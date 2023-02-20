Global Life Science Analytics Market Report 2023: Rising Technological Advancements and Growing Adoption of Analytics Solutions for Clinical Trials to Drive Growth
Global Life Science Analytics Market
Dublin, Feb. 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Life Science Analytics Market by Type (Predictive, Descriptive, Prescriptive), Application (Sales & Marketing, Regulatory Compliance, R&D, Pharmacovigilance), Component (Software, Service), Delivery (On Premise, On Demand), End User - Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The life science analytics market is projected to reach USD 47.5 billion by 2027 from USD 27.1 billion in 2022, at a CAGR of 11.8% during the forecast period. Growth in this market is mainly driven by rising pressure to curb healthcare spending, the rising need for improved data standardization, and the increasing adoption of analytical solutions in clinical trials. On the other hand, a high implementation price is expected to restrain the growth of this market.
Descriptive analytics type segment holds the largest share of the life science analytics market in 2021
On the basis of type, the life science analytics market is bifurcated into descriptive, predictive, and prescriptive analytics. The descriptive analytics segment accounted for the largest market share in 2021. Due to its ability to confirm the synergistic integration of predictions and prescriptions, prescriptive analytics segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.
Services segment accounted for the largest share of the life science analytics market in 2021
On the basis of component, the life science analytics market is bifurcated into services and software. The services segment accounted for the largest market share in 2021 and is expected to register the highest growth during the forecast period. The large share and high growth in this segment can be attributed to the frequent need for services such as software upgrades and maintenance.
Asia Pacific to be the fastest-growing regional market in 2021
On the basis of region, the life science analytics market is bifurcated into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World (RoW). In 2021, North America accounted for the largest market share. The large share of this market is attributed to the strong economies in the US and Canada, which have allowed for considerable investments in technology in this region. However, Asia Pacific is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Factors such as the rising adoption of advanced technologies, the increasing growth in the life science industry, and the growing focus of major players on increasing their presence in emerging APAC countries are expected to drive market growth in this regional segment.
Market Dynamics
Drivers
Rising Pressure to Curb Healthcare Spending
Rising Need for Improved Data Standardization
Rising Technological Advancements in Analytical Solutions
Impact of Big Data on Life Science
Growing Adoption of Analytical Solutions in Clinical Trials
Increasing Adoption of Analytics for Sales & Marketing Applications
Restraints
High Implementation Cost of Advanced Analytical Solutions
Data Privacy Concerns
Opportunities
Growing Focus on Value-Based Care
Use of Analytics in Precision & Personalized Medicine
Big Data Analytics for R&D Productivity
Challenges
Issues Associated with Data Integration
Shortage of Skilled Personnel
Report Attribute
Details
No. of Pages
243
Forecast Period
2022 - 2027
Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022
$27.1 Billion
Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2027
$47.5 Billion
Compound Annual Growth Rate
11.8%
Regions Covered
Global
Key Topics Covered:
1 Introduction
2 Research Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Premium Insights
5 Market Overview
6 Life Science Analytics Market, by Type
7 Life Science Analytics Market, by Application
8 Life Science Analytics Market, by Component
9 Life Science Analytics Market, by Delivery Model
10 Life Science Analytics Market, by End-user
11 Life Science Analytics Market, by Region
12 Competitive Landscape
13 Company Profiles
14 Appendix
Companies Mentioned
Accenture
Allscripts Healthcare, LLC
Alteryx, Inc.
Amazon Web Services, Inc.
Axtria
Cerner Corporation
Citiustech Inc.
Clarivate
Cognizant
Cotiviti, Inc.
Exlservice Holdings, Inc.
Ibm
Inovalon
Iqvia Inc.
Maxisit
Microsoft
Optum, Inc.
Oracle
Saama Technologies, LLC
Sas Institute Inc.
Sisense Inc.
Thoughtsphere
Thoughtspot, Inc.
Veeva Systems
Wipro
