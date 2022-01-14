U.S. markets close in 6 hours 26 minutes

Global Life Science Customer Journey Experience Report 2021: Pre-purchase Experience, to Product Experience, to Post-purchase Experience, is More Important Now More than Ever

·4 min read


DUBLIN, Jan. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Benchmarking for 2021: Understanding the Life Science Customer Experience" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo
Research and Markets Logo

Understanding the Life Science Customer Experience

Understanding the overall customer experience, from pre-purchase experience, to product experience, to post-purchase experience, is more important now than ever before.

Customer experience offers an opportunity for suppliers to differentiate themselves from other suppliers in a crowded life science marketplace on something more than product performance and price. An excellent customer experience is key to both maintaining relationships with current customers, as well as building and expanding new relationships with potential customers.

COVID-19 Challenges and Changes That Are Relevant to Doing Business in 2021

In last year's edition, we asked about COVID-19 impacts. This year's Life Science Customer Experience goes beyond just impact and looks at lasting reputation effects of the pandemic, what suppliers can change, and what measures implemented for pandemic customers would like to see continue.

As life science, customers continue to raise their expectations of suppliers the need to improve and understand aspects of the customer experience where improvements are needed or where competitors are leading the way has never been greater.

The scope of this study offers in-depth analysis across five waves (years: 2016, 2018, 2019, 2020, 2021) of customer experience benchmarking, tracking the performance of 27 different suppliers, and allowing for analysis of how suppliers' strategies have impacted customer experience scores over time and how they compare to other suppliers over time.

The Voice of 800 Customers

This year, we've asked 800 scientists to evaluate the suppliers they use on the customer touchpoints that occur during the evaluation of products, selecting and using products, and customer support after the sale.

Report Scope

  • Impressions of Supplier Ability to Provide Products and Services Throughout the Pandemic

  • Relative Importance of COVID-19 Impact on Services and Products in 2021 - Aggregate

  • Customer Priorities for Resolving Supplier-Related Issues - Products

  • Customer Priorities for Resolving Supplier-Related Issues - Sales/Service

  • Customer Priorities for Resolving Supplier-Related Issues - Products and Sales/Services

  • Customer experience changes from COVID-19 to keep

  • Customer experience pain points from COVID-19 to solve

The report, included with the tableau dashboard, will allow you to:

  • Understand and compare single and multi-year overall customer experience performance for 27 brands

  • Understand and compare single and multi-year customer experience on the touchpoints

  • Understand the relative importance of attributes for customer experience for 27 brands

  • Understand and compare regional trends in customer experience

  • Understand and compare generational trends in customer experience

  • Understand and compare trends in customer experience by employment sector

Key Topics Covered:

Section 1: Executive Summary

  • Trends in Life Science Customer Experience

  • Blending Together the Voice of the Customer and Data

Section 2: Overview

  • Customer Experience Model for the Life Science Market

  • Touchpoint Attributes

  • Industry Average Performance at Each Touchpoint

  • Delivering a Positive Customer Experience

  • Delivering A Positive Customer Experience - Learning and Growing Over Time

Section 3: Life Science Supplier Rankings

  • Customer Experience Scores

  • Product Awareness

  • Product Knowledge

  • Product Selection

  • Product Integrity

  • Service Provided

  • Support Provided

  • Satisfaction and Loyalty

  • Relative Importance of Touchpoints - All

Section 4: COVID-19 Pandemic Impact

  • Impact on Customer Impression

  • Relative Importance of Impact on Services and Products

  • Customer Priorities for Resolving Supplier-Related Issues - Products and Sales/Services

  • Customer experience changes from COVID-19 to keep

  • Customer experience pain points from COVID-19 to solve

Methodology and Demographics

  • Methodology

  • Demographics

Section 5: Appendix

  • Relative Importance of Touchpoints- Top 10 Suppliers

Companies Mentioned

  • Abcam

  • Agilent Technologies

  • ATCC

  • BD Biosciences

  • Beckman Coulter

  • Bio-Rad Laboratories

  • Bio-Techne

  • Bruker

  • Cell Signaling Technology

  • Corning Life Sciences

  • Eppendorf

  • GE Healthcare Life Sciences

  • IDT

  • Illumina

  • Leica

  • MilliporeSigma/Merck

  • New England Biolabs

  • PerkinElmer

  • Promega

  • QIAGEN

  • Roche Molecular Systems

  • SCIEX

  • Tecan

  • Thermo Fisher Scientific

  • VWR

  • Waters

  • Zeiss

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/l58c7x

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716


Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-life-science-customer-journey-experience-report-2021-pre-purchase-experience-to-product-experience-to-post-purchase-experience-is-more-important-now-more-than-ever-301461178.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

