U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,535.43
    -1.52 (-0.03%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,369.09
    -74.71 (-0.21%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,363.52
    +32.32 (+0.21%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,292.05
    -11.97 (-0.52%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    68.89
    -0.40 (-0.58%)
     

  • Gold

    1,825.50
    -8.20 (-0.45%)
     

  • Silver

    24.81
    +0.05 (+0.19%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1874
    -0.0018 (-0.15%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3220
    +0.0280 (+2.16%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3834
    -0.0029 (-0.21%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.8430
    +0.1510 (+0.14%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    51,927.07
    +1,541.19 (+3.06%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,359.79
    +62.06 (+4.78%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,187.18
    +48.83 (+0.68%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,659.89
    +531.78 (+1.83%)
     

Global Light Detection and Ranging (LiDAR) Technologies and Markets 2021 and Key Player Strategies

·3 min read

DUBLIN, Sept. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Light Detection and Ranging (LiDAR): Technologies and Global Markets" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo
Research and Markets Logo

This report represents an in-depth analysis of the global LiDAR market by component, type, application and region. The report discusses the differentiation between LiDAR to derive specific market estimates. The report offers a comparative study between conventional and emerging laser and the importance of the advances in LiDAR.

The report also discusses strategies adopted by major players in the global LiDAR market. The patent analysis in this report provides a snapshot of technological trends in the global market over time as well as by geography - namely, for the U.S., Europe and Japan. The global LiDAR market is segmented by type of LiDAR: airborne, terrestrial, mobile, and UAV.

The report includes:

  • 75 tables

  • An overview of the global market for light detection and ranging (LiDAR) technologies

  • Analyses of the global market trends, with data from 2019-2020, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2025

  • Estimation of market size and revenue forecasts for global LiDAR market, and corresponding market share analysis by component, technology type, application, and geographic region for market segment and its subsegments

  • Identification of major market stakeholders and analysis of competitive landscape on the basis of recent developments

  • Assessment of the effect of environmental concerns on this market, and insight into the trends, gaps and opportunities in each of the submarkets

  • Patent review and a study of new developments in LiDAR technologies

  • Company profiles of the major market players within the industry, including Faro Technologies Inc., Infineon Technologies AG, Intermap Technologies Corp., Quantum Spatial Inc., Sick AG, and Vaisala Corp.

Geographically, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Rest of the World (RoW). North America had the highest revenue in the market in 2019 and it is expected to continue to dominate the revenue share. Since North America is a technologically advanced region, the LiDAR technology initially formed a strong base in the region. However, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to have the best market potential to grow. This growth potential is due to the fact that emerging nations in this region are involved in heavy industrialization.


Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1 Introduction

Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights

Chapter 3 Market and Technology Background

  • Market Definition and Evolution of LiDAR

  • Future Outlook and Expectations

  • Key Developments in the Field of LiDAR

  • Quotes by Key Opinion Leaders

  • Value Chain

Chapter 4 Market Breakdown by Component

Chapter 5 Market Breakdown by Type

Chapter 6 Market Breakdown by Application

Chapter 7 Market Breakdown by Region

Chapter 8 Competitive Analysis

  • Market Share Analysis

Chapter 9 Patent Review/ New Developments

  • Patent Review by Country

  • Important Light Detection and Ranging (LiDAR) Patents

Chapter 10 Company Profiles

  • Digitalworld Mapping Inc.

  • Faro Technologies Inc.

  • Firmatek Llc

  • Geokno India Pvt. Ltd.

  • Geoslam

  • Infineon Technologies Ag

  • Innoviz Technologies Ltd.

  • Intermap Technologies Corp.

  • Leica Geosystems Ag

  • Leddartech Inc.

  • Mosaic 3D Inc.

  • Quanergy Systems Inc.

  • Quantum Spatial Inc.

  • Riegl Laser Measurement Systems Gmbh

  • Sick Ag

  • Teledyne Optech Inc.

  • Vaisala Corp.

  • Velodyne Lidar Inc.

  • Yellowscan

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/6lhb5c

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-light-detection-and-ranging-lidar-technologies-and-markets-2021-and-key-player-strategies-301369806.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

Recommended Stories

  • Rats, drought and labour shortages eat into global edible oil recovery

    In a sprawling oil palm plantation in the Malaysian state of Perak, watermelon seedlings are sprouting from freshly ploughed earth between palm saplings while rented cows graze in overgrown areas of the estate. A coronavirus pandemic-induced labour crunch has forced managers of the 2,000-hectare estate in Slim River to find creative ways to upkeep their fields, even as prices of the world's most consumed edible oil are near record highs. Malaysia, the world's second-largest producer of palm oil, is facing a perfect storm of production headwinds that will likely drag global stocks to their lowest level in five years.

  • Analysts Say These 3 Stocks Are Their Top Picks for the Rest of 2021

    There comes a point when repetition gets boring. Both the S&P 500 and the NASDAQ saw out the week trading at - or just a touch under - record high levels again. The reaction was a sort of verbal shrug: “Oh, another new stock record.” There’s definitely a feeling ‘out there’ that we’re getting used to this, that this is normal. It’s a crazy-high bull run, and with luck, it’s not leading to a bubble. Investors are optimistic and looking for stocks to buy – and as long as that mood prevails, we’ll

  • 5 Winning Stocks That Can Make American Workers Rich by Retirement

    There are a lot of ways for American workers to build wealth. If you invest in great companies and allow your investment thesis to play out over many years, if not decades, stocks have the power to make the American worker rich.

  • If You're Retired, Consider Buying These 5 Stocks

    As an investor, retirement likely means you're looking for a combination of safety, income, and some growth potential in your portfolio. These stocks deliver in all three areas.

  • Has AT&T Stock Gotten Too Cheap?

    Telecom company AT&T (NYSE: T) recently ended its journey into digital content, which began in 2015 when it bought DIRECTV for $49 billion, and later bought Time Warner for another $85 billion in 2018. Investors never liked the progress AT&T made with video; the stock is down more than 30% over the past five years. AT&T is now spinning off its Warner Media business, combining with Discovery to form a stand-alone company.

  • GE May Sell Another Piece of Its Power Business

    The industrial conglomerate is looking to further downsize GE Power by selling its nuclear turbines business.

  • BMW Orders Up $24 Billion of Batteries as EV Demand Grows

    (Bloomberg) -- BMW AG has boosted orders for battery cells to keep pace with accelerating demand for electric cars that made up more than 11% of deliveries during the half of the year. The German carmaker now has contracts for more than 20 billion euros ($23.8 billion) of batteries, up from 12 billion euros previously, Chief Executive Officer Oliver Zipse said in an interview. The cells are destined for i4 sedans, iX sport utility vehicles and other models BMW is producing through 2024. The comp

  • Why employees should always come first

    When I was a boy, my mother’s boss once gave her a turkey as a year-end bonus—not money to buy gifts or help pay bills, but a lifeless bird to lug home and overcook. Memories of this helped nudge me at an early age in the direction of going into business myself, if only to treat people better than that.

  • Bull run on Wall Street leaves bankers warning over risks of stock market sell-off

    Overheated markets are poised for a retreat amid concerns about inflation and flagging growth, according to signals from Wall Street.

  • 3 Stocks to Avoid This Week

    In last week's article on three stocks to avoid, I predicted that Chewy (NYSE: CHWY), Carnival (NYSE: CCL), and Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ: HOOD) would have a rough few days. Chewy stock went to the dogs after a disappointing quarterly report. "We've seen other providers of pet supplies, food, and meds languish after reporting earlier this earnings season, and it's hard to be optimistic that Chewy will break the mold this week," I argued last week, and I was right.

  • A shock is headed for the housing market

    The Biden-Harris administration has made it clear it has no plans for another extension of the mortgage forbearance program, which is set to lapse on Sept. 30.

  • Ark Invest Tesla Stock Price Target May Be Outrageous, But Elon Musk Says It Is Worth $3,000 A Share 'If They Execute Really Well'

    Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) CEO Elon Musk has told its employees that he agrees with Cathie Wood-led ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKK) that Tesla is worth $3,000 a share "if they execute really well". What Happened: In a recent interview, Cathie Wood said that her base case on Tesla is $3,000 a share. "Our estimate for Tesla's success has gone up. The main reason for that is their market share. So instead of going down from year-end 2017 to today, it has actually gone up fairly dramatically," Woo

  • 4 Metrics Behind MongoDB's Soaring Stock Price

    The big pop came as investors digested the company's outstanding fiscal second-quarter results. MongoDB's top line grew 44% year over year, rising to $199 million. Notably, 44% growth marked a significant acceleration from the 39% growth the company posted in the prior quarter.

  • 3 Game-Changing Stocks That Could Turn $100,000 to $1 Million by 2035

    This trio of businesses is a great way to profit from the long-term trends of e-commerce, streaming video, and programmatic advertising.

  • Investors love to boast about their great stock picks, but beware of those who use fancy math to calculate their gains

    After more than 40 years of rigorously auditing the performance of investment advisers, I have learned that over the long term, buying and holding an index fund that tracks the S&P 500 (SPX) or other broad index nearly always comes out ahead of all other attempts to do better, such as market timing or picking particular stocks, ETFs and mutual funds. What I wanted to measure was how these newsletter portfolios performed in the immediately succeeding year.

  • Protect your wealth from the next crisis with these simple low-volatility stocks

    Costco and other low-beta stocks can safeguard your portfolio from market swings.

  • 3 Top AI Stocks to Buy Right Now

    Looking for a great way to invest in artificial intelligence? Nicholas Rossolillo (DigitalOcean): I was first drawn to this stock because of its focus on small businesses and aspiring digital entrepreneurs. Cloud computing and all of its ancillary tech like AI (which is often handled at a remote data center and delivered via an internet connection) can be expensive to implement -- and tricky to figure out how to make work.

  • Why Upstart Stock Was Up Almost 90% in August

    From an increase in loan activity as a result of signing up new partners, revenue results easily surpassed expectations.

  • Got $10,000? 3 Top High-Yield Energy Stocks to Buy for the Long Term

    Energy stocks, for example, offer tremendous growth potential right now if you know where to look. With a seismic shift from fossil fuels to clean energy underway, you may be wary of investing in oil stocks. TotalEnergies (NYSE: TTE) is one such company, going all out on renewable energy.

  • While Visa’s (NYSE:V) Stock Price Appears Weak, its Financials are in Great Shape

    The share price of Visa (NYSE:V) has stood out due to it's weak performance since the company released results on 27th July. The stock price has fallen nearly 12%, and briefly breached its 200-day moving average yesterday - the first time it has done so since January. Visa was also the worst performing of the 30 constituents of the Dow Jones Industrial Average in August.