Global Life Science Tools Market Report 2022: Market to Reach US$183.8 Billion by 2027 - mRNA Technology Gains Spotlight in Life Sciences

Global Life Science Tools Market to Reach US$183.8 Billion by the Year 2027
Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Life Science Tools estimated at US$89.4 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$183.8 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 10.8% over the analysis period 2020-2027.
Cell Biology, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 9.9% CAGR to reach US$71.3 Billion by the end of the analysis period.
After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Genomics segment is readjusted to a revised 10.9% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 20.6% share of the global Life Science Tools market.
The U.S. Accounts for Over 37.2% of Global Market Size in 2020, While China is Forecast to Grow at a 16.2% CAGR for the Period of 2020-2027
The Life Science Tools market in the U.S. is estimated at US$33.3 Billion in the year 2020. The country currently accounts for a 37.21% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$20.3 Billion in the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 16.2% through 2027.
Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 8.4% and 10.1% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 10% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$20.3 Billion by the year 2027.
Proteomics Segment Corners a 22.4% Share in 2020
In the global Proteomics segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 12.4% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$16.6 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$37.6 Billion by the close of the analysis period.
China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$20.3 Billion by the year 2027.
MARKET OVERVIEW
Impact of COVID-19 on Life Sciences Sector
Life Science Tools: A Prelude
Market Outlook
Cell Biology Holds Significant Revenue Stake
Intertwined Factors with Major Implications for Life Science Domain & Related Tools
MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Trends in Life Science Research Sector Support Demand
3D Cell Culture Transforms Life Sciences Industry
Increasing Demand for 3D Cell Culture in Drug Discovery
Use of 3D Cell Culture for Regenerative Medicine
Proteomics Emerges as an Important Research Tool in Battle against COVID-19
Pressing Need for COVID-19 Diagnostics & Therapeutics Accentuates Dynamic Role of Proteomics
Proteomics Profiling to Expedite Drug Discovery
Proteomics at the Fore with Latest Advances
Mass Spectrometry (MS) Expands Application of Proteomics
AI and Machine Learning Address Shortcomings of Traditional Equipment in Effectively Identifying Protein Patterns
mRNA Technology Gains Spotlight in Life Sciences
Innovations in Instrumentation Expand Functionality and Drive Adoption of PCR
Synoptic Review of Quantitative PCR Technical Advancements in the Recent Years
Greater Integration of Genomic Technologies in the Development of Novel Diagnostics Tests
Next Generation Sequencing Drives the Market Growth
R&D Activity Remains Vibrant in NGS
The Need for Large-scale NGS Data Analysis Pushes for Cloud-enabled Bioinformatics Services
Single-Cell Spatial Biology Technologies Poised to Emerge as an Integral Aspect of Future Labs
Rising Application of Whole Genome Sequencing Drives Demand for Faster Secondary Analysis Tools
Rapid Growth in Biopharma Industry and Rising Investments in R&D to Boost Market Prospects
Liquid Chromatography Drives Growth in New Application Markets
Innovative HPLC Products Inject New Growth
Digital Transformation of Life Sciences Sector Improves Efficiency and Productivity
Key Initiators of Digital Transformation in Life Sciences
Growing R&D Spending in Pharma and Biotechnology Sectors Presents Opportunities
Technological Developments and Expanding End-Use Applications to Bolster Growth in Mass Spectrometry
Miniature Mass Spectroscopy Instruments Get Popular
Increase in Healthcare Spending to Propel Demand for Life Science Tools
