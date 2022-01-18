Global Light Vehicle Markets, Insights & Forecast with Potential Impact of COVID-19, 2021-2022 & 2025

Dublin, Jan. 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Light Vehicle Market with Focus on Premium Segment (Europe, China and NAFTA): Insights & Forecast with Potential Impact of COVID-19 (2021-2025)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global light vehicle production is forecasted to reach 112.65 million units in 2025, experiencing growth at a CAGR of 11.05% during the period spanning from 2021 to 2025

Growth in the global light vehicle market has been supported by factors rising disposable income, increasing urban population, increasing female population, technological advancements, increasing use of solar automobiles, rising demand for SUVs, and an upsurge in numbers of high-net-worth individuals. However, the market growth would be challenged by increase in prices of materials and difficulty in maintenance of lightweight materials.

The global light vehicle market can be categorized into the following segments: mass and premium. In 2020, the dominant share of global light vehicle market was held by mass, followed by premium.

The global premium vehicle production is forecasted to reach 13.26 million units in 2025, experiencing growth at a CAGR of 8.30% during the period spanning from 2021 to 2025. The market is anticipated to experience certain trends like increase in use of light weight material, upsurge in the use of electric vehicles and involvement of artificial intelligence.

The global premium vehicle market can be segmented into the following regions: Europe, China and NAFTA. In 2020, the dominant share of market was held by Europe, followed by China and NAFTA.

The premium vehicle market is Europe would grow, as most premium vehicles are still manufactured and supplied from Europe. However, the market experienced a decline in 2020, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, which resulted in the decline in production of light vehicles.

The competitive landscape of the market, along with the company profiles of leading players (BMW group, Daimler AG, Toyota, Tesla, Volkswagen, Ford) are also presented in detail.

Key Target Audience

Premium Car Manufacturers

Raw Material Providers

End Users (Consumers)

Investment Banks

Government Bodies & Regulating Authorities

Key Topics Covered:

1. Market Overview

1.1 Light Weighted Vehicle

1.2 Advantages of Light Weight Vehicles

1.3 Disadvantages of Light Weight Vehicles

1.4 Light Weight Materials

1.5 Premium Cars

1.5.1 Introduction



2. Impact of COVID-19

2.1 Impact of COVID-19 on Global Economy

2.2 Surging Unemployment

2.3 Rising Light Vehicle Average Age

2.4 Post COVID Scenario



3. Light Vehicle Market Analysis

3.1 Global Light Vehicle Production Forecast

3.2 Global Light Vehicle Production by Region

3.2.1 Europe Light Vehicle Production Forecast

3.2.2 North America Light Vehicle Production Forecast

3.2.3 Greater China Light Vehicle Production Forecast

3.2.4 Rest of World Light Vehicle Production Forecast

3.3 Global Light Vehicle Production by Segment



4. Premium Segment Market Analysis

4.1 Global Premium Vehicle Production Forecast

4.2 Global Premium Vehicle Production by Segments

4.2.1 Global Premium SUV Production Forecast

4.2.2 Global Others Premium Vehicle Production Forecast

4.3 Global Premium Vehicle Production by Region



5. Premium Vehicle Regional Market Analysis

5.1 Europe

5.1.1 Europe Premium Vehicle Production Forecast

5.1.2 Europe Premium Vehicle Production by Segments

5.1.3 Europe Premium SUV Production Forecast

5.1.4 Europe Other Premium Vehicle Production Forecast

5.2 China

5.2.1 China Premium Vehicle Production Forecast

5.3 NAFTA

5.3.1 NAFTA Premium Vehicle Production Forecast

5.3.2 NAFTA Premium Vehicle Production by Segments

5.3.3 NAFTA Premium SUV Production Forecast

5.3.4 NAFTA Other Premium Vehicle Production Forecast



6. Market Dynamics

6.1 Growth Drivers

6.1.1 Rising Disposable Income

6.1.2 Mounting Urban Population

6.1.3 Rising Number of High-Net-Worth Individuals (HNWIs)

6.1.4 Rising Female Population

6.1.5 Shift in Technological Advancements

6.1.6 Increasing Use of Solar Automobiles

6.1.7 Rising Demand for SUVs

6.2 Key Trends & Developments

6.2.1 Increase in Use of Light Weight Material

6.2.2 Upsurge in Use of Electric Vehicles

6.2.3 Involvement of Artificial Intelligence

6.3 Challenges

6.3.1 Increase in Prices of Materials

6.3.2 Difficulty in Maintenance of Light Weight Materials



7. Competitive Landscape

7.1 Global Market

7.1.1 Key Players - Revenue Comparison

7.1.2 Key Players - Market Cap Comparison

7.1.3 Key Players - Research & Development Expenses Comparison

7.1.4 Key Players - Market Share Comparison



8. Company Profiles

BMW Group

Daimler AG

Ford Motor Company

Tesla

Toyota

Volkswagen

