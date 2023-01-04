U.S. markets close in 5 hours 15 minutes

Global Ligation Devices Market to Reach $1.5 Billion by 2027

ReportLinker
·26 min read
ReportLinker
ReportLinker

In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Ligation Devices estimated at US$974. 1 Million in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$1. 5 Billion by 2027, growing at aCAGR of 6.

New York, Jan. 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Ligation Devices Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06032057/?utm_source=GNW
5% over the period 2020-2027. Accessories, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 6.7% CAGR and reach US$849.1 Million by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Appliers segment is readjusted to a revised 6.3% CAGR for the next 7-year period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $265.4 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 9.7% CAGR

The Ligation Devices market in the U.S. is estimated at US$265.4 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$313.6 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 9.7% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.8% and 5.9% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.4% CAGR.

Select Competitors (Total 42 Featured) -
Applied Medical Resources Corporation
B. Braun Melsungen AG
Conmed Corporation
Genicon, Inc
Grena Think Medical
Johnson & Johnson
Medtronic
Olympus Corporation
Teleflex Incorporated
The Cooper Companies, Inc.


Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06032057/?utm_source=GNW

I. METHODOLOGY

II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
Ligation Devices - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market
Share in 2022 (E)
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for
Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Ligation Devices by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 2: World Historic Review for Ligation Devices by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 3: World 15-Year Perspective for Ligation Devices by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 4: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Accessories by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 5: World Historic Review for Accessories by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR

Table 6: World 15-Year Perspective for Accessories by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 7: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Appliers by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 8: World Historic Review for Appliers by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR

Table 9: World 15-Year Perspective for Appliers by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 10: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for MIS
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 11: World Historic Review for MIS by Geographic Region -
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 12: World 15-Year Perspective for MIS by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 13: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Open
Surgery by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 14: World Historic Review for Open Surgery by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR

Table 15: World 15-Year Perspective for Open Surgery by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 16: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Hospitals by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 17: World Historic Review for Hospitals by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR

Table 18: World 15-Year Perspective for Hospitals by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 19: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Ambulatory Surgical Centers by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 20: World Historic Review for Ambulatory Surgical Centers
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 21: World 15-Year Perspective for Ambulatory Surgical
Centers by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific,
Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 &
2027

Table 22: World Ligation Devices Market Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2027

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

UNITED STATES
Ligation Devices Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in the United States for 2022 (E)
Table 23: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Ligation Devices by Product - Accessories and Appliers -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 24: USA Historic Review for Ligation Devices by Product -
Accessories and Appliers Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR

Table 25: USA 15-Year Perspective for Ligation Devices by
Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Accessories
and Appliers for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 26: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Ligation Devices by Procedure Type - MIS and Open Surgery -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 27: USA Historic Review for Ligation Devices by Procedure
Type - MIS and Open Surgery Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR

Table 28: USA 15-Year Perspective for Ligation Devices by
Procedure Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for MIS
and Open Surgery for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 29: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Ligation Devices by End-Use - Hospitals and Ambulatory Surgical
Centers - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 30: USA Historic Review for Ligation Devices by End-Use -
Hospitals and Ambulatory Surgical Centers Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR

Table 31: USA 15-Year Perspective for Ligation Devices by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Hospitals and
Ambulatory Surgical Centers for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

CANADA
Table 32: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Ligation Devices by Product - Accessories and Appliers -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 33: Canada Historic Review for Ligation Devices by
Product - Accessories and Appliers Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR

Table 34: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Ligation Devices by
Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Accessories
and Appliers for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 35: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Ligation Devices by Procedure Type - MIS and Open Surgery -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 36: Canada Historic Review for Ligation Devices by
Procedure Type - MIS and Open Surgery Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR

Table 37: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Ligation Devices by
Procedure Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for MIS
and Open Surgery for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 38: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Ligation Devices by End-Use - Hospitals and Ambulatory Surgical
Centers - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 39: Canada Historic Review for Ligation Devices by
End-Use - Hospitals and Ambulatory Surgical Centers Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 40: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Ligation Devices by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Hospitals and
Ambulatory Surgical Centers for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

JAPAN
Ligation Devices Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in Japan for 2022 (E)
Table 41: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Ligation Devices by Product - Accessories and Appliers -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 42: Japan Historic Review for Ligation Devices by Product -
Accessories and Appliers Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR

Table 43: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Ligation Devices by
Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Accessories
and Appliers for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 44: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Ligation Devices by Procedure Type - MIS and Open Surgery -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 45: Japan Historic Review for Ligation Devices by
Procedure Type - MIS and Open Surgery Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR

Table 46: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Ligation Devices by
Procedure Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for MIS
and Open Surgery for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 47: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Ligation Devices by End-Use - Hospitals and Ambulatory Surgical
Centers - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 48: Japan Historic Review for Ligation Devices by End-Use -
Hospitals and Ambulatory Surgical Centers Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 49: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Ligation Devices by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Hospitals and
Ambulatory Surgical Centers for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

CHINA
Ligation Devices Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in China for 2022 (E)
Table 50: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Ligation Devices by Product - Accessories and Appliers -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 51: China Historic Review for Ligation Devices by Product -
Accessories and Appliers Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR

Table 52: China 15-Year Perspective for Ligation Devices by
Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Accessories
and Appliers for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 53: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Ligation Devices by Procedure Type - MIS and Open Surgery -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 54: China Historic Review for Ligation Devices by
Procedure Type - MIS and Open Surgery Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR

Table 55: China 15-Year Perspective for Ligation Devices by
Procedure Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for MIS
and Open Surgery for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 56: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Ligation Devices by End-Use - Hospitals and Ambulatory Surgical
Centers - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 57: China Historic Review for Ligation Devices by End-Use -
Hospitals and Ambulatory Surgical Centers Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 58: China 15-Year Perspective for Ligation Devices by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Hospitals and
Ambulatory Surgical Centers for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

EUROPE
Ligation Devices Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in Europe for 2022 (E)
Table 59: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Ligation Devices by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy,
UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through
2027 and % CAGR

Table 60: Europe Historic Review for Ligation Devices by
Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia
and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 61: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Ligation Devices by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe
Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 62: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Ligation Devices by Product - Accessories and Appliers -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 63: Europe Historic Review for Ligation Devices by
Product - Accessories and Appliers Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR

Table 64: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Ligation Devices by
Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Accessories
and Appliers for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 65: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Ligation Devices by Procedure Type - MIS and Open Surgery -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 66: Europe Historic Review for Ligation Devices by
Procedure Type - MIS and Open Surgery Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR

Table 67: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Ligation Devices by
Procedure Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for MIS
and Open Surgery for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 68: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Ligation Devices by End-Use - Hospitals and Ambulatory Surgical
Centers - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 69: Europe Historic Review for Ligation Devices by
End-Use - Hospitals and Ambulatory Surgical Centers Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 70: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Ligation Devices by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Hospitals and
Ambulatory Surgical Centers for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

FRANCE
Ligation Devices Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in France for 2022 (E)
Table 71: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Ligation Devices by Product - Accessories and Appliers -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 72: France Historic Review for Ligation Devices by
Product - Accessories and Appliers Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR

Table 73: France 15-Year Perspective for Ligation Devices by
Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Accessories
and Appliers for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 74: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Ligation Devices by Procedure Type - MIS and Open Surgery -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 75: France Historic Review for Ligation Devices by
Procedure Type - MIS and Open Surgery Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR

Table 76: France 15-Year Perspective for Ligation Devices by
Procedure Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for MIS
and Open Surgery for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 77: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Ligation Devices by End-Use - Hospitals and Ambulatory Surgical
Centers - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 78: France Historic Review for Ligation Devices by
End-Use - Hospitals and Ambulatory Surgical Centers Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 79: France 15-Year Perspective for Ligation Devices by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Hospitals and
Ambulatory Surgical Centers for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

GERMANY
Ligation Devices Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in Germany for 2022 (E)
Table 80: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Ligation Devices by Product - Accessories and Appliers -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 81: Germany Historic Review for Ligation Devices by
Product - Accessories and Appliers Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR

Table 82: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Ligation Devices by
Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Accessories
and Appliers for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 83: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Ligation Devices by Procedure Type - MIS and Open Surgery -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 84: Germany Historic Review for Ligation Devices by
Procedure Type - MIS and Open Surgery Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR

Table 85: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Ligation Devices by
Procedure Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for MIS
and Open Surgery for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 86: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Ligation Devices by End-Use - Hospitals and Ambulatory Surgical
Centers - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 87: Germany Historic Review for Ligation Devices by
End-Use - Hospitals and Ambulatory Surgical Centers Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 88: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Ligation Devices by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Hospitals and
Ambulatory Surgical Centers for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

ITALY
Table 89: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Ligation Devices by Product - Accessories and Appliers -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 90: Italy Historic Review for Ligation Devices by Product -
Accessories and Appliers Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR

Table 91: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Ligation Devices by
Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Accessories
and Appliers for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 92: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Ligation Devices by Procedure Type - MIS and Open Surgery -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 93: Italy Historic Review for Ligation Devices by
Procedure Type - MIS and Open Surgery Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR

Table 94: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Ligation Devices by
Procedure Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for MIS
and Open Surgery for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 95: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Ligation Devices by End-Use - Hospitals and Ambulatory Surgical
Centers - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 96: Italy Historic Review for Ligation Devices by End-Use -
Hospitals and Ambulatory Surgical Centers Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 97: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Ligation Devices by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Hospitals and
Ambulatory Surgical Centers for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

UNITED KINGDOM
Ligation Devices Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in the United Kingdom for 2022 (E)
Table 98: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Ligation Devices by Product - Accessories and Appliers -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 99: UK Historic Review for Ligation Devices by Product -
Accessories and Appliers Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR

Table 100: UK 15-Year Perspective for Ligation Devices by
Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Accessories
and Appliers for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 101: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Ligation Devices by Procedure Type - MIS and Open Surgery -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 102: UK Historic Review for Ligation Devices by Procedure
Type - MIS and Open Surgery Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR

Table 103: UK 15-Year Perspective for Ligation Devices by
Procedure Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for MIS
and Open Surgery for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 104: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Ligation Devices by End-Use - Hospitals and Ambulatory Surgical
Centers - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 105: UK Historic Review for Ligation Devices by End-Use -
Hospitals and Ambulatory Surgical Centers Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR

Table 106: UK 15-Year Perspective for Ligation Devices by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Hospitals and
Ambulatory Surgical Centers for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

SPAIN
Table 107: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Ligation Devices by Product - Accessories and Appliers -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 108: Spain Historic Review for Ligation Devices by
Product - Accessories and Appliers Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR

Table 109: Spain 15-Year Perspective for Ligation Devices by
Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Accessories
and Appliers for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 110: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Ligation Devices by Procedure Type - MIS and Open Surgery -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 111: Spain Historic Review for Ligation Devices by
Procedure Type - MIS and Open Surgery Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR

Table 112: Spain 15-Year Perspective for Ligation Devices by
Procedure Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for MIS
and Open Surgery for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 113: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Ligation Devices by End-Use - Hospitals and Ambulatory Surgical
Centers - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 114: Spain Historic Review for Ligation Devices by
End-Use - Hospitals and Ambulatory Surgical Centers Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 115: Spain 15-Year Perspective for Ligation Devices by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Hospitals and
Ambulatory Surgical Centers for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

RUSSIA
Table 116: Russia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Ligation Devices by Product - Accessories and Appliers -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 117: Russia Historic Review for Ligation Devices by
Product - Accessories and Appliers Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR

Table 118: Russia 15-Year Perspective for Ligation Devices by
Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Accessories
and Appliers for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 119: Russia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Ligation Devices by Procedure Type - MIS and Open Surgery -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 120: Russia Historic Review for Ligation Devices by
Procedure Type - MIS and Open Surgery Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR

Table 121: Russia 15-Year Perspective for Ligation Devices by
Procedure Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for MIS
and Open Surgery for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 122: Russia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Ligation Devices by End-Use - Hospitals and Ambulatory Surgical
Centers - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 123: Russia Historic Review for Ligation Devices by
End-Use - Hospitals and Ambulatory Surgical Centers Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 124: Russia 15-Year Perspective for Ligation Devices by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Hospitals and
Ambulatory Surgical Centers for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

REST OF EUROPE
Table 125: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future
Analysis for Ligation Devices by Product - Accessories and
Appliers - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 126: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Ligation Devices
by Product - Accessories and Appliers Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR

Table 127: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Ligation
Devices by Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Accessories and Appliers for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 128: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future
Analysis for Ligation Devices by Procedure Type - MIS and Open
Surgery - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 129: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Ligation Devices
by Procedure Type - MIS and Open Surgery Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR

Table 130: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Ligation
Devices by Procedure Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for MIS and Open Surgery for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 131: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future
Analysis for Ligation Devices by End-Use - Hospitals and
Ambulatory Surgical Centers - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %
CAGR

Table 132: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Ligation Devices
by End-Use - Hospitals and Ambulatory Surgical Centers Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for
Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 133: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Ligation
Devices by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Hospitals and Ambulatory Surgical Centers for the Years 2012,
2021 & 2027

ASIA-PACIFIC
Ligation Devices Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in Asia-Pacific for 2022 (E)
Table 134: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Ligation Devices by Geographic Region - Australia, India,
South Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through
2027 and % CAGR

Table 135: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Ligation Devices by
Geographic Region - Australia, India, South Korea and Rest of
Asia-Pacific Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 136: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Ligation
Devices by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Australia, India, South Korea and Rest of
Asia-Pacific Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 137: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Ligation Devices by Product - Accessories and Appliers -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 138: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Ligation Devices by
Product - Accessories and Appliers Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR

Table 139: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Ligation
Devices by Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Accessories and Appliers for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 140: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Ligation Devices by Procedure Type - MIS and Open Surgery -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 141: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Ligation Devices by
Procedure Type - MIS and Open Surgery Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR

Table 142: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Ligation
Devices by Procedure Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for MIS and Open Surgery for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 143: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Ligation Devices by End-Use - Hospitals and Ambulatory
Surgical Centers - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 144: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Ligation Devices by
End-Use - Hospitals and Ambulatory Surgical Centers Markets -

Please contact our Customer Support Center to get the complete Table of Contents
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06032057/?utm_source=GNW

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001


