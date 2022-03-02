U.S. markets open in 3 hours 7 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,332.25
    +28.50 (+0.66%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,476.00
    +209.00 (+0.63%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,112.25
    +106.75 (+0.76%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,022.00
    +15.30 (+0.76%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    108.18
    +4.77 (+4.61%)
     

  • Gold

    1,929.60
    -14.20 (-0.73%)
     

  • Silver

    25.12
    -0.41 (-1.60%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1101
    -0.0027 (-0.24%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.7070
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    32.77
    +2.62 (+8.69%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3312
    -0.0013 (-0.10%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.2170
    +0.3270 (+0.28%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    44,172.38
    +616.01 (+1.41%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    996.91
    +19.92 (+2.04%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,380.99
    +50.79 (+0.69%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,393.03
    -451.69 (-1.68%)
     

Global Linear Motion Systems Market Research Report 2022

Research and Markets
·5 min read
Company Logo
Company Logo

Dublin, March 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Linear Motion Systems - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global Linear Motion Systems Market to Reach US$3.5 Billion by the Year 2026

Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Linear Motion Systems estimated at US$2.6 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$3.5 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 5.4% over the analysis period.

Growth in the market is being driven by factors including fast-paced industrialization, digital transformation and an increase in number of systems being automated. Their ability to deliver uncompromised performance in harsh environments is another benefit that is fueling popularity of these systems across various industrial sectors, which eventually is adding to the growth of this market.

In addition to increased need for automation, demand for linear motion systems is also escalating due to quality inspection requirements, lowered time-to-market, repeatability and high accuracy in industrial processes, as well as the uptick in demand for miniature, compact electronic products in the semiconductor industry. Another major contributor to increased demand for linear motion systems is the rapid adoption of innovative electro-mechanical systems that are supporting the expanding volume of global industrial production.

Multi-Axis, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 5.8% CAGR to reach US$2.3 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Single-Axis segment is readjusted to a revised 4.8% CAGR for the next 7-year period.

This segment currently accounts for a 38.2% share of the global Linear Motion Systems market. The demand for multi-axis linear motion systems is all set to grow manifold owing to their ability to provide at least two linear directions for movement. These systems can be simultaneously used for varied target applications, and right motion dynamics together with repeat accuracy and high positioning favor their use across various industries for varied applications.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $565.5 Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $739.5 Million by 2026

The Linear Motion Systems market in the U.S. is estimated at US$565.5 Million in the year 2021. The country currently accounts for a 21.23% share in the global market. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$739.5 Million in the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 6.6% through the analysis period.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 4% and 5.1% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.6% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$789.4 Million by the end of the analysis period.

Asia-Pacific dominates market share and demand for linear motion systems is led by rapid adoption of advanced technologies, development and expansion of the manufacturing sector, and major government-led initiatives for the development of IT infrastructure, especially in India and China.

China represents the largest end-user of linear motion systems in the region, due to the large-scale deployment of such systems in the domestic automotive and electronic manufacturing industries. Europe is another important market for linear motion systems, where demand is driven by increased industrial activity, increased government spending on industrial automation, and presence of leading linear motion system companies.

Key Topics Covered:

I. METHODOLOGY

II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1. MARKET OVERVIEW

  • Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic and Looming Global Recession: 2020 Marked as a Year of Disruption & Transformation

  • Industrial Activity Remains Subdued in the Immediate Term

  • Percentage of Companies Impacted by Supply Chain Delays Due to COVID-19 Worldwide as of August 2020

  • Vital Lessons for Manufacturing Industry during Pandemic Crisis

  • Linear Motion Systems Market Emerges from COVID-19 Impact

  • Linear Motion Technology and its Future

  • Linear Motion Systems: A Prelude

  • Major Applications of Linear Motion Systems

  • Global Market Prospects & Outlook

  • Recent Market Activity

  • Analysis by Type

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS (Total 83 Featured)

  • Bosch Rexroth AG

  • Ewellix AB

  • HepcoMotion

  • Hiwin Technologies Corporation

  • LinTech

  • Nippon Bearing Co., Ltd.

  • NSK Ltd.

  • Parker-Hannifin Corporation

  • Rockwell Automation, Inc.

  • Rollon S.p.A

  • SCHNEEBERGER Inc.

  • THK CO., LTD.

  • Thomson Industries, Inc.

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

  • Digital Transformation and Linear Motion Systems

  • Prominent Trends Influencing Motion Control Systems

  • Increasing Trend towards Use of Direct Drives for Motion Control

  • Trends Enabling Motion Control Technologies to Exhibit Dynamic, Fluid Movement

  • Insights into Application Areas & Performance-Shaping Factors of Linear Motion Systems

  • Effective Design Optimization Options for Miniature Linear Motion Applications

  • Trend for Electric Linear Actuators Catches Up

  • Merits of Electric Systems over Hydraulic/Pneumatic Options

  • Linear Motion Systems Manufacturers Leverage Industry 4.0 Technologies

  • Major Industry 4.0 Technologies: Global Market Size (US$ Billion) for Internet of Things (IoT), Big Data, Smart Factory

  • Smart Mechatronics & Linear Motion Systems Go together to Clear Path for Industry 4.0

  • Smart Mechatronics for Industry 4.0

  • Usage of IIoT Applications in Material Handling Rapidly Transforming Conventional Linear Manufacturing Supply Chains

  • Linear Motion Technology Implications on IIoT

  • Automated Motor-based Motion Systems

  • Material Handling Equipment Market: The Largest Application Market

  • Prominent Trends with Potential to Influence Material Handling Space in 2021 & Beyond

  • Shift from Hydraulic/Pneumatic Systems toward Electric Systems Adds More Dynamism to Linear Motion in Material Handling

  • Automobile Industry: One of the Key End-Use Industry for Linear Motion Systems

  • Recovery in Automotive Industry Post COVID-19 to Steer Demand

  • Rapid Mushrooming of Job Shops in Developing Countries Benefits Machine Tools Industry Leading to Linear Motion Systems Demand

  • Customization of Machine Tools with Linear Motion Systems

  • Massive Post Pandemic Shift to Automated Warehousing Technologies Spurs Demand for Linear Motion Systems

  • Robotic-Assisted Technology and Automation Spurs Growth

  • Market to Gain from Growing Relevance in Robotics in Healthcare Sector

  • Linear Motion Systems Remain Integral to High-Performance Diagnostic Platforms

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

III. REGIONAL MARKET ANALYSIS

IV. COMPETITION

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/vm0d3r


CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


Recommended Stories

  • Russian stocks in London continue to collapse as Sberbank trades for a penny

    The dollar-denominated secondary listings of Russian companies continued to plunge on the London Stock Exchange on Wednesday, as the local Russian stock market remained shut for a third day. Lukoil shares dropped 93%, Novatek dropped 77% and Rosneft Oil collapsed by 58%. X5 Retail , however, surged 58%. Sberbank , Russia's number-one lender, traded as low as a penny.

  • Why SoFi and Nordstrom Soared After Hours Tuesday

    Markets were weaker during the regular trading session, but investors got more optimistic about these two companies.

  • Why Advanced Micro Devices Fell Hard on Tuesday

    The semiconductor growth stock fell hard along with the sector amid heightened Russia-Ukraine tensions.

  • Billionaire Steven Cohen Loads Up on These 2 Penny Stocks

    Which stocks are either a fan favorite or a must-avoid? Penny stocks. These tickers going for less than $5 apiece are particularly divisive on Wall Street, with those in favor as well as the naysayers laying out strong arguments. These names are too appealing for the risk-tolerant investor to ignore. Given the low prices, you get more for your money. On top of this, even minor share price appreciation can translate to massive percentage gains, and thus, major returns for investors. However, ther

  • Nord Stream 2 pipeline fires all its staff

    Maersk joins global shipping boycott cutting off Russia Explainer: How the West's sanctions are hurting Russia FTSE 100 slides 1.7pc as Ukraine jitters linger Ambrose Evans-Pritchard: It is time to drop an energy cluster bomb on the Kremlin Sign up here for our daily business briefing newsletter

  • Burger King Makes Two Huge Menu Changes (You Won't Like Them)

    McDonald's franchisees, for example, pushed back against the chain's legendary dollar menu to the point that corporate had to revamp it into the current $1, $2, $3 menu. If a restaurant owner was already upset at the price being charged for low-end hamburgers and chicken nuggets or various other value offerings, they're likely to be very angry as those items cost them more in the first place. Now, Restaurant Brands International's Burger King's largest franchise owner has decided to do something about its rising costs and customers are not going to like it.

  • Sberbank Europe Unravels After Russia Sanctions Cause Bank Run

    (Bloomberg) -- Europe is carving up Sberbank of Russia PJSC’s business in the region after sanctions sparked by President Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine prompted a run on its local deposits.Most Read from BloombergChina Spy Think Tank Advising Xi Predicts Russia Sanctions Will BackfireTeen Who Tracked Elon Musk’s Jet Is Now Chasing Russian TycoonsMicrosoft Says Son of CEO Satya Nadella Has Died at 26Biden Assails Putin, Pledges Inflation Fight in State of UnionRussia Steps Up Aerial Campai

  • Plug Power’s Outlook Remains Strong, Boosting the Stock Despite Mixed Earnings

    Investors were cautiously optimistic after the company posted earnings after the markets closed on Tuesday.

  • Novavax Stock Jumped Today Then Fell -- Is It a Buy?

    Investors have a reason to be optimistic about Novavax's fortunes -- at least over the near term.

  • How To Buy XOM Stock For A 6% Discount

    Energy stocks have gone up a lot already this year. Here's how you can pick up this group leader at a discount.

  • Nio Stock: Secondary Listing Removes Major Overhang, Says Analyst

    With geopolitical tensions front and center, investors were glad about Nio’s (NIO) latest announcement, sending shares up by 9% in the week’s first session. On Monday, the Chinese EV maker said the stock will begin trading in Hong Kong on March 10. Chinese stocks face the prospect of delisting in the US, given regulatory requirements and the constant tensions between the US and China. As such, a secondary listing provides a safety net. “In our view,” said Deutsche Bank’s Edison Yu, “The delistin

  • Fed Rate-Hike Odds Slide As Stock Market Tumbles Ahead Of Powell Testimony

    As commodity prices surge amid Putin's Ukraine invasion, Fed chief Jerome Powell will tell Congress what means for rate hikes.

  • Salesforce earnings top estimates, shares pop after hours

    Yahoo Finance's Jared Blikre reports on Salesforce earnings and how the stock is popping after the market close.

  • Why iQiyi Stock Rocketed Higher on Tuesday

    Shares of iQiyi (NASDAQ: IQ) charged sharply higher on Tuesday, surging as much as 39.4%. For the fourth quarter, iQiyi generated revenue of 7.39 billion yuan (roughly $1.2 billion), which was essentially flat year over year. The company reported an operating loss of 975.2 million yuan ($153 million), much improved from its loss of 1.3 billion yuan in the prior-year period.

  • Germany jacks up military spending and these 5 companies could be big winners

    Jefferies reveals five winners from a budding race to increase spending on the military in the wake of Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

  • Cassava: Making Big Things Happen? This 5-Star Analyst Thinks So

    Cassava Sciences (SAVA) hogged the headlines last year both for good and bad reasons. The company’s Alzheimer’s disease (AD) candidate simufilam showed exceptional results in clinical trials - after 6 months, 9 months, and a 12-month analysis following treatment, patients’ cognitive behavior improved - impressing in what has always been a notoriously difficult to treat condition. But then the tables turned on the company, as accusations of data manipulation and unsound practices were made. So, w

  • Which Countries Have the Highest Tariffs?

    Find out which countries have the most restrictive import tariffs on international products, based on data collected by the World Bank and WTO.

  • Biden pushes 15% minimum tax for corporations in his State of the Union address after 55 Fortune 500 companies paid no U.S. income tax last year

    Biden's new proposal would help close a loophole that corporations exploit.

  • Why Shares of Bank of America, Wells Fargo, and JPMorgan Chase Are Struggling Today

    Shares of several large bank stocks based in the U.S. struggled today, as broader markets continued to be impacted by Russia's ongoing invasion of Ukraine, which is leading to a number of larger economic implications. Shares of JPMorgan Chase (NYSE: JPM) traded roughly 5.3% down as of 1:37 p.m. ET today. Shares of Bank of America (NYSE: BAC) traded 4.8% down and shares of Wells Fargo (NYSE: WFC) traded nearly 6% down.

  • How companies are assessing risks from the Russia-Ukraine war

    Shellye Archambeau, Former CEO of MetricStream and Board Member for Verizon, Nordstrom, Roper Technologies and Okta Inc, joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss how corporate leaders are dealing with impacts from rising Russia-Ukraine tensions and how diversity in boardrooms can help companies assess risks during uncertain times.