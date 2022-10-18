U.S. markets open in 3 hours 1 minute

Global LiDAR Drones (Topographic, Bathymetric) Market Report 2022-2027: Opportunities in Government Initiatives Encouraging Use of LIDAR Drones for Large-Scale Surveys & Emergence of 4D LIDAR Sensors

Research and Markets
·4 min read
Company Logo
Company Logo

Global LIDAR Drone Market

Global LIDAR Drone Market
Global LIDAR Drone Market

Dublin, Oct. 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "LiDAR Drone Market by LiDAR Type (Topographic, Bathymetric), By Component (LiDAR Lasers, UAV Cameras), Drone Type (Rotary-Wing, Fixed-Wing), Range (Short-Range, Medium-range, Long-range), Application, Region - Global Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The LiDAR Drone market is projected to grow from USD 147 million in 2022 to USD 508 million in 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 28.1%

LiDAR drone's adoption in mining application is driving the growth as mine operators are leveraging LiDAR drone technology to improve data quality, increase safety, and reduce operational expenses; while the growing adoption of new and advanced technologies has led to an increased demand for LiDAR drones for precision farming applications.

The market for medium-range LiDAR drones is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecasted period.

Medium-range LiDAR drones offer high accuracy and operate in a 200-500m range. These LiDAR drones are heavy and are suitable for medium-scale corridor mapping, forestry, coastline management, and agriculture applications. In many countries, commercial drones can fly at an altitude of 200-500m without requiring additional permission from regulatory bodies.

The market for corridor mapping applications is to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

LiDAR drones are used to create 3D maps of terrains using short-range, medium-range, or long-range lasers. They are used for corridor mapping by surveying and creating a 3D point cloud of roads, railways, power lines, and mines. LiDAR drones flying at low altitudes are preferable for corridor mapping applications, as they collect data accurately.

They are used to carry out corridor mapping for the transportation sector to support the planning and management of roads or railway tracks, which require high spatial resolution and accurate mapping. Thus, such various applications of LiDAR drone in corridor mapping is expected to create significant demand in coming years.

APAC to offer significant growth opportunities for the LiDAR drone market between 2022 and 2027.

In Asia Pacific, LiDAR drones are majorly used in environmental, corridor mapping, and precision agriculture applications. The market growth in the region can be attributed to the increased adoption of LiDAR drones for surveying and mapping operations owing to ongoing infrastructural development projects, growing awareness in Asia Pacific countries about forest management, and increasing mining activities in the region. Precision agriculture is also expected to drive the market in the region.

Competitive landscape

Prominent players profiled in this report are Velodyne Lidar, Inc.(US), RIEGL Laser Measurement Systems GmbH (Austria), Teledyne Optech Inc.(Canada), Phoenix LiDAR Systems (US), Microdrones (Germany), YellowScan (France), UMS Skeldar (Switzerland), LIDARUSA (US), SICK AG (Germany), and GeoCue Group (US).

Premium Insights

  • Attractive Growth Opportunities for Market Players: Adoption of LIDAR Drones in Mining Applications to Boost Market Growth

  • Topographic LIDAR to Hold Larger Market Size in 2027

  • LIDAR Lasers to Dominate Market in 2027

  • Rotary-Wing LIDAR Drones to Grow at Higher CAGR During Forecast Period

  • US and Corridor Mapping to Account for Largest Market Shares in North America in 2027

  • US to Hold Largest Share of LIDAR Drone Market in 2027

Market Dynamics

Drivers

  • Adoption of LIDAR Drones in Mining Applications

  • Easing of Regulations Related to Use of Commercial Drones

  • Growing Demand for LIDAR Drones for Corridor Mapping and Precision Agriculture Applications

Restraints

  • Easy Availability of Low-Cost and Lightweight Photogrammetry Systems

  • Stringent Regulations and Restrictions Related to Use of Drones in Various Countries

Opportunities

  • Government Initiatives Encourage Use of LIDAR Drones for Large-Scale Surveys

  • Emergence of 4D LIDAR Sensors

Challenges

  • High Purchasing and Operational Costs of LIDAR Drones

  • Issues Related to Drone Safety and Security

Value Chain Analysis

  • LIDAR Drone Market: Ecosystem

  • Pricing Analysis

  • Average Selling Prices of Key Players

  • Trends and Disruptions Impacting Customers

Technology Analysis

  • Artificial Intelligence (Ai)-Powered LIDAR

  • LIDAR Drone Technologies

  • 2D LIDAR Drones

  • 3D LIDAR Drones

  • 4D LIDAR Drones

Case Studies

  • Ventus-Tech Used Yellowscan's Surveyor System to Generate Precise Mapping Data

  • Geodetics Uses Velodyne Cost-Efficient LIDAR Sensors

  • Geoterra and Flythru Partnered with Neath Port Talbot Council and Earth Science to Solve Ystalyfera Mountainside Issue

  • Sensefly Fixed-Wing Drones Helped Public Power Corporation S.A. (Ppc) Calculate Lignite Volumes

  • with Honeywell, Imu LIDAR Usa Achieved Greater Location Accuracy on Ground and in Air

Company Profiles

Key Players

  • Phoenix LIDAR Systems

  • Riegl Laser Measurement Systems GmbH

  • Velodyne LIDAR, Inc.

  • Teledyne Optech

  • Ums Skeldar

  • LIDARusa

  • Yellowscan

  • Geodetics, Inc.

  • Onyxscan

  • Sick Ag

  • Delair

  • Microdrones

Other Players

  • Livox

  • Routescene

  • Nextcore

  • Greenvalley International (Gvi)

  • Surestar

  • Benewake (Beijing) Co., Ltd.

  • Sabre Advanced 3D Surveying Systems

  • Cepton, Inc.

  • Draganfly Inc.

  • Geocue Group Inc.

  • Volatus Aerospace Corp.

  • Modus

  • Precisionhawk

Competitive Landscape

  • Key Player Strategies/Right to Win: 100 Overview of Strategies Adopted by Vendors of Market

  • Market: Detailed List of Key Start-Ups/SMEs

  • Market: Competitive Benchmarking of Key Start-Ups/SMEs

  • Competitive Scenarios and Trends

  • LIDAR Drone Market: Product Launches, 2019-2022

  • LIDAR Drone Market: Deals, 2019-2022

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/jlkk7w

Attachment

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


