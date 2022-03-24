U.S. markets open in 3 hours 10 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,468.25
    +20.75 (+0.47%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,362.00
    +112.00 (+0.33%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,525.50
    +78.50 (+0.54%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,058.00
    +10.60 (+0.52%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    114.33
    -0.60 (-0.52%)
     

  • Gold

    1,941.80
    +4.50 (+0.23%)
     

  • Silver

    25.23
    +0.04 (+0.16%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0987
    -0.0025 (-0.23%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.3210
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    23.34
    +0.40 (+1.74%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3181
    -0.0022 (-0.17%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    121.6710
    +0.5580 (+0.46%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    42,952.68
    +790.68 (+1.88%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    991.26
    +24.66 (+2.55%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,467.65
    +7.02 (+0.09%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,110.39
    +70.23 (+0.25%)
     

Global Lightning Protection Technologies (LPT) Market to Reach $1.1 Billion by 2026

·6 min read

SAN FRANCISCO , March 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- A new market study published by Global Industry Analysts Inc., (GIA) the premier market research company, today released its report titled "Lightning Protection Technologies (LPT) - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics". The report presents fresh perspectives on opportunities and challenges in a significantly transformed post COVID-19 marketplace.

Global Lightning Protection Technologies (LPT) Market to Reach $1.1 Billion by 2026
Global Lightning Protection Technologies (LPT) Market to Reach $1.1 Billion by 2026

FACTS AT A GLANCE

What's New for 2022?

  • Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares

  • Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial

  • Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates

  • Access to our digital archives and MarketGlass Research Platform

  • Complimentary updates for one year

Edition: 16; Released: February 2022

Executive Engagements: 7499
Companies: 119 - Players covered include A. N. Wallis & Co Ltd.; Alltec Corporation; AXIS Electrical Components Pvt. Ltd.; Fatech Electronic Co., Ltd.; K.M.L. Technology Co., Ltd.; Lightning Eliminators & Consultants, Inc.; Lightning Protection International Pty Ltd.; Littelfuse, Inc.; MTL Instruments Group; NexTek, Inc.; nVent Electric plc; PT. Zeus Prima Garda and Others.
Coverage: All major geographies and key segments
Segments: Technology (Conventional, Unconventional); End-Use (Commercial, Residential, Industrial)
Geographies: World; USA; Canada; Japan; China; Europe; France; Germany; Italy; UK; Spain; Russia; Rest of Europe; Asia-Pacific; Australia; India; South Korea; Rest of Asia-Pacific; Latin America; Argentina; Brazil; Mexico; Rest of Latin America; Middle East; Iran; Israel; Saudi Arabia; UAE; Rest of Middle East; Africa.

Complimentary Project Preview - This is an ongoing global program. Preview our research program before you make a purchase decision. We are offering a complimentary access to qualified executives driving strategy, business development, sales & marketing, and product management roles at featured companies. Previews provide deep insider access to business trends; competitive brands; domain expert profiles; and market data templates and much more. You may also build your own bespoke report using our MarketGlass™ Platform which offers thousands of data bytes without an obligation to purchase our report. Preview Registry

ABSTRACT-

Global Lightning Protection Technologies (LPT) Market to Reach $1.1 Billion by 2026
Lightning represents a highly frequent and most dangerous weather hazard that packs a powerful electricity punch of up to 100 million volts. Lightning strikes are capable of ripping through roofs, exploding brick or concrete walls, igniting fires and killing people. There are more than 40 million incidents of lightning strikes per year in the US, with lightning being the main culprit behind church fires. Lightning holds staggering costs, requiring commercial property owners to spend millions of dollars as a result of damages. Lightning strikes result in significant inventory loss, insurance claims, and damage to equipment and production. Yearly structural damages associated with lightning in the US exceed $1 billion. In addition, lightning damages account for 3-5% of commercial insurance claims. Majority of structures, mainly buildings with modern designs, are highly vulnerable to the damage owing to various service entrances, expensive equipment and reliance on isolated metal-based building components.

Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Lightning Protection Technologies (LPT) estimated at US$891.1 Million in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$1.1 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 4.8% over the analysis period. Conventional LPT, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 5.2% CAGR to reach US$734 Million by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Unconventional LPT segment is readjusted to a revised 4.2% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 38.3% share of the global Lightning Protection Technologies (LPT) market.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $171 Million in 2022, While China is Forecast to Reach $210.4 Million by 2026
The Lightning Protection Technologies (LPT) market in the U.S. is estimated at US$171 Million in the year 2022. The country currently accounts for a 19.26% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$210.4 Million in the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 6% through the analysis period. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.5% and 4.3% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$224.2 Million by the close of the analysis period.

The market in the post COVID-19 period will grow on account of the convergence of numerous drivers, mainly increasing construction of high-rise buildings and tall structures coupled with advancements in electrical systems. Rapid industrialization and urbanization globally have resulted in emergence of tall structures that are exposed to lightning due to the presence of various conductors, requiring effective protection from lightning. Growth will also be favored by stringent regulations for public services and ongoing advancements in the telecom sector along with expansion of the telecommunication infrastructure. The need to protect smart homes from high current and voltage spikes due to lightning is expected to further bolster demand for lightning protection systems. These products are anticipated to find increasing acceptance across different end-user segments like utilities, water treatment plants, warehouses, nuclear power units, military, airports, residential areas and healthcare facilities. The adoption is favored by development of telecommunication facilities coupled with mounting regulatory pressure for protecting commercial facilities like offices, schools and healthcare units. Deployment of lightning protection systems in commercial units is likely to be one of the prominent trends driving the global market. The pressing need for surge protection and spectral power distribution for home offices is slated to trigger the demand. More

MarketGlass™ Platform
Our MarketGlass™ Platform is a free full-stack knowledge center that is custom configurable to today`s busy business executive`s intelligence needs! This influencer driven interactive research platform is at the core of our primary research engagements and draws from unique perspectives of participating executives worldwide. Features include - enterprise-wide peer-to-peer collaborations; research program previews relevant to your company; 3.4 million domain expert profiles; competitive company profiles; interactive research modules; bespoke report generation; monitor market trends; competitive brands; create & publish blogs & podcasts using our primary and secondary content; track domain events worldwide; and much more. Client companies will have complete insider access to the project data stacks. Currently in use by 67,000+ domain experts worldwide.

Our platform is free for qualified executives and is accessible from our website www.StrategyR.com or via our just released mobile application on iOS or Android

About Global Industry Analysts, Inc. & StrategyR™
Global Industry Analysts, Inc., (www.strategyr.com) is a renowned market research publisher the world`s only influencer driven market research company. Proudly serving more than 42,000 clients from 36 countries, GIA is recognized for accurate forecasting of markets and industries for over 33 years.

CONTACTS:
Zak Ali
Director, Corporate Communications
Global Industry Analysts, Inc.
Phone: 1-408-528-9966
www.StrategyR.com
Email: ZA@StrategyR.com

LINKS

Join Our Expert Panel
JOIN OUR ONLINE RESEARCH PANEL :: Global Industry Analysts Inc.

Connect With Us on LinkedIn
https://www.linkedin.com/company/global-industry-analysts-inc./

Follow Us on Twitter
https://twitter.com/marketbytes

Journalists & Media
Info411@strategyr.com

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-lightning-protection-technologies-lpt-market-to-reach-1-1-billion-by-2026--301507975.html

SOURCE Global Industry Analysts, Inc.

Recommended Stories

  • Connecticut robbery suspect arrested after armed standoff with Clayton County police

    A robbery suspect from Connecticut is in custody in Clayton County after an hours-long standoff Tuesday afternoon.

  • Voices: Trump was right, Merkel was wrong – and it’s made it harder to save Ukraine

    In 2018, the-then US president said that the Germans were getting over-reliant on Russia for energy, and weren’t spending enough on their own defence

  • Supreme Court: Hawley spars with Jackson over child sex predator's sentence: 'Is he the victim here?'

    Republican Sen. Josh Hawley sparred with Biden Supreme Court nominee Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson on Tuesday as he continued his public questioning of Jackson’s record as it relates to sentencing decisions for child pornography convictions.

  • Authentication firm Okta's shares slide after hack warning

    Okta said on Wednesday hundreds of its customers may have been affected by a security breach involving hacking group Lapsus$, amid criticism of the digital authentication firm's slow response to the intrusion that knocked its shares down about 11 percent. Okta's Chief Security Officer David Bradbury said in a series of blog posts that the "maximum potential impact" was to 366 customers whose data was accessed by an outside contractor. The contractor, the Miami-based Sitel Group, employed an engineer whose laptop the hackers had hijacked, Bradbury said, adding that the 366 figure represented a "worst case scenario" and that the hackers had been constrained in their range of possible actions.

  • Ralph Lauren returns to runway in a show of relaxed luxury

    In his first show since 2019, Ralph Lauren transformed a long room at the Museum of Modern Art into a cozy salon Tuesday night to debut a moneyed collection of mostly black and white for men and women. The show of opulence for his fall/winter Women's Collection, an upscale line, and his latest for the high-end Purple Label for men was conceived months before war broke out in Ukraine, Lauren acknowledged in his notes. Guests were asked to dress in cocktail attire, sipping Champagne and nibbling hors d’oeuvre as Jessica Chastain, Henry Golding, Janelle Monáe, Mayor Eric Adams (in a hand-painted overcoat) and other notables had their pictures snapped by an unusually small contingent of photographers.

  • Senator who said SCOTUS should not have legalised interracial marriage claims he ‘misunderstood’ question

    The Republican is a noted states’ rights advocate

  • AT&T Is Too Cheap to Ignore While Others 'Wait and See'

    Indeed, investors are frustrated with T, but after AT&T's investor day last Monday, the opportunity appears too compelling at the current price prior to the Discovery deal closing. AT&T is set to split off Warner Bros to Discovery shareholders, which is likely to occur in mid-April. The transaction will give T shareholders 0.24 of a share of the new Warner Bros Discovery (with all current Discovery shares getting wrapped in) for each share of T. The value T is getting is extrapolated from the current value of DISCA, 71% of a $62 billion company, so at the current price of around $26 for DISCA, T holders have about $6/share in Warner Bros Discovery value.

  • Putin demands payment for Russian gas in roubles

    Vladimir Putin is forcing European nations to choose between propping up the rouble or cutting their lifeline to Russian gas.

  • Russia Central Banker Wanted Out Over Ukraine, Putin Said No

    (Bloomberg) -- Russia’s highly regarded central bank Governor Elvira Nabiullina sought to resign after Vladimir Putin ordered an invasion of Ukraine, only to be told by the president to stay, according to four people with knowledge of the discussions.Most Read from BloombergPutin Adviser Chubais Quits Over Ukraine War, Leaves RussiaChina Plane Crash Update: Search Expanded; Calls to Flight CrewWhere Mornings Would Get Darker Under Permanent Daylight Savings TimeChina Jet’s Nosedive From 29,000 F

  • Why the stock market isn’t ‘getting smoked’ even as Federal Reserve signals it’s ready to supersize interest rate hikes

    Equity investors aren't sweating Fed Chairman Jerome Powell's decision to unleash his inner hawk. Here's why.

  • Russia’s Stock Market Rises After Being Closed for a Month

    Short-selling is banned, and Russian brokerages aren't allowed to let foreign clients sell securities.

  • Top 5 Positions in Warren Buffett's Portfolio

    Warren Buffett is undeniably the most closely watched, highest-profile investor in modern history. Not surprisingly, investors relentlessly clamor to match his success by analyzing his portfolio, hoping to absorb even a tiny morsel of Buffett's investment genius. Despite his unparalleled success, Buffett's investment model has always been transparent, straightforward, and consistent.

  • Nikola Stock Rises as Production Begins on Battery-Electric Truck

    Shares of Nikola were rising sharply in premarket trading Thursday after the company confirmed that production has begun on its battery-electric commercial truck, the Tre. Nikola (NKLA) stock was up 11% to $10.15. The startup said production began this week at its factory in Coolidge, Arizona.

  • Cathie Wood Watch: Ark Buys E-Commerce and Biotech, Sells Payments

    Ark also bulked up on biotech stocks. All the stocks Wood bought and sold have slumped over the past six months.

  • Why Plug Power Stock Jumped Again Today

    Plug Power (NASDAQ: PLUG) is on fire this week. The stock shot up again today and was trading as high as 6.2% as of 12:20 p.m. ET. An analyst expects Plug Power stock to more than double in value as global interest in green hydrogen continues to gather steam. Morgan Stanley has been bullish about Plug Power stock for several months now.

  • China Plane Crash Update: Searchers Identify Parts of Wreckage

    (Bloomberg) -- Searchers have found 183 pieces of wreckage from the China Eastern Airlines Corp. jet that crashed in Guangxi, southern China, including the engine and one part discovered in farmland more than 6 miles from the main point of impact, officials said. Some human remains have also been found. Most Read from BloombergPutin Adviser Chubais Quits Over Ukraine War, Leaves RussiaChina Plane Crash Update: Search Expanded; Calls to Flight CrewRussia Central Banker Wanted Out Over Ukraine, Pu

  • ‘The college kicked him out.’ My son failed out of pharmacy school after amassing $126K in student loan debt. Is there any way to pay less?

    Question: My son was studying in a pharmacy program and at the end of the last semester, the college kicked him out due to his non-performance in academics. The interest rates are from 8.5%, 5.5% and 4% (average is about 6.5%). Is there any way to reduce the interest rate?

  • NIO Stock Could Weather the Macro Headwinds, Says Morgan Stanley

    Recently, the Chinese EV space has been beset by several worrying developments. Morgan Stanley’s Tim Hsiao counts “geopolitical tensions, pervasive Covid curbs and ADR de-listing risks” which have further impacted EV start-ups already struggling with operational challenges such as disruptions to the supply of chips, batteries and other elements. Rising EV manufacturing costs which will result in higher prices could also mean EV sales will take a hit. However, given the “continuous innovation,” i

  • Oppenheimer Predicts Over 90% Rally for These 2 Stocks

    After a period of sustained losses, the stock market has been staging a comeback, with valuations across the board moving in one direction – higher. Between March 14 and March 23, the S&P 500 rose ~8%, while the NASDAQ was up ~12%. Oppenheimer’s Chief Investment Strategist John Stoltzfus offers an explanation for the powerful rally: “In our view it wasn’t so much that investor sentiment had turned broadly positive last week but rather that enough investors started to see numerous positives among

  • These Are The 5 Best EV Stocks To Buy And Watch Now

    EV stocks have multiplied in Tesla’s wake and as electric cars look to go mainstream. Here are the top-rated electric vehicle makers.