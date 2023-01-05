U.S. markets close in 6 hours 12 minutes

Global Lidocaine Ointment Market to Surpass US$ 2,315.75 Million by 2030, Says Coherent Market Insights (CMI)

CMI
·5 min read
CMI
CMI

Burlingame, Jan. 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Coherent Market Insights, the global lidocaine ointment market is estimated to be valued at US$ 1,275.2 million in 2022 and is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 7.7% during the forecast period (2022-2030).

Key Trends and Analysis of the Global Lidocaine Ointment Market:

Increasing research and development activities for lidocaine ointment is expected to aid in the market growth over the forecast period. For instance, in June 2021, the University of Calgary, Canada, initiated a clinical trial on the assessment of efficacy and side effects of dlitiazem ointment with lidocaine vs. diltiazem ointment with lidocaine for the treatment of chronic anal fissure. 2% diltiazem ointment with 1.5% lidocaine was in phase 2 and 0.3% Nifedipine ointment with 1.5% lidocaine was in the phase 3 of clinical trial. The estimated date of completion was December 2021.

Request Sample copy of this Report @ https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/request-sample/5434

Key Market Takeaways:

The global lidocaine ointment market is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 7.7% during the forecast period. Due to the increasing approval of new drug for lidocaine ointment formulation. For instance, in October 2019, SunGen pharma, a pharmaceutical company, announced it had received the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approval for Lidocaine Ointment USP, 5%, Package size 1 ½ oz. tube (35.44 g). This drug product is used for the production of anesthesia of accessible mucous membranes of the oropharynx.

Among formulation type, the internal use segment is dominant. Lidocaine ointment is used for various purposes such as sun burn and minor cut. Thus, the increasing use of lidocaine ointment is expected to drive the segment growth over the forecast period. For instance, in January 2022, according to an article published by Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center, lidocaine ointment was utilized for the treatment of diseases such as rectal irritation and nerve disease.

On the basis of distribution channel, the hospital pharmacies segment is expected to hold a dominant position over the forecast period. In July 2022, according to data provided by Sista, a company providing market and consumer data, the number of U.S. hospital pharmacies increased from 224,000 in 2001 to over 315,000 in 2020.

Competitive Landscape:

Key players operating in the global lidocaine ointment market include Glenmark Pharmaceuticals U.S. Inc., Teligent Inc., Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., CENTURA PHARMACEUTICALS INC., Neon Laboratories Ltd., ASTRAZENECA CANADA INC., Novocol Pharma, Amneal Pharmaceuticals LLC., Alembic Pharmaceuticals Limited, Ascend Laboratories LLC, Liberty Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Hi-Tech Pharmaceuticals, Aspen Pharmacare Australia Pty Ltd., Sandoz AG, Zydus Healthcare Limited., Quagen Pharmaceuticals, Zuche Pharmaceuticals Private Limited., and SEPTODONT, Inc.

Buy-Now this Research Report @ https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/buy-now/5434

Market Segmentation:

  • Global Lidocaine Ointment Market, By Formulation:

    • Internal Use

    • Topical Use

  • Global Lidocaine Ointment Market, By Age Group:

    • Children

    • Adult

  • Global Lidocaine Ointment Market By Application:

    • Insect Bite

    • Sun Burn

    • Minor Cut

    • Mouth Sore

    • Others

  • Global Lidocaine Ointment Market By Distribution Channel:

    • Hospital Pharmacies

    • Retail Pharmacies

    • Online Pharmacies

  • Global Lidocaine Ointment Market, By Region:

    • North America

      • By Country:

        • U.S.

        • Canada

    • Latin America

      • By Country:

        • Brazil

        • Mexico

        • Argentina

        • Rest of Latin America

    • Europe

      • By Country:

        • Germany

        • U.K.

        • France

        • Italy

        • Spain

        • Russia

        • Rest of Europe

    • Asia Pacific

      • By Country:

        • China

        • India

        • Japan

        • ASEAN

        • Australia

        • South Korea

        • Rest of Asia Pacific

    • Middle East

      • By Country:

        • GCC

        • Israel

        • Rest of Middle East

    • Africa

      • By Country/Region:

        • South Africa

        • Central Africa

        • North Africa

Related Market Intelligence Reports:

Lidocaine Patches Market, by Strength (5%, 4%, and Others (10%, 20%, etc.)), by Adhesive Material (Aqueous and Non-aqueous), by Application (Post Herpetic Neuralgia (PHN) and Pain Indications), by Distribution Channel (Hospital Pharmacies, Retail Pharmacies, and Online Pharmacies), and by Region (North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, and Africa) - Size, Share, Outlook, and Opportunity Analysis, 2022 – 2030

Local Anesthesia Drugs Market, By Drug Type (Bupivacaine, Lidocaine, Benzocaine, Ropivacaine, Prilocaine, Chloroprocaine, and Others), By Mode Of Administration (Injectable and Surface Anesthetic), and By Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Middle East & Africa) - Size, Share, Outlook, and Opportunity Analysis, 2021 – 2028

U.S. Diabetic Neuropathy Market, by Drug (Tricyclic Antidepressants (Amitriptyline, Nortyptyline, Imipramine, Desipramine), SSRI (Paroxetine, Citalopram), Anticonvulsants (Gabapentin, Pregabalin, Carbamazepine), Opioids (Tramadol, Tapentadol, Oksikodon), SNRIs (Duloxetine), Other Drugs (Capsaicin, Lidocaine, Botilinum Toxin)) by Type (Peripheral Neuropathy, Proximal Neuropathy, Autonomic Neuropathy, Focal Neuropathy), by Route of Administration (Oral, Topical, Injection (Intramuscular)), by Distribution Channel (Hospital Pharmacies, Retail Pharmacies, Online Pharmacies)- Size, Share, Outlook, and Opportunity Analysis, 2022 – 2030

About Us:

Coherent Market Insights is a global market intelligence and consulting organization focused on assisting our plethora of clients achieve transformational growth by helping them make critical business decisions. We are headquartered in India, having sales office at global financial capital in the U.S. and sales consultants in United Kingdom and Japan. Our client base includes players from across various business verticals in over 57 countries worldwide. We create value for clients through our highly reliable and accurate reports. We are also committed in playing a leading role in offering insights in various sectors post-COVID-19 and continue to deliver measurable, sustainable results for our clients.

Follow Us: LinkedInTwitter

CONTACT: Mr. Shah Senior Client Partner – Business Development Coherent Market Insights Phone: US: +1-206-701-6702 UK: +44-020-8133-4027 Japan: +81-050-5539-1737 India: +91-848-285-0837 Email: sales@coherentmarketinsights.com Website: https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com


