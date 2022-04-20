Global Linerless Labeling 2022: Market Segmentation & Applications, Technology Review, Technology Providers, Demand Outlook & Opportunities
Linerless Labeling 2022 is the seventh report that focuses entirely on the linerless label technology and markets. This report brings you up to speed on new developments, growth areas, and the applications in which linerless labels are used.
The report includes:
A comprehensive overview of linerless labels
Market segmentation and applications for linerless labels
Market drivers and trends
Regional overview across North America, Europe and Asia
Linerless technology review
Overview of technology providers
Demand outlook and opportunities within the linerless labels
This study has been prepared to deliver an updated, independent, wide-ranging assessment of the market for pressure-sensitive labeling and product decoration applications that do not utilize a release liner - linerless labels. This technology is of particular interest, in two contexts. First, the entire value chain is continually challenged with demands to decrease costs of the finished decorated product or package. Removing the release liner in a pressure-sensitive laminate could make significant cost savings. The second context is that of sustainability.
Linerless labeling technologies are now viewed as a real opportunity by many laminate producers. Linerless labels are gaining an increasing share of the pressure-sensitive label market, and show promising growth in VIP and primary product pressure-sensitive labels. This report brings you up to speed on new developments, growth areas and the applications in which linerless labels are used.
This new and expanded edition provides current market data and the latest developments for linerless labels.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Introduction
2. Executive Summary
3. Defining the Linerless Market Space
4. Labeling Market Overview
5. Linerless Label Market
5.1 Historical Context: The Evolution of Linerless Labels
5.2 Linerless Labels: An Overview
5.3 Advantages and Disadvantages of Linerless Labels
5.4 The Linerless Label Value Chain
5.5 Market Segmentation and Applications
6. Global Linerless Labeling Market overview
6.1. Global Linerless Label Market
6.2. Linerless Label Market Segmentation
6.2.1. Application Categories
6.2.2. End-use Market Segmentation
6.2.2.1. End-Use Segments for VIP Linerless Labels
6.2.2.2. End-Use Segments for Primary Product Linerless Labels
6.2.3. Regional Market Segmentation
6.2.4. Material-Substrate Segmentation
6.3. Market Summary
7. Regional Markets for Linerless Labels
8. Pressure-sensitive Adhesive Overview
9. Market Drivers and Trends
10. Demand Outlook and Opportunities
10.1. A New Approach for Brand Owners and Retailers
10.2. Advanced Track-and-trace Applications
10.3. Transportation & Warehousing End-Use Segment
10.4. Price Weigh-scale Application
10.5. Linerless Material Trends
10.6. Diecutting Issues
11. Linerless Technology Review
11.1 Pre-coated Linerless Labelstock
11.2 Pre-printing Prior to Silicone and Adhesive Coating
11.3 Adhesive Coating
11.4 Release Coating
11.5 Die-cutting
11.6 Solutions Providers for Linerless Label Systems
12. Emerging Technologies
13. Company Directory
13.1. Suppliers
13.2. Converters
