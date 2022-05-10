Global Life Science Tools Market to Reach US$183.8 Billion by the Year 2027

ReportLinker

- Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Life Science Tools estimated at US$89.4 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$183.8 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 10.8% over the analysis period 2020-2027.Cell Biology, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 9.9% CAGR to reach US$71.3 Billion by the end of the analysis period.After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Genomics segment is readjusted to a revised 10.9% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 20.6% share of the global Life Science Tools market.



- The U.S. Accounts for Over 37.2% of Global Market Size in 2020, While China is Forecast to Grow at a 16.2% CAGR for the Period of 2020-2027



- The Life Science Tools market in the U.S. is estimated at US$33.3 Billion in the year 2020. The country currently accounts for a 37.21% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$20.3 Billion in the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 16.2% through 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 8.4% and 10.1% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 10% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$20.3 Billion by the year 2027.



- Proteomics Segment Corners a 22.4% Share in 2020



- In the global Proteomics segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 12.4% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$16.6 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$37.6 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$20.3 Billion by the year 2027.



- Select Competitors (Total 308 Featured) Abbott Laboratories Inc. Agilent Technologies, Inc. Becton, Dickinson and Company Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. Bruker Corporation Carl Zeiss AG Eppendorf SE F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG Hitachi High-Tech Corporation Illumina, Inc. Merck KGaA Oxford Instruments plc PerkinElmer Inc. QIAGEN N.V. Shimadzu Corporation Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.





I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

Year 2021 in Review and Near Term Outlook

EXHIBIT 1: World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual

% Change) for 2020 through 2023

Impact of COVID-19 on Life Sciences Sector

EXHIBIT 2: Life Science Tools - Global Key Competitors

Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for

33 Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

Recent Market Activity

World Brands

Life Science Tools: A Prelude

Market Outlook

Cell Biology Holds Significant Revenue Stake

Intertwined Factors with Major Implications for Life Science

Domain & Related Tools



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Trends in Life Science Research Sector Support Demand

3D Cell Culture Transforms Life Sciences Industry

EXHIBIT 3: Global 3D Cell Culture Market in US$ Million: 2020 -

2027

Increasing Demand for 3D Cell Culture in Drug Discovery

Use of 3D Cell Culture for Regenerative Medicine

Proteomics Emerges as an Important Research Tool in Battle

against COVID-19

Pressing Need for COVID-19 Diagnostics & Therapeutics

Accentuates Dynamic Role of Proteomics

Proteomics Profiling to Expedite Drug Discovery

Proteomics at the Fore with Latest Advances

Mass Spectrometry (MS) Expands Application of Proteomics

AI and Machine Learning Address Shortcomings of Traditional

Equipment in Effectively Identifying Protein Patterns

mRNA Technology Gains Spotlight in Life Sciences

Innovations in Instrumentation Expand Functionality and Drive

Adoption of PCR

Synoptic Review of Quantitative PCR Technical Advancements in

the Recent Years

EXHIBIT 4: Global qPCR and dPCR Instrumentation Market in US$

Million: 2020-2025

Greater Integration of Genomic Technologies in the Development

of Novel Diagnostics Tests

Next Generation Sequencing Drives the Market Growth

R&D Activity Remains Vibrant in NGS

The Need for Large-scale NGS Data Analysis Pushes for Cloud-

enabled Bioinformatics Services

Single-Cell Spatial Biology Technologies Poised to Emerge as an

Integral Aspect of Future Labs

Rising Application of Whole Genome Sequencing Drives Demand for

Faster Secondary Analysis Tools

Rapid Growth in Biopharma Industry and Rising Investments in R&D

to Boost Market Prospects

EXHIBIT 5: Global BioPharmaceuticals Market in US$ Billion:

2020 and 2026

Liquid Chromatography Drives Growth in New Application Markets

Innovative HPLC Products Inject New Growth

Digital Transformation of Life Sciences Sector Improves

Efficiency and Productivity

EXHIBIT 6: Key Initiators of Digital Transformation in Life

Sciences

Growing R&D Spending in Pharma and Biotechnology Sectors

Presents Opportunities

EXHIBIT 7: Pharmaceutical R&D Spending Worldwide (USD Billion)

for 2015-2025

Technological Developments and Expanding End-Use Applications

to Bolster Growth in Mass Spectrometry

EXHIBIT 8: Global Chromatography Market (2022): Percentage

Share Breakdown of Value Sales by Chromatography Techniques

Miniature Mass Spectroscopy Instruments Get Popular

Increase in Healthcare Spending to Propel Demand for Life

Science Tools

EXHIBIT 9: World Healthcare Expenditure (In US$ Billion) for

the Years 2017-2023



