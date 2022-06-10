Global Light, Medium, and Heavy Commercial Vehicle Market Outlook 2022: Russo-Ukrainian War, Ongoing Semiconductor Shortage, Rising Inflation, and Still-Climbing Oil Prices Could Affect Sales
The "Global Light, Medium, and Heavy Commercial Vehicle Outlook, 2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Despite COVID-19 virus surges in some places, the overall sentiment for the year remained positive. The analyst expects the global market to grow even further in 2022.
All regions except for China (which contributes annual sales volumes averaging about 40%) witnessed growth in commercial vehicle sales in 2021, indicating a return to normalcy after a dismal 2020.
As economies continue to reopen, a resumption of infrastructure build-out and other construction activity will increase the demand for heavy-duty trucks, with double-digit growth anticipated in India, Latin America, and Association of Southeast Asian Nations countries.
Natural gas vehicles have seen a spike in demand in most regions. North America and Europe continued to generate strong demand, and in India demand went up as oil prices increased. China is the only exception, where sales declined largely due to high natural gas prices as well as a significant gain in electric truck volumes.
Most truck manufacturers will have at least electric model on the road this year. Much of the demand will come from North America, with numerous launches and order fulfillments expected. Latin America will show the most promise among emerging markets.
Governments around the world are mandating advanced driver assistance systems in commercial vehicles. Manufacturers, meanwhile, are developing bundled solutions that manage all fleet requirements, from logistics and connectivity to service and maintenance, as a service.
Despite the analyst's optimism for the market, the Russo-Ukrainian war, the ongoing semiconductor shortage, rising inflation, and still-climbing oil prices are among the factors that could affect sales.
Key Issues Addressed
The size of the global truck industry in 2021 and the segment split along with major OEMs in different regions?
What is the growth expected in 2022 in terms of volumes and key drivers for growth in different regions?
Projected penetration of key powertrain technologies across different regions?
Top OEM performers in 2021 and their powertrain strategy in future across different regions?
Key trends and activities in the field of connected, electric drivetrain and ADAS features in trucks?
Key Topics Covered:
1. Growth Environment
Top Commercial Vehicle Trends in 2021
Commercial Vehicle Industry Highlights
Market Forecast
Growth Rate
Technological Progress
Top Predictions for 2022
2. Strategic Imperatives
Why Is It Increasingly Difficult To Grow?
Strategic Imperative
The Impact of the Top Three Strategic Imperatives on the Truck Industry
Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine
3. Scope and Segmentation
Research Scope
Market Segmentation
4. 2022 Global Economic Outlook
Top 5 Global Economic Highlights of 2021
Top 5 Global Economic Predictions for 2022
Global GDP Growth
2022 Scenario Analysis - Quarterly Global Growth
2022 Scenario Analysis Assumptions
2022 Global GDP Growth Snapshot
Advanced Economy Predictions for 2022
Emerging Economy Predictions for 2022
Macroeconomic Predictions for 2022
Top 3 2022 Growth Opportunities by Region
2022 Regional Risks and Policy Direction
5. LCV Market Outlook
Market Forecast
Market Forecast by Region and Category
2021 LCV OEM Sales Performance
Powertrain Technology Forecast
Key OEMs' Anticipated e-LCV Launches
6. M&HD Truck Market Outlook
Market Forecast
Market Forecast by Region and Category
2021 M&HD Truck OEM Sales Performance
Powertrain Technology Forecast
Key OEMs' Anticipated e-M&HD Truck Launches
7. North America
Regional Snapshot
Segment Sales Forecast
Powertrain Technology Split
OEM Powertrain Technology Platforms
8. Europe
Regional Snapshot
Segment Sales Forecast
Powertrain Technology Split
OEM Powertrain Technology Platforms
9. China
Regional Snapshot
Segment Sales Forecast
Powertrain Technology Split
OEM Powertrain Technology Platforms
10. India
Regional Snapshot
Segment Sales Forecast
Powertrain Technology Split
OEM Powertrain Technology Platforms
11. Latin America
Regional Snapshot
Segment Sales Forecast
Powertrain Technology Split
OEM Powertrain Technology Platforms
12. ASEAN
Regional Snapshot
Segment Sales Forecast
Powertrain Technology Split
OEM Powertrain Technology Platforms
13. Connectivity
Telematics Penetration
Telematics Opportunity Assessment
Notable Telematics Partnerships
14. Electric Drivetrains
Drivetrain Architecture Forecast
Electric Trucks by Drivetrain Architecture Type
Electric Drivetrain Technology Roadmap
15. ADAS
ADAS Forecast
ADAS Supplier Preference
ADAS Technology Roadmap
16. Growth Opportunity Universe
Growth Opportunity 1 - Emerging Markets
Growth Opportunity 2 - The EV Ecosystem
Growth Opportunity 3 - ADAS Safety Features
17. Appendix
https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/x1uc8o
