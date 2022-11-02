U.S. markets open in 5 hours 9 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,873.50
    +7.50 (+0.19%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    32,716.00
    +31.00 (+0.09%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,367.00
    +35.00 (+0.31%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,858.90
    +2.30 (+0.12%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    89.21
    +0.84 (+0.95%)
     

  • Gold

    1,656.20
    +6.50 (+0.39%)
     

  • Silver

    19.70
    +0.03 (+0.17%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9896
    +0.0019 (+0.19%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.0520
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    26.02
    +0.14 (+0.54%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1510
    +0.0026 (+0.22%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    147.2630
    -0.9690 (-0.65%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    20,423.67
    -189.05 (-0.92%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    485.95
    -2.09 (-0.43%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,192.96
    +6.80 (+0.09%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,663.39
    -15.53 (-0.06%)
     

Global Leukapheresis Market is Expected to Reach USD 561.6 Million by 2031: Allied Market Research

Allied Market Research
·6 min read
Allied Market Research
Allied Market Research

Increase in the prevalence of chronic diseases such as leukemia, a rise in the number of clinical trials and public & private investments for the development of CAR (chimeric antigen receptor)-T therapy, and rise in government initiatives that promote blood donations in developing countries drive the growth of the global leukapheresis market. Region-wise, North America is likely to maintain its dominance during the forecast period.

Portland, OR, Nov. 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A new business intelligence report released by Allied Market Research, the global Leukapheresis Market generated $245.7 million in 2021, and is estimated to reach $561.6 million by 2031, witnessing a CAGR of 8.6% from 2022 to 2031. The report offers a detailed analysis of changing market trends, top segments, key investment pockets, value chains, regional landscape, and competitive scenario. The report is a helpful source of information for leading market players, new entrants, investors, and stakeholders in devising strategies for the future and taking steps to strengthen their position in the market.

Download Free Sample Report (274 Pages PDF with Insights, Charts, Tables, Figures): https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/9449

Report coverage & details:

Report Coverage

Details

Forecast Period

2022­–2031

Market Size in 2031

$561.6 Million

CAGR

8.6%

No. of Pages in Report

274

Segments Covered

Product, Method, Application, End User, and Region

Drivers

Increase in prevalence of chronic diseases such as leukemia

Increase in the number of clinical trials and increase in public & private investments for the development of CAR (chimeric antigen receptor)-T therapy where leukapheresis is the first step

Rise in the number of major players that deal with leukapheresis

Surge in government initiatives promoting blood donations in developing countries such as China and India

Opportunities

Increase in demand for leukapheresis in pediatric patients

Restraints



High cost associated with leukapheresis therapeutics


Covid-19 Scenario:

  • The COVID-19 had a positive impact on the growth of the global leukapheresis market, as the vaccines which were undergoing clinical testing included research on white blood cells. This research played a crucial role in the creation of new vaccinations.

  • Moreover, research was carried out to determine how the COVID-19 affects white blood cells. For instance, to comprehend how SARS-CoV-2 affects lymphocytes, the NIH (National Institute of Health) performed clinical trials that called for leukapheresis.

  • Furthermore, the regularization of the supply chain of medications by key players and the rise in the number of patient visits for investigation and treatment fuelled the growth of the leukapheresis market in the post-pandemic period.

The report offers a detailed segmentation of the global leukapheresis market based on product, method, application, end user, and region. The report provides an analysis of each segment and sub-segment with the help of tables and figures. This analysis helps market players, investors, and new entrants in determining the sub-segments to be tapped on to achieve growth in the coming years.

Based on product, the disposables segment held the largest share in 2021, accounting for more than two-thirds of the global leukapheresis market, and would rule the roost through 2031. The same segment is estimated to witness the fastest CAGR of 9.0% during the forecast period. The report also discusses the devices segments.

Purchase Inquiry: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/9449

Based on the method, the centrifugation segment held the largest share in 2021, accounting for more than half of the global leukapheresis market, and would rule the roost through 2031. However, the membrane separation segment is estimated to witness the fastest CAGR of 9.3% during the forecast period. The report also discusses the selective adsorption segments.

In terms of application, the therapeutic applications segment captured the largest market share of around three-fifths in 2021 and is expected to lead the trail during the forecast period. However, the research applications segment is likely to achieve the fastest CAGR of 9.1% through 2031.

Based on end user, the blood centers segment held the largest share in 2021, contributing to more than two-fifths of the global leukapheresis market, and is likely to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. However, the others segment is expected to manifest the highest CAGR of 9.3% from 2022 to 2031. The report also discusses the hospitals segment.

Based on region, the market in North America was the largest in 2021, accounting for more than two-fifths of the global leukapheresis market, and is likely to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. However, the leukapheresis market in the Asia-Pacific is expected to manifest the highest CAGR of 10.1% from 2022 to 2031. The other regions analyzed in the study include Europe and LAMEA.

Leading players of the global leukapheresis market analyzed in the research include Adacyte Therapeutics, AllCells, LLC, Asahi Kasei Corporation, Charles River Laboratories International, Inc., Cerus Corporation, Fresenius Kabi, Haemonetics Corporation,  SB-KAWASUMI LABORATORIES, INC., and Terumo BCT, Inc.

The report analyzes these key players of the global leukapheresis market. These players have adopted various strategies such as expansion, new product launches, partnerships, and others to increase their market penetration and strengthen their position in the industry. The report is helpful in determining the business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and developments by every market player.


Trending Reports in Healthcare Industry (Book Now with 10% Discount):

Spirometer Market by Type (Hand-Held and Table-Top), Technology (Volume Measurement and Flow Measurement), Application (Asthma, COPD and others), and End User (Hospitals and Clinics, Home Healthcare and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-20230

Veterinary Imaging Market by Product Type (Instrument, Reagents, and Others), Animal Type (Companion Animals, Large Animals, and Other Animals), Application (Orthopedics & Traumatology, Oncology, Cardiology, Neurology, and Other Application), and End User (Clinics & Hospitals, Reference Labs, and Other End User): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2030

Bronchoscopy Market by Product (Endoscope, Visualization & Documentation Systems, Accessories, and Other Products), Usability (Disposable Equipment and Reusable Equipment), Application (Bronchial Diagnosis and Bronchial Treatment), and End User (Hospitals and Ambulatory Surgical Centers & Clinics): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2030

Cannabis Testing Market by Product (Instruments, Consumables, and Software), Test Type (Heavy Metal Testing, Microbial Analysis, Potency Testing, Residual Screening, and Others), and End User (Cannabis Cultivators/Growers, Cannabis Drug Manufacturers, and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2030

Over The Counter (OTC) Test Market by Product Type (Glucose Monitoring Test, Pregnancy & Fertility test, Coagulation Monitoring Test, Urinalysis Test, Cholesterol Test, and Other Test), Technology (Lateral Flow Assays, Immunoassays, and Dipsticks), and Distribution Channel (Hospital Pharmacy, Retail Pharmacy, and Online Pharmacy): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2030


About Us

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Allied Market Research CEO Pawan Kumar is instrumental in inspiring and encouraging everyone associated with the company to maintain high quality of data and help clients in every way possible to achieve success. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Follow Us on Blog: https://www.globalhealthcareindustry.com/

CONTACT: Contact: David Correa 5933 NE Win Sivers Drive #205, Portland, OR 97220 United States USA/Canada (Toll Free): +1-800-792-5285, +1-503-894-6022 UK: +44-845-528-1300 Hong Kong: +852-301-84916 India (Pune): +91-20-66346060 Fax: +1(855)550-5975 help@alliedmarketresearch.com Web: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/reports-store/life-sciences


Recommended Stories

  • JOST Werke (ETR:JST) stock performs better than its underlying earnings growth over last three years

    By buying an index fund, investors can approximate the average market return. But if you pick the right individual...

  • Tesla pushes Cybertruck production, delivery schedule back by another year

    Yahoo Finance Live reacts to Tesla's recent announcements that the EV developer is pushing back its production schedule again for its long-awaited Cybertruck.

  • Jeep Quietly Leaves Huge Market

    The emblematic brand of 4x4 has just filed for bankruptcy in one of the most important automobile markets.

  • Ford targets quiet quitters with new policy that could see underachievers lose their severance

    Eight-year veterans face a stark choice: Leave now with a competitive payout or risk it all.

  • Americans are still quitting fast enough to keep the Fed on an aggressive path

    Americans are still quitting at near-record levels, according to new data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics. The overall quits rate—the percentage of the employed population that quit within a month—was 2.7% in September, the same as it was two months earlier. The quits rate for the private sector alone slowed down a hair, though, from 3% to 2.9%.

  • Forget that $22,500 limit. Some workers can supersize their tax-deferred retirement savings up to $265,000 in 2023.

    If you really want to rev up your retirement savings and minimize income taxes, the best thing to be is a late-career professional in private practice. When you’re making a lot of money and are close to retirement age, you have savings options that go way beyond the levels of the typical workplace 401(k) plan. As long as you can handle a little extra paperwork and some fees, you can set up a solo retirement plan and enjoy higher limits than most employees.

  • Oil Industry Blasts Biden Over ‘Outrageous’ Claim of War Profits

    (Bloomberg) -- President Joe Biden’s suggestion that US oil companies are profiting from Russia’s war in Ukraine was “absolutely outrageous,” according to the trade group representing American oil and natural gas companies.Most Read from BloombergChief Justice Temporarily Stops Release of Trump Tax ReturnsLottery Winner Keeps $30 Million Jackpot Secret From Wife and ChildEven More Dry Shampoos Found to Have Cancer-Causing AgentDemocrats Prepare for Loss of Congress as Voters Break Late to GOPSto

  • Time to retire? Absolutely, said some. Never, said others. After a year of research, I had my answer

    I love work, but fear never having time for other things. Riding the boomer wave in search of the perfect sunset

  • Amazon Freezes Hiring Levels in Profitable Advertising Business

    (Bloomberg) -- Amazon.com Inc. is freezing staffing levels in its profitable advertising business, according to a person familiar with the matter, showing that the world’s largest e-commerce company is taking more drastic measures to align expenses with slowing sales. Most Read from BloombergChief Justice Temporarily Stops Release of Trump Tax ReturnsLottery Winner Keeps $30 Million Jackpot Secret From Wife and ChildEven More Dry Shampoos Found to Have Cancer-Causing AgentChina Markets Rally Aft

  • Oil prices up on demand hopes after U.S. crude stocks drawdown

    SINGAPORE (Reuters) -Oil prices rose on Wednesday after industry data showed a surprise drop in U.S. crude stocks, suggesting demand is holding up despite steep interest rate hikes dampening global growth. Brent crude rose 54 cents, or 0.6%, to $95.19 a barrel by 0723 GMT, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude rose 72 cents, or 0.8%, to $89.09 a barrel. The benchmarks rose about 2% in the previous session on a weaker U.S. dollar and after an unverified note trending on social media said the Chinese government was going to consider ways to relax COVID-19 rules from March 2023, potentially boosting demand in the world's No.2 oil user.

  • China’s Electric Carmakers Eye Thailand in Next Sales Push

    (Bloomberg) -- In Europe, a flurry of Chinese carmakers are trying to unseat storied legacy brands. Half a world away and far from the buzz of the Paris motor show, a similar revolution is playing out in Southeast Asia, in Thailand, where China’s auto manufacturers are facing off against Japanese incumbents.Most Read from BloombergChief Justice Temporarily Stops Release of Trump Tax ReturnsLottery Winner Keeps $30 Million Jackpot Secret From Wife and ChildEven More Dry Shampoos Found to Have Can

  • Oil companies can’t just ‘drill baby drill’ at will. Here’s what it really takes to ramp up energy production.

    As energy prices rage, President Biden and Republicans have urged companies to increase drilling to lower oil and gasoline prices from 14-year highs. In addition, energy companies planning new production consider factors including costs, future demand, oil-price forecasts and how projects fit in with operations. Publicly traded companies also must consider shareholder obligations.

  • Oil-price gains intensify on report of potential Iranian attack on Saudi Arabia

    Oil futures climbed toward session highs on Tuesday after The Wall Street Journal reported that Saudi Arabia shared intelligence with the U.S. warning of a possible Iranian attack on targets in the kingdom. In response to the warning, Saudi Arabia, the U.S. and several other neighboring states raised alert levels for their military forces, the report said. Iran was poised to carry out attacks on Saudi Arabia, as well as Erbil, Iraq, to distract attention from domestic protests in the nation that began in September, the report said, citing Saudi officials.

  • 11 Best Mineral Stocks To Buy Now

    In this article, we discuss 11 best mineral stocks to buy now. If you want to see more stocks in this selection, check out 5 Best Mineral Stocks To Buy Now. As the global economy rebounded from the COVID-19 pandemic in the second half of 2020, the metals and mining sector was a beneficiary of […]

  • Gas prices ‘to tumble 30pc’ as winter supply fears ease - live updates

    Natural gas prices will slump 30pc in the coming months as mild weather and a rush of supplies help to ease fears about a winter crisis, according to Goldman Sachs.

  • Are older workers getting ‘quiet-fired?’

    Here's a strange paradox: Managers give older workers lower performance ratings even though longer tenures lead to better results.

  • "I Had To Reject The Application": This Recruiter Shared Why "White Wording" Isn't The Résumé Hack People Think It Is

    "You will get yourself rejected before you have even had the opportunity to get in front of a manager."View Entire Post ›

  • US Carmakers Passing Up Lithium From Australia’s First Refinery

    (Bloomberg) -- The head of Australia’s first lithium hydroxide refinery says it’s attracted little attention from US carmakers seeking to buy the metal that’s crucial to the world’s renewable energy revolution.Most Read from BloombergDemocrats Prepare for Loss of Congress as Voters Break Late to GOPLottery Winner Keeps $30 Million Jackpot Secret From Wife and ChildChina Markets Rally After Unconfirmed Social Posts on ReopeningBonds Rally With Powell’s Favored Curve Poised for InversionRaytheon W

  • Markets: ‘It’s not time to stop investing’ despite overall weariness, strategist says

    WealthWise Financial CEO Loreen Gilbert and Girard CIO Timothy Chubb join Yahoo Finance Live to share where they see value in the markets, why investors shouldn't back down just yet, and the upcoming FOMC meeting.

  • Energy crisis chips away at Europe's industrial might

    LONDON (Reuters) -Europe needs its industrial companies to save energy amid soaring costs and shrinking supplies, and they are delivering - demand for natural gas and electricity both fell in the past quarter. The drop is not just because industrial companies are turning down thermostats, they are also shutting down plants that may never reopen. And while lower energy use helps Europe weather the crisis sparked by Russia's war in Ukraine and Moscow's supply cuts, executives, economists and industry groups warn its industrial base may end up severely weakened if high energy costs persist.