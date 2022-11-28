Global Life Science Instrumentation Market to Reach $79.8 Billion by 2027
In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Life Science Instrumentation estimated at US$58. 2 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$79. 8 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 4.
6% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Spectroscopy, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 4.8% CAGR and reach US$19.2 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Chromatography segment is readjusted to a revised 5.2% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $16.9 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 4.2% CAGR
The Life Science Instrumentation market in the U.S. is estimated at US$16.9 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$14.1 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 4.2% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 4% and 3.9% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.4% CAGR.
PCR Segment to Record 5.8% CAGR
In the global PCR segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 5.8% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$6.6 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$9.9 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets.
Select Competitors (Total 44 Featured) -
Agilent Technologies, Inc.
Becton, Dickinson and Company
Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.
BioTek Instruments, Inc.
Bruker Corporation
ChromaCode
Danaher Corporation
Eppendorf AG
GE Healthcare
Hitachi High-Tech Corporation
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
Life Science Instrumentation - Global Key Competitors
Percentage Market Share in 2020 (E)
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for
Players Worldwide in 2020 (E)
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Clinical & Diagnostic Applications by Geographic Region - USA,
Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2018 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 2: World Historic Review for Clinical & Diagnostic
Applications by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2017 and % CAGR
Table 3: World 15-Year Perspective for Clinical & Diagnostic
Applications by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific
and Rest of World for Years 2012, 2019 & 2027
Table 4: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Other
Applications by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2018 through
2027 and % CAGR
Table 5: World Historic Review for Other Applications by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2017 and
% CAGR
Table 6: World 15-Year Perspective for Other Applications by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2012, 2019 & 2027
Table 7: World Life Science Instrumentation Market Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2027
Table 8: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Life
Science Instrumentation by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2018 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 9: World Historic Review for Life Science Instrumentation
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2017 and
% CAGR
Table 10: World 15-Year Perspective for Life Science
Instrumentation by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific
and Rest of World Markets for Years 2012, 2019 & 2027
Table 11: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Spectroscopy by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2018 through
2027 and % CAGR
Table 12: World Historic Review for Spectroscopy by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and
Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2017 and % CAGR
Table 13: World 15-Year Perspective for Spectroscopy by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2012, 2019 & 2027
Table 14: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Chromatography by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2018 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 15: World Historic Review for Chromatography by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2017 and
% CAGR
Table 16: World 15-Year Perspective for Chromatography by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2012, 2019 & 2027
Table 17: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for PCR
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2018 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 18: World Historic Review for PCR by Geographic Region -
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2012 through 2017 and % CAGR
Table 19: World 15-Year Perspective for PCR by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years
2012, 2019 & 2027
Table 20: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Liquid Handling by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2018 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 21: World Historic Review for Liquid Handling by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2017 and
% CAGR
Table 22: World 15-Year Perspective for Liquid Handling by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2012, 2019 & 2027
Table 23: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Clinical Chemistry Analyzers by Geographic Region - USA,
Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2018 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 24: World Historic Review for Clinical Chemistry
Analyzers by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2017 and % CAGR
Table 25: World 15-Year Perspective for Clinical Chemistry
Analyzers by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and
Rest of World for Years 2012, 2019 & 2027
Table 26: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Flow
Cytometry by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2018 through
2027 and % CAGR
Table 27: World Historic Review for Flow Cytometry by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2017 and
% CAGR
Table 28: World 15-Year Perspective for Flow Cytometry by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2012, 2019 & 2027
Table 29: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS) by Geographic Region - USA,
Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2018 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 30: World Historic Review for Next-Generation Sequencing
(NGS) by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2017 and
% CAGR
Table 31: World 15-Year Perspective for Next-Generation
Sequencing (NGS) by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific
and Rest of World for Years 2012, 2019 & 2027
Table 32: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Other Technologies by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2018 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 33: World Historic Review for Other Technologies by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2017 and
% CAGR
Table 34: World 15-Year Perspective for Other Technologies by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2012, 2019 & 2027
Table 35: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Research Applications by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2018 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 36: World Historic Review for Research Applications by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2017 and
% CAGR
Table 37: World 15-Year Perspective for Research Applications
by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2012, 2019 & 2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Life Science Instrumentation Market Presence - Strong/Active/
Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in the United States for 2020
(E)
Table 38: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Life
Science Instrumentation by Application - Research Applications,
Clinical & Diagnostic Applications and Other Applications -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2018 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 39: USA Historic Review for Life Science Instrumentation
by Application - Research Applications, Clinical & Diagnostic
Applications and Other Applications Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2017 and % CAGR
Table 40: USA 15-Year Perspective for Life Science
Instrumentation by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Research Applications, Clinical & Diagnostic
Applications and Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2019 &
2027
Table 41: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Life
Science Instrumentation by Technology - Spectroscopy,
Chromatography, PCR, Liquid Handling, Clinical Chemistry
Analyzers, Flow Cytometry, Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS) and
Other Technologies - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for the Years 2018 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 42: USA Historic Review for Life Science Instrumentation
by Technology - Spectroscopy, Chromatography, PCR, Liquid
Handling, Clinical Chemistry Analyzers, Flow Cytometry,
Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS) and Other Technologies Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2017 and % CAGR
Table 43: USA 15-Year Perspective for Life Science
Instrumentation by Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Spectroscopy, Chromatography, PCR, Liquid Handling,
Clinical Chemistry Analyzers, Flow Cytometry, Next-Generation
Sequencing (NGS) and Other Technologies for the Years 2012,
2019 & 2027
CANADA
Table 44: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Life Science Instrumentation by Application - Research
Applications, Clinical & Diagnostic Applications and Other
Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2018 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 45: Canada Historic Review for Life Science
Instrumentation by Application - Research Applications,
Clinical & Diagnostic Applications and Other Applications
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2012 through 2017 and % CAGR
Table 46: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Life Science
Instrumentation by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Research Applications, Clinical & Diagnostic
Applications and Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2019 &
2027
Table 47: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Life Science Instrumentation by Technology - Spectroscopy,
Chromatography, PCR, Liquid Handling, Clinical Chemistry
Analyzers, Flow Cytometry, Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS) and
Other Technologies - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for the Years 2018 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 48: Canada Historic Review for Life Science
Instrumentation by Technology - Spectroscopy, Chromatography,
PCR, Liquid Handling, Clinical Chemistry Analyzers, Flow
Cytometry, Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS) and Other
Technologies Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2017 and % CAGR
Table 49: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Life Science
Instrumentation by Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Spectroscopy, Chromatography, PCR, Liquid Handling,
Clinical Chemistry Analyzers, Flow Cytometry, Next-Generation
Sequencing (NGS) and Other Technologies for the Years 2012,
2019 & 2027
JAPAN
Life Science Instrumentation Market Presence - Strong/Active/
Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Japan for 2020 (E)
Table 50: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Life
Science Instrumentation by Application - Research Applications,
Clinical & Diagnostic Applications and Other Applications -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2018 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 51: Japan Historic Review for Life Science
Instrumentation by Application - Research Applications,
Clinical & Diagnostic Applications and Other Applications
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2012 through 2017 and % CAGR
Table 52: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Life Science
Instrumentation by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Research Applications, Clinical & Diagnostic
Applications and Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2019 &
2027
Table 53: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Life
Science Instrumentation by Technology - Spectroscopy,
Chromatography, PCR, Liquid Handling, Clinical Chemistry
Analyzers, Flow Cytometry, Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS) and
Other Technologies - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for the Years 2018 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 54: Japan Historic Review for Life Science
Instrumentation by Technology - Spectroscopy, Chromatography,
PCR, Liquid Handling, Clinical Chemistry Analyzers, Flow
Cytometry, Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS) and Other
Technologies Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2017 and % CAGR
Table 55: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Life Science
Instrumentation by Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Spectroscopy, Chromatography, PCR, Liquid Handling,
Clinical Chemistry Analyzers, Flow Cytometry, Next-Generation
Sequencing (NGS) and Other Technologies for the Years 2012,
2019 & 2027
CHINA
Life Science Instrumentation Market Presence - Strong/Active/
Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in China for 2020 (E)
Table 56: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Life
Science Instrumentation by Application - Research Applications,
Clinical & Diagnostic Applications and Other Applications -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2018 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 57: China Historic Review for Life Science
Instrumentation by Application - Research Applications,
Clinical & Diagnostic Applications and Other Applications
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2012 through 2017 and % CAGR
Table 58: China 15-Year Perspective for Life Science
Instrumentation by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Research Applications, Clinical & Diagnostic
Applications and Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2019 &
2027
Table 59: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Life
Science Instrumentation by Technology - Spectroscopy,
Chromatography, PCR, Liquid Handling, Clinical Chemistry
Analyzers, Flow Cytometry, Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS) and
Other Technologies - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for the Years 2018 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 60: China Historic Review for Life Science
Instrumentation by Technology - Spectroscopy, Chromatography,
PCR, Liquid Handling, Clinical Chemistry Analyzers, Flow
Cytometry, Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS) and Other
Technologies Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2017 and % CAGR
Table 61: China 15-Year Perspective for Life Science
Instrumentation by Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Spectroscopy, Chromatography, PCR, Liquid Handling,
Clinical Chemistry Analyzers, Flow Cytometry, Next-Generation
Sequencing (NGS) and Other Technologies for the Years 2012,
2019 & 2027
EUROPE
Life Science Instrumentation Market Presence - Strong/Active/
Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Europe for 2020 (E)
Table 62: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Life Science Instrumentation by Application - Research
Applications, Clinical & Diagnostic Applications and Other
Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2018 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 63: Europe Historic Review for Life Science
Instrumentation by Application - Research Applications,
Clinical & Diagnostic Applications and Other Applications
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2012 through 2017 and % CAGR
Table 64: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Life Science
Instrumentation by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Research Applications, Clinical & Diagnostic
Applications and Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2019 &
2027
Table 65: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Life Science Instrumentation by Geographic Region - France,
Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2018 through
2027 and % CAGR
Table 66: Europe Historic Review for Life Science
Instrumentation by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy,
UK and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2017 and % CAGR
Table 67: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Life Science
Instrumentation by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of Europe
Markets for Years 2012, 2019 & 2027
Table 68: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Life Science Instrumentation by Technology - Spectroscopy,
Chromatography, PCR, Liquid Handling, Clinical Chemistry
Analyzers, Flow Cytometry, Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS) and
Other Technologies - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for the Years 2018 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 69: Europe Historic Review for Life Science
Instrumentation by Technology - Spectroscopy, Chromatography,
PCR, Liquid Handling, Clinical Chemistry Analyzers, Flow
Cytometry, Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS) and Other
Technologies Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2017 and % CAGR
Table 70: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Life Science
Instrumentation by Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Spectroscopy, Chromatography, PCR, Liquid Handling,
Clinical Chemistry Analyzers, Flow Cytometry, Next-Generation
Sequencing (NGS) and Other Technologies for the Years 2012,
2019 & 2027
FRANCE
Life Science Instrumentation Market Presence - Strong/Active/
Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in France for 2020 (E)
Table 71: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Life Science Instrumentation by Application - Research
Applications, Clinical & Diagnostic Applications and Other
Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2018 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 72: France Historic Review for Life Science
Instrumentation by Application - Research Applications,
Clinical & Diagnostic Applications and Other Applications
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2012 through 2017 and % CAGR
Table 73: France 15-Year Perspective for Life Science
Instrumentation by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Research Applications, Clinical & Diagnostic
Applications and Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2019 &
2027
Table 74: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Life Science Instrumentation by Technology - Spectroscopy,
Chromatography, PCR, Liquid Handling, Clinical Chemistry
Analyzers, Flow Cytometry, Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS) and
Other Technologies - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for the Years 2018 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 75: France Historic Review for Life Science
Instrumentation by Technology - Spectroscopy, Chromatography,
PCR, Liquid Handling, Clinical Chemistry Analyzers, Flow
Cytometry, Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS) and Other
Technologies Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2017 and % CAGR
Table 76: France 15-Year Perspective for Life Science
Instrumentation by Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Spectroscopy, Chromatography, PCR, Liquid Handling,
Clinical Chemistry Analyzers, Flow Cytometry, Next-Generation
Sequencing (NGS) and Other Technologies for the Years 2012,
2019 & 2027
GERMANY
Life Science Instrumentation Market Presence - Strong/Active/
Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Germany for 2020 (E)
Table 77: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Life Science Instrumentation by Application - Research
Applications, Clinical & Diagnostic Applications and Other
Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2018 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 78: Germany Historic Review for Life Science
Instrumentation by Application - Research Applications,
Clinical & Diagnostic Applications and Other Applications
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2012 through 2017 and % CAGR
Table 79: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Life Science
Instrumentation by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Research Applications, Clinical & Diagnostic
Applications and Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2019 &
2027
Table 80: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Life Science Instrumentation by Technology - Spectroscopy,
Chromatography, PCR, Liquid Handling, Clinical Chemistry
Analyzers, Flow Cytometry, Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS) and
Other Technologies - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for the Years 2018 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 81: Germany Historic Review for Life Science
Instrumentation by Technology - Spectroscopy, Chromatography,
PCR, Liquid Handling, Clinical Chemistry Analyzers, Flow
Cytometry, Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS) and Other
Technologies Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2017 and % CAGR
Table 82: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Life Science
Instrumentation by Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Spectroscopy, Chromatography, PCR, Liquid Handling,
Clinical Chemistry Analyzers, Flow Cytometry, Next-Generation
Sequencing (NGS) and Other Technologies for the Years 2012,
2019 & 2027
ITALY
Table 83: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Life
Science Instrumentation by Application - Research Applications,
Clinical & Diagnostic Applications and Other Applications -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2018 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 84: Italy Historic Review for Life Science
Instrumentation by Application - Research Applications,
Clinical & Diagnostic Applications and Other Applications
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2012 through 2017 and % CAGR
Table 85: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Life Science
Instrumentation by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Research Applications, Clinical & Diagnostic
Applications and Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2019 &
2027
Table 86: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Life
Science Instrumentation by Technology - Spectroscopy,
Chromatography, PCR, Liquid Handling, Clinical Chemistry
Analyzers, Flow Cytometry, Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS) and
Other Technologies - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for the Years 2018 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 87: Italy Historic Review for Life Science
Instrumentation by Technology - Spectroscopy, Chromatography,
PCR, Liquid Handling, Clinical Chemistry Analyzers, Flow
Cytometry, Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS) and Other
Technologies Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2017 and % CAGR
Table 88: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Life Science
Instrumentation by Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Spectroscopy, Chromatography, PCR, Liquid Handling,
Clinical Chemistry Analyzers, Flow Cytometry, Next-Generation
Sequencing (NGS) and Other Technologies for the Years 2012,
2019 & 2027
UNITED KINGDOM
Life Science Instrumentation Market Presence - Strong/Active/
Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in the United Kingdom for 2020
(E)
Table 89: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Life
Science Instrumentation by Application - Research Applications,
Clinical & Diagnostic Applications and Other Applications -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2018 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 90: UK Historic Review for Life Science Instrumentation
by Application - Research Applications, Clinical & Diagnostic
Applications and Other Applications Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2017 and % CAGR
Table 91: UK 15-Year Perspective for Life Science
Instrumentation by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Research Applications, Clinical & Diagnostic
Applications and Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2019 &
2027
Table 92: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Life
Science Instrumentation by Technology - Spectroscopy,
Chromatography, PCR, Liquid Handling, Clinical Chemistry
Analyzers, Flow Cytometry, Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS) and
Other Technologies - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for the Years 2018 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 93: UK Historic Review for Life Science Instrumentation
by Technology - Spectroscopy, Chromatography, PCR, Liquid
Handling, Clinical Chemistry Analyzers, Flow Cytometry,
Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS) and Other Technologies Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2017 and % CAGR
Table 94: UK 15-Year Perspective for Life Science
Instrumentation by Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Spectroscopy, Chromatography, PCR, Liquid Handling,
Clinical Chemistry Analyzers, Flow Cytometry, Next-Generation
Sequencing (NGS) and Other Technologies for the Years 2012,
2019 & 2027
REST OF EUROPE
Table 95: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Life Science Instrumentation by Application - Research
Applications, Clinical & Diagnostic Applications and Other
Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2018 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 96: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Life Science
Instrumentation by Application - Research Applications,
Clinical & Diagnostic Applications and Other Applications
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2012 through 2017 and % CAGR
Table 97: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Life Science
Instrumentation by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Research Applications, Clinical & Diagnostic
Applications and Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2019 &
2027
Table 98: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Life Science Instrumentation by Technology - Spectroscopy,
Chromatography, PCR, Liquid Handling, Clinical Chemistry
Analyzers, Flow Cytometry, Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS) and
Other Technologies - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for the Years 2018 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 99: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Life Science
Instrumentation by Technology - Spectroscopy, Chromatography,
PCR, Liquid Handling, Clinical Chemistry Analyzers, Flow
Cytometry, Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS) and Other
Technologies Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2017 and % CAGR
Table 100: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Life Science
Instrumentation by Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Spectroscopy, Chromatography, PCR, Liquid Handling,
Clinical Chemistry Analyzers, Flow Cytometry, Next-Generation
Sequencing (NGS) and Other Technologies for the Years 2012,
2019 & 2027
ASIA-PACIFIC
Life Science Instrumentation Market Presence - Strong/Active/
Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Asia-Pacific for 2020 (E)
Table 101: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Life Science Instrumentation by Application - Research
Applications, Clinical & Diagnostic Applications and Other
Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2018 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 102: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Life Science
Instrumentation by Application - Research Applications,
Clinical & Diagnostic Applications and Other Applications
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2012 through 2017 and % CAGR
Table 103: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Life Science
Instrumentation by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Research Applications, Clinical & Diagnostic
Applications and Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2019 &
2027
Table 104: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Life Science Instrumentation by Technology - Spectroscopy,
Chromatography, PCR, Liquid Handling, Clinical Chemistry
Analyzers, Flow Cytometry, Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS) and
Other Technologies - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for the Years 2018 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 105: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Life Science
Instrumentation by Technology - Spectroscopy, Chromatography,
PCR, Liquid Handling, Clinical Chemistry Analyzers, Flow
Cytometry, Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS) and Other
Technologies Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2017 and % CAGR
Table 106: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Life Science
Instrumentation by Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Spectroscopy, Chromatography, PCR, Liquid Handling,
Clinical Chemistry Analyzers, Flow Cytometry, Next-Generation
Sequencing (NGS) and Other Technologies for the Years 2012,
2019 & 2027
REST OF WORLD
Table 107: Rest of World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Life Science Instrumentation by Application - Research
Applications, Clinical & Diagnostic Applications and Other
Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2018 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 108: Rest of World Historic Review for Life Science
Instrumentation by Application - Research Applications,
Clinical & Diagnostic Applications and Other Applications
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2012 through 2017 and % CAGR
