Global Life Science Tools Market to Reach US$183.8 Billion by the Year 2027
Abstract: What’s New for 2022? - Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares. - Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial.
Global Life Science Tools Market to Reach US$183.8 Billion by the Year 2027
- Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Life Science Tools estimated at US$89.4 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$183.8 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 10.8% over the analysis period 2020-2027.Cell Biology, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 9.9% CAGR to reach US$71.3 Billion by the end of the analysis period.After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Genomics segment is readjusted to a revised 10.9% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 20.6% share of the global Life Science Tools market.
- The U.S. Accounts for Over 37.2% of Global Market Size in 2020, While China is Forecast to Grow at a 16.2% CAGR for the Period of 2020-2027
- The Life Science Tools market in the U.S. is estimated at US$33.3 Billion in the year 2020. The country currently accounts for a 37.21% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$20.3 Billion in the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 16.2% through 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 8.4% and 10.1% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 10% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$20.3 Billion by the year 2027.
- Proteomics Segment Corners a 22.4% Share in 2020
- In the global Proteomics segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 12.4% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$16.6 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$37.6 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$20.3 Billion by the year 2027.
- Select Competitors (Total 308 Featured) Abbott Laboratories Inc. Agilent Technologies, Inc. Becton, Dickinson and Company Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. Bruker Corporation Carl Zeiss AG Eppendorf SE F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG Hitachi High-Tech Corporation Illumina, Inc. Merck KGaA Oxford Instruments plc PerkinElmer Inc. QIAGEN N.V. Shimadzu Corporation Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
Year 2021 in Review and Near Term Outlook
EXHIBIT 1: World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual
% Change) for 2020 through 2023
Impact of COVID-19 on Life Sciences Sector
EXHIBIT 2: Life Science Tools - Global Key Competitors
Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for
33 Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
Recent Market Activity
World Brands
Life Science Tools: A Prelude
Market Outlook
Cell Biology Holds Significant Revenue Stake
Intertwined Factors with Major Implications for Life Science
Domain & Related Tools
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Trends in Life Science Research Sector Support Demand
3D Cell Culture Transforms Life Sciences Industry
EXHIBIT 3: Global 3D Cell Culture Market in US$ Million: 2020 -
2027
Increasing Demand for 3D Cell Culture in Drug Discovery
Use of 3D Cell Culture for Regenerative Medicine
Proteomics Emerges as an Important Research Tool in Battle
against COVID-19
Pressing Need for COVID-19 Diagnostics & Therapeutics
Accentuates Dynamic Role of Proteomics
Proteomics Profiling to Expedite Drug Discovery
Proteomics at the Fore with Latest Advances
Mass Spectrometry (MS) Expands Application of Proteomics
AI and Machine Learning Address Shortcomings of Traditional
Equipment in Effectively Identifying Protein Patterns
mRNA Technology Gains Spotlight in Life Sciences
Innovations in Instrumentation Expand Functionality and Drive
Adoption of PCR
Synoptic Review of Quantitative PCR Technical Advancements in
the Recent Years
EXHIBIT 4: Global qPCR and dPCR Instrumentation Market in US$
Million: 2020-2025
Greater Integration of Genomic Technologies in the Development
of Novel Diagnostics Tests
Next Generation Sequencing Drives the Market Growth
R&D Activity Remains Vibrant in NGS
The Need for Large-scale NGS Data Analysis Pushes for Cloud-
enabled Bioinformatics Services
Single-Cell Spatial Biology Technologies Poised to Emerge as an
Integral Aspect of Future Labs
Rising Application of Whole Genome Sequencing Drives Demand for
Faster Secondary Analysis Tools
Rapid Growth in Biopharma Industry and Rising Investments in R&D
to Boost Market Prospects
EXHIBIT 5: Global BioPharmaceuticals Market in US$ Billion:
2020 and 2026
Liquid Chromatography Drives Growth in New Application Markets
Innovative HPLC Products Inject New Growth
Digital Transformation of Life Sciences Sector Improves
Efficiency and Productivity
EXHIBIT 6: Key Initiators of Digital Transformation in Life
Sciences
Growing R&D Spending in Pharma and Biotechnology Sectors
Presents Opportunities
EXHIBIT 7: Pharmaceutical R&D Spending Worldwide (USD Billion)
for 2015-2025
Technological Developments and Expanding End-Use Applications
to Bolster Growth in Mass Spectrometry
EXHIBIT 8: Global Chromatography Market (2022): Percentage
Share Breakdown of Value Sales by Chromatography Techniques
Miniature Mass Spectroscopy Instruments Get Popular
Increase in Healthcare Spending to Propel Demand for Life
Science Tools
EXHIBIT 9: World Healthcare Expenditure (In US$ Billion) for
the Years 2017-2023
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Life
Science Tools by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$
Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 2: World Historic Review for Life Science Tools by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for
Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 3: World 15-Year Perspective for Life Science Tools by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 4: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Cell
Biology by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$
Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 5: World Historic Review for Cell Biology by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019
and % CAGR
Table 6: World 15-Year Perspective for Cell Biology by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 7: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Genomics by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$
Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 8: World Historic Review for Genomics by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019
and % CAGR
Table 9: World 15-Year Perspective for Genomics by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for USA,
Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 10: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Proteomics by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$
Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 11: World Historic Review for Proteomics by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019
and % CAGR
Table 12: World 15-Year Perspective for Proteomics by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 13: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Other Technologies by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$
Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 14: World Historic Review for Other Technologies by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for
Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 15: World 15-Year Perspective for Other Technologies by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 16: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Healthcare by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$
Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 17: World Historic Review for Healthcare by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019
and % CAGR
Table 18: World 15-Year Perspective for Healthcare by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 19: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Biopharmaceutical Companies by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in
US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 20: World Historic Review for Biopharmaceutical Companies
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for
Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 21: World 15-Year Perspective for Biopharmaceutical
Companies by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Revenues for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific,
Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 &
2027
Table 22: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Government & Academics by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in
US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 23: World Historic Review for Government & Academics by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for
Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 24: World 15-Year Perspective for Government & Academics
by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues
for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 25: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Other End-Uses by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$
Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 26: World Historic Review for Other End-Uses by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for
Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 27: World 15-Year Perspective for Other End-Uses by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Life Science Tools Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in the United States for 2022 (E)
Market Analytics
Table 28: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Life
Science Tools by Technology - Cell Biology, Genomics,
Proteomics and Other Technologies - Independent Analysis of
Annual Revenues in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 29: USA Historic Review for Life Science Tools by
Technology - Cell Biology, Genomics, Proteomics and Other
Technologies Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues
in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 30: USA 15-Year Perspective for Life Science Tools by
Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for Cell
Biology, Genomics, Proteomics and Other Technologies for the
Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 31: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Life
Science Tools by End-Use - Healthcare, Biopharmaceutical
Companies, Government & Academics and Other End-Uses -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 32: USA Historic Review for Life Science Tools by End-Use -
Healthcare, Biopharmaceutical Companies, Government &
Academics and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 33: USA 15-Year Perspective for Life Science Tools by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for
Healthcare, Biopharmaceutical Companies, Government & Academics
and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
CANADA
Table 34: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Life Science Tools by Technology - Cell Biology, Genomics,
Proteomics and Other Technologies - Independent Analysis of
Annual Revenues in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 35: Canada Historic Review for Life Science Tools by
Technology - Cell Biology, Genomics, Proteomics and Other
Technologies Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues
in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 36: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Life Science Tools by
Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for Cell
Biology, Genomics, Proteomics and Other Technologies for the
Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 37: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Life Science Tools by End-Use - Healthcare, Biopharmaceutical
Companies, Government & Academics and Other End-Uses -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 38: Canada Historic Review for Life Science Tools by
End-Use - Healthcare, Biopharmaceutical Companies, Government &
Academics and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 39: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Life Science Tools by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for
Healthcare, Biopharmaceutical Companies, Government & Academics
and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
JAPAN
Life Science Tools Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in Japan for 2022 (E)
Market Analytics
Table 40: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Life
Science Tools by Technology - Cell Biology, Genomics,
Proteomics and Other Technologies - Independent Analysis of
Annual Revenues in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 41: Japan Historic Review for Life Science Tools by
Technology - Cell Biology, Genomics, Proteomics and Other
Technologies Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues
in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 42: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Life Science Tools by
Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for Cell
Biology, Genomics, Proteomics and Other Technologies for the
Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 43: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Life
Science Tools by End-Use - Healthcare, Biopharmaceutical
Companies, Government & Academics and Other End-Uses -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 44: Japan Historic Review for Life Science Tools by
End-Use - Healthcare, Biopharmaceutical Companies, Government &
Academics and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 45: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Life Science Tools by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for
Healthcare, Biopharmaceutical Companies, Government & Academics
and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
CHINA
Life Science Tools Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in China for 2022 (E)
Market Analytics
Table 46: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Life
Science Tools by Technology - Cell Biology, Genomics,
Proteomics and Other Technologies - Independent Analysis of
Annual Revenues in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 47: China Historic Review for Life Science Tools by
Technology - Cell Biology, Genomics, Proteomics and Other
Technologies Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues
in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 48: China 15-Year Perspective for Life Science Tools by
Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for Cell
Biology, Genomics, Proteomics and Other Technologies for the
Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 49: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Life
Science Tools by End-Use - Healthcare, Biopharmaceutical
Companies, Government & Academics and Other End-Uses -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 50: China Historic Review for Life Science Tools by
End-Use - Healthcare, Biopharmaceutical Companies, Government &
Academics and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 51: China 15-Year Perspective for Life Science Tools by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for
Healthcare, Biopharmaceutical Companies, Government & Academics
and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
EUROPE
Life Science Tools Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in Europe for 2022 (E)
Market Analytics
Table 52: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Life Science Tools by Geographic Region - France, Germany,
Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 53: Europe Historic Review for Life Science Tools by
Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia
and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 54: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Life Science Tools by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for
France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe
Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 55: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Life Science Tools by Technology - Cell Biology, Genomics,
Proteomics and Other Technologies - Independent Analysis of
Annual Revenues in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 56: Europe Historic Review for Life Science Tools by
Technology - Cell Biology, Genomics, Proteomics and Other
Technologies Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues
in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 57: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Life Science Tools by
Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for Cell
Biology, Genomics, Proteomics and Other Technologies for the
Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 58: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Life Science Tools by End-Use - Healthcare, Biopharmaceutical
Companies, Government & Academics and Other End-Uses -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 59: Europe Historic Review for Life Science Tools by
End-Use - Healthcare, Biopharmaceutical Companies, Government &
Academics and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 60: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Life Science Tools by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for
Healthcare, Biopharmaceutical Companies, Government & Academics
and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
FRANCE
Table 61: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Life Science Tools by Technology - Cell Biology, Genomics,
Proteomics and Other Technologies - Independent Analysis of
Annual Revenues in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 62: France Historic Review for Life Science Tools by
Technology - Cell Biology, Genomics, Proteomics and Other
Technologies Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues
in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 63: France 15-Year Perspective for Life Science Tools by
Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for Cell
Biology, Genomics, Proteomics and Other Technologies for the
Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 64: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Life Science Tools by End-Use - Healthcare, Biopharmaceutical
Companies, Government & Academics and Other End-Uses -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 65: France Historic Review for Life Science Tools by
End-Use - Healthcare, Biopharmaceutical Companies, Government &
Academics and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 66: France 15-Year Perspective for Life Science Tools by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for
Healthcare, Biopharmaceutical Companies, Government & Academics
and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
GERMANY
Table 67: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Life Science Tools by Technology - Cell Biology, Genomics,
Proteomics and Other Technologies - Independent Analysis of
Annual Revenues in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 68: Germany Historic Review for Life Science Tools by
Technology - Cell Biology, Genomics, Proteomics and Other
Technologies Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues
in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 69: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Life Science Tools by
Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for Cell
Biology, Genomics, Proteomics and Other Technologies for the
Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 70: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Life Science Tools by End-Use - Healthcare, Biopharmaceutical
Companies, Government & Academics and Other End-Uses -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 71: Germany Historic Review for Life Science Tools by
End-Use - Healthcare, Biopharmaceutical Companies, Government &
Academics and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 72: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Life Science Tools by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for
Healthcare, Biopharmaceutical Companies, Government & Academics
and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
ITALY
Table 73: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Life
Science Tools by Technology - Cell Biology, Genomics,
Proteomics and Other Technologies - Independent Analysis of
Annual Revenues in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 74: Italy Historic Review for Life Science Tools by
Technology - Cell Biology, Genomics, Proteomics and Other
Technologies Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues
in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 75: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Life Science Tools by
Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for Cell
Biology, Genomics, Proteomics and Other Technologies for the
Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 76: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Life
Science Tools by End-Use - Healthcare, Biopharmaceutical
Companies, Government & Academics and Other End-Uses -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 77: Italy Historic Review for Life Science Tools by
End-Use - Healthcare, Biopharmaceutical Companies, Government &
Academics and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 78: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Life Science Tools by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for
Healthcare, Biopharmaceutical Companies, Government & Academics
and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 79: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Life
Science Tools by Technology - Cell Biology, Genomics,
Proteomics and Other Technologies - Independent Analysis of
Annual Revenues in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 80: UK Historic Review for Life Science Tools by
Technology - Cell Biology, Genomics, Proteomics and Other
Technologies Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues
in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 81: UK 15-Year Perspective for Life Science Tools by
Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for Cell
Biology, Genomics, Proteomics and Other Technologies for the
Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 82: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Life
Science Tools by End-Use - Healthcare, Biopharmaceutical
Companies, Government & Academics and Other End-Uses -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 83: UK Historic Review for Life Science Tools by End-Use -
Healthcare, Biopharmaceutical Companies, Government &
Academics and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 84: UK 15-Year Perspective for Life Science Tools by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for
Healthcare, Biopharmaceutical Companies, Government & Academics
and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
SPAIN
Table 85: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Life
Science Tools by Technology - Cell Biology, Genomics,
Proteomics and Other Technologies - Independent Analysis of
Annual Revenues in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 86: Spain Historic Review for Life Science Tools by
Technology - Cell Biology, Genomics, Proteomics and Other
Technologies Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues
in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 87: Spain 15-Year Perspective for Life Science Tools by
Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for Cell
Biology, Genomics, Proteomics and Other Technologies for the
Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 88: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Life
Science Tools by End-Use - Healthcare, Biopharmaceutical
Companies, Government & Academics and Other End-Uses -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 89: Spain Historic Review for Life Science Tools by
End-Use - Healthcare, Biopharmaceutical Companies, Government &
Academics and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 90: Spain 15-Year Perspective for Life Science Tools by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for
Healthcare, Biopharmaceutical Companies, Government & Academics
and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
RUSSIA
Table 91: Russia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Life Science Tools by Technology - Cell Biology, Genomics,
Proteomics and Other Technologies - Independent Analysis of
Annual Revenues in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 92: Russia Historic Review for Life Science Tools by
Technology - Cell Biology, Genomics, Proteomics and Other
Technologies Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues
in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 93: Russia 15-Year Perspective for Life Science Tools by
Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for Cell
Biology, Genomics, Proteomics and Other Technologies for the
Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 94: Russia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Life Science Tools by End-Use - Healthcare, Biopharmaceutical
Companies, Government & Academics and Other End-Uses -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 95: Russia Historic Review for Life Science Tools by
End-Use - Healthcare, Biopharmaceutical Companies, Government &
Academics and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of
