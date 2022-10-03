U.S. markets open in 4 hours 16 minutes

Global Licensed Sports Merchandise Market (2022 to 2027) - Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecasts

Research and Markets
·6 min read
Global Licensed Sports Merchandise Market

Dublin, Oct. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Licensed Sports Merchandise Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global licensed sports merchandise market reached a value of US$ 29.9 billion in 2021. Looking forward, the market is projected to reach US$ 39.8 billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 4.9% during 2022-2027. Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, the analyst is continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.

Licensed sports merchandise refers to various products that are endorsed by a sportsperson or a sports club. It includes products, such as sports gear, games, apparel, footwear and accessories for men, women and children that are available in a wide variety of colors, variants and sizes. The licensing organizations pay a certain amount of royalty to the sports entities for the merchandise that is sold with the copyrighted logos, designs and other brandings. This minimizes infringements on the trademarks of teams and players and aids in curbing the manufacturing of counterfeit products of sports-related brands.

A rising number of sports enthusiasts, along with rapid urbanization and the proliferation of the online retail sector, is one of the key factors driving the growth of the market. Furthermore, a significant increase in the number of regional and international sports leagues is also providing a boost to the market growth.

There is a continual shift in consumer preference from traditional retailing channels toward online platforms that offer a wide range of products and convenient shopping experience of purchasing authentic premium-quality goods at competitive prices.

Additionally, the development of innovative breathable, lightweight and waterproof sports apparel and accessories is also acting as another growth-inducing factor. Products such as jerseys, socks, tracksuits, t-shirts, lowers and activewear, which are printed with the logos of major sports teams, have gained immense traction among consumers who prefer fashionable casual and gym wear. Other factors, including rising expenditure capacities of the consumers, along with increasing investments in sports licensing across the globe, are projected to drive the market further.

Competitive Landscape

The report has also analysed the competitive landscape of the market with some of the key players being adidas AG, Columbia Sportswear, Dick's Sporting Goods Inc., Fanatics Inc., G-III Apparel Group Ltd., Hanesbrands Inc., Nike Inc., Prada, Puma SE, Sports Direct International Plc, Under Armour Inc., VF Corporation, etc.

Key Questions Answered in This Report

  • How has the global licensed sports merchandise market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

  • What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global licensed sports merchandise market?

  • What are the key regional markets?

  • What is the breakup of the market based on the product type?

  • What is the breakup of the market based on the distribution channel?

  • What is the breakup of the market based on the price range?

  • What is the breakup of the market based on the End-user?

  • What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?

  • What are the key driving factors and challenges in the industry?

  • What is the structure of the global licensed sports merchandise market and who are the key players?

  • What is the degree of competition in the industry?

Key Topics Covered:

1 Preface

2 Scope and Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Introduction
4.1 Overview
4.2 Key Industry Trends

5 Global Licensed Sports Merchandise Market
5.1 Market Overview
5.2 Market Performance
5.3 Impact of COVID-19
5.4 Market Forecast

6 Market Breakup by Product Type
6.1 Apparel and Footwear
6.1.1 Market Trends
6.1.2 Market Forecast
6.2 Accessories and Gifts
6.2.1 Market Trends
6.2.2 Market Forecast
6.3 Toys and Games
6.3.1 Market Trends
6.3.2 Market Forecast
6.4 Others
6.4.1 Market Trends
6.4.2 Market Forecast

7 Market Breakup by Distribution Channel
7.1 Online Stores
7.1.1 Market Trends
7.1.2 Market Forecast
7.2 Supermarkets and Hypermarkets
7.2.1 Market Trends
7.2.2 Market Forecast
7.3 Departmental Stores
7.3.1 Market Trends
7.3.2 Market Forecast
7.4 Specialty Stores
7.4.1 Market Trends
7.4.2 Market Forecast
7.5 Others
7.5.1 Market Trends
7.5.2 Market Forecast

8 Market Breakup by Price Range
8.1 Premium
8.1.1 Market Trends
8.1.2 Market Forecast
8.2 Economic
8.2.1 Market Trends
8.2.2 Market Forecast

9 Market Breakup by End-User
9.1 Men
9.1.1 Market Trends
9.1.2 Market Forecast
9.2 Women
9.2.1 Market Trends
9.2.2 Market Forecast
9.3 Children
9.3.1 Market Trends
9.3.2 Market Forecast

10 Market Breakup by Region

11 SWOT Analysis

12 Value Chain Analysis

13 Porters Five Forces Analysis

14 Price Indicators

15 Competitive Landscape
15.1 Market Structure
15.2 Key Players
15.3 Profiles of Key Players
15.3.1 adidas AG
15.3.1.1 Company Overview
15.3.1.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.1.3 Financials
15.3.1.4 SWOT Analysis
15.3.2 Columbia Sportswear
15.3.2.1 Company Overview
15.3.2.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.2.3 Financials
15.3.2.4 SWOT Analysis
15.3.3 Dick's Sporting Goods Inc.
15.3.3.1 Company Overview
15.3.3.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.3.3 Financials
15.3.3.4 SWOT Analysis
15.3.4 Fanatics Inc.
15.3.4.1 Company Overview
15.3.4.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.5 G-III Apparel Group Ltd.
15.3.5.1 Company Overview
15.3.5.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.5.3 Financials
15.3.6 Hanesbrands Inc.
15.3.6.1 Company Overview
15.3.6.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.6.3 Financials
15.3.6.4 SWOT Analysis
15.3.7 Nike Inc.
15.3.7.1 Company Overview
15.3.7.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.7.3 Financials
15.3.7.4 SWOT Analysis
15.3.8 Prada
15.3.8.1 Company Overview
15.3.8.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.8.3 Financials
15.3.9 Puma SE
15.3.9.1 Company Overview
15.3.9.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.9.3 Financials
15.3.9.4 SWOT Analysis
15.3.10 Sports Direct International Plc
15.3.10.1 Company Overview
15.3.10.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.11 Under Armour Inc.
15.3.11.1 Company Overview
15.3.11.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.11.3 Financials
15.3.11.4 SWOT Analysis
15.3.12 VF Corporation
15.3.12.1 Company Overview
15.3.12.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.12.3 Financials
15.3.12.4 SWOT Analysis

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/wkd7ay

Attachment

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


