Global Life Science Instrumentation and Research Tools Research Report 2023: Focus on the Enhancement of NGS Technology, Digital PCR, and a Wide Range of Informatics, Robotics, and Automated Solutions
New technological advances in life science instrumentation and research tools include the enhancement of next-generation sequencing (NGS) technology, digital PCR, and a wide range of informatics, robotics, and automated solutions. These improve workflow, facilitate and automate tasks, and make better use of workspaces in every area of industry.
It provides information on the state of the market and estimates its growth for the next 5 years, with opportunities to enhance it. In addition, the analytics covers major vendors, their market concentration and wide portfolio, and the various areas of their expertise and leadership.
The analytics aims to guide providers of life science instruments and research tools by mapping strategic priorities and developing new capabilities to capitalize on emerging growth opportunities in this market, based on current and expected numbers.
Key Topics Covered:
Strategic Imperatives
Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?
The Strategic Imperative
The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the Instrumentation and Research Tools Industry
Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine
Growth Opportunity Universe
Growth Opportunity 1: Emerging Economies
Growth Opportunity 2: Portable Instruments
Growth Opportunity 3: Automation of Sample Preparation
Growth Opportunity 4: Switching to Connected and Smart Labs
Connected Lab Ecosystem
Connected Lab Solutions (Internet of Lab Things or IoLT)-Implementation Journey
Growth Opportunity 5: sgRNAs for CRISPR-based gene editing
Growth Opportunity 6: eCommerce Solutions
Drivers for eCommerce Model Adoption
Future of Digital Customer Lifecycle
eCommerce-Life Science Research Customer Lifecycle
Market Analysis
Scope of Analysis
Segmentation
Competitive Landscape
Growth Metrics
Growth Drivers
Growth Restraints
Trends
Forecast Assumptions
Revenue Forecast
Revenue Forecast Analysis
Pricing Trends and Forecast Analysis
Competitive Environment
Revenue Share
Revenue Share Analysis
Key Companies to Watch
Life Science Instruments and Research Tools Ecosystem
Revenue Forecast by Application
Percent Revenue Forecast by Application
Forecast Analysis by Application
Revenue Forecast by Business Segment
Percent Revenue Forecast by Business Segment
Forecast Analysis by Business Segment
Revenue Forecast by Technology
Forecast Analysis by Technology
Revenue Forecast by Type of Product
Percent Revenue Forecast by Type of Product
Forecast Analysis by Type of Product
Revenue Forecast by Region
Percent Revenue Forecast by Region
Forecast Analysis by Region
