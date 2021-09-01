U.S. markets open in 4 hours 38 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,537.50
    +17.00 (+0.38%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,482.00
    +142.00 (+0.40%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,610.25
    +27.75 (+0.18%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,289.70
    +18.50 (+0.81%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    68.84
    +0.34 (+0.50%)
     

  • Gold

    1,813.20
    -4.90 (-0.27%)
     

  • Silver

    23.87
    -0.14 (-0.57%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1819
    +0.0006 (+0.05%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3040
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    16.13
    -0.06 (-0.37%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3763
    +0.0008 (+0.06%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    110.3500
    +0.3540 (+0.32%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    47,281.02
    -535.52 (-1.12%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,223.69
    +28.10 (+2.35%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,182.05
    +62.35 (+0.88%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,451.02
    +361.48 (+1.29%)
     

Global Lipid Contract Manufacturing Markets Report 2021-2030: Focus on Triglycerides, Sphingolipids, Neutral Lipids, Others

Research and Markets
·6 min read

Dublin, Sept. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Lipid Contract Manufacturing Market by Type of Lipid , Triglycerides, Sphingolipids, Neutral Lipids, Others), Company Size , Scale of Operation and Key Geographical Regions: Industry Trends and Global Forecasts, 2021-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The 'Lipid Contract Manufacturing Market Report 2021-2030' report features an extensive study of the current market landscape and future potential of the lipid contract manufacturing market. The study features an in-depth analysis, highlighting the capabilities of contract service providers engaged in this domain.

Around 90% of the drug candidates in the current development pipeline and close to 40% of marketed pharmacological products, have been associated with concerns related to solubility and/or permeability. In this context, considering modern regulatory standards, a large number of potential therapeutic leads fail to clear the clinical evaluation phase and enter the market, owing to poor bioavailability.

Over time, innovators in the biopharmaceutical industry have developed a number of ways to improve/augment physiochemical properties and ultimately, the drug-like behavior of pharmacological substances. Amidst other alternatives, lipid nanoparticles and the use of various lipid-based excipients (which improve permeability across biological membranes), have garnered the attention of drug developers.

In fact, the novel mRNA-based COVID-19 vaccines use lipid nanoparticles to deliver the active ingredient of the preventive intervention to the required site of action, which is within target antigen presenting cells in the human body. Moreover, many other companies are using the aforementioned lipid-based solutions to re-formulate existing product candidates in order to improve their bioavailability. As a result, the demand for lipid drug carriers and excipients has grown considerably.

However, for some of the lipids that have medical applications, the associated manufacturing processes are highly complex, capital-intensive, and fraught with multiple challenges. Some of the major issues related to the production of GMP grade lipids include the need for specialized expertise (especially in the case of lipid nanoparticles), lack of facilities with the necessary infrastructure and capacity to produce the required quality of substances, as well as concerns related to storage, safety and efficacy.

One of the key objectives of the report was to evaluate the current opportunity and the future potential of the lipid contract manufacturing market over the coming decade. We have provided an informed estimate of the likely evolution of the market in the short to mid-term and long term, for the period 2021-2030.

The year-wise projections of the current and future opportunity have further been segmented on the basis of

  • Type of lipid (liposomes/lipid nanoparticles, phospholipids, PEGylated lipids, ionizable lipids (cationic/anionic lipids), triglycerides, sphingolipids, neutral lipids and others)

  • Company size (small, mid-sized and large/very large)

  • Scale of operation (preclinical, clinical and commercial)

  • To account for future uncertainties in the market and to add robustness to our model, we have provided three forecast scenarios, portraying the conservative, base and optimistic tracks of the market's evolution.

  • The opinions and insights presented in the report were also influenced by discussions held with senior stakeholders in the industry.

The report features detailed transcripts of interviews held with the following individuals:

  • Asha Van Rooijen (Founder and Chief Executive Officer, Liposoma)

  • Rahul Keswani (Associate Director, Formulation Development, Exelead)

  • John Riley (Director, Process Development-Chemistry, BioVectra) and Clement Mugabe (Acting Manager, Biotech Process Development, BioVectra)

Key Questions Answered

  • Who are the leading lipid contract manufacturers engaged in this domain?

  • Which global regions are considered as key hubs for contract manufacturing of lipid products?

  • What type of partnership models are commonly adopted by stakeholders in this industry?

  • What different expansion initiatives have been undertaken by lipid contract manufacturers?

  • Which factors are likely to influence the decision of lipid manufacturing being done in-house or outsourced?

  • What is current, global lipid manufacturing capacity (in litres) of contract manufacturers?

  • How is the current and future market opportunity likely to be distributed across key market segments?

Key Topics Covered:

1. Preface

2. Executive Summary

3. Introduction

4. Competitive Landscape

5. Company Competitiveness Analysis

6. Company Profiles: Lipid Contract Manufacturers In North America

7. Company Profiles: Lipid Contract Manufacturers In Europe

8. Company Profiles: Lipid Contract Manufacturers In Asia-Pacific

9. Partnerships And Collaborations

10. Recent Expansions

11. Capacity Analysis

12. Make Versus Buy Decision Making Framework

13. Market Forecast And Opportunity Analysis

14. Case Study: Applications Of Lipids And Lipid Formulation Technologies

15. Concluding Remarks

16. Executive Insights

17. Appendix 1: Tabulated Data

18. Appendix 2: List Of Companies And Organizations

Companies Mentioned

  • 2-BBB Medicines

  • Abbott Laboratories

  • AbbVie Contract Manufacturing

  • ABITEC

  • ADM-SIO

  • Ajinomoto Bio-Pharma Services

  • Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

  • Althea Technologies

  • Altum Pharmaceuticals

  • Amatsigroup

  • AmpTec

  • AMRI

  • Arbro Pharmaceuticals

  • Arbutus Biopharma

  • Arcturus Therapeutics

  • Ardena

  • Aronex Pharmaceuticals (a subsidiary of Agenus)

  • Ascendia Pharmaceuticals

  • Astellas Pharma

  • Avanti Polar Lipids

  • B. Braun

  • BASF

  • Bausch Health (formerly Valeant Pharmaceuticals)

  • Bayer

  • Berna Biotech Pharma

  • Biochempeg

  • BioConnection

  • BioNTech

  • Bioserv

  • BioVectra

  • BioZone Labs

  • BOC Sciences

  • Boehringer Ingelheim

  • Bristol Myers Squibb

  • Britannia Pharmaceuticals

  • BSP Pharmaceuticals

  • Caisson Biotech

  • Camurus

  • CanSino Biologics

  • Capsugel

  • Catalent

  • Cayman Chemical

  • ChemConnection

  • Cipher Pharmaceuticals

  • Cone Bioproducts

  • CordenPharma

  • Creative Biolabs

  • Creative Biostructure

  • Croda

  • Crucell

  • CuriRx

  • Daiichi Sankyo

  • Dalton Pharma Services

  • Diethelm Keller Siber Hegner (DKSH)

  • DSM

  • Eisai

  • Elan Pharmaceuticals

  • Empirical Labs

  • Encapsula NanoSciences

  • Entos Pharmaceuticals

  • Evonik

  • Exelead

  • ForDoz Pharma

  • FormuMax Scientific

  • Fresenius Kabi

  • Fujifilm

  • Gattefosse

  • Genus Pharmaceuticals (acquired by STADA Arzneimittel)

  • Genzyme

  • GHO Capital

  • GlaxoSmithKline

  • Glenmark Pharmaceuticals

  • GP Pharm

  • Helix BioPharma

  • HTD Biosystems

  • IMCD

  • Intas Pharmaceuticals

  • Jamia Hamdard University

  • Jazz Pharmaceuticals

  • Jina Pharmaceuticals

  • Juniper Pharmaceuticals (acquired by Catalent)

  • KD Pharma

  • Keystone Nano

  • Kowa Pharmaceuticals

  • Kuecept

  • Lantheus Medical Imaging

  • Larodan

  • LATITUDE Pharmaceuticals

  • Leadiant Biosciences

  • Lipid Systems

  • Lipidome Lifesciences

  • Lipoid

  • LipoMedix

  • Lipomize

  • LIPOSOMA

  • lndchem International

  • Lonza

  • LSNE Contract Manufacturing

  • Lubrizol

  • Lupin

  • Lypro Biosciences

  • Marine Ingredients (KD Pharma)

  • Matinas BioPharma

  • Matreya

  • Memory Secret

  • Merck

  • Merrimack Pharmaceuticals

  • Micro-Sphere

  • MIKA PHARMACEUTICALS

  • Moderna

  • Moleculin Biotech

  • Nabros Pharma

  • Nagase Medicals

  • NattoPharma

  • Nemus Bioscience

  • NeXstar Pharmceuticals (acquired by Gilead Sciences)

  • NextPharma

  • Nippon Fine Chemical

  • NOF Europe

  • Novartis

  • Novavax

  • OPKO Health

  • Organon

  • Ozone Pharmaceuticals

  • Pacira Pharmaceuticals

  • Pfizer

  • Phares Drug Delivery

  • Pharmaceutics International

  • Pharmacia

  • PharmaSol

  • Phosphorex

  • Piramal Pharma Solutions

  • Polymun Scientific

  • Precision NanoSystems

  • Quay Pharma

  • Quotient Sciences

  • Regulon

  • Roche

  • Samyang Biopharmaceuticals

  • Sancilio Pharmaceuticals

  • Sanofi-Aventis

  • Schering-Plough

  • SciTech Development

  • Sequus Pharmaceuticals

  • Shochem (Shanghai)

  • Sirnaomics

  • SkyPharma

  • SoluBest

  • STA Pharmaceutical

  • Sucampo Pharmaceuticals

  • Sun Pharma

  • Syntagon

  • T&T Scientific

  • Takeda Pharmaceuticals

  • Talon Therapeutics

  • Tergus Pharma

  • Teva Pharmaceuticals

  • The Liposome Company (acquired by Elan Pharmaceuticals)

  • Transferra Nanosciences (acquired by Evonik)

  • TTY Biopharm

  • Univar Solutions

  • Validus Pharmaceuticals

  • Valimenta

  • Variant Pharmaceuticals

  • VAV Lifesciences

  • VCARE Bio Labs

  • Vesifact

  • Vineland Environmental Laboratories

  • ViralClear Pharmaceuticals (a subsidiary of BioSig)

  • Vitasome

  • VLP Therapeutics

  • Wyeth Pharmaceuticals

  • ZoneOne Pharma

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/4pfk6j

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


Recommended Stories

  • Elizabeth Holmes trial begins, Cathie Woods goes all-in on Komatsu, Apple’s iPhone satellite plans

    Yahoo Finance's Myles Udland breaks down Thursday’s business headlines.

  • The Crypto Daily – Movers and Shakers – September 1st, 2021

    After a bullish August, the Bitcoin bulls will be eyeing a return to $50,000 levels to support another breakout month.

  • OPEC+ raises 2022 oil demand growth forecast

    OPEC+ revised up its 2022 oil demand forecast ahead of a meeting of the oil producing group on Wednesday, amid U.S. pressure to raise output more quickly to support the global economy. Two OPEC+ sources said the group's experts revised the 2022 oil demand growth forecast to 4.2 million barrels per day (bpd), up from the previous forecast of 3.28 million bpd. OPEC+ expects global oil demand to grow by 5.95 million bpd in 2021 after a record drop of about 9 million bpd in 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

  • Should the 45% Rule Guide Your Retirement Strategy?

    Financial services giant Fidelity has a rule for retirement savings you may have heard of: Have 10 times your annual salary saved for retirement by age 67. This oft-cited guideline can help you identify a retirement savings goal, but it … Continue reading → The post Should the 45% Rule Guide Your Retirement Strategy? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • China Hedge Funds Pay $300,000 to Beat Wall Street to Best Graduates

    (Bloomberg) -- When computing major Garen Zhou deferred his studies in the U.S. because of the pandemic, he applied for internships at China’s biggest internet companies.In the end, the Peking University graduate chose Ubiquant, a local hedge fund managing $8 billion of assets which is offering top college leavers annual salaries of as much as $300,000. After a year, Zhou became a permanent employee, giving up his enrollment at Johns Hopkins University.“The benefits of staying in this job far ou

  • China Evergrande Says Construction of Some Projects Has Stalled, Warns of Possible Default

    The cash-strapped developer said work has been suspended on some of its real-estate projects after it delayed payments to its suppliers and contractors.

  • Corn Crashes as Hurricane Ida Devastates Busiest U.S. Export Hub

    (Bloomberg) -- Corn prices in Chicago sank to a seven-week low as broken grain elevators and power outages in the U.S.’s busiest agricultural port raised concerns about grain supplies with nowhere to go.Hurricane Ida left more than 1 million homes and businesses without electricity in southern Louisiana and also shuttered export terminals in New Orleans. Food supply chains were already under severe pressure amid the pandemic, with shortages of everything from packaging to truck drivers.The U.S.

  • Unfinished Tractors, Pickup Trucks Pile Up as Components Run Short

    Supply-chain problems are causing order backlogs and cutting into sales volumes for companies like Cleveland-Cliffs, Honeywell and Illinois Tool Works.

  • Ex-Wells Fargo VP Fights SEC on Fake Accounts — With Silence

    (Bloomberg) -- A former Wells Fargo & Co. top executive allegedly at the center of the company’s fake accounts scandal is asserting her constitutional right against self-incrimination to push back against claims by the Securities Exchange Commission that she misled investors. Carrie Tolstedt, who was a senior vice president before she left the bank in 2016, cited her right under the Fifth Amendment not to be a witness against herself more than 100 times in a response filed Friday to the agency’s

  • China's Xiaomi completes business registration of electric vehicle unit

    Chinese smartphone giant Xiaomi Corp said on Wednesday it has completed the official business registration of its electric vehicle unit, marking the latest milestone in its push into the automotive sector. The new unit, to be called Xiaomi EV Inc, opened with registered capital of 10 billion yuan ($1.55 billion) and Xiaomi CEO Lei Jun as its legal representative, Xiaomi said in a statement.

  • China’s Corn-Buying Binge May Fall Short as Bumper Harvest Looms

    (Bloomberg) -- China’s record corn-buying spree -- a cornerstone of its trade deal with the U.S. -- may be running out of steam, with risks growing that imports by the top buyer will fall short of U.S. official estimates. The domestic harvest season is looming and China is expecting a bumper crop after farmers sharply boosted corn planting this year. This is already starting to weigh on Chinese corn prices, narrowing the gap with overseas prices and hurting the attractiveness of imports, accordi

  • Coca-Cola's and Microsoft's Latest Gamble: A Giant CO2 Vacuum Cleaner

    A Swiss startup has created a giant vacuum cleaner to capture carbon dioxide from the air, helping companies offset their emissions. WSJ visits the facility to see how it traps the gas for sale to clients like Coca-Cola, which uses it in fizzy drinks. Composite: Clément Bürge

  • Aluminum Halts Surge After Warning on Demand Destruction

    (Bloomberg) -- Aluminum steadied -- after surging to the highest since 2011 on Tuesday -- as a Chinese industry group warned the metal’s dramatic rally wasn’t supported by market fundamentals and could deter buyers.Supply isn’t in a notable shortfall and consumption isn’t strong enough to warrant such high prices, the China Nonferrous Metals Association said in its newsletter. Aluminum may retreat quickly once the high prices impact demand and substitutions emerge, it said. The metal has jumped

  • How to Retire With $1 Million

    Saving for retirement is an important part of financial planning for most Americans. With pensions no longer in widespread use and Social Security simply not enough to cover retiree expenses, it’s up to individuals to put aside money for their … Continue reading → The post How to Retire With $1 Million appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Oil climbs ahead of OPEC+ meeting, EIA data

    MELBOURNE/SINGAPORE (Reuters) -Oil prices recovered on Wednesday, after a U.S. industry report showed crude inventories fell more than expected last week, steadying after overnight losses from the impact of Hurricane Ida on U.S. refineries. Prices rose ahead of the OPEC+ meeting at 1500 GMT where the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC), Russia and allies are expected to stick to a plan to add 400,000 barrels per day (bpd) each month through December. Brent crude futures for November gained 45 cents, or 0.6%, to touch $72.08 a barrel by 0651 GMT while U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures for October was at $68.95 a barrel, up 45 cents, or 0.6%.

  • Vaccine mandates: Here are the companies requiring proof of inoculation from employees

    More employers announced vaccination requirements for their workers after the Pfizer and BioNTech’s COVID-19 vaccine got full approval.

  • Fidelity Unveils Big Hiring Spree, Hybrid Work Strategy

    Fidelity Investments unveiled plans this week to expand its hiring efforts and add 9,000 employees by year’s end to cater to a surge of new investors that have pushed the company’s assets to record heights. Fidelity, which has 47,000 employees and assets under administration of $11.0 trillion, says it needs the help. Fidelity serves retail clients and also provides investment and technology support to more than 13,500 wealth management firms and institutions.

  • Mercado Libre Is Rapidly Becoming The Amazon Of Latin America

    Based in Buenos Aires, Argentina, Mercado Libre is the largest provider of e-commerce services in Latin America.

  • Top Small-Cap Stocks for September 2021

    These are the small-cap stocks with the best value, fastest growth, and most momentum for September 2021.

  • Supply bottlenecks slow German factory growth to six-month low -PMI

    German manufacturers struggled to meet strong demand for industrial goods in August as supply shortages for raw materials and components such as semiconductors continued to hold back production and push up prices, a survey showed on Wednesday. IHS Markit's final Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) for manufacturing, which accounts for about a fifth of Europe's biggest economy, fell to 62.6 from 65.9 in July. The government expects the economy to grow 3.5% this year and 3.6% next, though supply bottlenecks and rising COVID-19 cases are leading companies to take a dimmer view.