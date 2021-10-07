U.S. markets open in 3 hours 16 minutes

The global linerless labels market size is projected to grow from USD 1.7 billion in 2021 to USD 2.2 billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 4.8% from 2021 to 2026

ReportLinker
·4 min read

The global linerless labels industry has witnessed high growth primarily in the food sector, increase in total disposable incomes of consumers in emerging economies. Rapid urbanization, industrialization, and increased consumer spending are expected to boost the market further.

New York, Oct. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Linerless Labels Market by Composition, Product, Printing technology, Printing ink, End-use Industry And Region - Global Forecast to 2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p03672403/?utm_source=GNW
The rising use of sustainable labeling solutions is forecasted to provide enormous opportunities for linerless labels manufacturers.

In terms of both value and volume, UV curable segment to be the fastest-growing segment by 2026.
The UV curable segment to be the fastest-growing segment in the linerless labels market.UV curable inks refer to inks cured by exposure to intense UV light.

These inks include colorants in dye form or pigment form and can be applied to a wide range of uncoated substrates and produce a clear image.Unlike water-based ink, UV curable inks dry quickly, thereby increasing the print speed.

UV curable inks are capable of printing on rigid substrates owing to their high density. These inks witness lesser demand when compared to water-based inks, the reason being, they are expensive, require expensive curing modules in the printer, and the cured ink has a significant volume, resulting in slight relief on the surface.

Home & personal care to be the fastest-growing end-use industry from 2021 to 2026, for linerless labels.

Home & personal care will be the fastest-growing end-use industry for linerless labels during the forecast period.Home care products comprise room fresheners, mosquito repellants, glass cleaners, and insecticides.

Improved living standards, coupled with the rising disposable income of the working middle-class population in emerging economies, are expected to propel the growth of the home care industry; this, in turn, will increase the demand for linerless labels.Personal care products include products meant for beautification and personal hygiene, such as deodorants, perfumes, facial makeup, hair colors, and toothpaste.

Linerless labels on these products are required to meet the specifications of both cosmetics and drugs.Unique container shapes, identifiable colors, and vibrant graphics play a vital role in influencing consumers’ purchase decisions.

Linerless labels enhance the visibility of the brand for maximizing shelf impact and influencing purchase decisions.

In terms of both value and volume, the APAC linerless labels market is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.
In terms of value and volume, the APAC region is projected to grow at the highest CAGR from 2021 to 2026.Emerging economies in APAC are expected to experience significant demand for linerless labels as a result of the expansion of the food and beverage industries in the region.

The growing population and rapid urbanization are among the key factors propelling industry expansion in this region. High domestic demand and the easy availability of raw materials and low-cost labor make APAC a lucrative market for the manufacturers focusing on this region to gain market share and increase profitability.

In-depth interviews were conducted with Chief Executive Officers (CEOs), marketing directors, other innovation and technology directors, and executives from various key organizations operating in the silica sand market.
•?By Department: Sales/Export/Marketing: 62.1%, Production: 25.6%, and R&D: 12.3%
•?By Designation: C-level: 54.9%, D-level: 15.5%, and Others: 29.7%
•?By Region: North America: 18%, Europe: 14%, APAC: 42%, Middle East & Africa: 22%, and South America: 4%

The global linerless labels market comprises major manufacturers, such as 3M (US), CCL Industries Inc (Canada), R.R. Donnelley & Sons Company (US), Avery Dennison Corporation (US), and Multi-Color Corporation (US), among others.

Research Coverage
The market study covers the linerless labels market across various segments.It aims at estimating the market size and the growth potential of this market across different segments based on Fe content, particle size, application, and region.

The study also includes an in-depth competitive analysis of key players in the market, along with their company profiles, key observations related to their products and business offerings, recent developments undertaken by them, and key growth strategies adopted by them to enhance their position in the linerless labels market.

Key Benefits of Buying the Report
The report is projected to help the market leaders/new entrants in this market with information on the closest approximations of the revenue numbers of the overall linerless labels market and its segments and sub-segments.This report is projected to help stakeholders understand the competitive landscape of the market and gain insights to improve the position of their businesses and plan suitable go-to-market strategies.

The report also aims at helping stakeholders understand the pulse of the market and provides them with information on the key market drivers, challenges, and opportunities.
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p03672403/?utm_source=GNW

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001


