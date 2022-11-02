Global Leukapheresis Market is Expected to Reach USD 561.6 Million by 2031: Allied Market Research

Allied Market Research

Increase in the prevalence of chronic diseases such as leukemia, a rise in the number of clinical trials and public & private investments for the development of CAR (chimeric antigen receptor)-T therapy, and rise in government initiatives that promote blood donations in developing countries drive the growth of the global leukapheresis market. Region-wise, North America is likely to maintain its dominance during the forecast period.

Portland, OR, Nov. 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A new business intelligence report released by Allied Market Research, the global Leukapheresis Market generated $245.7 million in 2021, and is estimated to reach $561.6 million by 2031, witnessing a CAGR of 8.6% from 2022 to 2031. The report offers a detailed analysis of changing market trends, top segments, key investment pockets, value chains, regional landscape, and competitive scenario. The report is a helpful source of information for leading market players, new entrants, investors, and stakeholders in devising strategies for the future and taking steps to strengthen their position in the market.

Download Free Sample Report (274 Pages PDF with Insights, Charts, Tables, Figures): https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/9449



Report coverage & details:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2022­–2031 Market Size in 2031 $561.6 Million CAGR 8.6% No. of Pages in Report 274 Segments Covered Product, Method, Application, End User, and Region Drivers Increase in prevalence of chronic diseases such as leukemia Increase in the number of clinical trials and increase in public & private investments for the development of CAR (chimeric antigen receptor)-T therapy where leukapheresis is the first step Rise in the number of major players that deal with leukapheresis Surge in government initiatives promoting blood donations in developing countries such as China and India Opportunities Increase in demand for leukapheresis in pediatric patients Restraints



High cost associated with leukapheresis therapeutics



Covid-19 Scenario:

The COVID-19 had a positive impact on the growth of the global leukapheresis market, as the vaccines which were undergoing clinical testing included research on white blood cells. This research played a crucial role in the creation of new vaccinations.

Moreover, research was carried out to determine how the COVID-19 affects white blood cells. For instance, to comprehend how SARS-CoV-2 affects lymphocytes, the NIH (National Institute of Health) performed clinical trials that called for leukapheresis.

Furthermore, the regularization of the supply chain of medications by key players and the rise in the number of patient visits for investigation and treatment fuelled the growth of the leukapheresis market in the post-pandemic period.

Story continues

The report offers a detailed segmentation of the global leukapheresis market based on product, method, application, end user, and region. The report provides an analysis of each segment and sub-segment with the help of tables and figures. This analysis helps market players, investors, and new entrants in determining the sub-segments to be tapped on to achieve growth in the coming years.

Based on product, the disposables segment held the largest share in 2021, accounting for more than two-thirds of the global leukapheresis market, and would rule the roost through 2031. The same segment is estimated to witness the fastest CAGR of 9.0% during the forecast period. The report also discusses the devices segments.

Purchase Inquiry: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/9449



Based on the method, the centrifugation segment held the largest share in 2021, accounting for more than half of the global leukapheresis market, and would rule the roost through 2031. However, the membrane separation segment is estimated to witness the fastest CAGR of 9.3% during the forecast period. The report also discusses the selective adsorption segments.

In terms of application, the therapeutic applications segment captured the largest market share of around three-fifths in 2021 and is expected to lead the trail during the forecast period. However, the research applications segment is likely to achieve the fastest CAGR of 9.1% through 2031.

Based on end user, the blood centers segment held the largest share in 2021, contributing to more than two-fifths of the global leukapheresis market, and is likely to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. However, the others segment is expected to manifest the highest CAGR of 9.3% from 2022 to 2031. The report also discusses the hospitals segment.

Based on region, the market in North America was the largest in 2021, accounting for more than two-fifths of the global leukapheresis market, and is likely to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. However, the leukapheresis market in the Asia-Pacific is expected to manifest the highest CAGR of 10.1% from 2022 to 2031. The other regions analyzed in the study include Europe and LAMEA.

Leading players of the global leukapheresis market analyzed in the research include Adacyte Therapeutics, AllCells, LLC, Asahi Kasei Corporation, Charles River Laboratories International, Inc., Cerus Corporation, Fresenius Kabi, Haemonetics Corporation, SB-KAWASUMI LABORATORIES, INC., and Terumo BCT, Inc.

The report analyzes these key players of the global leukapheresis market. These players have adopted various strategies such as expansion, new product launches, partnerships, and others to increase their market penetration and strengthen their position in the industry. The report is helpful in determining the business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and developments by every market player.



Trending Reports in Healthcare Industry (Book Now with 10% Discount):

Spirometer Market by Type (Hand-Held and Table-Top), Technology (Volume Measurement and Flow Measurement), Application (Asthma, COPD and others), and End User (Hospitals and Clinics, Home Healthcare and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-20230



Veterinary Imaging Market by Product Type (Instrument, Reagents, and Others), Animal Type (Companion Animals, Large Animals, and Other Animals), Application (Orthopedics & Traumatology, Oncology, Cardiology, Neurology, and Other Application), and End User (Clinics & Hospitals, Reference Labs, and Other End User): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2030

Bronchoscopy Market by Product (Endoscope, Visualization & Documentation Systems, Accessories, and Other Products), Usability (Disposable Equipment and Reusable Equipment), Application (Bronchial Diagnosis and Bronchial Treatment), and End User (Hospitals and Ambulatory Surgical Centers & Clinics): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2030

Cannabis Testing Market by Product (Instruments, Consumables, and Software), Test Type (Heavy Metal Testing, Microbial Analysis, Potency Testing, Residual Screening, and Others), and End User (Cannabis Cultivators/Growers, Cannabis Drug Manufacturers, and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2030

Over The Counter (OTC) Test Market by Product Type (Glucose Monitoring Test, Pregnancy & Fertility test, Coagulation Monitoring Test, Urinalysis Test, Cholesterol Test, and Other Test), Technology (Lateral Flow Assays, Immunoassays, and Dipsticks), and Distribution Channel (Hospital Pharmacy, Retail Pharmacy, and Online Pharmacy): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2030



About Us

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of " Market Research Reports " and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Allied Market Research CEO Pawan Kumar is instrumental in inspiring and encouraging everyone associated with the company to maintain high quality of data and help clients in every way possible to achieve success. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.



Follow Us on Blog: https://www.globalhealthcareindustry.com/

CONTACT: Contact: David Correa 5933 NE Win Sivers Drive #205, Portland, OR 97220 United States USA/Canada (Toll Free): +1-800-792-5285, +1-503-894-6022 UK: +44-845-528-1300 Hong Kong: +852-301-84916 India (Pune): +91-20-66346060 Fax: +1(855)550-5975 help@alliedmarketresearch.com Web: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/reports-store/life-sciences



