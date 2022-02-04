U.S. markets open in 27 minutes

JUST IN:

U.S. employers added 467,000 jobs (125,000 expected), unemployment rate rose to 4%

Payrolls unexpectedly rose in January despite Omicron; previous months' data revised upward

Global Lemon Oil Market to Reach $1.1 Billion by 2027

ReportLinker
·26 min read

Abstract: - Global Lemon Oil Market to Reach $1. 1 Billion by 2027. - Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Lemon Oil estimated at US$734. 8 Million in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$1.

New York, Feb. 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Lemon Oil Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06032050/?utm_source=GNW
1 Billion by 2027, growing at aCAGR of 5.3% over the period 2020-2027. Inorganic, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 5.1% CAGR and reach US$679.5 Million by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Organic segment is readjusted to a revised 5.7% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
- The U.S. Market is Estimated at $198.1 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 8.7% CAGR
- The Lemon Oil market in the U.S. is estimated at US$198.1 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$226.7 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 8.6% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.9% and 4.3% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.8% CAGR.

- Select Competitors (Total 52 Featured) -

  • A.G industries

  • AOS Products Private Limited

  • Citromax

  • Doterra International

  • Edens Garden

  • Khadi Natural

  • Med International S.A.

  • Paras Perfumers

  • Plant Therapy

  • Ras Luxury Oils

  • Royal Aroma

  • Tropical Enterprises

  • Vigon International, Inc.




Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06032050/?utm_source=GNW

I. METHODOLOGY

II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06032050/?utm_source=GNW

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001


