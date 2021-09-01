Global Lipid Contract Manufacturing Markets Report 2021-2030: Focus on Triglycerides, Sphingolipids, Neutral Lipids, Others
Dublin, Sept. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Lipid Contract Manufacturing Market by Type of Lipid , Triglycerides, Sphingolipids, Neutral Lipids, Others), Company Size , Scale of Operation and Key Geographical Regions: Industry Trends and Global Forecasts, 2021-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The 'Lipid Contract Manufacturing Market Report 2021-2030' report features an extensive study of the current market landscape and future potential of the lipid contract manufacturing market. The study features an in-depth analysis, highlighting the capabilities of contract service providers engaged in this domain.
Around 90% of the drug candidates in the current development pipeline and close to 40% of marketed pharmacological products, have been associated with concerns related to solubility and/or permeability. In this context, considering modern regulatory standards, a large number of potential therapeutic leads fail to clear the clinical evaluation phase and enter the market, owing to poor bioavailability.
Over time, innovators in the biopharmaceutical industry have developed a number of ways to improve/augment physiochemical properties and ultimately, the drug-like behavior of pharmacological substances. Amidst other alternatives, lipid nanoparticles and the use of various lipid-based excipients (which improve permeability across biological membranes), have garnered the attention of drug developers.
In fact, the novel mRNA-based COVID-19 vaccines use lipid nanoparticles to deliver the active ingredient of the preventive intervention to the required site of action, which is within target antigen presenting cells in the human body. Moreover, many other companies are using the aforementioned lipid-based solutions to re-formulate existing product candidates in order to improve their bioavailability. As a result, the demand for lipid drug carriers and excipients has grown considerably.
However, for some of the lipids that have medical applications, the associated manufacturing processes are highly complex, capital-intensive, and fraught with multiple challenges. Some of the major issues related to the production of GMP grade lipids include the need for specialized expertise (especially in the case of lipid nanoparticles), lack of facilities with the necessary infrastructure and capacity to produce the required quality of substances, as well as concerns related to storage, safety and efficacy.
One of the key objectives of the report was to evaluate the current opportunity and the future potential of the lipid contract manufacturing market over the coming decade. We have provided an informed estimate of the likely evolution of the market in the short to mid-term and long term, for the period 2021-2030.
The year-wise projections of the current and future opportunity have further been segmented on the basis of
Type of lipid (liposomes/lipid nanoparticles, phospholipids, PEGylated lipids, ionizable lipids (cationic/anionic lipids), triglycerides, sphingolipids, neutral lipids and others)
Company size (small, mid-sized and large/very large)
Scale of operation (preclinical, clinical and commercial)
To account for future uncertainties in the market and to add robustness to our model, we have provided three forecast scenarios, portraying the conservative, base and optimistic tracks of the market's evolution.
The opinions and insights presented in the report were also influenced by discussions held with senior stakeholders in the industry.
The report features detailed transcripts of interviews held with the following individuals:
Asha Van Rooijen (Founder and Chief Executive Officer, Liposoma)
Rahul Keswani (Associate Director, Formulation Development, Exelead)
John Riley (Director, Process Development-Chemistry, BioVectra) and Clement Mugabe (Acting Manager, Biotech Process Development, BioVectra)
Key Questions Answered
Who are the leading lipid contract manufacturers engaged in this domain?
Which global regions are considered as key hubs for contract manufacturing of lipid products?
What type of partnership models are commonly adopted by stakeholders in this industry?
What different expansion initiatives have been undertaken by lipid contract manufacturers?
Which factors are likely to influence the decision of lipid manufacturing being done in-house or outsourced?
What is current, global lipid manufacturing capacity (in litres) of contract manufacturers?
How is the current and future market opportunity likely to be distributed across key market segments?
Key Topics Covered:
1. Preface
2. Executive Summary
3. Introduction
4. Competitive Landscape
5. Company Competitiveness Analysis
6. Company Profiles: Lipid Contract Manufacturers In North America
7. Company Profiles: Lipid Contract Manufacturers In Europe
8. Company Profiles: Lipid Contract Manufacturers In Asia-Pacific
9. Partnerships And Collaborations
10. Recent Expansions
11. Capacity Analysis
12. Make Versus Buy Decision Making Framework
13. Market Forecast And Opportunity Analysis
14. Case Study: Applications Of Lipids And Lipid Formulation Technologies
15. Concluding Remarks
16. Executive Insights
17. Appendix 1: Tabulated Data
18. Appendix 2: List Of Companies And Organizations
Companies Mentioned
2-BBB Medicines
Abbott Laboratories
AbbVie Contract Manufacturing
ABITEC
ADM-SIO
Ajinomoto Bio-Pharma Services
Alnylam Pharmaceuticals
Althea Technologies
Altum Pharmaceuticals
Amatsigroup
AmpTec
AMRI
Arbro Pharmaceuticals
Arbutus Biopharma
Arcturus Therapeutics
Ardena
Aronex Pharmaceuticals (a subsidiary of Agenus)
Ascendia Pharmaceuticals
Astellas Pharma
Avanti Polar Lipids
B. Braun
BASF
Bausch Health (formerly Valeant Pharmaceuticals)
Bayer
Berna Biotech Pharma
Biochempeg
BioConnection
BioNTech
Bioserv
BioVectra
BioZone Labs
BOC Sciences
Boehringer Ingelheim
Bristol Myers Squibb
Britannia Pharmaceuticals
BSP Pharmaceuticals
Caisson Biotech
Camurus
CanSino Biologics
Capsugel
Catalent
Cayman Chemical
ChemConnection
Cipher Pharmaceuticals
Cone Bioproducts
CordenPharma
Creative Biolabs
Creative Biostructure
Croda
Crucell
CuriRx
Daiichi Sankyo
Dalton Pharma Services
Diethelm Keller Siber Hegner (DKSH)
DSM
Eisai
Elan Pharmaceuticals
Empirical Labs
Encapsula NanoSciences
Entos Pharmaceuticals
Evonik
Exelead
ForDoz Pharma
FormuMax Scientific
Fresenius Kabi
Fujifilm
Gattefosse
Genus Pharmaceuticals (acquired by STADA Arzneimittel)
Genzyme
GHO Capital
GlaxoSmithKline
Glenmark Pharmaceuticals
GP Pharm
Helix BioPharma
HTD Biosystems
IMCD
Intas Pharmaceuticals
Jamia Hamdard University
Jazz Pharmaceuticals
Jina Pharmaceuticals
Juniper Pharmaceuticals (acquired by Catalent)
KD Pharma
Keystone Nano
Kowa Pharmaceuticals
Kuecept
Lantheus Medical Imaging
Larodan
LATITUDE Pharmaceuticals
Leadiant Biosciences
Lipid Systems
Lipidome Lifesciences
Lipoid
LipoMedix
Lipomize
LIPOSOMA
lndchem International
Lonza
LSNE Contract Manufacturing
Lubrizol
Lupin
Lypro Biosciences
Marine Ingredients (KD Pharma)
Matinas BioPharma
Matreya
Memory Secret
Merck
Merrimack Pharmaceuticals
Micro-Sphere
MIKA PHARMACEUTICALS
Moderna
Moleculin Biotech
Nabros Pharma
Nagase Medicals
NattoPharma
Nemus Bioscience
NeXstar Pharmceuticals (acquired by Gilead Sciences)
NextPharma
Nippon Fine Chemical
NOF Europe
Novartis
Novavax
OPKO Health
Organon
Ozone Pharmaceuticals
Pacira Pharmaceuticals
Pfizer
Phares Drug Delivery
Pharmaceutics International
Pharmacia
PharmaSol
Phosphorex
Piramal Pharma Solutions
Polymun Scientific
Precision NanoSystems
Quay Pharma
Quotient Sciences
Regulon
Roche
Samyang Biopharmaceuticals
Sancilio Pharmaceuticals
Sanofi-Aventis
Schering-Plough
SciTech Development
Sequus Pharmaceuticals
Shochem (Shanghai)
Sirnaomics
SkyPharma
SoluBest
STA Pharmaceutical
Sucampo Pharmaceuticals
Sun Pharma
Syntagon
T&T Scientific
Takeda Pharmaceuticals
Talon Therapeutics
Tergus Pharma
Teva Pharmaceuticals
The Liposome Company (acquired by Elan Pharmaceuticals)
Transferra Nanosciences (acquired by Evonik)
TTY Biopharm
Univar Solutions
Validus Pharmaceuticals
Valimenta
Variant Pharmaceuticals
VAV Lifesciences
VCARE Bio Labs
Vesifact
Vineland Environmental Laboratories
ViralClear Pharmaceuticals (a subsidiary of BioSig)
Vitasome
VLP Therapeutics
Wyeth Pharmaceuticals
ZoneOne Pharma
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/4pfk6j
CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900