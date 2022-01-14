U.S. markets close in 17 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,659.50
    +0.47 (+0.01%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,878.48
    -235.14 (-0.65%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,879.96
    +73.15 (+0.49%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,156.12
    -3.32 (-0.15%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    84.15
    +2.03 (+2.47%)
     

  • Gold

    1,816.60
    -4.80 (-0.26%)
     

  • Silver

    22.96
    -0.20 (-0.87%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1418
    -0.0042 (-0.37%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.7720
    +0.0610 (+3.57%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3680
    -0.0030 (-0.22%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.1710
    -0.0090 (-0.01%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    43,053.96
    +490.69 (+1.15%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,032.95
    +7.22 (+0.70%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,542.95
    -20.90 (-0.28%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,124.28
    -364.85 (-1.28%)
     

Global Licensed Sports Merchandise Market Report 2022: U.S. Market is Estimated at $5.4 Billion in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $4.1 Billion by 2026

·6 min read

DUBLIN, Jan. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Licensed Sports Merchandise - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo
Research and Markets Logo

Global Licensed Sports Merchandise Market to Reach US$27.2 Billion by the Year 2026

Global market for Licensed Sports Merchandise estimated at US$22.3 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$27.2 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 3.4% over the analysis period. Apparel & Footwear, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 4% CAGR to reach US$10.4 Billion by the end of the analysis period.

After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Toys & Games segment is readjusted to a revised 3% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 22.2% share of the global Licensed Sports Merchandise market. Sports apparel & footwear represents the leading segment, driven by the huge population's growing inclination towards routine and fitness workouts.

Merchandise footwear licensed by celebrities such as LeBron James and Michael Jordan have gained increased popularity among urban consumers worldwide. The sports toys & accessories segment is anticipated to grow rapidly due to the advancements in technology like 3D printing in a range of sports accessories improved the product appearance causing an increased the 3D printed licensed demand for sports balls, keychains, team flags, and celebrity figures.

Effective sports marketing implementation assists in attaining organizations` and sports clubs` financial success. Sports tournaments and events commercialization have stimulated growth in the sports merchandise market. The state and government authorities are investing extensively in sports merchandise due to the government authorities` desire to promote sports events.

Over the past years, rise in sports participation due to rising awareness regarding health, whereby there is increase in physical activity, is fueling demand for licensed sports brands. The expansion of sports to different regions and growing media coverage for different sports has propelled the market growth of sports merchandise.

The launch of several sporting leagues and growing fan participation caused the sports sector to be the powerhouse of countless opportunities and untapped avenues. Endurance sports, too, paved a powerful platform for sports enthusiasts to grip a variety of sports goods, thus accelerating the market growth of licensed sports merchandise.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $5.4 Billion in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $4.1 Billion by 2026

The Licensed Sports Merchandise market in the U.S. is estimated at US$5.4 Billion in the year 2021. The country currently accounts for a 23.7% share in the global market. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$4.1 Billion in the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 4.2% through the analysis period.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.6% and 3% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 2.9% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$1.4 Billion by the end of the analysis period.

North America represents the leading regional market for licensed sports merchandise, mainly due to the high popularity of top sports like soccer, basketball and baseball specifically among college and university level students. Also benefiting market growth is the active lifestyles being pursued by people and the growing adoption of health and fitness activities, which is fueling growth in demand for sports goods and licensed sports merchandise.

Asia-Pacific is anticipated to be the rapidly growing licensed sports merchandised market, due to the growing popularity of different international sports among teenagers and increased adoption of fashion trends of cross-culture are anticipated to boost the market growth of licensed sports merchandise in the Asia-Pacific region.

Accessories & Gifts Segment to Reach $5 Billion by 2026

In the global Accessories & Gifts segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 3.3% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$2.8 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$3.6 Billion by the close of the analysis period.

China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$810.4 Million by the year 2026, while Latin America will expand at a 3.7% CAGR through the analysis period.

Key Topics Covered:

I. METHODOLOGY

II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1. MARKET OVERVIEW

  • Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic and Looming Global Recession

  • 2020: A Year of Disruption & Transformation

  • As the Race between the Virus & Vaccines Intensifies, Where is the World Economy Headed in 2021?

  • Social Distancing, Restrictions on Tourism, and Decimated Consumer Confidence Bring Down the Sports Goods Industry

  • Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on Licensed Sports Merchandise

  • COVID-19's Impact on the Licensed Sports Apparel Industry

  • An Introduction to Licensed Sports Merchandise

  • Global Market Prospects & Outlook

  • Sports Apparel & Footwear: The Leading Product Type

  • Online Sales of Licensed Sports Merchandise Poised for High Growth

  • Developed Regions Lead, Developing Economies to Boost Long-term Growth

  • Recent Market Activity

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS (Total 62 Featured)

  • eBay Inc.

  • Everlast Worldwide, Inc.

  • Knights Apparel, Inc.

  • Li Ning Company Limited

  • Newell Brands

  • Nike, Inc.

  • Prada SpA

  • PUMA SE

  • Quick Silver, Inc.

  • Ralph Lauren Corporation

  • Sports Direct International PLC

  • VF Corporation

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

  • Focus of Brands on Curbing Counterfeiting of Sports Goods Drives Market Growth

  • Rise in Number of Sports Enthusiasts and Growing Participation in Sports & Fitness Activities Fuels Demand for Licensed Products

  • Rising Investments in Sports Licensing Worldwide: Opportunity for Growth

  • Booming Online Retail Sector Presents Lucrative Opportunities for Licensed Sports Merchandise

  • Continuous Growth in Number of Sports Leagues Augurs Well for the Market

  • Expanding Entertainment Industry Drives Trend Towards Marketing of Sports as Entertainment

  • Popularity of Athleisure Spurs Growth Outlook for Licensed Sports Merchandise

  • Licensing Needs a Shot in the Arm in Sports Footwear Market

  • Licensed Sports Video Games Poised for Strong Growth

  • Merchandise Stores Adapt to the New Normal to Revive Sales

  • Conventional Sponsorship Deals Likely to Become License-Focused

  • Growing Role of NFTs in Sports Licensing

  • Regulatory Frameworks for Sporting Events and Sports Leagues/Teams Impact Market Dynamics

  • Widespread Implementation of Effective Sports Marketing Strategies to Drive Gains for Merchandise Sales

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

III. REGIONAL MARKET ANALYSIS

IV. COMPETITION

  • Total Companies Profiled: 62

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/s5z72e

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-licensed-sports-merchandise-market-report-2022-us-market-is-estimated-at-5-4-billion-in-2021--while-china-is-forecast-to-reach-4-1-billion-by-2026--301461234.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

Recommended Stories

  • European Power Prices Soar on Setbacks at French Nuclear Giant

    (Bloomberg) -- French and German electricity prices jumped after Electricite de France SA revised down the production forecast for its nuclear fleet that’s vital to keep the lights on in Europe. Most Read from BloombergCannabis Compounds Prevented Covid Infection in Laboratory StudyFrequent Boosters Spur Warning on Immune ResponseSupreme Court Blocks Biden’s Shot-or-Test Rule for WorkersSay Goodbye to Self-Isolating, WFH Mandates, Mass TestingDjokovic’s Australian Visa Canceled Again in Public I

  • Will Silver Prices See A Massive Short Squeeze Again In 2022?

    The metal markets have starting 2022 on an extremely bullish note and that trend is unlikely to change anytime soon.

  • Las Vegas Sands Soars as Investors See What's in the Cards for Macau

    Macau, the world's largest gambling center, announced Friday that it was keeping its casino licenses limited to six companies and cut their duration. Let's check out the charts of Las Vegas Sands , which gapped higher Friday, on the news. The On-Balance-Volume (OBV) line shows some improvement from the middle of December.

  • Oil prices climb sharply, with U.S. prices up over 6% for the week

    Oil prices climbed sharply on Friday as tensions between Russia and Ukraine intensified. "From an energy standpoint, this could be a seismic event," said Phil Flynn, senior market analyst at The Price Futures Group. Russia is not only a major oil producer but Europe, in their rush to get off of fossil fuels, has "become more dependent on Russia as major source for their energy." February West Texas Intermediate crude climbed by $1.70, or 2.1%, to settle at $83.82 a barrel on the New York Mercant

  • All of Devon Energy's Charts Point Higher

    The technical signals for the producer of oil and natural gas indicate its shares could continue to climb from current levels.

  • Tesla Cybertruck delayed to 2023, Elon Musk begins accepting dogecoin for some merchandise

    Yahoo Finance's Julie Hyman and Brian Sozzi discuss Tesla's Cybertruck delay until 2023 and how dogecoin is surging after Elon Musk begins accepting the crypto for some merchandise.

  • Jack Dorsey's Block to build an open bitcoin mining system

    In October, Dorsey said that Block, formerly Square, was considering building a bitcoin mining system based on custom silicon and open source for individuals and businesses worldwide. In a tweet thread on Thursday, Block's general manager for hardware, Thomas Templeton, laid out the company's plans about building the mining system.

  • Exclusive-China agrees with U.S. to release oil reserves near Lunar New Year - sources

    China will release crude oil from its national strategic stockpiles around the Lunar New Year holidays that start on Feb. 1 as part of a plan coordinated by the United States with other major consumers to reduce global prices, sources told Reuters. The sources, who have knowledge of talks between the world's top two crude consumers, said China agreed in late 2021 to release an unspecified amount of oil depending on price levels. "China agreed to release a relatively bigger amount if oil is above $85 a barrel, and a smaller volume if oil stays near the $75 level," said one source, without elaborating.

  • Four U.S. Oil Stocks In Buy Range As Crude Prices Rise

    Several top U.S. oil stocks are in buy range Wednesday as oil prices rise amid OPEC+ production disruptions.

  • Kazakhstan bitcoin miner: US will make up 60% of the world’s computing power in 2 years

    The vulnerability of Kazakhstan’s bitcoin mining industry was put on full display last week, when the country's internet shut down in the midst of anti-government protests, sparked by rising energy prices.

  • Wall Street’s Favorite Oil Stocks for 2022—Including an Obscure One

    Among the stocks receiving the most positive attention is Ovintiv , whose strong cash flow prospects could give it an edge.

  • Goldman Sachs Calls 10-Year Commodity Supercycle

    Commodities outperformed other asset classes in 2021, and with prices expected to increase further, Goldman Sachs reiterated their bullish call, saying that we’re at the start of a decade-long supercycle

  • German Slowdown Sends Global Warning Signs on Supply Chains, China

    Germany’s economy hit the brakes at the end of last year as the export powerhouse was slammed by global supply-chain bottlenecks, surging material prices and weakness in its biggest trading partner, China.

  • Reliance, Hyundai, Mahindra bid for incentives under India's $2.4 billion battery scheme

    Indian conglomerate Reliance Industries, South Korea's Hyundai Motor Co and automaker Mahindra & Mahindra are among companies that have submitted bids under the country's $2.4 billion battery scheme, two sources told Reuters. India last year finalised an incentive program to encourage companies to invest in the local manufacturing of batteries as it looks to establish a domestic supply chain for clean transport and build storage for renewable energy. Softbank Group-backed Ola Electric, engineering conglomerate Larsen & Toubro and battery makers Amara Raja and Exide have also submitted bids, the sources said.

  • Stock Market Rebound Fizzles Amid Hawkish Fed; Taiwan Semiconductor Breaks Out, JPMorgan Tumbles: Weekly Review

    A stock market rebound from Monday's lows faded, with the key indexes all down for the week. Taiwan Semiconductor, JPMorgan were key movers.

  • Russia-Ukraine Tensions Could Slam These Commodities. What to Know.

    Tensions are rising between Russia and Ukraine, and a conflict could hurt natural gas, wheat and corn.

  • Monster Beverage to buy craft-beer maker in alcohol market drive

    Coca-Cola Co has tied up with brewer Constellation Brands Inc to launch Fresca-branded ready-to-drink cocktails, while rival PepsiCo Inc has partnered with Boston Beer Co to launch a Mountain Dew-branded alcoholic beverage. Monster said the deal would add craft beer brands Cigar City, Oskar Blues, Deep Ellum, Perrin Brewing, Squatters and Wasatch to its portfolio but would exclude CANarchy's restaurants.

  • U.S. Factory Output Posts Surprise Drop on Short Supplies, Labor

    (Bloomberg) -- Growth in U.S. factory output unexpectedly declined in December, indicating a surge in Covid-19 infections exacerbated manufacturers’ ongoing struggles with material and labor shortages.Most Read from BloombergCannabis Compounds Prevented Covid Infection in Laboratory StudyFrequent Boosters Spur Warning on Immune ResponseSupreme Court Blocks Biden’s Shot-or-Test Rule for WorkersSay Goodbye to Self-Isolating, WFH Mandates, Mass TestingDjokovic’s Australian Visa Canceled Again in Pu

  • Musk confirms Tesla will take doge for merch

    Tesla will take dogecoin for some merchandise. Elon Musk confirmed the news in a Tweet on Friday (January 14), after floating the idea last month. Dogecoin surged in value by around 14% following the news. Anyone with enough of the meme-inspired coin can now choose from Tesla merch. That includes apparel, belt buckles, a quad bike for kids, and a "Cyberwhistle" modeled after its long-awaited Cybertruck. The Tesla boss owns some of the currency, which has often been roiled by his Tweets. Dogecoin enjoyed 4,000% gains in 2021, partly thanks to endorsements by Musk. But he called it a "hustle" during an appearance on Saturday Night Live back in May, causing its price to tumble. Right now though, Musk seems to back with the dogecoin bulls.

  • Oil Rallies Into the New Year as Market’s Omicron Worry Eases

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil posted a fourth straight weekly gain, the longest winning streak since October, on signs that the market is tightening as global consumption withstands the impact of the omicron virus variant.Most Read from BloombergCannabis Compounds Prevented Covid Infection in Laboratory StudyFrequent Boosters Spur Warning on Immune ResponseSupreme Court Blocks Biden’s Shot-or-Test Rule for WorkersSay Goodbye to Self-Isolating, WFH Mandates, Mass TestingDjokovic’s Australian Visa Canceled A