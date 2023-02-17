U.S. markets close in 5 hours 57 minutes

Global Life Science Tools Strategic Business Report 2023: Rapid Growth in Biopharma Industry and Rising Investments in R&D to Boost Market Prospects

Research and Markets
·6 min read
Company Logo
Company Logo

Global Market for Life Science Tools

Global Market for Life Science Tools
Global Market for Life Science Tools

Dublin, Feb. 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Life Science Tools: Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global Life Science Tools Market to Reach $258.6 Billion by 2030

The global market for Life Science Tools estimated at US$133 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$258.6 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 8.7% over the analysis period 2022-2030.

Cell Biology, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 7.8% CAGR and reach US$82.6 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Genomics segment is readjusted to a revised 8.9% CAGR for the next 8-year period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $48.4 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 13% CAGR

The Life Science Tools market in the U.S. is estimated at US$48.4 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$31.1 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 13% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 6.3% and 8.2% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 7.5% CAGR.

Looking Ahead to 2023

Fears of new COVID outbreaks and China's already uncertain post-pandemic path poses a real risk of the world experiencing more acute supply chain pain and manufacturing disruptions this year.

Volatile financial markets, growing trade tensions, stricter regulatory environment and pressure to mainstream climate change into economic decisions will compound the complexity of challenges faced.

Year 2023 is expected to be tough year for most markets, investors and consumers. Nevertheless, there is always opportunity for businesses and their leaders who can chart a path forward with resilience and adaptability.

Key Metrics

Report Attribute

Details

No. of Pages

849

Forecast Period

2022 - 2030

Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022

$133 Billion

Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030

$258.6 Billion

Compound Annual Growth Rate

8.7%

Regions Covered

Global

What`s New for 2023?

  • Special coverage on Russia-Ukraine war; global inflation; easing of zero-Covid policy in China and its `bumpy` reopening; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession.

  • Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares

  • Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial

  • Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates

  • Access to digital archives and Research Platform

  • Complimentary updates for one year

Key Topics Covered:

MARKET OVERVIEW

  • A Prelude to Life Sciences Tools

  • Impact of Covid-19 and Global Economic Update

  • War & Inflation Supersede COVID-19 as Major Downside Risks for the Global Economy in 2023 & Beyond

  • Here's How Inflationary Pressures Affect the Economy

  • Russia-Ukraine War, the Primary Culprit Responsible for the Hardships

  • Stubbornly High Inflation to Single Handedly Drag Down Global Growth

  • Here's What's Causing the Current Spike in Inflation

  • Life Science Tools Market Gains Precedence during COVID-19 Pandemic

  • Competition

  • Players Pursue Product Launch & Innovation to Stay Relevant in Competitive Life Science Tools Market

  • Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for 308 Players Worldwide in 2023 (E)

  • Global Market Analysis and Prospects

  • Global Life Science Tools Market Appears Primed for Healthy Growth Ahead

  • Cell Biology Holds Significant Revenue Stake

  • Hospitals Remain Primary End-User Segment

  • North America Maintains Front Rank in Global Life Science Tools Market

  • Asia-Pacific to Exhibit Impressive Growth

  • Salient Drivers Keeping Global Life Science Tools Market in Good Shape

  • Technology Trends in the Life Sciences Domain

  • Connected Devices, IoT Ecosystems to Transform the Life Science Landscape

  • Exponential Intelligence, Quantum Computing and Ambient Technologies to Make Headway

  • Cloud Platforms Ease Data Sharing

  • Life Sciences to Gain with Blockchain Edge

  • AI-enabled Automation to Deliver Tangible Benefits for All

  • Cybersecurity Needs Grow for Life Sciences

  • Intertwined Factors with Major Implications for Life Science Domain & Related Tools

  • Recent Market Activity

  • World Brands

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

  • Trends in Life Science Sector Support Demand

  • Why Diagnostic Testing is Key to Mitigate Impact of Infectious Diseases?

  • 3D Cell Culture Transforms Life Sciences Industry

  • Increasing Demand for 3D Cell Culture in Drug Discovery

  • Use of 3D Cell Culture for Regenerative Medicine

  • Proteomics Emerges as an Important Research Tool in Battle against COVID-19

  • Proteomics Profiling to Expedite Drug Discovery

  • Proteomics at the Fore with Latest Advances

  • Mass Spectrometry (MS) Expands Application of Proteomics

  • AI and Machine Learning Address Shortcomings of Traditional Equipment in Effectively Identifying Protein Patterns

  • mRNA Technology Gains Spotlight in Life Sciences

  • Innovations in Instrumentation Expand Functionality and Drive Adoption of PCR

  • Synoptic Review of Quantitative PCR Technical Advancements in the Recent Years

  • Genome Sequencing Experiences Host of Evolutionary Waves

  • Greater Integration of Genomic Technologies in the Development of Novel Diagnostics Tests

  • Next Generation Sequencing Drives the Market Growth

  • R&D Activity Remains Vibrant in NGS

  • The Need for Large-scale NGS Data Analysis Pushes for Cloud-enabled Bioinformatics Services

  • Single-Cell Spatial Biology Technologies Poised to Emerge as an Integral Aspect of Future Labs

  • Rising Application of Whole Genome Sequencing Drives Demand for Faster Secondary Analysis Tools

  • Rapid Growth in Biopharma Industry and Rising Investments in R&D to Boost Market Prospects

  • Liquid Chromatography Drives Growth in New Application Markets

  • Innovative HPLC Products Inject New Growth

  • Digital Transformation of Life Sciences Sector Improves Efficiency and Productivity

  • Artificial Intelligence offers Multiple Opportunities

  • Wearable Devices Gains Popularity

  • The Cloud Technology Witnesses Rapid Growth

  • VR and E-pharmacy

  • Smart Quality

  • Growing R&D Spending in Pharma and Biotechnology Sectors Presents Opportunities

  • Technological Developments and Expanding End-Use Applications to Bolster Growth in Mass Spectrometry

  • Miniature Mass Spectroscopy Instruments Get Popular

  • Increase in Healthcare Spending to Propel Demand for Life Science Tools

  • The Rise of Data Analytics in Life Sciences

  • Data Science in Drug R&D

  • Data Sharing Emerges as a Significant Trend to Gain Competitive Advantage

FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS (Total 295 Featured)

  • Abbott Laboratories Inc.

  • Agilent Technologies, Inc.

  • Becton, Dickinson and Company

  • Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

  • Bruker Corporation

  • Carl Zeiss AG

  • Eppendorf SE

  • F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG

  • Hitachi High-Tech Corporation

  • Illumina, Inc.

  • Merck KGaA

  • Oxford Instruments plc

  • PerkinElmer Inc.

  • QIAGEN N.V.

  • Shimadzu Corporation

  • Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/rzfgk0-science?w=12

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


