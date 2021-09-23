Global Lights Out Manufacturing Market Report 2021: Top Nine Technologies Companies Must Consider Switching to a Lights-out Manufacturing Environment
This study explores the top nine technologies companies must consider switching to a lights-out manufacturing environment.
These include the internet of things (IoT), robotics, generative design, 3D printing, artificial intelligence, cybersecurity, digital twins, 5G, and cloud computing. The study covers market potential, key drivers, patent landscape, regional insights, and growth opportunities for each of these technologies.
The COVID-19 pandemic has not only hindered global manufacturing output but has also hastened the shift toward Industry 5.0. Digitalization and automation are rapidly shaping business strategy, with nearly 90% of companies embracing digital transformation in the short term.
In an effort to become more resilient and shock-proof, manufacturers, especially in the West, are compelled to use digital processes to reconfigure their supply chains and move their production lines closer to the point of consumption. This is expected to accelerate the transition to fully automated lights-out manufacturing processes.
In a lights-out environment, the manufacturing process is fully automated, with minimal human intervention required to run day-to-day operations. Although manufacturing 'lights out' is not intended to eliminate human labor, it will create the opportunity for a skilled workforce to add value to tasks that require complex problem-solving capability, creativity, and ingenuity. The future lights-out production space will also drive new opportunities in condition monitoring and predictive maintenance of automated assets.
Switching to a lights-out manufacturing process can potentially save up to 20% of labor costs and bring about a 30% increase in productivity output. Only a handful of companies currently operate in a lights-out environment; others are expected to gradually 'phase into' a fully automated manufacturing process over the long term.
While some industries may find the lights-out scenario attractive, operational complexity could hold them back. Automotive, general manufacturing, electronics and electrical components, and logistics and warehousing are four major industries expected to make rapid advancements toward a fully automated 'lights out' environment in the short term.
The study also explores future manufacturing tenets driving key shifts in business models:
Transactional to Subscription-based (e.g., robotics-as-a-service)
Packaged to on-demand (e.g., shared manufacturing)
Disassociated to connected (e.g., connectivity and network hosts)
Segregated to integrated (e.g., integrated data platforms)
Independent to distributed (e.g., distributed manufacturing)
The convergence of transformational Mega Trends, disruptive technologies, and innovative business models will result in four major growth opportunities in this space:
Rise of micro-factories - smaller, decentralized factories that require less space, energy, and materials
Grid manufacturing - agile, distributed manufacturing process capable of delivering customized goods
Manufacturing-to-Zero-as-a-Service - 'innovating to zero' manufacturing process, resulting in zero defects, zero waste and zero-accidents
IIOT platforms - connected IIOT platforms that host an extensive ecosystem of alliances that bring complementary capabilities to optimize the manufacturing process
Key Issues Addressed
How will COVID-19 shape major shifts in manufacturing?
What are the key technologies required for companies to build a lights-out toolkit?
What are the key growth opportunities to watch out for in the next decade?
How will emerging business models accelerate the shift toward lights-out manufacturing environment?
What are the critical success factors for growth for companies seeking to build an automation strategy?
Key Topics Covered:
1. Strategic Imperative
About the Growth Pipeline Model
Why is Growth Becoming Increasingly Difficult to Achieve?
The Strategic Imperative
The Impact of the Top Three Strategic Imperatives on Lights Out Manufacturing
Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine
2. Executive Dashboard
Key Findings
Growth Opportunities Critical to Future Success
Introduction - How To Read This Study
3. Post-pandemic Strategic Imperative
Global Manufacturing Output Forecast
Key Post-pandemic Shifts in Global Manufacturing
Rising Cost of Labor vs. Falling Price of Robots
4. 'Lights Out' Manufacturing Overview
Manufacturing Evolution From Industry 4.0 to Lights Out
Lights Out Manufacturing - An Overview
Lights Out Manufacturing - Key Trend Levers
Lights Out Manufacturing - Key Trend Risks
Lights Out to Drive Up Labor Cost Savings
Lights Out to Drive Up Human Productivity
Lights Out to Replace Human-led Tasks
5. 'Lights Out' Technology Toolkit
Lights Out Manufacturing Technology Toolkit
Technology Focus 1 - Internet of Things
Technology Focus 2 - Generative Design
Technology Focus 3 - 3D Printing
Technology Focus 4 - Robotics
Technology Focus 5 - Cybersecurity
Technology Focus 6 - Digital Twins
Technology Focus 7 - 5G
Technology Focus 8 - Cloud Computing
Technology Focus 9 - Artificial Intelligence
6. Emerging Business Models
Emerging Business Models Enabling Lights Out Operations
Emerging Business Models - Robots-as-a-service
Emerging Business Models - Shared Manufacturing
Emerging Business Models - Connectivity and Network Hosts
Emerging Business Models - Integrated Data Platforms
Emerging Business Models - Distributed Manufacturing
7. Future Visioning Scenarios
Visioning Scenarios - Industries Overview
Visioning Scenarios - Automotive
Visioning Scenarios - General Manufacturing
Visioning Scenarios - Electrical and Electronic Components
Visioning Scenarios - Logistics & Warehousing
Visioning Scenarios - Industry Use Case Summary
8. Growth Opportunities Analysis
Growth Opportunity 1: Rise of Microfactories
Growth Opportunity 2: Grid Manufacturing
Growth Opportunity 3: Manufacturing-to-Zero-as-a-Service
Growth Opportunity 4: IIoT Platforms
Critical Success Factors for Growth
The Way Forward
9. Next Steps
