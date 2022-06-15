Global Life Science Tools Market Report 2022: Market to Reach US$183.8 Billion by 2027 - mRNA Technology Gains Spotlight in Life Sciences

Company Logo

Global Market for Life Science Tools

Dublin, June 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Life Science Tools - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Global Life Science Tools Market to Reach US$183.8 Billion by the Year 2027

Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Life Science Tools estimated at US$89.4 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$183.8 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 10.8% over the analysis period 2020-2027.

Cell Biology, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 9.9% CAGR to reach US$71.3 Billion by the end of the analysis period.

After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Genomics segment is readjusted to a revised 10.9% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 20.6% share of the global Life Science Tools market.



The U.S. Accounts for Over 37.2% of Global Market Size in 2020, While China is Forecast to Grow at a 16.2% CAGR for the Period of 2020-2027

The Life Science Tools market in the U.S. is estimated at US$33.3 Billion in the year 2020. The country currently accounts for a 37.21% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$20.3 Billion in the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 16.2% through 2027.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 8.4% and 10.1% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 10% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$20.3 Billion by the year 2027.



Proteomics Segment Corners a 22.4% Share in 2020

In the global Proteomics segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 12.4% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$16.6 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$37.6 Billion by the close of the analysis period.

China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$20.3 Billion by the year 2027.



Key Topics Covered:



I. METHODOLOGY

II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Impact of COVID-19 on Life Sciences Sector

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for 33 Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

Recent Market Activity

World Brands

Life Science Tools: A Prelude

Market Outlook

Cell Biology Holds Significant Revenue Stake

Intertwined Factors with Major Implications for Life Science Domain & Related Tools

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Trends in Life Science Research Sector Support Demand

3D Cell Culture Transforms Life Sciences Industry

Increasing Demand for 3D Cell Culture in Drug Discovery

Use of 3D Cell Culture for Regenerative Medicine

Proteomics Emerges as an Important Research Tool in Battle against COVID-19

Pressing Need for COVID-19 Diagnostics & Therapeutics Accentuates Dynamic Role of Proteomics

Proteomics Profiling to Expedite Drug Discovery

Proteomics at the Fore with Latest Advances

Mass Spectrometry (MS) Expands Application of Proteomics

AI and Machine Learning Address Shortcomings of Traditional Equipment in Effectively Identifying Protein Patterns

mRNA Technology Gains Spotlight in Life Sciences

Innovations in Instrumentation Expand Functionality and Drive Adoption of PCR

Synoptic Review of Quantitative PCR Technical Advancements in the Recent Years

Greater Integration of Genomic Technologies in the Development of Novel Diagnostics Tests

Next Generation Sequencing Drives the Market Growth

R&D Activity Remains Vibrant in NGS

The Need for Large-scale NGS Data Analysis Pushes for Cloud-enabled Bioinformatics Services

Single-Cell Spatial Biology Technologies Poised to Emerge as an Integral Aspect of Future Labs

Rising Application of Whole Genome Sequencing Drives Demand for Faster Secondary Analysis Tools

Rapid Growth in Biopharma Industry and Rising Investments in R&D to Boost Market Prospects

Liquid Chromatography Drives Growth in New Application Markets

Innovative HPLC Products Inject New Growth

Digital Transformation of Life Sciences Sector Improves Efficiency and Productivity

Key Initiators of Digital Transformation in Life Sciences

Growing R&D Spending in Pharma and Biotechnology Sectors Presents Opportunities

Technological Developments and Expanding End-Use Applications to Bolster Growth in Mass Spectrometry

Miniature Mass Spectroscopy Instruments Get Popular

Increase in Healthcare Spending to Propel Demand for Life Science Tools

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

III. REGIONAL MARKET ANALYSIS

IV. COMPETITION

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/bzpdf2

