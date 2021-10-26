U.S. markets close in 5 hours 12 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,594.93
    +28.45 (+0.62%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,836.26
    +95.11 (+0.27%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,375.63
    +148.92 (+0.98%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,314.84
    +2.20 (+0.10%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    84.08
    +0.32 (+0.38%)
     

  • Gold

    1,788.10
    -18.70 (-1.03%)
     

  • Silver

    24.05
    -0.54 (-2.20%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1605
    -0.0009 (-0.08%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.6450
    +0.0100 (+0.61%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3790
    +0.0021 (+0.16%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.2450
    +0.5460 (+0.48%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    61,980.00
    -1,266.12 (-2.00%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,489.06
    -16.10 (-1.07%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,270.80
    +47.98 (+0.66%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,106.01
    +505.60 (+1.77%)
     

Global Light Field Market By Technology, By Vertical, By Regional Outlook, Industry Analysis Report and Forecast, 2021 - 2027

ReportLinker
·10 min read

The Global Light Field Market size is expected to reach $167 Million by 2027, rising at a market growth of 14. 6% CAGR during the forecast period. The light field helps to estimate the magnitude and intensity of light that travels in every direction over each point in space.

New York, Oct. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Light Field Market By Technology, By Vertical, By Regional Outlook, Industry Analysis Report and Forecast, 2021 - 2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06177770/?utm_source=GNW
The light field market is likely to witness bright growth prospects due to the constant technological advancements and massive utilization of 3D imaging technologies. Factors such as the growing demand for imaging devices and emerging 4D & 5D technologies are responsible for the growth & demand for light field technology in the global market.

Factors such as huge demand for 3D high-speed video capture, visual effect technology for entertainment purposes, utilization of sophisticated and latest 4G & 5G technologies, and just-in-time marketing are playing pivotal roles in boosting the growth & demand for light field technology in the market. Moreover, increasing demand for the adoption of prototyping, artificial technologies, and medical imaging with computational abilities would create lucrative growth opportunities for the light field market.

Additionally, the entertainment & media industry can deploy this technology in museums, theaters, apps with the help of virtual reality headsets in order to appeal to end-users. This assists in obtaining real-time content with the help of micro-lens and enables the maximum fidelity of models, lighting, texture, and reflection in the case of computer graphics. The global light field market would witness bright growth prospects due to the constant innovations and massive utilization of 3D imaging.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

The outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic had an adverse impact on the growth & demand for light field technologies, thus creating disruption in the overall market. Due to this, the growth of the market witnessed a drastic decline during the first half of 2020. On the other hand, this trend would change in the latter half of the year as the demand is anticipated to fuel because of the increase in demand from the media & entertainment sector.

The value & supply chain of the light field market has significantly been impacted by the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic. Some of the major manufacturers of the light field are the US, Japan, and China and these nations were hit hard by the global pandemic. For this reason, the supply chain of the technology was disrupted, thus hindering the market growth during the pandemic. Currently, the industrial, healthcare, and architecture have low demand for the technology which would continue for some more time because of the global pandemic.

Market Growth Factors:

Visual effects in games and movies can be enhanced by the technology

Light field technology is in high demand among Hollywood studios and VR companies for the purpose of cinematic and next-gen content. The entertainment sector is witnessing massive adoption of VFX that is generally called visual effects for developing visually improved imagery using computer graphics and animation. Presently, 3D animation software is helpful in such situations, in which still images are obtained and processed with the help of different kinds of 3D animation tools.

HD viewing is witnessing a massive demand

In the last couple of years, there has been extensive research in light field imaging due to its capacity to develop a natural viewing environment. Content quality and user-viewing experience have improved significantly after the advent of 3D technology. With the help of 3D technology, it is possible to offer high-definition (HD) content in order to improve the viewing experience using advanced 3D-integrated devices like VR and 3D display units.

Market Restraining Factor:

Low availability of proficient workforce

In order to gain technical knowledge in developing light-field, it requires a long time and is a challenging task. The technicians who offer light-field imaging and develop light field displays should have the required skills and experience in 3D project development. As per the Media & Entertainment Skills Council (MESC), installing light field technology in animation is a tedious process as various animators do not have the necessary skills. Thus, it is a must to put investment in enhancing workforce skills and fulfilling the regulations of the animation industry.

Technology Outlook

Based on Technology, the market is segmented into Hardware and Software. Hardware segment is further segmented into Imaging Solutions and Light Field Displays. The hardware segment procured the maximum revenue share of the light field sensor market in 2020. The segment is likely to show a similar kind of trend even during the forecasting period. Factor such as a surge in the research for designing light field displays like VR headsets and light field screens is responsible for the growth of this segment.

Vertical Outlook

Based on Vertical, the market is segmented into Media & Entertainment, Architecture, Defense, Healthcare, Industrial, and Others. VR and AR systems are the main applications of auto stereoscopy. AR technology is extremely helpful in enhancing the perception of reality among viewers on screens or glasses. Likewise, VR technology also changes the real world with a simulated one on screen and glasses. Support devices, hardware, and software are included in the light field display development kit and they allow the companies to develop industry-leading mixed-reality products.

Regional Outlook

Based on Regions, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Latin America, Middle East & Africa. APAC is expected to exhibit the highest growth rate during the forecasting period. Asia pacific has massive potential as it is an emerging region that has massive opportunities for the media and entertainment industry. China is the prominent country of the APAC region due to the huge media & entertainment and healthcare sectors.

The major strategies followed by the market participants are Product Launches. Based on the Analysis presented in the Cardinal matrix; Apple, Inc. and Google, Inc. are the forerunners in the Light Field Market. Companies such as NVIDIA Corporation, Dimenco, Sony Corporation are some of the key innovators in the market.

The market research report covers the analysis of key stake holders of the market. Key companies profiled in the report include Toshiba Corporation, Apple, Inc., Sony Corporation, Google, Inc., NVIDIA Corporation, Dimenco, Raytrix GmbH, Holografika, Fathom Optics, Inc. and Looking Glass Factory, Inc.

Strategies Deployed in Light Field Market

Jul-2021: Looking Glass Factory rolled out the Looking Glass 4K Gen2 and Looking Glass 8K Gen2. Through this launch, the company expanded its advanced product line. These second-generation displays have the latest “blockless” design, and thus creating thinner, lighter hardware and advanced optics designed to decrease ambient reflections and enhance group view ability.

May-2021: Google rolled out a 3D videoconferencing booth Project Starline utilizing a 65-inch light field display. Through this launch, the company aimed to make video conferencing more immersive by turning a person into a hologram. Moreover, the product was developed in-house, along with volumetric video capture and spatial audio technology.

Feb-2021: Fathom Optics came into an exclusive US technical support agreement with All Printing Resources (APR). This agreement aimed to help APR becoming a trusted source for process certification, plate making, production orders from on boarded/certified converters, and design services and would assist Fathom Optics to expand the reach of the new technology to converters.

Feb-2021: Sony introduced FX6 Full-frame Professional Camera and FE C 16-35mm T3.1G E-mount lens. Through this launch, the company aimed to expand its Cinema line. Moreover, the latest FX6 is a dynamic tool for every kind of visual storyteller and constantly expanding the boundaries of imaging technology on the basis of the requirements of customers.

Jan-2021: Fathom Optics unveiled a software platform. Through this launch, the company would bring printed 3D and motion graphics to packaging without the need for specialty inks or substrates and without requiring additional materials like lenticulars or foils.

Dec-2020: Looking Glass Factory introduced Looking Glass Portrait, the first personal holographic display. The product would help individuals who work or play in 3D including photographers, Unity and Unreal developers, filmmakers, early adopters, 3D designers, and those who intend to explore three-dimensional capture and creation.

Nov-2020: Dimenco entered into a global strategic partnership with Blink, a home automation company that produces battery-powered home security cameras. The partnership aimed to integrate the leading eye-tracking software platform of Blink with Simulated Reality (SR), an advanced glasses-free 3D display technology of Dimenco that is setting a new standard for visualization. Through this partnership, the companies would bring next-generation 3D display experience with the help of deep skills in business and innovation strategy, product ideation, and technology development.

Oct-2020: Sony Electronics launched Spatial Reality Display (SR Display), the latest product manufactured with the Eye-Sensing Light Field Display (ELFD) technology of Sony. The product utilizes spatial reality to integrate the virtual and physical world to develop a 3D optical experience that is viewable to the naked eye.

Oct-2020: Looking Glass Factory formed a partnership with Kitware, a technology company based in the US. Together, the companies would develop mainline versions of ParaView and 3D Slicer to make sure long-term support and unleashing the capability for all derivative software to add up to Looking Glass support.

Jul-2020: Dimenco came into an exclusive distribution agreement with Cornes, a leading specialist importer, and distributor of electronic devices. Through this agreement, the companies would aim to expand their Simulated Reality technology (SR) in Japan. Moreover, Cornes Technologies would be the exclusive sales channel in Japan for its SR DevKit of which Dimenco installed multiple units in 2020.

Dec-2019: Apple took over Spectral Edge, a UK-based startup. Through this acquisition, the company aimed to enhance iPhone Photography.

Nov-2019: Looking Glass Factory launched Looking Glass 8K Immersive Display. Through this launch, the company would offer a way to view 3D assets as holograms, with the requirement to utilize VR headsets.

Feb-2019: Sony Semiconductor Solutions formed a partnership with Light, the computational imaging company behind the L16 camera. The partnership aimed to develop new multi-camera applications and solutions beginning with the introduction of smartphones containing four or more cameras. Through this partnership, the companies would jointly work on the development and marketing of multi-image sensor solutions.

Mar-2018: Google unveiled Welcome to Light Fields, a free app on Steam. The app would offer users a guided tour of the Light Field technology and allows them to explore the future of VR apps and video games.

Scope of the Study

Market Segments covered in the Report:

By Technology

• Hardware

o Imaging Solutions

o Light Field Displays

• Software

By Vertical

• Media & Entertainment

• Architecture

• Defense

• Healthcare

• Industrial

• Others

By Geography

• North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

o Rest of North America

• Europe

o Germany

o UK

o France

o Russia

o Spain

o Italy

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o China

o Japan

o India

o South Korea

o Singapore

o Malaysia

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• LAMEA

o Brazil

o Argentina

o UAE

o Saudi Arabia

o South Africa

o Nigeria

o Rest of LAMEA

Companies Profiled

• Toshiba Corporation

• Apple, Inc.

• Sony Corporation

• Google, Inc.

• NVIDIA Corporation

• Dimenco

• Raytrix GmbH

• Holografika

• Fathom Optics, Inc.

• Looking Glass Factory, Inc.

Unique Offerings

• Exhaustive coverage

• Highest number of market tables and figures

• Subscription based model available

• Guaranteed best price

• Assured post sales research support with 10% customization free
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06177770/?utm_source=GNW

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001


Recommended Stories

  • Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (TEVA) Fell Out Of Favor With Hedge Funds

    After several tireless days we have finished crunching the numbers from nearly 900 13F filings issued by the elite hedge funds and other investment firms that we track at Insider Monkey, which disclosed those firms’ equity portfolios as of June 30th. The results of that effort will be put on display in this article, as […]

  • These 10 Stocks Make Up 87% of Warren Buffett's Portfolio

    When it comes to investing success, Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B) CEO Warren Buffett is in a class of his own. Buffett may not be infallible, but he's helped create more than $600 billion in shareholder value for the company's shareholders since taking the helm in 1965. As a whole, Berkshire Hathaway's shares have averaged an annual gain of 20% over the past 56 years, leading to an aggregate gain of better than 3,300,000%.

  • Why Nvidia Stock Climbed Today

    Shares of Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) rose 2% on Monday following bullish analyst commentary. Piper Sandler analyst Harsh Kumar reiterated his overweight rating on Nvidia's stock. Nvidia's stock is a buy, according to analysts at Piper Sandler.

  • Supply chain woes lower 3M profit outlook, UPS delivers an earnings beat, GE raises guidance

    Watch as Brian Sozzi, Julie Hyman, and Brian Cheung discuss how the market is reacting to the latest earnings from 3M, General Electric, and UPS.

  • How Much $10,000 Invested In Tesla Stock 10 Years Ago Is Worth Now

    It's been an amazing 10-year ride for Tesla investors — literally better than any other stock. The wealth created is hard to fathom.

  • Amazon Q3 Earnings Preview: Here's What Investors Should Know

    Amazon is forecasting a slowdown in revenue growth and operating profits when it reports third-quarter earnings.

  • Dow Jones Gains As Tesla Hits $1 Trillion Mark; Donald Trump SPAC Plummets; 3 Stocks Pass Buy Points

    The Dow Jones gained as Disney stock rose. Tesla stock joined the $1 trillion club, while the Donald Trump SPAC took a plummeted.

  • 3 Top Tech Stocks to Buy in October

    Unless this is your first time visiting The Motley Fool, you've probably seen articles that discuss the importance of long-term investing. This helps further minimize the impact of short-term market volatility on your total returns. With that in mind, we asked three Motley Fool contributors to pick their top tech stocks to buy in October.

  • Could The Lordstown Motors Corp. (NASDAQ:RIDE) Ownership Structure Tell Us Something Useful?

    If you want to know who really controls Lordstown Motors Corp. ( NASDAQ:RIDE ), then you'll have to look at the makeup...

  • Here's Why Exela Technologies Rocketed Higher Today

    Shares of Exela Technologies (NASDAQ: XELA), a business process automation company, skyrocketed Monday after the company announced a new business relationship with one of the largest franchisors in the world. Exela said that the unnamed franchisor will use its digital mailroom (DMR) service to allow remote employees to access company data securely and quickly. According to Exela, its DMR is a user-configurable document management system that digitizes mail and other documents, making them easily shareable, searchable, and secure.

  • Venture Capital is Still Dominant at ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT)

    From time to time, industry news behaves like a tidal wave – lifting everything in the path. Such was the case with ChargePoint Holdings, Inc (NYSE: CHPT) that rose over 7% on the news of the Tesla-Hertz deal. Yet, it is too early to conclude whether this rally will keep the stock off the yearly lows.

  • Why Fastly, Teladoc, and Lemonade Stock Jumped Higher on Monday

    Shares of cloud-computing company Fastly (NYSE: FSLY), telehealth specialist Teladoc Health (NYSE: TDOC), and innovative insurer Lemonade (NYSE: LMND) all surged higher on Monday. The share-price moves were likely due to broader market momentum for tech stocks -- particularly growth tech stocks like these three names. Finally, many growth tech stocks were up several percentage points or more.

  • Lockheed Revenue Misses, Raytheon Earnings Beat; Defense Stocks GD, Northrop Earnings Due

    Lockheed Martin's third quarter revenue falls short of Wall Street expectations and Raytheon Technologies earnings beat. Defense stocks Northrop Grumman and General Dynamics will report third-quarter earnings this week.

  • Should You Buy Costco Stock Right Now?

    Shares of Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ: COST) have been on a tear since the pandemic began in March 2020. Let's see why investors are so bullish on Costco, and whether investors should buy this stock at these high valuations. You can't go wrong investing in companies that sell everyday essentials, especially Costco that goes to great lengths to sell quality goods at very low prices.

  • Better Millennial Stock: Lemonade or Square

    Lemonade simplified the byzantine process of purchasing homeowners, renters, term life, and pet insurance with a single artificial intelligence-powered app. Square's Cash App bundled together peer-to-peer payments, Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) purchases, free stock trades, and other financial services into a single platform. At the time of its IPO in July 2020, about 70% of Lemonade's customers were under the age of 35.

  • What Does the Global Shipping Crisis Mean for Corsair Gaming's Stock?

    Corsair's supply-chain struggles don't look like they'll end anytime soon. But might it still be a good investment?

  • These 3 Stocks Have High Dividends With Ultrasafe Payouts

    The three companies each nudged out other reliable payers offering lower yields to take spots in New Constructs' model portfolios of dividend stocks.

  • Is It Too Late to Buy Cloudflare Stock?

    Up nearly 40% over just the past month, it's fair to wonder whether Cloudflare is still worth buying.

  • Why Carnival Corporation Stock Dropped Today

    Shares of Carnival (NYSE: CCL) (NYSE: CUK) fell 2% as of 1:39 a.m. EDT Monday after the cruise company got hit with a downgrade from analysts at Citigroup. Citi cut its rating on Carnival stock from buy to neutral and slashed its price target to $24.50. Citi's price target cut implies there's still about 12% upside in Carnival stock -- that's the good news.

  • Facebook shares rise despite whistleblower document dump

    Yahoo Finance's Brian Sozzi, Brian Cheung, and Julie Hyman break down Facebook's latest earnings report, and outlook for the tech giant.&nbsp;