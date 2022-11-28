U.S. markets open in 1 hour 37 minutes

Global Lignosulfonates Market to Reach $782.6 Million by 2027

ReportLinker
·25 min read
ReportLinker
ReportLinker

In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Lignosulfonates estimated at US$621. 3 Million in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$782. 6 Million by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 3.

New York, Nov. 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Lignosulfonates Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05957258/?utm_source=GNW
4% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Sodium, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 3.5% CAGR and reach US$302.7 Million by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Calcium segment is readjusted to a revised 3.8% CAGR for the next 7-year period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $170.3 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 5.7% CAGR

The Lignosulfonates market in the U.S. is estimated at US$170.3 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$149.7 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 5.6% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 1.8% and 2.8% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 2.4% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$99.1 Million by the year 2027.



Magnesium Segment to Record 2.9% CAGR

In the global Magnesium segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 2.9% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$98.8 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$119.4 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Latin America will expand at a 3.1% CAGR through the analysis period.

Select Competitors (Total 47 Featured) -
Borregaard Lignotech
Burgo Group SpA
Domsjo Fabriker AB
Green Agrochem
Nippon Paper Industries Co., Ltd.
Sappi Ltd.
Shenyang Xingzhenghe Chemical Co., Ltd .


Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05957258/?utm_source=GNW

I. METHODOLOGY

II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
Lignosulfonates - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market
Share in 2022 (E)
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for
Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Animal Feed Binder by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 2: World Historic Review for Animal Feed Binder by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 3: World 15-Year Perspective for Animal Feed Binder by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 4: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Concrete Admixtures by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 5: World Historic Review for Concrete Admixtures by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 6: World 15-Year Perspective for Concrete Admixtures by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 7: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Oil
Well Additives by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 8: World Historic Review for Oil Well Additives by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 9: World 15-Year Perspective for Oil Well Additives by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 10: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Dust
Control by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 11: World Historic Review for Dust Control by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR

Table 12: World 15-Year Perspective for Dust Control by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 13: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Other Applications by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 14: World Historic Review for Other Applications by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 15: World 15-Year Perspective for Other Applications by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 16: World Lignosulfonates Market Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2027

Table 17: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Lignosulfonates by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 18: World Historic Review for Lignosulfonates by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 19: World 15-Year Perspective for Lignosulfonates by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 20: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Sodium by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 21: World Historic Review for Sodium by Geographic Region -
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR

Table 22: World 15-Year Perspective for Sodium by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 23: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Calcium by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 24: World Historic Review for Calcium by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR

Table 25: World 15-Year Perspective for Calcium by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 26: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Magnesium by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 27: World Historic Review for Magnesium by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR

Table 28: World 15-Year Perspective for Magnesium by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 29: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Other Types by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 30: World Historic Review for Other Types by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR

Table 31: World 15-Year Perspective for Other Types by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

UNITED STATES
Lignosulfonates Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in the United States for 2022 (E)
Table 32: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Lignosulfonates by Application - Animal Feed Binder, Concrete
Admixtures, Dust Control, Oil Well Additives and Other
Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 33: USA Historic Review for Lignosulfonates by
Application - Animal Feed Binder, Concrete Admixtures, Dust
Control, Oil Well Additives and Other Applications Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 34: USA 15-Year Perspective for Lignosulfonates by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Animal
Feed Binder, Concrete Admixtures, Dust Control, Oil Well
Additives and Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027

Table 35: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Lignosulfonates by Type - Sodium, Calcium, Magnesium and Other
Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 36: USA Historic Review for Lignosulfonates by Type -
Sodium, Calcium, Magnesium and Other Types Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 37: USA 15-Year Perspective for Lignosulfonates by Type -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Sodium, Calcium,
Magnesium and Other Types for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

CANADA
Table 38: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Lignosulfonates by Application - Animal Feed Binder, Concrete
Admixtures, Dust Control, Oil Well Additives and Other
Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 39: Canada Historic Review for Lignosulfonates by
Application - Animal Feed Binder, Concrete Admixtures, Dust
Control, Oil Well Additives and Other Applications Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 40: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Lignosulfonates by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Animal
Feed Binder, Concrete Admixtures, Dust Control, Oil Well
Additives and Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027

Table 41: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Lignosulfonates by Type - Sodium, Calcium, Magnesium and Other
Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 42: Canada Historic Review for Lignosulfonates by Type -
Sodium, Calcium, Magnesium and Other Types Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 43: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Lignosulfonates by
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Sodium, Calcium,
Magnesium and Other Types for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

JAPAN
Lignosulfonates Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in Japan for 2022 (E)
Table 44: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Lignosulfonates by Application - Animal Feed Binder, Concrete
Admixtures, Dust Control, Oil Well Additives and Other
Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 45: Japan Historic Review for Lignosulfonates by
Application - Animal Feed Binder, Concrete Admixtures, Dust
Control, Oil Well Additives and Other Applications Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 46: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Lignosulfonates by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Animal
Feed Binder, Concrete Admixtures, Dust Control, Oil Well
Additives and Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027

Table 47: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Lignosulfonates by Type - Sodium, Calcium, Magnesium and Other
Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 48: Japan Historic Review for Lignosulfonates by Type -
Sodium, Calcium, Magnesium and Other Types Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 49: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Lignosulfonates by Type -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Sodium, Calcium,
Magnesium and Other Types for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

CHINA
Lignosulfonates Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in China for 2022 (E)
Table 50: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Lignosulfonates by Application - Animal Feed Binder, Concrete
Admixtures, Dust Control, Oil Well Additives and Other
Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 51: China Historic Review for Lignosulfonates by
Application - Animal Feed Binder, Concrete Admixtures, Dust
Control, Oil Well Additives and Other Applications Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 52: China 15-Year Perspective for Lignosulfonates by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Animal
Feed Binder, Concrete Admixtures, Dust Control, Oil Well
Additives and Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027

Table 53: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Lignosulfonates by Type - Sodium, Calcium, Magnesium and Other
Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 54: China Historic Review for Lignosulfonates by Type -
Sodium, Calcium, Magnesium and Other Types Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 55: China 15-Year Perspective for Lignosulfonates by Type -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Sodium, Calcium,
Magnesium and Other Types for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

EUROPE
Lignosulfonates Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in Europe for 2022 (E)
Table 56: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Lignosulfonates by Application - Animal Feed Binder, Concrete
Admixtures, Dust Control, Oil Well Additives and Other
Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 57: Europe Historic Review for Lignosulfonates by
Application - Animal Feed Binder, Concrete Admixtures, Dust
Control, Oil Well Additives and Other Applications Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 58: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Lignosulfonates by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Animal
Feed Binder, Concrete Admixtures, Dust Control, Oil Well
Additives and Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027

Table 59: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Lignosulfonates by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy,
UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through
2027 and % CAGR

Table 60: Europe Historic Review for Lignosulfonates by
Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia
and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 61: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Lignosulfonates by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe
Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 62: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Lignosulfonates by Type - Sodium, Calcium, Magnesium and Other
Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 63: Europe Historic Review for Lignosulfonates by Type -
Sodium, Calcium, Magnesium and Other Types Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 64: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Lignosulfonates by
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Sodium, Calcium,
Magnesium and Other Types for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

FRANCE
Lignosulfonates Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in France for 2022 (E)
Table 65: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Lignosulfonates by Application - Animal Feed Binder, Concrete
Admixtures, Dust Control, Oil Well Additives and Other
Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 66: France Historic Review for Lignosulfonates by
Application - Animal Feed Binder, Concrete Admixtures, Dust
Control, Oil Well Additives and Other Applications Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 67: France 15-Year Perspective for Lignosulfonates by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Animal
Feed Binder, Concrete Admixtures, Dust Control, Oil Well
Additives and Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027

Table 68: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Lignosulfonates by Type - Sodium, Calcium, Magnesium and Other
Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 69: France Historic Review for Lignosulfonates by Type -
Sodium, Calcium, Magnesium and Other Types Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 70: France 15-Year Perspective for Lignosulfonates by
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Sodium, Calcium,
Magnesium and Other Types for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

GERMANY
Lignosulfonates Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in Germany for 2022 (E)
Table 71: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Lignosulfonates by Application - Animal Feed Binder, Concrete
Admixtures, Dust Control, Oil Well Additives and Other
Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 72: Germany Historic Review for Lignosulfonates by
Application - Animal Feed Binder, Concrete Admixtures, Dust
Control, Oil Well Additives and Other Applications Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 73: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Lignosulfonates by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Animal
Feed Binder, Concrete Admixtures, Dust Control, Oil Well
Additives and Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027

Table 74: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Lignosulfonates by Type - Sodium, Calcium, Magnesium and Other
Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 75: Germany Historic Review for Lignosulfonates by Type -
Sodium, Calcium, Magnesium and Other Types Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 76: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Lignosulfonates by
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Sodium, Calcium,
Magnesium and Other Types for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

ITALY
Table 77: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Lignosulfonates by Application - Animal Feed Binder, Concrete
Admixtures, Dust Control, Oil Well Additives and Other
Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 78: Italy Historic Review for Lignosulfonates by
Application - Animal Feed Binder, Concrete Admixtures, Dust
Control, Oil Well Additives and Other Applications Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 79: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Lignosulfonates by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Animal
Feed Binder, Concrete Admixtures, Dust Control, Oil Well
Additives and Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027

Table 80: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Lignosulfonates by Type - Sodium, Calcium, Magnesium and Other
Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 81: Italy Historic Review for Lignosulfonates by Type -
Sodium, Calcium, Magnesium and Other Types Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 82: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Lignosulfonates by Type -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Sodium, Calcium,
Magnesium and Other Types for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

UNITED KINGDOM
Lignosulfonates Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in the United Kingdom for 2022 (E)
Table 83: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Lignosulfonates by Application - Animal Feed Binder, Concrete
Admixtures, Dust Control, Oil Well Additives and Other
Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 84: UK Historic Review for Lignosulfonates by Application -
Animal Feed Binder, Concrete Admixtures, Dust Control, Oil
Well Additives and Other Applications Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR

Table 85: UK 15-Year Perspective for Lignosulfonates by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Animal
Feed Binder, Concrete Admixtures, Dust Control, Oil Well
Additives and Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027

Table 86: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Lignosulfonates by Type - Sodium, Calcium, Magnesium and Other
Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 87: UK Historic Review for Lignosulfonates by Type -
Sodium, Calcium, Magnesium and Other Types Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 88: UK 15-Year Perspective for Lignosulfonates by Type -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Sodium, Calcium,
Magnesium and Other Types for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

SPAIN
Table 89: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Lignosulfonates by Application - Animal Feed Binder, Concrete
Admixtures, Dust Control, Oil Well Additives and Other
Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 90: Spain Historic Review for Lignosulfonates by
Application - Animal Feed Binder, Concrete Admixtures, Dust
Control, Oil Well Additives and Other Applications Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 91: Spain 15-Year Perspective for Lignosulfonates by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Animal
Feed Binder, Concrete Admixtures, Dust Control, Oil Well
Additives and Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027

Table 92: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Lignosulfonates by Type - Sodium, Calcium, Magnesium and Other
Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 93: Spain Historic Review for Lignosulfonates by Type -
Sodium, Calcium, Magnesium and Other Types Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 94: Spain 15-Year Perspective for Lignosulfonates by Type -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Sodium, Calcium,
Magnesium and Other Types for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

RUSSIA
Table 95: Russia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Lignosulfonates by Application - Animal Feed Binder, Concrete
Admixtures, Dust Control, Oil Well Additives and Other
Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 96: Russia Historic Review for Lignosulfonates by
Application - Animal Feed Binder, Concrete Admixtures, Dust
Control, Oil Well Additives and Other Applications Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 97: Russia 15-Year Perspective for Lignosulfonates by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Animal
Feed Binder, Concrete Admixtures, Dust Control, Oil Well
Additives and Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027

Table 98: Russia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Lignosulfonates by Type - Sodium, Calcium, Magnesium and Other
Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 99: Russia Historic Review for Lignosulfonates by Type -
Sodium, Calcium, Magnesium and Other Types Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 100: Russia 15-Year Perspective for Lignosulfonates by
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Sodium, Calcium,
Magnesium and Other Types for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

REST OF EUROPE
Table 101: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future
Analysis for Lignosulfonates by Application - Animal Feed
Binder, Concrete Admixtures, Dust Control, Oil Well Additives
and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 102: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Lignosulfonates
by Application - Animal Feed Binder, Concrete Admixtures, Dust
Control, Oil Well Additives and Other Applications Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 103: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for
Lignosulfonates by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Animal Feed Binder, Concrete Admixtures, Dust
Control, Oil Well Additives and Other Applications for the
Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 104: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future
Analysis for Lignosulfonates by Type - Sodium, Calcium,
Magnesium and Other Types - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %
CAGR

Table 105: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Lignosulfonates
by Type - Sodium, Calcium, Magnesium and Other Types Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 106: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for
Lignosulfonates by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Sodium, Calcium, Magnesium and Other Types for the Years
2012, 2021 & 2027

ASIA-PACIFIC
Lignosulfonates Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in Asia-Pacific for 2022 (E)
Table 107: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Lignosulfonates by Application - Animal Feed Binder,
Concrete Admixtures, Dust Control, Oil Well Additives and Other
Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 108: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Lignosulfonates by
Application - Animal Feed Binder, Concrete Admixtures, Dust
Control, Oil Well Additives and Other Applications Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 109: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Lignosulfonates
by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Animal
Feed Binder, Concrete Admixtures, Dust Control, Oil Well
Additives and Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027

Table 110: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Lignosulfonates by Geographic Region - Australia, India,
South Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through
2027 and % CAGR

Table 111: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Lignosulfonates by
Geographic Region - Australia, India, South Korea and Rest of
Asia-Pacific Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 112: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Lignosulfonates
by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Australia, India, South Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets
for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 113: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Lignosulfonates by Type - Sodium, Calcium, Magnesium and
Other Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 114: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Lignosulfonates by
Type - Sodium, Calcium, Magnesium and Other Types Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 115: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Lignosulfonates
by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Sodium,
Calcium, Magnesium and Other Types for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027

AUSTRALIA
Lignosulfonates Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in Australia for 2022 (E)
Table 116: Australia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Lignosulfonates by Application - Animal Feed Binder, Concrete
Admixtures, Dust Control, Oil Well Additives and Other
Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 117: Australia Historic Review for Lignosulfonates by
Application - Animal Feed Binder, Concrete Admixtures, Dust
Control, Oil Well Additives and Other Applications Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 118: Australia 15-Year Perspective for Lignosulfonates by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Animal
Feed Binder, Concrete Admixtures, Dust Control, Oil Well
Additives and Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027

Table 119: Australia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Lignosulfonates by Type - Sodium, Calcium, Magnesium and Other
Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 120: Australia Historic Review for Lignosulfonates by
Type - Sodium, Calcium, Magnesium and Other Types Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 121: Australia 15-Year Perspective for Lignosulfonates by
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Sodium, Calcium,
Magnesium and Other Types for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

INDIA
Lignosulfonates Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in India for 2022 (E)
Table 122: India Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Lignosulfonates by Application - Animal Feed Binder, Concrete
Admixtures, Dust Control, Oil Well Additives and Other
Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 123: India Historic Review for Lignosulfonates by
Application - Animal Feed Binder, Concrete Admixtures, Dust
Control, Oil Well Additives and Other Applications Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Please contact our Customer Support Center to get the complete Table of Contents
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05957258/?utm_source=GNW

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001


