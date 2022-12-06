U.S. markets open in 4 hours 33 minutes

MEET:

Costco — Yahoo Finance's Company of the Year

Global Legal Services Pricing Platform 2022: AMLAW 200, NLJ 500, Magic Circle Hourly Rates of Individual Attorneys and Support Staff at Over 1,900 Law Firms for Over 12,000 Companies

Research and Markets
·3 min read
Company Logo
Company Logo

Kirkland Ellis 2021-2022 Rates by Associate Class Year

Davis Polk v Simpson Thacher 2022 Rates by Position

Mayer Brown LLP and Island Industries Inc

Dublin, Dec. 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Legal Services Pricing Platform" database has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Legal Services Pricing Platform details the hourly rates of individual attorneys and support staff at over 1,900 law firms worldwide (AMLAW 200, NLJ 500, Magic Circle and Others).

Unlike surveys, peer comparisons and e-billing reports, the Platform allows you to compare your firm's or counsel's rates directly against those of your closest competitors by annual revenue size, practice and geography.

The Platform takes the guesswork out of anonymized data by providing you with clarity and transparency so that you can make the best pricing decisions possible, whether engagement by engagement or firm wide.

Legal Services Pricing Platform provides solutions to Law Firms, Corporate Counsel and Consulting firms by:

  • Driving the Annual Rate Adjustment Process by Law Firms

  • Negotiating Multi-Year Agreements by Corporate Counsel

  • Determining Transfer Pricing and Advisory Services Pricing by Consulting Firms

  • Providing Decision-Makers with real-time comparative rate evidence to change their hourly rates

  • Determining pricing strategy enterprise-wide or engagement by engagement (litigation or transactions)

  • Developing AFA Pricing Models

  • Proving hourly rates to be fair and reasonable in court (Fee Motion Advisory Services)

  • Verifying Lateral Hire Billing Rates

Key Benefits:

  • Price appropriately: View hourly rates by individual attorneys (Name, Firm, Client, Graduation and License Year, Practice Areas, City of Practice, Billed Rate and Standard Rate) at over 1,900 law firms. Directly compare hourly rate differences by attorney, law firm, practice area, experience and location (city / state / province / country).

  • Win more RFPs at optimum pricing: Compare Corporate Counsel's hiring and paying practices by law firm and engagement types for over 12,000 companies (inc. Fortune 500 and Global 500), increasing your chances of winning more RFPs at the price you want.

  • Budget engagements using real-time data: Legal Project Management (LPM) allows you to see how large law firms staffed and billed matters by Position (Partner, Counsel, Associate and Support Staff), enabling you to budget similar engagements with confidence.

Sample data available:

  • Kirkland Ellis 2021-2022 Rates by Associate Class Year

  • Davis Polk v Simpson Thacher 2022 Rates by Position

  • Mayer Brown LLP and Island Industries Inc

Companies Mentioned

1,900 Law Firms Included in the Platform

  • AMLAW 200

  • NLJ 500

  • Magic Circle

Consulting Firms Included in the Platform

  • PwC

  • KPMG

  • Deloitte

  • Ernst & Young

  • McKinsey

  • Grant Thornton

  • FTI Consulting

12,000 Companies Included in the Platform

  • Fortune 500

  • Global 500

For more information about this database visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/t2tc7z

Attachments

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


