forecasts this year, Chief Human Resources Officer Thierry Baril told reporters this week. But the European planemaker is also having to monitor the risk of over-hiring at the expense of its own suppliers, which could put even more pressure on a weakened supply chain.

  • Biotech Company Says Citadel Securities, Other Big Traders Manipulated Its Stock Price

    A biotechnology company accused Citadel Securities LLC, Susquehanna International Group LLP and other Wall Street firms of driving down its stock price through a series of illicit trading tactics. In a lawsuit filed Thursday in Manhattan federal court, Northwest Biotherapeutics alleged the market makers had repeatedly engaged in “spoofing,“ where traders place orders with an intent to fool other investors about a stock’s demand and manipulate the price.

  • Pensions dashboard: Savers to get inflation warning

    FCA sets out plans to help people understand pensions.