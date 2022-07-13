Global Ligase Market to Reach $651.4 Million by 2032, Suggests BIS Research Report
FREMONT, Calif., July 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The The premium market intelligence study by BIS Research titled Ligase Market – a Global and Regional Analysis projects the market to reach $651.4 million in terms of revenue by 2032, at a CAGR of 5.29%.
The ligase enzyme ecosystem comprises a rapidly evolving range of ligase and ligation detection kits that facilitate pathogen detection, next-generation sequencing mutation detection, cloning gene synthesis, and cancer diagnosis by the detection and analysis of proteins and nucleic acid sequences.
Enzyme-based molecular diagnostics also offer prognostic assessments for a wide range of diseases, as well as assistance with treatment selection and monitoring of drug discovery and treatment efficacy.
The market is expected to grow at a significant growth rate due to the opportunities such as cost-effective and non-invasive diagnostic procedures for a large customer base and increasing adoption of genetic testing products and services.
The detailed study is a compilation of 28 market data tables and 148 figures spread through 197 pages and an in-depth TOC on 'Global Ligase Market – Analysis and Forecast, 2022-2032'
Demand – Drivers and Limitations
Following are the demand drivers for the global ligase market:
Growing need for ligases in disease treatment
Rising incidence of diseases such as cancer and genetic disorders
Rising focus of researchers on non-toxic biocatalyst
The market is expected to face some limitations as well due to the following challenges:
High reception costs involving small and medium enterprises
Variations in the ability of ligase to repair
Analyst's Take on the Market:
According to Nitish Kumar Singh, Principal Analyst, BIS Research, "North America is the leading contributor to the global ligase market. It contributed approximately 50.62% to the market value in 2021. This region is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 5.29% during the forecast period 2022-2032 and continue dominating the market in 2032. However, Asia-Pacific (APAC) is expected to grow at an impressive CAGR of 6.0% during the forecast period 2022-2032."
Key Companies Operating in the Market and Competitive Landscape
The companies that are profiled have been selected based on inputs gathered from primary experts and analysis of company coverage, product portfolio, and market penetration.
Some prominent players in this market are mentioned as follows:
Agilent Technologies, Inc.
ArcticZymes Technologies ASA
BD
Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.
Codexis, Inc.
F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.
Merck KGaA
New England Biolabs (UK) Ltd.
Promega Corporation
QIAGEN N.V.
SBS Genetech
Takara Bio Inc.
Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.
Key Questions Answered in the Report:
How is the global ligase market revolutionizing the field of enzyme-based molecular diagnostics?
What are the major market drivers, challenges, and opportunities in the global ligase market?
What are the underlying structures resulting in the emerging trends within the global ligase market?
How did the COVID-19 pandemic impact the global ligase market?
What are the key development strategies that are being implemented by major players in order to sustain themselves in the competitive market?
What are the key regulatory implications in developed and developing regions pertaining to the use of molecular diagnostic services?
What are the potential entry barriers that are expected to be faced by companies willing to enter a particular region?
What are the growth opportunities for companies in the region of their operation?
Who are the leading players with significant offerings in the global ligase market?
Which companies are anticipated to be highly disruptive in the future and why?
