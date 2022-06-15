U.S. markets open in 3 hours 13 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,755.00
    +18.25 (+0.49%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    30,474.00
    +99.00 (+0.33%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,381.00
    +66.75 (+0.59%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,717.90
    +9.60 (+0.56%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    117.32
    -1.61 (-1.35%)
     

  • Gold

    1,825.80
    +12.30 (+0.68%)
     

  • Silver

    21.43
    +0.48 (+2.30%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0481
    +0.0061 (+0.59%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.4830
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    32.35
    -1.67 (-4.91%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2085
    +0.0086 (+0.72%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    134.4010
    -1.0790 (-0.80%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    20,268.53
    -2,063.33 (-9.24%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    423.80
    -44.44 (-9.49%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,283.54
    +96.08 (+1.34%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,326.16
    -303.70 (-1.14%)
     

Global Life Science Tools Market Report 2022: Market to Reach US$183.8 Billion by 2027 - mRNA Technology Gains Spotlight in Life Sciences

Research and Markets
·5 min read
Company Logo
Company Logo

Global Market for Life Science Tools

Global Market for Life Science Tools
Global Market for Life Science Tools

Dublin, June 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Life Science Tools - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global Life Science Tools Market to Reach US$183.8 Billion by the Year 2027

Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Life Science Tools estimated at US$89.4 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$183.8 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 10.8% over the analysis period 2020-2027.

Cell Biology, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 9.9% CAGR to reach US$71.3 Billion by the end of the analysis period.

After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Genomics segment is readjusted to a revised 10.9% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 20.6% share of the global Life Science Tools market.

The U.S. Accounts for Over 37.2% of Global Market Size in 2020, While China is Forecast to Grow at a 16.2% CAGR for the Period of 2020-2027

The Life Science Tools market in the U.S. is estimated at US$33.3 Billion in the year 2020. The country currently accounts for a 37.21% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$20.3 Billion in the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 16.2% through 2027.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 8.4% and 10.1% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 10% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$20.3 Billion by the year 2027.

Proteomics Segment Corners a 22.4% Share in 2020

In the global Proteomics segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 12.4% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$16.6 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$37.6 Billion by the close of the analysis period.

China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$20.3 Billion by the year 2027.

What's New for 2022?

  • Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares

  • Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial

  • Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates

  • Access to the publisher's digital archives and Research Platform

  • Complimentary updates for one year

Key Topics Covered:

I. METHODOLOGY

II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1. MARKET OVERVIEW

  • Impact of COVID-19 on Life Sciences Sector

  • Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for 33 Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

  • Recent Market Activity

  • World Brands

  • Life Science Tools: A Prelude

  • Market Outlook

  • Cell Biology Holds Significant Revenue Stake

  • Intertwined Factors with Major Implications for Life Science Domain & Related Tools

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS (Total 308 Featured)

  • Abbott Laboratories Inc.

  • Agilent Technologies, Inc.

  • Becton, Dickinson and Company

  • Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

  • Bruker Corporation

  • Carl Zeiss AG

  • Eppendorf SE

  • F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG

  • Hitachi High-Tech Corporation

  • Illumina, Inc.

  • Merck KGaA

  • Oxford Instruments plc

  • PerkinElmer Inc.

  • QIAGEN N.V.

  • Shimadzu Corporation

  • Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

  • Trends in Life Science Research Sector Support Demand

  • 3D Cell Culture Transforms Life Sciences Industry

  • Increasing Demand for 3D Cell Culture in Drug Discovery

  • Use of 3D Cell Culture for Regenerative Medicine

  • Proteomics Emerges as an Important Research Tool in Battle against COVID-19

  • Pressing Need for COVID-19 Diagnostics & Therapeutics Accentuates Dynamic Role of Proteomics

  • Proteomics Profiling to Expedite Drug Discovery

  • Proteomics at the Fore with Latest Advances

  • Mass Spectrometry (MS) Expands Application of Proteomics

  • AI and Machine Learning Address Shortcomings of Traditional Equipment in Effectively Identifying Protein Patterns

  • mRNA Technology Gains Spotlight in Life Sciences

  • Innovations in Instrumentation Expand Functionality and Drive Adoption of PCR

  • Synoptic Review of Quantitative PCR Technical Advancements in the Recent Years

  • Greater Integration of Genomic Technologies in the Development of Novel Diagnostics Tests

  • Next Generation Sequencing Drives the Market Growth

  • R&D Activity Remains Vibrant in NGS

  • The Need for Large-scale NGS Data Analysis Pushes for Cloud-enabled Bioinformatics Services

  • Single-Cell Spatial Biology Technologies Poised to Emerge as an Integral Aspect of Future Labs

  • Rising Application of Whole Genome Sequencing Drives Demand for Faster Secondary Analysis Tools

  • Rapid Growth in Biopharma Industry and Rising Investments in R&D to Boost Market Prospects

  • Liquid Chromatography Drives Growth in New Application Markets

  • Innovative HPLC Products Inject New Growth

  • Digital Transformation of Life Sciences Sector Improves Efficiency and Productivity

  • Key Initiators of Digital Transformation in Life Sciences

  • Growing R&D Spending in Pharma and Biotechnology Sectors Presents Opportunities

  • Technological Developments and Expanding End-Use Applications to Bolster Growth in Mass Spectrometry

  • Miniature Mass Spectroscopy Instruments Get Popular

  • Increase in Healthcare Spending to Propel Demand for Life Science Tools

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

III. REGIONAL MARKET ANALYSIS

IV. COMPETITION

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/bzpdf2

Attachment

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


Recommended Stories

  • Gundlach Says Fed Should Raise Rate to 3% on Wednesday

    (Bloomberg) -- DoubleLine Capital Chief Executive Officer Jeffrey Gundlach said the Federal Reserve should raise its target interest rate to 3% on Wednesday, calling for a hike that would be dramatically larger than what most forecasters are predicting.Most Read from BloombergAmericans Are Building Vacation-Home Empires With Easy-Money LoansChina Alarms US With Private Warnings to Avoid Taiwan StraitVolatility Grips Stocks as Treasury Yields Surge: Markets WrapBiden’s ‘Never Been More Optimistic

  • Jim Cramer Says ‘Boring’ Stocks Will Outperform Over the Long Term; Here Are 3 Names to Consider

    It’s official: after this past Monday’s trading, the S&P 500 has joined the NASDAQ in a bear market. The index has fallen more than 21% year-to-date, not as deep a loss as the NASDAQ’s 31% but still enough to give investors indigestion. It also brings up a vital question: how to maintain the portfolio in a difficult stock environment? Enter Jim Cramer. The well-known host of CNBC’s ‘Mad Money’ program has never been at a loss for advice to give, and he’s come through once again. His word for sto

  • Warren Buffett broke up with most of his beloved banks — so why is he swooning over this one?

    Buffett swapped out Wells Fargo and Goldman Sachs for a beaten-down bank.

  • Billionaire Saylor's MicroStrategy Loses over $1.2 Billion in the Bitcoin Crash

    Billionaire Michael Saylor and his company MicroStrategy are at the center of attention with the fall of Bitcoin. Before we even look at the numbers, it's safe to say that Saylor and MicroStrategy are among the biggest losers in Bitcoin's return to earth as they adopted a cryptocurrency investment strategy in 2020. MicroStrategy holds 129,218 bitcoins, 4,827 of which were purchased in the first quarter at an average price of $44,645.

  • Nio stock gets boost from new SUV, fracking pioneer to buy out Continental, FedEx raises dividend

    Yahoo Finance Live looks at several of today's trending stocks tied to leading industry stories, including billionaire Harold Hamm's offer to take his company Continental Resources private.

  • Jim Cramer Recommends Selling These 10 Stocks

    In this article, we discuss the 10 stocks that Jim Cramer recommends selling. If you want to read about some more stocks that Jim Cramer recommends selling, go directly to Jim Cramer Recommends Selling These 5 Stocks. A lot of growth investors are reeling from the aftershocks of the incredible crash in crypto markets over […]

  • Bitcoin's crashing — here's why Warren Buffett has hated it all along

    The billionaire has never made a secret of his loathing for cryptocurrency.

  • Recession Fear Crashes 11 Major Stocks Below 4 Bucks A Share

    Investors are running out of superlatives to describe how ugly the S&P 500 crash is. But 11 major stocks are now trading for less than $4.

  • Why New Oriental Education, TAL Eduction, and Gaotu Techedu Popped Today

    Shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE: EDU), TAL Education Group (NYSE: TAL), and Gaotu Techedu (NYSE: GOTU) -- all for-profit Chinese education stocks -- were rising today, likely for two reasons. First, an analyst's positive note for New Oriental sent shares higher yesterday and likely helped it continue climbing today, while helping its rivals' stocks jump as well. Second, recent reports have highlighted that for-profit education companies, including New Oriental, have begun incorporating e-commerce sales on their technology platforms in an effort to stay afloat after the Chinese government cracked down on the for-profit education sector.

  • Tesla Has a Bitcoin Problem. Investors Should Be Aware.

    Tesla likely will have to recognize a loss in its second-quarter earnings from its its Bitcoin holdings.

  • Strategist who nailed the recent S&P 500 top says three things are needed for a market bottom

    Our call of the day from Adam Kobeissi says three factors will spell the next bottom, and markets haven't seen any of them yet.

  • Four days that pushed the Fed towards its biggest change in 28 years: Morning Brief

    Here's what to watch in the markets on Wednesday, June 15, 2022.

  • 'Never say never': Wall Street contemplates a shock decision from the Fed

    Betting markets and some Wall Street firms are now predicting a larger-than-expected bump in short-term interest rates, expectations are Powell will stick to his communicated strategy of raising rates by 0.50% this week.

  • 3 Top Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy in a Bear Market

    Berkshire Hathaway has served as Warren Buffett's investment vehicle for over 50 years, and the legendary investor was busy buying shares of several stocks in the first quarter. Out of the dozens of stocks Berkshire reported holding in Q1, three Motley Fool contributors selected Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL), Coca-Cola (NYSE: KO), and Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) as great companies worth buying in this bear market. John Ballard (Apple): If you're going to piggyback the greatest investor of all time, why not start with his biggest bet.

  • 2 Big Dividend Stocks With 9% Yield; Raymond James Says ‘Buy’

    Inflation data dominated the market news at the end of last week, and rightly so. The May print, of 8.6% annualized gains in the consumer price index, marked a sharp reversal from the modest decline seen in April, and a new ‘highest level in 40 years’ data point. It reignited worries that the rosy projections – of a transient inflation, or of lower rates by early next year – are unlikely to reach fruition. Even though unemployment is low and wages are up, the declines in real earnings and the GD

  • Dow Jones Futures Rise As Market Awaits Supersize Fed Rate Hike

    Neither scenario seems great for stocks. The major indexes closed mixed Tuesday as bond yields kept soaring.

  • Enterprise Products proposes $5B petrochemical expansion in Beaumont

    The proposed $5 billion to $5.25 billion cracker would have the capacity to produce 2 million tons of ethylene per year, Enterprise said, making it one of the largest in the world.

  • Coinbase and Billionaire Saylor Swept Up in Bitcoin Crash

    Bitcoin prices are moving to their lowest levels since 2020. Economist Adam Schiff, one of the biggest critics of bitcoin and cryptocurrencies, predicts that the most popular digital currency will drop at least as low as $20,000. Bitcoin alone represents a bit more than 45% of the crypto market, according to data firm CoinGecko.

  • Tesla's Bitcoin Bet Turns into a Nightmare

    The list of victims of the Bitcoin and cryptocurrency crash continues to grow every day. Tesla , the manufacturer of electric vehicles is now part of it. Elon Musk's company had invested $1.5 billion in Bitcoin on February 8, 2021.

  • This Analyst Still Loves Amazon Stock — But With Near-Term Caveats

    A report from Jefferies analyst Brent Thill, which was released over the weekend, has made some investors nervous about Amazon (AMZN) stock. Now before getting to the details, it bears emphasizing: Thill actually likes Amazon stock. Indeed, he recommends buying the stock, and thinks the shares, which cost less than $103 apiece today, are actually worth more like $163 -- and will hit that price within a year. However, according to Thill, online traffic to the Amazon.com website declined 6% year-o