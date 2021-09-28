U.S. markets close in 4 hours 15 minutes

Global Linerless Labels Market worth $2.2 billion by 2026 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

·5 min read

CHICAGO, Sept. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the new market research report "Global Linerless Labels Market by Composition (Facestock, Adhesive, Topcoat), Product (Primary, Variable Information Print), Printing technology, Printing ink (Water-based, Solvent-based, UV Curable), End-use Industry, and Region - Global Forecast to 2026", published by MarketsandMarkets™, the Global Linerless Labels Market size is projected to grow from USD 1.7 billion in 2021 to USD 2.2 billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 4.8% from 2021 to 2026. The market is projected to grow in accordance with the increase in the demand for linerless labels in numerous end-use industries, particularly for food, beverage, and home & personal care applications across the globe. Rapid urbanization, industrialization, and increased consumer spending are expected to boost the market further. The rising use of sustainable labeling solutions is forecasted to provide enormous opportunities for linerless labels manufacturers.

MarketsandMarkets_Logo
MarketsandMarkets_Logo

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=72401929

Browse in-depth TOC on "Linerless Labels Market"

218 – Tables
43 – Figures
211 – Pages

View Detailed Table of Content Here: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/linerless-labels-market-72401929.html

In terms of value & volume, the variable information print segment is estimated to lead the linerless labels market in 2020.

The variable information print segment accounted for the largest market share in the linerless labels market. Variable Information Print (VIP) label, also referred to as thermal label, is manufactured using either paper or film-based facestock materials and is widely used in a range of end-use industries. The variable information print label is time-efficient, reduces wastage, and improves resistance against scratches and abrasion. It is widely used in weigh scale systems, warehousing, transportation, and point of sale solutions

In terms of value & volume, digital printing technology is estimated to be the fastest-growing segment in the linerless labels market.

The digital printing technology segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR from 2021 to 2026. This technology presents a high-quality and cost-effective solution for manufacturing well-designed linerless labels with recycling options. It is a widely used technology by manufacturers across various end-use industries. Stockpiling of pre-printed labels and products has become irrelevant because of digital productions print-on-demand and personalization capabilities.

Request Sample Pages:https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=72401929

The APAC region is projected to be the fastest-growing region in the linerless labels market during the forecast period.

The APAC region is projected to be the fastest-growing region in the linerless labels market in terms of both value and volume from 2021 to 2026. This region is witnessing the highest growth rate due to the rapid economic expansion. According to the IMF, China and India are among the fastest-growing economies globally. India is expected to overtake China with the highest growth rate, thus driving the global economy. The rising disposable income of people, shifting of manufacturing facilities from developed regions, such as North America and Europe, and rapidly growing industrial sectors are expected to drive the market in APAC.

3M (US), CCL Industries Inc (Canada), R.R. Donnelley & Sons Company (US), Avery Dennison Corporation (US), and Multi-Color Corporation (US), amongst others, are the key players operating in the linerless labels market.

Get 10% Free Customization on this Report: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestCustomizationNew.asp?id=72401929

Browse Adjacent Markets: Packaging Market Research Reports &Consulting

Related Reports:

  1. Pressure Sensitive Adhesives Market by Chemistry (Acrylic, Rubber, Silicone), Technology (Water-based, Solvent-based, Hot Melt), Application (Labels, Tapes, Graphics), End-Use Industry (Packaging, Automotive, Healthcare), Region - Global Forecast to 2025
     https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/pressure-sensitive-adhesives-market-1135.html

  2. Industrial Labels Market by Type (Warning, Asset Tags), Material (Polymer, Metal), Industry (Transportation, Automotive), Mechanism (Pressure-sensitive, Glue-applied), Printing Technology, Identification Technology, and Region - Global Forecast to 2021
    https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/industrial-labels-market-177324755.html

  3. Release Coating Market Material (Silicone, Non-Silicone), Formulation (Solvent Based, Solventless, Emulsions), Release Liner, Application (Labels, Tapes, Hygiene, Industrial, Medical, Food Bakery) and Region - Global Forecast to 2025
    https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/release-coating-market-200854410.html

About MarketsandMarkets™

MarketsandMarkets™ provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies' revenues. Currently servicing 7500 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets™ for their painpoints around revenues decisions.

Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets™ are tracking global high growth markets following the "Growth Engagement Model – GEM". The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write "Attack, avoid and defend" strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets™ now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets™ is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.

MarketsandMarkets's flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, "Knowledge Store" connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.

Contact:
Mr. Aashish Mehra
MarketsandMarkets™ INC.
630 Dundee Road
Suite 430
Northbrook, IL 60062
USA: +1-888-600-6441
Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com
Research Insight:https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/ResearchInsight/linerless-labels-market.asp
Visit Our Website: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/
Content Source:https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/PressReleases/linerless-labels.asp

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-linerless-labels-market-worth-2-2-billion-by-2026--exclusive-report-by-marketsandmarkets-301386406.html

SOURCE MarketsandMarkets

