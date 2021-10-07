U.S. markets open in 4 hours 47 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,377.75
    +23.75 (+0.55%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,420.00
    +129.00 (+0.38%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,895.00
    +136.00 (+0.92%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,217.90
    +5.70 (+0.26%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    75.28
    -2.15 (-2.78%)
     

  • Gold

    1,763.40
    +1.60 (+0.09%)
     

  • Silver

    22.67
    +0.14 (+0.63%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1566
    +0.0005 (+0.05%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5240
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    20.73
    -0.57 (-2.68%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3585
    +0.0002 (+0.02%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    111.3670
    -0.0470 (-0.04%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    54,581.72
    +3,855.92 (+7.60%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,322.67
    +59.58 (+4.72%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,042.35
    +46.48 (+0.66%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,678.21
    +149.34 (+0.54%)
     

The global LEO-focused satellite propulsion technology market is expected to reach $13,212.7 million by 2031, with a CAGR of 6.98% during the forecast period 2021- 2031

ReportLinker
·3 min read

The increasing number of satellite constellations for applications such as communication, technology development, Earth observation, and remote sensing is expected to be the major driving factors for the market.

New York, Oct. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "LEO-focused Satellite Propulsion Technology Market - A Global and Regional Analysis: Focus on End User, Application, Propulsion Type, Satellite Mass, Component, Orbit, Propellant Type and Country - Analysis and Forecast, 2021-2031" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06169597/?utm_source=GNW
In addition, increasing demand for building efficient propulsion systems s at low cost are key drivers for the growth of the global LEO-focused satellite propulsion technology market.

Market Segmentation

LEO-Focused Satellite Propulsion Technology by End-User

The commercial end user segment is estimated to dominate the global LEO-focused satellite propulsion technology market due to the increasing development of small satellite constellations for communication, remote sensing, Earth observation, and navigation by commercial industries.

LEO-Focused Satellite Propulsion Technology by Application

The market is currently flourishing with the development of small satellites for communication missions. Companies and space agencies aim to develop long-range, high-capacity, and cost-effective communication constellations using small satellites.

LEO-Focused Satellite Propulsion Technology by Propulsion Type

Electric propulsion is the most prominent propulsion system contributing to the global LEO-focused satellite propulsion technology market.It is anticipated that, by 2031, the market penetration of electric satellites will grow to more than 40% in the overall satellite launches.

However, the high cost, development complexity, and low thrust capability are restraining the growth of the electric propulsion system segment. However, technological advancements are anticipated to overcome these challenges, and electric propulsion systems are anticipated to witness huge growth.

LEO-Focused Satellite Propulsion Technology by Satellite Mass

201-600kg is one of the leading segments and is expected to grow year by year due to the increase in small satellite constellations from various key manufacturers such as SPACE X, Amazon, Cloud Constellation, Urthecast, and ISRO, among others.

LEO-Focused Satellite Propulsion Technology by Component

With the growing number of LEO-based satellite launches, it is anticipated that the requirement for thrusters’ components will grow in the upcoming years.

LEO-Focused Satellite Propulsion Technology by Region

North America is expected to account for the highest share of the global LEO-focused satellite propulsion technology market, owing to a significant number of companies based in the region, increased spending by government and commercial organizations such as the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA), Aerojet Rocketdyne, Ariane Group, Exotrail, Space X, and Enpulsion for LEO-based propulsion systems.

Key Market Players and Competition Synopsis

Airbus S.A.S, Ariane Group, Aerojet Rocketdyne (Acquired by Lockheed Martin Corp.), Busek Co Inc., CU Aerospace, IHI Corporation, Lockheed Martin Corporation, L3Harris Technologies, Inc., Moog Inc., Nano Avionics, Northrop Grumman Corporation, OHB SE, Safran, Space Exploration Technologies Corp. (SpaceX), Thales Group

The companies profiled in the report have been selected post-in-depth interviews with experts and understanding details around companies such as product portfolios, annual revenues, market penetration, research and development initiatives, and domestic and international presence in the LEO-focused satellite propulsion technology market.

Countries Covered
• North America
• U.S.
• Canada
• Europe
• Germany
• Russia
• U.K.
• Rest-of-Europe
• Asia-Pacific
• China
• India
• Australia
• Japan
• Rest-of-Asia-Pacific
• Rest-of-the-World
• Latin America
• Middle East and Africa (MEA)
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06169597/?utm_source=GNW

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001


Recommended Stories

  • Why Energy Fuels Stock Plunged 12%

    Shares of uranium mining specialist Energy Fuels (NYSEMKT: UUUU) are down 12% as of 2:15 p.m. EDT Wednesday, and it's not hard to figure out why the stock is struggling. According to the experts at MiningReview.com, uranium prices need to rise to about $60 a pound in order to become profitable enough to "incentivize" uranium miners to increase production. Now, thanks to significant buying by the Sprott Physical Uranium Trust (OTC: SRUU.F), uranium prices nearly doubled between mid-August and mid-September, and seemed to be heading in the general direction of $60.

  • Apple Earnings Are Coming. Analysts Are Focused on iPhone, Parts Issues, Services.

    The September quarter earnings report is just three weeks away, and Wall Street is working hard to ferret out hints about the numbers.

  • Ethereum, Litecoin, and Ripple’s XRP – Daily Tech Analysis – October 7th, 2021

    Following a mixed day for the majors on Wednesday, avoiding the day’s pivot levels would be key to continue the upward trend.

  • Shiba Inu Rallies As Trading Volume Keeps Growing

    Shiba Inu is trying to settle above the resistance at $0.00002350.

  • How Cloudflare Will Disrupt Amazon

    The innovative cloud network and security specialist announced some new products. One of them could shake Amazon.

  • The Wait for Semiconductors Turns Ominous for Automakers

    (Bloomberg) -- The amount of time that automakers and other companies need to wait for chip orders to get filled rose yet again in September, signaling that semiconductor shortages will continue to hamper the global economic recovery from the Covid-19 pandemic.Most Read from BloombergLeft-Wing Rage Threatens a Wall Street Haven in Latin AmericaBefore Interstates, America Got Around on InterurbansHow Singapore's $50 Billion Financial District Will Change After Covid-19Christmas at Risk as Supply

  • Shell warns of hit from rocketing gas prices

    Royal Dutch Shell warned on Thursday that soaring natural gas and electricity prices will eat into its revenue for the third quarter.

  • Don't rule out an energy crisis: Goldman Sachs

    Goldman is out with a warning that it could get worse before it gets better in the energy sector.

  • Why Moderna Shares Are Trading Lower Today

    Moderna Inc (NASDAQ: MRNA) is trading lower Wednesday after Denmark paused use of the company's COVID-19 vaccine for people under 18 years of age. Sweden also paused use of the vaccine for people born in 1991 and later. Denmark and Sweden now recommend individuals in the younger age group opt for the Comirnaty vaccine from Pfizer Inc (NYSE: PFE) and BioNTech SE (NASDAQ: BNTX) instead. Moderna is a pharmaceutical and biotechnology company focused on vaccine technologies based on mRNA. It's mRNA t

  • Bitcoin’s Technical Bias Flips Bullish as Price Climbs Above Descending Trendline

    The breakout is backed by a pick up in trading volumes and accumulation by whale investors.

  • Michael Dell learned these lessons from Steve Jobs and Bills Gates

    In a new interview, Michael Dell tells Yahoo Finance that as an aspiring business person he learned from the example of legendary Apple CEO Steve Jobs and former Microsoft CEO Bill Gates.

  • Ethereum, Litecoin, and Ripple’s XRP – Daily Tech Analysis – October 6th, 2021

    Following a bullish Tuesday session, the majors would need to avoid the day’s pivot levels and revisit Tuesday’s highs to support another bullish day ahead.

  • Amazon's streaming giant Twitch hacked, exposing crucial internal data

    An exhaustive list of over 10,000 streamers’ earnings on the platform has been leaked.

  • Shell warns over Hurricane Ida hit

    The oil giant said Hurricane Ida will knock its overall underlying earnings and cash flow from operations in the third quarter.

  • Oil Extends Drop From 7-Year High as Russia Offers Gas Reprieve

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil extended losses after Russia offered to ease Europe’s natural gas crisis and traders weighed the prospect of the U.S. releasing crude from its strategic reserves.Most Read from BloombergLeft-Wing Rage Threatens a Wall Street Haven in Latin AmericaBefore Interstates, America Got Around on InterurbansHow Singapore's $50 Billion Financial District Will Change After Covid-19Christmas at Risk as Supply Chain ‘Disaster’ Only Gets WorseReshaped by Crisis, an ‘Anti-Biennial’ Reimagine

  • Samsung Electronics likely to report best quarterly profit in 3 years

    Samsung Electronics Co Ltd is likely to turn in its best quarterly profit in three years and a record revenue, on rising memory chip prices and brisk sales of its new foldable smartphones, analysts' estimates show. Operating profit for the world's biggest memory chip and smartphone maker likely jumped to 16.1 trillion won ($14 billion) in the quarter ended September, according to a Refinitiv SmartEstimate from 16 analysts, weighted toward those who are more consistently accurate. An unprecedented global shortage in semiconductor chips amid the pandemic has underpinned Samsung's results and shares, which soared 45% last year and hit a record high at the start of 2021.

  • Biden meets with bank CEOs, Google’s new eco-friendly feature, Walmart teams up with Home Depot for delivery

    Yahoo Finance's Julie Hyman breaks down Wednesday’s business headlines.

  • ServiceNow announces partnership with Germany's Celonis

    U.S. technology platform ServiceNow is entering into a strategic partnership with German software company Celonis to help customers identify workflow processes that can be automated, the two companies said on Wednesday. The partnership includes ServiceNow making an unspecified investment in Celonis and will combine ServiceNow's workflow platform with the execution management system of Celonis that crunches data to tackle problems and automate decision making. Co-Chief Executive Alexander Rinke, who co-founded Celonis with fellow students from the Technical University of Munich in 2011, told Reuters the partners would be launching joint products as early as the first half of 2022.

  • Energy price surge sends shivers through markets as Europe looks to Russia

    U.S. oil prices briefly touched their highest in almost seven years and natural gas prices were at record levels as China and other big consumers struggle to cope with demand that has bounced back more quickly than expected from the COVID-19 downturn. In Europe, natural gas prices have rocketed almost 600% this year on worries that current low storage levels will be insufficient for the winter. While in the United States, natural gas futures recently hit 12-year-highs.

  • Microsoft Surface Pro 8 review: A bigger screen and great performance come at a price

    Microsoft's Surface Pro 8 is an impressive hybrid with a high price.