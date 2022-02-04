U.S. markets open in 27 minutes

JUST IN:

U.S. employers added 467,000 jobs (125,000 expected), unemployment rate rose to 4%

Payrolls unexpectedly rose in January despite Omicron; previous months' data revised upward

Global Lentil Flour Market to Reach $10.8 Billion by 2027

ReportLinker
·25 min read

Abstract: - Global Lentil Flour Market to Reach $10. 8 Billion by 2027. - Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Lentil Flour estimated at US$4. 4 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$10.

New York, Feb. 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Lentil Flour Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06032051/?utm_source=GNW
8 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 13.8% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Bakery & Snacks, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 15% CAGR and reach US$3.8 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Dairy Products segment is readjusted to a revised 13.4% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
- The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.2 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 18.1% CAGR
- The Lentil Flour market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.2 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$2.4 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 18.1% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 9.7% and 12.1% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 10.9% CAGR.
- Meat Products Segment to Record 13.1% CAGR
- In the global Meat Products segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 12.3% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$552.4 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$1.2 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$1.6 Billion by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 14.7% CAGR through the analysis period.

- Select Competitors (Total 55 Featured) -

  • AGT Food and Ingredients Inc.

  • Archer-Daniels-Midland Company

  • Associated British Foods plc

  • Best Cooking Pulses, Inc.

  • Blue Mountain Organics Distribution, LLC.

  • Healthy Food Ingredients, LLC

  • Ingredion Incorporated

  • Martinorossi SpA

  • Molino Rossetto SpA

  • Pure Living Organic;




Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06032051/?utm_source=GNW

I. METHODOLOGY

II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: World Current & Future Analysis for Lentil Flour by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 2: World Historic Review for Lentil Flour by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR

Table 3: World 15-Year Perspective for Lentil Flour by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa Markets for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

Table 4: World Current & Future Analysis for Bakery & Snacks by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 5: World Historic Review for Bakery & Snacks by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 6: World 15-Year Perspective for Bakery & Snacks by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

Table 7: World Current & Future Analysis for Dairy Products by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 8: World Historic Review for Dairy Products by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR

Table 9: World 15-Year Perspective for Dairy Products by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

Table 10: World Current & Future Analysis for Meat Products by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 11: World Historic Review for Meat Products by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR

Table 12: World 15-Year Perspective for Meat Products by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

Table 13: World Current & Future Analysis for Beverages by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 14: World Historic Review for Beverages by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR

Table 15: World 15-Year Perspective for Beverages by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

Table 16: World Current & Future Analysis for Animal Feed by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 17: World Historic Review for Animal Feed by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR

Table 18: World 15-Year Perspective for Animal Feed by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

Table 19: World Current & Future Analysis for Other
Applications by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 20: World Historic Review for Other Applications by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 21: World 15-Year Perspective for Other Applications by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

UNITED STATES
Table 22: USA Current & Future Analysis for Lentil Flour by
Application - Bakery & Snacks, Dairy Products, Meat Products,
Beverages, Animal Feed and Other Applications - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 23: USA Historic Review for Lentil Flour by Application -
Bakery & Snacks, Dairy Products, Meat Products, Beverages,
Animal Feed and Other Applications Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR

Table 24: USA 15-Year Perspective for Lentil Flour by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Bakery &
Snacks, Dairy Products, Meat Products, Beverages, Animal Feed
and Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

CANADA
Table 25: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Lentil Flour by
Application - Bakery & Snacks, Dairy Products, Meat Products,
Beverages, Animal Feed and Other Applications - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 26: Canada Historic Review for Lentil Flour by
Application - Bakery & Snacks, Dairy Products, Meat Products,
Beverages, Animal Feed and Other Applications Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 27: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Lentil Flour by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Bakery &
Snacks, Dairy Products, Meat Products, Beverages, Animal Feed
and Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

JAPAN
Table 28: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Lentil Flour by
Application - Bakery & Snacks, Dairy Products, Meat Products,
Beverages, Animal Feed and Other Applications - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 29: Japan Historic Review for Lentil Flour by Application -
Bakery & Snacks, Dairy Products, Meat Products, Beverages,
Animal Feed and Other Applications Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR

Table 30: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Lentil Flour by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Bakery &
Snacks, Dairy Products, Meat Products, Beverages, Animal Feed
and Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

CHINA
Table 31: China Current & Future Analysis for Lentil Flour by
Application - Bakery & Snacks, Dairy Products, Meat Products,
Beverages, Animal Feed and Other Applications - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 32: China Historic Review for Lentil Flour by Application -
Bakery & Snacks, Dairy Products, Meat Products, Beverages,
Animal Feed and Other Applications Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR

Table 33: China 15-Year Perspective for Lentil Flour by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Bakery &
Snacks, Dairy Products, Meat Products, Beverages, Animal Feed
and Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

EUROPE
Table 34: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Lentil Flour by
Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia
and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 35: Europe Historic Review for Lentil Flour by Geographic
Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of
Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 36: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Lentil Flour by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe
Markets for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

Table 37: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Lentil Flour by
Application - Bakery & Snacks, Dairy Products, Meat Products,
Beverages, Animal Feed and Other Applications - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 38: Europe Historic Review for Lentil Flour by
Application - Bakery & Snacks, Dairy Products, Meat Products,
Beverages, Animal Feed and Other Applications Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 39: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Lentil Flour by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Bakery &
Snacks, Dairy Products, Meat Products, Beverages, Animal Feed
and Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

FRANCE
Table 40: France Current & Future Analysis for Lentil Flour by
Application - Bakery & Snacks, Dairy Products, Meat Products,
Beverages, Animal Feed and Other Applications - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 41: France Historic Review for Lentil Flour by
Application - Bakery & Snacks, Dairy Products, Meat Products,
Beverages, Animal Feed and Other Applications Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 42: France 15-Year Perspective for Lentil Flour by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Bakery &
Snacks, Dairy Products, Meat Products, Beverages, Animal Feed
and Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

GERMANY
Table 43: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Lentil Flour by
Application - Bakery & Snacks, Dairy Products, Meat Products,
Beverages, Animal Feed and Other Applications - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 44: Germany Historic Review for Lentil Flour by
Application - Bakery & Snacks, Dairy Products, Meat Products,
Beverages, Animal Feed and Other Applications Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 45: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Lentil Flour by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Bakery &
Snacks, Dairy Products, Meat Products, Beverages, Animal Feed
and Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

ITALY
Table 46: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Lentil Flour by
Application - Bakery & Snacks, Dairy Products, Meat Products,
Beverages, Animal Feed and Other Applications - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 47: Italy Historic Review for Lentil Flour by Application -
Bakery & Snacks, Dairy Products, Meat Products, Beverages,
Animal Feed and Other Applications Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR

Table 48: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Lentil Flour by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Bakery &
Snacks, Dairy Products, Meat Products, Beverages, Animal Feed
and Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

UNITED KINGDOM
Table 49: UK Current & Future Analysis for Lentil Flour by
Application - Bakery & Snacks, Dairy Products, Meat Products,
Beverages, Animal Feed and Other Applications - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 50: UK Historic Review for Lentil Flour by Application -
Bakery & Snacks, Dairy Products, Meat Products, Beverages,
Animal Feed and Other Applications Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR

Table 51: UK 15-Year Perspective for Lentil Flour by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Bakery &
Snacks, Dairy Products, Meat Products, Beverages, Animal Feed
and Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

SPAIN
Table 52: Spain Current & Future Analysis for Lentil Flour by
Application - Bakery & Snacks, Dairy Products, Meat Products,
Beverages, Animal Feed and Other Applications - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 53: Spain Historic Review for Lentil Flour by Application -
Bakery & Snacks, Dairy Products, Meat Products, Beverages,
Animal Feed and Other Applications Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR

Table 54: Spain 15-Year Perspective for Lentil Flour by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Bakery &
Snacks, Dairy Products, Meat Products, Beverages, Animal Feed
and Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

RUSSIA
Table 55: Russia Current & Future Analysis for Lentil Flour by
Application - Bakery & Snacks, Dairy Products, Meat Products,
Beverages, Animal Feed and Other Applications - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 56: Russia Historic Review for Lentil Flour by
Application - Bakery & Snacks, Dairy Products, Meat Products,
Beverages, Animal Feed and Other Applications Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 57: Russia 15-Year Perspective for Lentil Flour by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Bakery &
Snacks, Dairy Products, Meat Products, Beverages, Animal Feed
and Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

REST OF EUROPE
Table 58: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for Lentil
Flour by Application - Bakery & Snacks, Dairy Products, Meat
Products, Beverages, Animal Feed and Other Applications -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 59: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Lentil Flour by
Application - Bakery & Snacks, Dairy Products, Meat Products,
Beverages, Animal Feed and Other Applications Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 60: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Lentil Flour
by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Bakery &
Snacks, Dairy Products, Meat Products, Beverages, Animal Feed
and Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 61: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for Lentil
Flour by Geographic Region - Australia, India, South Korea and
Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 62: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Lentil Flour by
Geographic Region - Australia, India, South Korea and Rest of
Asia-Pacific Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 63: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Lentil Flour by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Australia, India, South Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets
for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

Table 64: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for Lentil
Flour by Application - Bakery & Snacks, Dairy Products, Meat
Products, Beverages, Animal Feed and Other Applications -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 65: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Lentil Flour by
Application - Bakery & Snacks, Dairy Products, Meat Products,
Beverages, Animal Feed and Other Applications Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 66: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Lentil Flour by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Bakery &
Snacks, Dairy Products, Meat Products, Beverages, Animal Feed
and Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

AUSTRALIA
Table 67: Australia Current & Future Analysis for Lentil Flour
by Application - Bakery & Snacks, Dairy Products, Meat
Products, Beverages, Animal Feed and Other Applications -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 68: Australia Historic Review for Lentil Flour by
Application - Bakery & Snacks, Dairy Products, Meat Products,
Beverages, Animal Feed and Other Applications Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 69: Australia 15-Year Perspective for Lentil Flour by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Bakery &
Snacks, Dairy Products, Meat Products, Beverages, Animal Feed
and Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

INDIA
Table 70: India Current & Future Analysis for Lentil Flour by
Application - Bakery & Snacks, Dairy Products, Meat Products,
Beverages, Animal Feed and Other Applications - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 71: India Historic Review for Lentil Flour by Application -
Bakery & Snacks, Dairy Products, Meat Products, Beverages,
Animal Feed and Other Applications Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR

Table 72: India 15-Year Perspective for Lentil Flour by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Bakery &
Snacks, Dairy Products, Meat Products, Beverages, Animal Feed
and Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

SOUTH KOREA
Table 73: South Korea Current & Future Analysis for Lentil
Flour by Application - Bakery & Snacks, Dairy Products, Meat
Products, Beverages, Animal Feed and Other Applications -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 74: South Korea Historic Review for Lentil Flour by
Application - Bakery & Snacks, Dairy Products, Meat Products,
Beverages, Animal Feed and Other Applications Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 75: South Korea 15-Year Perspective for Lentil Flour by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Bakery &
Snacks, Dairy Products, Meat Products, Beverages, Animal Feed
and Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 76: Rest of Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for
Lentil Flour by Application - Bakery & Snacks, Dairy Products,
Meat Products, Beverages, Animal Feed and Other Applications -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 77: Rest of Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Lentil Flour
by Application - Bakery & Snacks, Dairy Products, Meat
Products, Beverages, Animal Feed and Other Applications Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 78: Rest of Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Lentil
Flour by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Bakery & Snacks, Dairy Products, Meat Products, Beverages,
Animal Feed and Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2020 &
2027

LATIN AMERICA
Table 79: Latin America Current & Future Analysis for Lentil
Flour by Geographic Region - Argentina, Brazil, Mexico and Rest
of Latin America Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 80: Latin America Historic Review for Lentil Flour by
Geographic Region - Argentina, Brazil, Mexico and Rest of Latin
America Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 81: Latin America 15-Year Perspective for Lentil Flour by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Argentina, Brazil, Mexico and Rest of Latin America Markets for
Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

Table 82: Latin America Current & Future Analysis for Lentil
Flour by Application - Bakery & Snacks, Dairy Products, Meat
Products, Beverages, Animal Feed and Other Applications -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 83: Latin America Historic Review for Lentil Flour by
Application - Bakery & Snacks, Dairy Products, Meat Products,
Beverages, Animal Feed and Other Applications Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 84: Latin America 15-Year Perspective for Lentil Flour by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Bakery &
Snacks, Dairy Products, Meat Products, Beverages, Animal Feed
and Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

ARGENTINA
Table 85: Argentina Current & Future Analysis for Lentil Flour
by Application - Bakery & Snacks, Dairy Products, Meat
Products, Beverages, Animal Feed and Other Applications -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 86: Argentina Historic Review for Lentil Flour by
Application - Bakery & Snacks, Dairy Products, Meat Products,
Beverages, Animal Feed and Other Applications Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 87: Argentina 15-Year Perspective for Lentil Flour by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Bakery &
Snacks, Dairy Products, Meat Products, Beverages, Animal Feed
and Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

BRAZIL
Table 88: Brazil Current & Future Analysis for Lentil Flour by
Application - Bakery & Snacks, Dairy Products, Meat Products,
Beverages, Animal Feed and Other Applications - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 89: Brazil Historic Review for Lentil Flour by
Application - Bakery & Snacks, Dairy Products, Meat Products,
Beverages, Animal Feed and Other Applications Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 90: Brazil 15-Year Perspective for Lentil Flour by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Bakery &
Snacks, Dairy Products, Meat Products, Beverages, Animal Feed
and Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

MEXICO
Table 91: Mexico Current & Future Analysis for Lentil Flour by
Application - Bakery & Snacks, Dairy Products, Meat Products,
Beverages, Animal Feed and Other Applications - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 92: Mexico Historic Review for Lentil Flour by
Application - Bakery & Snacks, Dairy Products, Meat Products,
Beverages, Animal Feed and Other Applications Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 93: Mexico 15-Year Perspective for Lentil Flour by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Bakery &
Snacks, Dairy Products, Meat Products, Beverages, Animal Feed
and Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

REST OF LATIN AMERICA
Table 94: Rest of Latin America Current & Future Analysis for
Lentil Flour by Application - Bakery & Snacks, Dairy Products,
Meat Products, Beverages, Animal Feed and Other Applications -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 95: Rest of Latin America Historic Review for Lentil
Flour by Application - Bakery & Snacks, Dairy Products, Meat
Products, Beverages, Animal Feed and Other Applications Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 96: Rest of Latin America 15-Year Perspective for Lentil
Flour by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Bakery & Snacks, Dairy Products, Meat Products, Beverages,
Animal Feed and Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2020 &
2027

MIDDLE EAST
Table 97: Middle East Current & Future Analysis for Lentil
Flour by Geographic Region - Iran, Israel, Saudi Arabia, UAE
and Rest of Middle East Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and %
CAGR

Table 98: Middle East Historic Review for Lentil Flour by
Geographic Region - Iran, Israel, Saudi Arabia, UAE and Rest of
Middle East Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 99: Middle East 15-Year Perspective for Lentil Flour by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Iran, Israel, Saudi Arabia, UAE and Rest of Middle East Markets
for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

Table 100: Middle East Current & Future Analysis for Lentil
Flour by Application - Bakery & Snacks, Dairy Products, Meat
Products, Beverages, Animal Feed and Other Applications -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 101: Middle East Historic Review for Lentil Flour by
Application - Bakery & Snacks, Dairy Products, Meat Products,
Beverages, Animal Feed and Other Applications Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 102: Middle East 15-Year Perspective for Lentil Flour by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Bakery &
Snacks, Dairy Products, Meat Products, Beverages, Animal Feed
and Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

IRAN
Table 103: Iran Current & Future Analysis for Lentil Flour by
Application - Bakery & Snacks, Dairy Products, Meat Products,
Beverages, Animal Feed and Other Applications - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 104: Iran Historic Review for Lentil Flour by Application -
Bakery & Snacks, Dairy Products, Meat Products, Beverages,
Animal Feed and Other Applications Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR

Table 105: Iran 15-Year Perspective for Lentil Flour by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Bakery &
Snacks, Dairy Products, Meat Products, Beverages, Animal Feed
and Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

ISRAEL
Table 106: Israel Current & Future Analysis for Lentil Flour by
Application - Bakery & Snacks, Dairy Products, Meat Products,
Beverages, Animal Feed and Other Applications - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 107: Israel Historic Review for Lentil Flour by
Application - Bakery & Snacks, Dairy Products, Meat Products,
Beverages, Animal Feed and Other Applications Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 108: Israel 15-Year Perspective for Lentil Flour by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Bakery &
Snacks, Dairy Products, Meat Products, Beverages, Animal Feed
and Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

SAUDI ARABIA
Table 109: Saudi Arabia Current & Future Analysis for Lentil
Flour by Application - Bakery & Snacks, Dairy Products, Meat
Products, Beverages, Animal Feed and Other Applications -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 110: Saudi Arabia Historic Review for Lentil Flour by
Application - Bakery & Snacks, Dairy Products, Meat Products,
Beverages, Animal Feed and Other Applications Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 111: Saudi Arabia 15-Year Perspective for Lentil Flour by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Bakery &
Snacks, Dairy Products, Meat Products, Beverages, Animal Feed
and Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
Table 112: UAE Current & Future Analysis for Lentil Flour by
Application - Bakery & Snacks, Dairy Products, Meat Products,
Beverages, Animal Feed and Other Applications - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 113: UAE Historic Review for Lentil Flour by Application -
Bakery & Snacks, Dairy Products, Meat Products, Beverages,
Animal Feed and Other Applications Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR

Table 114: UAE 15-Year Perspective for Lentil Flour by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Bakery &
Snacks, Dairy Products, Meat Products, Beverages, Animal Feed
and Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

REST OF MIDDLE EAST
Table 115: Rest of Middle East Current & Future Analysis for
Lentil Flour by Application - Bakery & Snacks, Dairy Products,
Meat Products, Beverages, Animal Feed and Other Applications -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 116: Rest of Middle East Historic Review for Lentil Flour
by Application - Bakery & Snacks, Dairy Products, Meat
Products, Beverages, Animal Feed and Other Applications Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 117: Rest of Middle East 15-Year Perspective for Lentil
Flour by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Bakery & Snacks, Dairy Products, Meat Products, Beverages,
Animal Feed and Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2020 &
2027

AFRICA
Table 118: Africa Current & Future Analysis for Lentil Flour by
Application - Bakery & Snacks, Dairy Products, Meat Products,
Beverages, Animal Feed and Other Applications - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 119: Africa Historic Review for Lentil Flour by
Application - Bakery & Snacks, Dairy Products, Meat Products,
Beverages, Animal Feed and Other Applications Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 120: Africa 15-Year Perspective for Lentil Flour by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Bakery &
Snacks, Dairy Products, Meat Products, Beverages, Animal Feed
and Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

IV. COMPETITION
Total Companies Profiled: 55
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06032051/?utm_source=GNW

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001


