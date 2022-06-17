U.S. markets open in 31 minutes

Global Legionella Testing Market (2022 to 2027) - Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecasts

Research and Markets
·6 min read
Global Legionella Testing Market

Dublin, June 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Legionella Testing Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global legionella testing market reached a value of US$ 261 Million in 2021. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach US$ 424 Million by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 8.38% during 2022-2027. Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, we are continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic on different end use sectors. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.

Legionella is an infection affecting the lower respiratory tract, which can lead to severe pneumonia, Pontiac fever, and illness with flu-like symptoms. Its testing helps to identify the existence of bacteria or antigens in blood, urine, and sputum. Presently, various testing methods are available to diagnose Legionella disease, including urinary antigen, paired serology, Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR), Direct Fluorescent Antibody (DFA) stain, and culture of lower respiratory secretions. As per the testing results, macrolides, quinolones, tetracycline, doxycycline, minocycline, trimethoprim and other antibiotic treatments are usually administered to patients.

Global Legionella Testing Market Trends:

Adults over the age of 50 years are more likely to develop Legionella. Consequently, the increasing geriatric population worldwide represents one of the major factors influencing the market positively. Moreover, the rising number of individuals who smoke and have cancer, diabetes, kidney disease, human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), or other chronic illnesses are at the risk of infection and hospitalization.

Since the mortality rate of Legionella is high, there is an increase in the demand for its effective diagnostic tests and treatments. Besides this, Legionella-causing bacteria are majorly found in different natural and artificial aquatic environments, such as cooling towers, respiratory therapy equipment, fountains, misting devices, spa pools, and water systems in hotels, homes, and factories. As a result, health agencies of numerous countries are developing an effective water safety plan (WSP) to minimize the proliferation of Legionella in the water.

This, in turn, is escalating the demand for Legionella testing in workplace buildings to comply with the legislation. Furthermore, recent clinical trials on diagnostic and treatment strategies for adult patients with community-acquired pneumonia are contributing to the growth of the market.

Key Market Segmentation:

The publisher provides an analysis of the key trends in each sub-segment of the global legionella testing market, along with forecasts at the global, regional and country level from 2022-2027. Our report has categorized the market based on application and end user.

Breakup by Application:

  • Water Testing

  • Microbial Culture

  • DFA Stain

  • PCR

  • Others

  • IVD Testing

  • Blood Culture

  • Urine Antigen Test

  • DFA Stain

  • PCR

  • Others

Breakup by End User:

  • Diagnostic Laboratories

  • Hospital and Clinics

  • Others

Breakup by Region:

  • Europe

  • Italy

  • Germany

  • France

  • Spain

  • United Kingdom

  • Russia

  • Others

  • North America

  • United States

  • Canada

  • Asia Pacific

  • China

  • Japan

  • Australia

  • South Korea

  • Indonesia

  • Singapore

  • Others

  • Latin America

  • Brazil

  • Mexico

  • Others

  • Middle East and Africa

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined with some of the key players being Abbott Laboratories, Becton, Dickinson and Company, BioMerieux SA, Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc, Eiken Chemical Co. Ltd, Quidel Corporation, Takara Bio Inc., and Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Key Questions Answered in this Report:

  • How has the global legionella testing market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

  • What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global legionella testing market?

  • What are the key regional markets?

  • What is the breakup of the market based on the application?

  • What is the breakup of the market based on the end user?

  • What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?

  • What are the key driving factors and challenges in the industry?

  • What is the structure of the global legionella testing industry and who are the key players?

  • What is the degree of competition in the industry?

Key Topics Covered:

1 Preface

2 Scope and Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Introduction
4.1 Overview
4.2 Key Industry Trends

5 Global Legionella Testing Market
5.1 Market Overview
5.2 Market Performance
5.3 Impact of COVID-19
5.4 Market Forecast

6 Market Breakup by Application
6.1 Water Testing
6.1.1 Market Trends
6.1.2 Market Breakup by Type
6.1.2.1 Microbial Culture
6.1.2.2 DFA Stain
6.1.2.3 PCR
6.1.2.4 Others
6.1.3 Market Forecast
6.2 IVD Testing
6.2.1 Market Trends
6.2.2 Market Breakup by Type
6.2.2.1 Blood Culture
6.2.2.2 Urine Antigen Test
6.2.2.3 DFA Stain
6.2.2.4 PCR
6.2.2.5 Others
6.2.3 Market Forecast

7 Market Breakup by End User
7.1 Diagnostic Laboratories
7.1.1 Market Trends
7.1.2 Market Forecast
7.2 Hospital and Clinics
7.2.1 Market Trends
7.2.2 Market Forecast
7.3 Others
7.3.1 Market Trends
7.3.2 Market Forecast

8 Market Breakup by Region

9 SWOT Analysis

10 Value Chain Analysis

11 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

12 Price Analysis

13 Competitive Landscape
13.1 Market Structure
13.2 Key Players
13.3 Profiles of Key Players
13.3.1 Abbott Laboratories
13.3.1.1 Company Overview
13.3.1.2 Product Portfolio
13.3.1.3 Financials
13.3.1.4 SWOT Analysis
13.3.2 Becton, Dickinson and Company
13.3.2.1 Company Overview
13.3.2.2 Product Portfolio
13.3.2.3 Financials
13.3.2.4 SWOT Analysis
13.3.3 BioMerieux SA
13.3.3.1 Company Overview
13.3.3.2 Product Portfolio
13.3.3.3 Financials
13.3.3.4 SWOT Analysis
13.3.4 Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc
13.3.4.1 Company Overview
13.3.4.2 Product Portfolio
13.3.4.3 Financials
13.3.4.4 SWOT Analysis
13.3.5 Eiken Chemical Co. Ltd
13.3.5.1 Company Overview
13.3.5.2 Product Portfolio
13.3.5.3 Financials
13.3.6 Quidel Corporation
13.3.6.1 Company Overview
13.3.6.2 Product Portfolio
13.3.6.3 Financials
13.3.6.4 SWOT Analysis
13.3.7 Takara Bio Inc.
13.3.7.1 Company Overview
13.3.7.2 Product Portfolio
13.3.7.3 financials
13.3.8 Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.
13.3.8.1 Company Overview
13.3.8.2 Product Portfolio
13.3.8.3 Financials
13.3.8.4 SWOT Analysis

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/7idkt3

