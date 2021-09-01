Global Linerless Label Market Report 2021-2027

Dublin, Sept. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Linerless Label Market to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Linerless labels are pressure sensitive which do not have a release liner. Linerless labels are used for packaging purpose. These labels and packaging provides right information about the product. Additionally, linerless label packaging includes anti-counterfeiting properties accompanied with tracking and tracing technologies.



Market Drivers



Increase in demand for packed food and beverage is the key driving factor for global linerless label market growth. Also, increase in demand foe eco-friendly, versatile, and biodegradable labels will have the positive impact on global linerless label market growth.

Furthermore, growing demand for linerless label in various sector like pharmaceuticals, and home & consumer labels will fuel the growth of global linerless label market during this forecast period. Moreover, rise in preference of linerless labels in logistic application like transportation and shipping is expected to drive the global linerless label market growth.



Market Restraints



However, stringent rules and regulations and raw material price fluctuations are the challenging factors for market which are expected to hamper the growth of global linerless label market.



Impact of COVID 19 on Market



The Covid 19 Pandemic impacted overall activities across the world leading to lockdown in major economies. Due to rise in confirmed COVID 19 cases and increase in number of deaths many manufacturing companies stopped their production to avoid COVID 19 which is expected to slowdown the global linerless label market growth.



Market Key Players



Various key players are discussed in this report such as

Gipako

Hub Labels Inc.

Skanem Sa

Sato Holdings Corporation

Coveris Holdings S.A

Multi-Color Corporation

Avery Dennison Corporation

R.R Donnelley & Sons Company

Ccl Industries Inc.

3M Company

Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction

1.1 Objective of the Study

1.2 Market definition

1.3 Market Scope



2 Research Methodology

2.1 Data Mining

2.2 Validation

2.3 Primary Interviews

2.4 List of Data Sources



3 Executive Summary



4 Global Linerless Label Market Outlook

4.1 Overview

4.2 Market Dynamics

4.2.1 Drivers

4.2.2 Restraints

4.2.3 Opportunities

4.3 Porters Five Force Model

4.4 Value Chain Analysis



5 Global Linerless Label Market, By Composition

5.1 Y-o-Y Growth Comparison, By Composition

5.2 Global Linerless Label Market Share Analysis, By Composition

5.3 Global Linerless Label Market Size and Forecast, By Composition

5.3.1 Adhesive

5.3.2 Topcoat

5.3.3. Facestock



6 Global Linerless Label Market, By Printing Ink

6.1 Y-o-Y Growth Comparison, By Printing Ink

6.2 Global Linerless Label Market Share Analysis, By Printing Ink

6.3 Global Linerless Label Market Size and Forecast, By Printing Ink

6.3.1 Water-Based Ink

6.3.2 Solvent-Based Ink

6.3.3 UV-curable Based Ink

6.3.4 Hot-Melt Ink



7 Global Liquid Packaging Bag Market, By Printing Technology

7.1 Y-o-Y Growth Comparison, By Printing Technology

7.2 Global Linerless Label Market Share Analysis, By Printing Technology

7.3 Global Linerless Label Market Size and Forecast, By Printing Technology

7.3.1 Flexographic Printing

7.3.2 Digital Printing

7.3.3 Gravure Printing

7.3.4 Screen Printing

7.3.5 Offset Printing

7.3.6 Letterpress Printing

7.3.7 Lethography Printing



8 Global Liquid Packaging Bag Market, By Application

8.1 Y-o-Y Growth Comparison, By Application

8.2 Global Linerless Label Market Share Analysis, By Application

8.3 Global Linerless Label Market Size and Forecast, By Application

8.3.1 Consumer Durables

8.3.2 Pharmaceuticals

8.3.3 Home & Personal Care

8.3.4 Retail Labels

8.3.5 Others



9 Global Liquid Packaging Bag Market, By Region

9.1 Global Linerless Label Market Share Analysis, By Region

9.2 Global Linerless Label Market Size and Forecast, By Region



10 North America Liquid Packaging Bag Analysis and Forecast (2017 - 2027)



11 Europe Liquid Packaging Bag Market Analysis and Forecast (2017 - 2027)



12 Asia Pacific Liquid Packaging Bag Market Analysis and Forecast (2017 - 2027)



13 Latin America Liquid Packaging Bag Market Analysis and Forecast (2017 - 2027)



14 Middle East Liquid Packaging Bag Market Analysis and Forecast (2017 - 2027)



15 Competitive Analysis

15.1 Competition Dashboard

15.2 Market share Analysis of Top Vendors

15.3 Key Development Strategies



16 Company Profiles

16.1 Overview

16.2 Offerings

16.3 Key Financials

16.4 Business Segment & Geographic Overview

16.5 Key Market Developments

16.6 Key Strategies

