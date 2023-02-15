U.S. markets closed

Global Limestone Business Market Report 2023: Market to Reach $103.8 Billion by 2030 with China Dominates the World Limestone Market

·5 min read

DUBLIN, Feb. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Limestone: Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo
Research and Markets Logo


Global Limestone Market to Reach $103.8 Billion by 2030

The global market for Limestone estimated at US$76.2 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$103.8 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 3.9% over the analysis period 2022-2030.

Construction, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 3.9% CAGR and reach US$84.8 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Iron & Steel segment is readjusted to a revised 4.5% CAGR for the next 8-year period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $20.7 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 6.6% CAGR

The Limestone market in the U.S. is estimated at US$20.7 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$21.4 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 6.6% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.1% and 3.3% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 2.6% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$13.8 Billion by the year 2030.

Looking Ahead to 2023

The global economy is at a critical crossroads with a number of interlocking challenges and crises running in parallel. The uncertainty around how Russia`s war on Ukraine will play out this year and the war`s role in creating global instability means that the trouble on the inflation front is not over yet. Food and fuel inflation will remain a persistent economic problem.

Higher retail inflation will impact consumer confidence and spending. As governments combat inflation by raising interest rates, new job creation will slowdown and impact economic activity and growth. Lower capital expenditure is in the offing as companies go slow on investments, held back by inflation worries and weaker demand. With slower growth and high inflation, developed markets seem primed to enter into a recession.

Fears of new COVID outbreaks and China's already uncertain post-pandemic path poses a real risk of the world experiencing more acute supply chain pain and manufacturing disruptions this year. Volatile financial markets, growing trade tensions, stricter regulatory environment and pressure to mainstream climate change into economic decisions will compound the complexity of challenges faced.

Year 2023 is expected to be tough year for most markets, investors and consumers. Nevertheless, there is always opportunity for businesses and their leaders who can chart a path forward with resilience and adaptability.

What`s New?

  • Special coverage on Russia-Ukraine war; global inflation; easing of zero-Covid policy in China and its `bumpy` reopening; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession.

  • Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares

  • Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial

  • Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates

  • Access to digital archives and Research Platform

  • Complimentary updates for one year

Key Topics Covered:

MARKET OVERVIEW

  • Influencer Market Insights

  • World Market Trajectories

  • Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

  • Limestone: One of the Most Essential and Versatile Minerals

  • Recent Market Activity

  • Myriad Uses Across Diverse Industries Steers Consumption Volumes

  • Major End-Use Markets for Limestone Products: A Snapshot

  • Steady Growth Projected over the Next Few Years

  • China Dominates the World Limestone Market

  • Asia-Pacific Demonstrates Fastest Growth

  • Stable Economic Scenario to Underpin Market Expansion

  • Limestone Deposits & Production: An Overview

  • China-Led Asia Dominates Calcium Carbonate Production Scenario

  • Concerns over Energy Consumption & Emissions in Limestone Production

  • Limestone - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)

  • Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

  • Construction Sector: The Most Important End-Use Market for Limestone

  • Limestone Shipments Poised to Grow Buoyed by Positive Outlook for World Construction Industry

  • Rising Commercial Real Estate Investments Lends Traction to Market Growth

  • Large Investments on Infrastructure Development Boost Demand

  • Rising Demand for Cement and the Corresponding Increase in Production Drives Limestone Consumption

  • Critical Importance of Lime in Steel Production Helps Sustain Momentum

  • Paper Industry: Largest Consumer of Ground Calcium Carbonate (GCC)

  • Nano Precipitated Calcium Carbonate (NPCC) Applications: An Important Growth Driver for Crushed Limestone

  • Common Applications of NPCC

  • Significant Use in Environmental Applications Steers Market Momentum

  • Animal Waste Treatment Holds Potential for Quicklime Demand Growth

  • Flue Gas Desulphurization: A Key Growth Indicator

  • Limestone Demonstrates Potential to Reduce Emissions in Carbon Capture

FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS (Total 74 Featured)

  • Adelaide Brighton Ltd. (Australia)

  • Atlantic Minerals Limited (Canada)

  • Buechel Stone Corp. (USA)

  • Carmeuse Group S.A. (Belgium)

  • CRH plc (Ireland)

  • Fels-Werke GmbH (Germany)

  • Tarmac (UK)

  • Elliott Stone Company, Inc. (USA)

  • Graymont Limited (Canada)

  • Grupo Calidra (Mexico)

  • ILC Resources (USA)

  • Independent Limestone Company, LLC (USA)

  • Indiana Limestone Company (USA)

  • LafargeHolcim Ltd. (Switzerland)

  • Lhoist Group (Belgium)

  • Mississippi Lime Company (USA)

  • Mitsubishi Materials Corporation (Japan)

  • NALC LLC (USA)

  • Nittetsu Mining Co., Ltd. (Japan)

  • Schaefer Kalk GmbH & Co KG (Germany)

  • Sumitomo Osaka Cement Co., Ltd. (Japan)

  • Taiheiyo Cement Group (Japan)

  • Todaka Mining Co. Ltd. (Japan)

  • UBE Material Industries, Ltd. (Japan)

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/z6ghn4

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.


Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
 
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
 
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-limestone-business-market-report-2023-market-to-reach-103-8-billion-by-2030-with-china-dominates-the-world-limestone-market-301748192.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

