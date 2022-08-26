U.S. markets open in 3 hours 27 minutes

Global Lipid Based Formulations Market Report to 2027 - Featuring Novartis, AbbVie, F. Hoffmann-La Roche, Johnson & Johnson and Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

Dublin, Aug. 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Lipid Based Formulations Market - Segmented By Source of Lipids, By Application, By Distribution Channel, By Region" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global lipid based formulations market is projected to grow at a significant CAGR during the forecast period, 2023-2027. The market growth can be attributed to the rapidly expanding pharmaceutical industry and rising demands for advanced medicines. Besides, the rapidly growing demand for orally administered medicine is expected to boost the global lipid based formulations market.

Lipid-based formulations are bio-chemical compounds synthesized artificially to facilitate drug administration while ensuring drug safety and bio-solubility for digestion and faster action of the main drug component inside the formulation. Lipid-based formulations enable the drug's primary mechanism of action, which leads to bioavailability.

In layman's terms, highly water-soluble drugs that dissolve in the beginning of the gut may not reach the target site or target organ, which reduces their efficacy. A lipid-based formulation is used to counteract this effect. Lipids form hydrophobic bonds around the drug, preventing it from dissolving completely or partially until it reaches the target site.

Consistent research and development of drugs to improve bioavailability, effect on the target site, and improve drug facilitation to create its effect at the target site is anticipated to drive the growth of the global lipid based formulations market in the next five years.

Governments in major economies are actively investing in their respective healthcare sectors to improve services and products and provide the best possible patient care. Increased chronic, infectious, and communicable disease prevalence is anticipated to drive growth in the global lipid-based formulations market over the next five years. Consistent research and technological advancement for pharmaceutical product development and advancement of drug delivery systems are also expected to support the growth of the global lipid-based formulations market over the next five years.

The global lipid based formulations market is segmented on the basis of source of lipids, application, distribution channel, regional distribution, and competitive landscape. Based on source of lipids, the market is differentiated between natural and chemically synthesized sources.

Key players operating in the global lipid based formulations market are Novartis AG, AbbVie, Inc., F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG, Johnson & Johnson, Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc., among others.

Years considered for this report:

  • Historical Years: 2017-2020

  • Base Year: 2021

  • Estimated Year: 2022

  • Forecast Period: 2023-2027

Objective of the Study:

  • To analyze the historical growth in the market size of the global lipid based formulations from 2017 to 2021.

  • To estimate and forecast the market size of global lipid based formulations market from 2023 to 2027 and growth rate until 2027.

  • To classify and forecast the global lipid based formulations market based on source of liquid, application, distribution channel, region, and company.

  • To identify the dominant region or segment in the global lipid based formulations market.

  • To identify drivers and challenges for the global lipid based formulations market.

  • To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, etc., in the global lipid based formulations market.

  • To identify and analyze the profiles of leading players operating in the global lipid based formulations market.

  • To identify key sustainable strategies adopted by market players in global lipid based formulations market.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Product Overview

2. Research Methodology

3. Impact of COVID-19 on Global Lipid Based Formulations Market

4. Executive Summary

5. Voice of Customer
5.1. Preference, By Source of Lipids
5.2. Factors Contributing to Demand for Lipid Based Formulations
5.3. Barriers to Adoption of Lipid Based Formulations
5.4. Brand Awareness

6. Clinical Trials
6.1. Ongoing Clinical Trials
6.2. Completed Clinical Trials
6.3. Terminated Clinical Trials
6.4. Clinical Trial Analysis

7. Patent Analysis
7.1. Patent Granted (2017-2021)
7.2. Patent Applications Filed

8. List of Commercially Available Lipid Based Formulations

9. Global Lipid Based Formulations Market Outlook
9.1. Market Size & Forecast
9.1.1. By Value
9.2. Market Share & Forecast
9.2.1. By Source of Lipids (Natural v/s Chemically Synthesized)
9.2.2. By Application (Fungal Diseases, Oncology, Gene Therapy, Antiviral Vaccines, Others)
9.2.3. By Distribution Channel (Retail Pharmacies, Hospital Pharmacies, Online Pharmacies)
9.2.4. By Company (2021)
9.2.5. By Region
9.3. Product Market Map

10. North America Lipid Based Formulations Market Outlook

11. Europe Lipid Based Formulations Market Outlook

12. Asia-Pacific Lipid Based Formulations Market Outlook

13. South America Lipid Based Formulations Market Outlook

14. Middle East and Africa Lipid Based Formulations Market Outlook

15. Market Dynamics
15.1. Drivers
15.2. Challenges

16. Market Trends & Developments

17. Competitive Landscape
17.1. Novartis AG
17.2. AbbVie, Inc.
17.3. F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG
17.4. Johnson & Johnson
17.5. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc.

18. Strategic Recommendations

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ymq6rh

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


