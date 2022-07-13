U.S. markets close in 5 hours 39 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,764.30
    -54.50 (-1.43%)
     

  • Dow 30

    30,522.99
    -458.34 (-1.48%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,109.66
    -155.07 (-1.38%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,711.83
    -16.35 (-0.95%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    95.56
    -0.28 (-0.29%)
     

  • Gold

    1,720.80
    -4.00 (-0.23%)
     

  • Silver

    18.86
    -0.09 (-0.49%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0031
    -0.0006 (-0.06%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.0230
    +0.0650 (+2.20%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1857
    -0.0031 (-0.26%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    137.6630
    +0.8410 (+0.61%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,276.12
    -524.61 (-2.65%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    411.59
    -5.66 (-1.36%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,136.79
    -73.07 (-1.01%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,478.77
    +142.11 (+0.54%)
     

Global Ligase Market to Reach $651.4 Million by 2032, Suggests BIS Research Report

·4 min read

FREMONT, Calif., July 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The The premium market intelligence study by BIS Research titled Ligase Market – a Global and Regional Analysis  projects the market to reach $651.4 million in terms of revenue by 2032, at a CAGR of 5.29%.

BIS Research Logo
BIS Research Logo

The ligase enzyme ecosystem comprises a rapidly evolving range of ligase and ligation detection kits that facilitate pathogen detection, next-generation sequencing mutation detection, cloning gene synthesis, and cancer diagnosis by the detection and analysis of proteins and nucleic acid sequences.

Enzyme-based molecular diagnostics also offer prognostic assessments for a wide range of diseases, as well as assistance with treatment selection and monitoring of drug discovery and treatment efficacy.

The market is expected to grow at a significant growth rate due to the opportunities such as cost-effective and non-invasive diagnostic procedures for a large customer base and increasing adoption of genetic testing products and services.

The detailed study is a compilation of 28 market data tables and 148 figures spread through 197 pages and an in-depth TOC on 'Global Ligase Market  – Analysis and Forecast, 2022-2032'

Demand – Drivers and Limitations

Following are the demand drivers for the global ligase market:

  • Growing need for ligases in disease treatment

  • Rising incidence of diseases such as cancer and genetic disorders

  • Rising focus of researchers on non-toxic biocatalyst

The market is expected to face some limitations as well due to the following challenges:

  • High reception costs involving small and medium enterprises

  • Variations in the ability of ligase to repair

Reasons to Buy This Report

This exclusive report on the global ligase market will help in the following ways:

  • Offers detailed information on the future perspectives of emerging as well as established players

  • Offers go-to-market strategies for the different source types

  • Supports diversifying the product portfolio based on risk and progression of application in the global ligase market

  • Helps in analyzing technological substitutes and comparing the specification of various ecosystems and applications

  • Offers tailor-made solutions based on the throughput of different consumers

  • Assists in exploring the newer applications

  • Supports in analyzing the competitors' funding scenario

  • Aids in understanding the new trends in the ligase enzyme industry

Analyst's Take on the Market:

According to Nitish Kumar Singh, Principal Analyst, BIS Research, "North America is the leading contributor to the global ligase market. It contributed approximately 50.62% to the market value in 2021. This region is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 5.29% during the forecast period 2022-2032 and continue dominating the market in 2032. However, Asia-Pacific (APAC) is expected to grow at an impressive CAGR of 6.0% during the forecast period 2022-2032."

View the report on Global Ligase Market

Key Companies Operating in the Market and Competitive Landscape

The companies that are profiled have been selected based on inputs gathered from primary experts and analysis of company coverage, product portfolio, and market penetration.

Some prominent players in this market are mentioned as follows:

  • Agilent Technologies, Inc.

  • ArcticZymes Technologies ASA

  • BD

  • Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

  • Codexis, Inc.

  • F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

  • Merck KGaA

  • New England Biolabs (UK) Ltd.

  • Promega Corporation

  • QIAGEN N.V.

  • SBS Genetech

  • Takara Bio Inc.

  • Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

Request a Sample of this Report

Key Questions Answered in the Report:

  • How is the global ligase market revolutionizing the field of enzyme-based molecular diagnostics?

  • What are the major market drivers, challenges, and opportunities in the global ligase market?

  • What are the underlying structures resulting in the emerging trends within the global ligase market?

  • How did the COVID-19 pandemic impact the global ligase market?

  • What are the key development strategies that are being implemented by major players in order to sustain themselves in the competitive market?

  • What are the key regulatory implications in developed and developing regions pertaining to the use of molecular diagnostic services?

  • What are the potential entry barriers that are expected to be faced by companies willing to enter a particular region?

  • What are the growth opportunities for companies in the region of their operation?

  • Who are the leading players with significant offerings in the global ligase market?

  • Which companies are anticipated to be highly disruptive in the future and why?

BIS Research Related Market Studies:

Global Enzymes Market

About BIS Research: 

BIS Research is a global B2B market intelligence and advisory firm focusing on deep technology and related emerging trends which can disrupt the market dynamics in the near future. We publish more than 200 market intelligence studies annually that focus on several deep technology verticals.

Our strategic market analysis emphasizes on market estimations, technology analysis, emerging high-growth applications, deeply segmented granular country-level market data, and other important market parameters useful in the strategic decision-making for senior management.

BIS Research offers syndicate as well as custom studies and expert consultations to firms, providing them specific and actionable insights on novel technology markets, business models and competitive landscape.

BIS Healthcare vertical offers intelligence in the healthcare technology market for Medical Devices, Digital Health, Life Sciences, Robotics and Imaging, Information Technology, Precision Medicine, and other emerging healthcare technologies, covering the entire industry spectrum.

Contact:
Head of Marketing
Email: media@bisresearch.com 
BIS Research Inc.
39111 PASEO PADRE PKWY STE 313,
FREMONT CA 94538-1686
Visit our Blog@ https://bisresearch.com/news 
Connect with us on LinkedIn@ https://www.linkedin.com/company/bis-research
Connect with us on Twitter@ https://twitter.com/BISResearch

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/495163/BIS_Research_Logo.jpg

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-ligase-market-to-reach-651-4-million-by-2032--suggests-bis-research-report-301585638.html

SOURCE BIS Research

Recommended Stories

  • Novavax Stock Rises as FDA Looks Poised to Clear Covid-19 Vaccine

    Regulatory clearance of the two-dose shot for adults could come as early as Wednesday, according to a Politico report.

  • 2 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist and 1 to Avoid Like the Plague

    Among Berkshire Hathaway's numerous holdings, there are two screaming buys and one high-growth stock that still has a lot to prove.

  • Why Is Everyone Talking About Boeing Stock?

    The aerospace giant Boeing (NYSE: BA) fascinates investors, because it's either a fantastic value opportunity wrapped up in a "self-help" story or a troubled company whose most significant challenges are yet to come. Meanwhile, Boeing has a backlog of 3,365 Boeing 737 aircraft, its narrow-body workhorse of the skies. There's no issue with end demand at Boeing; given its position as one of only two major players (Airbus also has issues ramping production), the company has every opportunity to grow.

  • Inflation surges 9.1% in June, most since November 1981

    U.S. consumer prices accelerated again last month to the hottest print of the current inflation cycle.

  • U.S. June inflation report circulating on internet Tuesday is fake, Bureau of Labor Statistics says

    The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics said Tuesday that a release circulating online purporting to show June inflation data, due for release on Wednesday morning, was a forgery.

  • US Inflation Quickens to 9.1%, Amping Up Fed Pressure to Go Big

    (Bloomberg) -- US inflation roared again to a fresh four-decade high last month, likely strengthening the Federal Reserve’s resolve to aggressively raise interest rates that risks upending the economic expansion.Most Read from BloombergUS Inflation Quickens to 9.1%, Amping Up Fed Pressure to Go BigThe 10 Worst Airports in Europe for Delays Right NowFresh US Inflation Peak to Keep Fed on Aggressive Rate PathChinese Homebuyers Across 22 Cities Refuse to Pay MortgagesNYC Prepares for the ‘Big One’

  • Stock market news live updates: Stocks tumble at open after red hot inflation data

    U.S. stock futures ticked slightly higher Wednesday ahead of key inflation data expected to show another decades-high surge in consumer prices.

  • Inflation: ‘Nothing is off the table’ for the Fed, strategist says

    Deutsche Bank Wealth Management CIO for the Americas Deepak Puri joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss June consumer price index (CPI) data, rising inflation, Fed interest rate hikes, volatility, and the outlook for markets.

  • Unity to Buy IronSource for $4.4 Billion. IronSource Stock Surges and Unity Slumps.

    Unity Software will take over IronSource in an all-stock $4.4 billion merger deal—and investor sentiment on the two companies have diverged in a big way on the news. The two groups announced that they have reached a definitive agreement under which IronSource (ticker: IS) will become a wholly-owned subsidiary of Unity (U) in a deal that will see each share of IronSource exchanged for 0.1089 shares of its new parent. Shares in Unity, a software group chiefly focused on video games, slumped 7% in U.S. premarket trading on Wednesday, while IronSource stock soared 52% higher.

  • How a New Supreme Court Decision Could Help You Save For Retirement

    A recent Supreme Court decision could result in improved options in your retirement plan. The court sided with Northwestern University employees who alleged the university's retirement plans had excessively high fees and simply too many options. In a six-page opinion … Continue reading → The post How a New Supreme Court Decision Could Help You Save For Retirement appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Buy or Sell: Freeport-McMoRan

    It's been a challenging year for investors, and a stock like copper miner Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE: FCX) provides a good example. With the market concerned about rising commodity costs, investors favored stocks that benefited from rising commodity prices -- in this case, copper. As such, Freeport's stock was up nearly 25% on the year to late March.

  • Twitter says Musk’s fake account asks aimed to ‘tank’ the deal

    Twitter says Elon Musk is trying to 'tank' the CEO's $44 Billion deal to buy the social network.

  • Google tells staff to act 'more entrepreneurial.' Translation: Work harder, or else

    Sundar Pichai, boss of Google and its parent Alphabet, told employees to "be more entrepreneurial" and work with "more hunger" in a staff-wide email that warned of consolidation, several news outlets reported. Citing the "uncertain global economic outlook," the CEO said Google would slow its hiring pace for the second half of 2022. Google brought on a whopping 10,000 workers during the second quarter, per Pichai.

  • Is Now An Opportune Moment To Examine Dow Inc. (NYSE:DOW)?

    Today we're going to take a look at the well-established Dow Inc. ( NYSE:DOW ). The company's stock saw significant...

  • ‘I am freaking out!’ I started investing money with a robo-adviser in September. I’ve lost money. How am I doing? Should I keep going?

    All I have to do is deposit money and let the account do the hard work, which works for me. A friend of mine suggested I can just keep putting money in a high-yield savings account and when the stock markets are getting better, I can just deposit a lump sum into my robo-adviser account. Should I keep investing given that few people have luck by timing the market?

  • Legendary Financier Bill Gross Says Worried Investors Should do This

    'King of Bonds' Gross advises investors to buy certain assets amid current market desperation.

  • U.S. stocks open sharply lower after CPI data shows inflation at new 41-year high

    U.S. stock indexes open sharply lower on Wednesday, after the June consumer price index data showed inflation climbed to new 41-year high of 9.1%, as gasoline prices surged.

  • Antitrust Review of Illumina-Grail Deal Can Proceed, European Court Says

    Deals that wouldn’t normally be subject to review because of a company’s low revenue can now be scrutinized, a top EU court ruled, in a blow to U.S. life-sciences company Illumina’s acquisition of Grail.

  • Just Accept It, You Can't Time the Market: Do This Instead During Market Volatility

    The war in Ukraine, ongoing Covid concerns, market volatility and the threat of a recession are enough to make even seasoned investors anxious – particularly about how much of their portfolio is in stocks. Amid all the stress, including about … Continue reading → The post Just Accept It, You Can't Time the Market: Do This Instead During Market Volatility appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • ARK's Wood says Fed is making a 'mistake,' sees stocks bottoming

    The Federal Reserve is ignoring signs of deflation as it continues its aggressive interest rate-hike plan to combat inflation and will soon be forced to make a dovish pivot, star stock picker Cathie Wood of Ark Invest said in a webinar on Tuesday. "The market has figured out the Fed is making a mistake," Wood said, leaving U.S. stocks "in a bottoming process." Wood, whose ARK Innovation ETF was the top-performing fund of 2020 thanks to bets on companies like Zoom Video Communications Inc which soared during the early stages of the coronavirus pandemic, cited declines in copper, oil and gold prices as signs that fears of sustained inflation are overblown.