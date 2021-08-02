Global Leukapheresis Market Size to Grow at a CAGR of 43.9% from 2021 to 2030

The global leukapheresis market has been estimated to reach USD 53.5 million in 2021 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 43.9% during the forecast period till 2030. North America is expected to observe the significant growth in the market during the forecast period.

Pune, India, Aug. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global leukapheresis market has been estimated to reach USD 53.5 million in 2021 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 43.9% during the forecast period till 2030. Leukapheresis is a specially modified apheresis technique designed to remove leukocyte and return the remaining cells (granulocytes, platelets, red blood cells) to the donor. Leukopaks (LPs) are leukapheresis samples obtained from healthy peripheral blood. Leukopaks market is subpart of leukapheresis market. Leukapheresis is similar to apheresis where platelets or red blood cells are extracted from blood, and the remaining blood is sent to the body’s blood circulation. The separation of white blood cells from the blood sample, which is involved with the body’s immune system, is done with a medical procedure, called leukapheresis. High white blood cells in the body can result in chronic blood cancers like chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), and thus leukapheresis is important to be performed.

Rising prevalence and incidence of leukemia, mortality rates due to leukemia, and increasing demand for blood donations and leukopaks in clinical research studies are expected to drive the market during the forecast period. Increasing prevalence of cancer and rising geriatric population is expected to contribute to market growth. However, high costs of treatment stringent donor selections can restrain the market during the forecast period.

Growing partnerships, collaborations, and regulatory approvals are expected to augment market growth during the forecast period. For instance, in January 2019, Cascade Regional Blood Services and Key Biologics announced their partnership for the collection of mononuclear cells (MNCs) by leukapheresis, which includes joint donor recruitment, marketing, and product distribution. The companies also announced that they would provide vital blood products and materials to biotech, pharma, and academic researchers for product manufacturing and research activities. Thus, obtaining cells for research & development activities and academic purposes will also drive the market growth.

In another instance, in May 2020, a researcher at the University of Houston was working on developing a device by adapting microfluidic technology to enable leukapheresis in babies. The researcher got a grant of USD 1.6 million from the National Heart, Lung, and Blood Institute.

Some Significant Market Developments Considered in the Report:

July 2021- American Gene Technologies (AGT) announced the continuation of AGT’s HIV cure program after safety analysis which revealed no adverse effects from the treatment. The treatment involves with delivering therapeutic genes to recipient’s immune cells where cells have been collected through leukapheresis procedure.

June 2021- OrganaBio LLC announced the products related to adult peripheral blood-derived, which include peripheral blood mononuclear cells (PBMCs) and whole leukopaks. The company also stated that products have high concentration of PBMCs like NK cells, T cells, B cells and monocytes.

January 2021- Lonza launched the customizable cryopreserved leukopaks. These frozen leukopaks are suitable for long term storage for research activities and allows immediate access to viable cells for workflow flexibility.

COVID-19 Impact on the Global Leukapheresis Market

The QMI team is closely monitoring the impact of COVID-19 on the global leukapheresis industry, and it has been observed that the demand for leukapheresis is uncertain during the pandemic time. But it is anticipated to grow sharply during the analysis period. To control the spread of the pandemic, many countries across the globe have put a strict lockdown norm, which is hampering all kinds of business activities.

The demand for and supply of raw materials and product manufacturing and distribution have been completely disrupted due to the closing down of the marketplace. Among various industries, transportation, manufacturing, and other industries have suffered huge financial losses. This has created weak demand for several products and components, and leukapheresis is one of them. All these factors have been analyzed in details in this report.

Global Leukapheresis Market, by Type

Based on type, the leukapheresis market is divided into leukapheresis disposables and leukapheresis devices. The leukapheresis devices segment is expected to be the fastest-growing segment during the forecast period. Leukapheresis devices are further classified as centrifugal devices and membrane separators. The installation of centrifugal devices for therapeutic apheresis is expected to contribute to segment growth.

Global Leukapheresis Market, by Application

Based on application, the leukapheresis market is segmented into research applications and therapeutic applications. The research applications segment is expected to be the fastest-growing segment during the forecast period. Rising research and development activities by various organizations is expected to drive the research applications segment. Adoption of leukapheresis procedures for leukemia treatment will further boost the market growth.

Global Leukapheresis Market, by End User

Based on end user, the leukapheresis market is divided into blood component providers and blood centers, academic and research institutes, pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, and hospital and transfusion centers.

The blood component providers and blood centers segment is expected to hold the largest market share during the forecast period. The demand for blood and plasma donation is increasing, which is estimated to boost the blood component and blood centers segment. According to World Health Organization (WHO), each year around 118.5 million blood donations are collected globally, where the donation rate in high-income countries was 31.5, in upper middle-income countries was 15.9, 6.8 in lower middle-income countries, and 5.0 donations in low income counties. The growing demand for clinical trials and their sponsorships are expected to drive the contract research organizations segment during the forecast period.

Global Leukopaks Market, by Type

Based on type, the leukopaks market is divided into mobilized leukopaks, non-mobilized leukopaks, diseased leukopaks, and isolated PBMCs. The mobilized leukopaks segment is expected to hold the largest market share during the forecast period. The increasing demand for immunotherapy, transplant therapy and regenerative therapy will drive the mobilized leukopaks segment.

The demand for non-mobilized leukopaks is also expected to increase due to its low cost and hence will further drive the market. Diseased leukopaks will support the market growth due to growing adoption of diseases leukopaks for cell interaction and toxic studies. Furthermore, rising research & development activities on cell-based therapies will drive the isolated PBMCs.

Global Leukopaks Market, by Indication

Based on indication, the leukopaks market is divided into acute lymphocytic leukemia, multiple myeloma, non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma, chronic lymphocytic lymphoma, pancreatic cancer, hepatocellular carcinoma, and other. The pancreatic cancer segment is expected to be the fastest growing segment during the forecast period. According to World Cancer Research Fund, in 2018, 460,000 new pancreatic cancer cases were reported. Increasing age and other medical conditions associated with diet, obesity, diabetes, inheritance and rare conditions can lead to pancreatic cancer. Some external factors like smoking and consuming alcohol can also cause pancreatic cancer. Thus, the increase in pancreatic cases is expected to contribute to the market growth

Global Leukopaks Market, by End User

Based on end user, the leukopaks market is segmented into academic and research institutes, pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, and contract research organizations. The pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies segment is expected to hold the largest market share during the forecast period. Growing demand for drug development and therapies using leukopaks as starting material will boost the pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies segment.

The academic and research institutes is expected to observe significant growth during the forecast period due to rising partnerships and collaborations for conducting research on cell-based cancer therapies. The growing demand for clinical trials and its sponsorships will drive the contract research organizations segment during the forecast period. For instance, in October 2020, Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center in New York was recruiting pleural mesothelioma patients for clinical trials with T-cell therapy, where using leukapheresis patient’s T-cells will be separated in laboratory. Thus, increasing clinical trials for treating various diseases using leukapheresis will support the market.

Global Leukapheresis Market, By Region

Based on region, the global leukapheresis market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, the Middle East & Africa, and South America. North America is expected to observe the significant growth in the market during the forecast period. Rising prevalence of blood cancer is expected to contribute to the regional market growth. Furthermore, the presence of large number of leading biotechnology companies in the region will drive the market during the forecast period.

Some Major Findings of the Leukapheresis Market Report Include:

Major global market trend and forecasts analysis along with a country-specific market analysis for up to 25 countries

An in-depth global Leukapheresis market analysis by the aforementioned segments, along with an analysis of trend-based insights and factors

Profiles of major market players operating in the global leukapheresis market, which include Asahi Kasei Medical Co. Ltd., Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA, Haemonetics Corporation, Terumo BCT, Inc., Macopharma SA, Miltenyi Biotec, Guangzhou Daji Medical Science and Technology Co. Ltd., MEDICA S.p.A, PuriBlood Medical Co. Ltd., Beijing ZKSK, Technology Co. Ltd., Charles River Laboratories, AllCells, LLC, StemExpress, LLC., Caltag Medsystems Limited, Lonza Group AG, ZenBio, Precision for Medicine, BioIVT, Discovery Life Sciences, Intelligent Tissue Group.

Competitive benchmarking, product offering details, and growth strategies adopted by the leading market players, along with their major investments in the last five years

Key impact factor analysis across regions that includes analysis, along with the drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges that are prevailing in the global leukapheresis market

Impact of COVID-19 on the global leukapheresis market

Browse key industry insights spread across 195 pages with 135 market data tables and 91 figures & charts from the report, “ Leukapheresis Market , By Type (Leukapheresis Disposables, Leukapheresis Devices), By Application (Research Applications, Therapeutic Applications), End User (Blood Component Providers and Blood Centers, Academic and Research Institutes, Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies, Hospital and Transfusion Centers); Leukopaks Market, by Type (Mobilized Leukopaks, Non-Mobilized Leukopaks, Diseased Leukopaks, Isolated PBMCs), Indication (Acute Lymphocytic Leukemia, Multiple Myeloma, Non-Hodgkin’s Lymphoma, Chronic Lymphocytic Lymphoma, Pancreatic Cancer, Hepatocellular Carcinoma, Other), By End User (Academic and Research Institutes, Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies, Contract Research Organizations), and Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, South America) — Industry Trends and Forecast to 2030” in depth analysis along with the table of contents (ToC).

