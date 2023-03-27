U.S. markets open in 2 hours 6 minutes

Global Lipid Nanoparticles in Drug Delivery Market 2023: Featuring 3M Innovative Properties, Abbott, Abcombi Biosciences, ABIONYX Pharma and AC BioScience Among Others

Research and Markets
·8 min read
Company Logo
Company Logo

Lipid Nanoparticles in Drug Delivery - IP Landscape

Dublin, March 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Lipid Nanoparticles in Drug Delivery: Intellectual Property Landscape" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report features an extensive study of some of the key historical and contemporary intellectual property (IP) documents (featuring granted patents, patent applications and other documents), describing the various applications of lipid nanoparticles in drug delivery. The insights generated in this report have been presented across two deliverables, namely a MS Excel workbook and a MS PowerPoint deck, summarizing the ongoing activity in this domain. Key inclusions are briefly described below:

Low drug solubility and its corresponding impact on bioavailability have remained a primary cause of concern with several marketed as well as clinical stage drugs. According to the Journal of Analytical and Pharmaceutical Research, 70% of the 50 drugs approved by the USFDA in 2021 were poorly soluble.

Moreover, approximately 40% of marketed pharmacological products and close to 90% of drug candidates under development, have been associated with solubility and / or permeability issues, resulting in poor bioavailability. It is worth noting that, every year, a large number of drugs fail to reach the market due to poor bioavailability and issues associated with aqueous solubility. As a result, the industry is actively seeking various tools / methods to mitigate this challenge.

Amongst the various approaches for bioavailability enhancement of therapeutic interventions, lipid nanoparticles (LNPs) and other lipidic excipients have gained sufficient attention from drug developers owing to their ability to act as drug carriers for complex, albeit highly promising therapeutics.

Many studies have indicated that lipid-based formulations are capable of solving the complex drug delivery challenges currently faced by this industry. This can be attributed to the versatility of such molecules in terms of structure and functionality, as well as their ability to enhance the solubility and bioavailability of poorly water-soluble (hydrophobic) drugs.

It is worth highlighting that, currently, lipid nanoparticles / lipids are the most commonly used drug delivery systems, specifically for mRNA therapeutics and vaccines. In fact, LNPs have been used in several mRNA-based COVID-19 vaccines to encapsulate and deliver genetic material to the target cells.

As a result, the demand for lipid nanoparticles as drug delivery systems has grown considerably over the years. Presently, several studies are underway to evaluate the potential of next-generation lipid nanoparticles as effective drug delivery systems, aiming to enable the development of therapies with high efficacy and bioavailability. Given the extensive research activity, the intellectual capital related to the use of LNPs in drug delivery has also grown over time.

Therefore, it is important to keep track of both pockets of innovation and key areas of improvement for stakeholders to remain competitive in this upcoming field of the healthcare domain. This report captures some of the key R&D trends and provides competitive intelligence on intellectual property related to lipid nanoparticles and their applications in drug delivery.

Overall Intellectual Property Landscape

An analytical perspective of the various patents and affiliated IP documents that have been published related to lipid nanoparticles in drug delivery, since 1977. An in-depth analysis of published IP documents, representing unique patent families across various global jurisdictions, featuring insightful inferences related to both historical and recent R&D trends within this niche, yet rapidly evolving segment of the biotechnology and pharmaceutical industry.

Popular / Relevant Prior Art Search Expressions

An examination of IP literature, shortlisting key words and phrases used to describe lipid nanoparticles in drug delivery. The analysis also includes details on the historical use of the aforementioned terms across different IP filings, key affiliated terms (which can be used to identify other relevant IP search terms and establish relationships between prior art search expressions), and other related trends.

Patent Valuation Analysis

A competitive benchmarking and valuation analysis of the key members of unique patent families captured in the report, taking into consideration important parameters, such as type of IP document, year of application, time to expiry, number of citations and jurisdiction (factoring in value associated with the gross domestic product (GDP) of a particular region).

Patentability and Freedom to Operate

A systematic approach to identify relevant areas of innovation by analyzing published IP documents (representative of unique patent families), by defining the uniqueness of patented / patent pending innovations, in order to assess the scope of patentability in this domain, and pinpoint jurisdictions wherein new and / or modified claims may be filed without infringing on existing IP.

Analysis of Patent Applications

A detailed summary of the various patent applications (representative of unique patent families) that were filed across different jurisdictions and their relative value in the IP ecosystem. The analysis classified the intellectual capital in terms of type of innovation and the innovation (such as a product class, enabling technologies or method of use), thereby, offering the means to identify active arenas of research and assess innovation-specific IP filing trends.

Analysis of Granted Patents

An analysis of the granted patents (representative of unique patent families) across different global jurisdictions and their relative value in the IP ecosystem. The analysis also features a meaningful classification system, segregating granted IP into relevant categories (namely type of innovation and innovation) to help develop a detailed perspective on the diversity of intellectual capital (having marketing exclusivity) related to lipid nanoparticles in drug delivery, and the assessing likelihood for innovators to enter into promising research areas.

Pockets of Innovation and White Spaces

An insightful analysis of the various CPC codes used in published IP literature (representative of unique patent families) and their affiliated families, offering the means to identify historical and existing pockets of innovation (based on the functional area / industry described by the elaborate and systematic IP classification approach, mentioned earlier); the analysis also features a discussion on prevalent white spaces (based on type of innovation and innovation) in this field of research.

Claim Analysis

One of the objectives of the report was to analyze and summarize key inferences from the independent claims mentioned in granted, active patents (representative of unique patent families) in the dataset. Using a systematic segregation approach, we have analyzed trends associated with the preamble, type of patent (product patent or method patent), type of claim (open ended claim or closed ended claim) and key elements of a claim (individual aspects of an innovation that are covered in a singular claim).

Key Topics Covered:

Excel Deliverable

1. Research Notes

2. Summary Dashboard
A. Overall Intellectual Property Landscape
B. Intellectual Property Landscape (Grouped by Simple Families)
C. Key Prior Art Search Expressions
D. Key Trends related to Patent Applications (featuring Patentability and Freedom to-Operate)
E. Key Trends related to Granted Patents (featuring Patentability and Freedom-to-Operate)
F. Claims Analysis
G. Key CPC Symbols
H. Key Applicants

3. Overall Intellectual Property Landscape Dataset

4. Prior Art Search Expressions (Keyword Analysis)

5. Patent Applications Dataset

6. Granted Patents Dataset

7. Claims Analysis

8. Key Applicants Analysis

9. CPC Analysis

10. Appendix I: Pivot Tables

11. Appendix II: Country / Geography Codes

12. Appendix III: Innovation Categories

PowerPoint Deliverable

1. Context

2. Project Approach

3. Project Objectives

4. Executive Summary

5. Lipid Nanoparticles in Drug Delivery
5.1. Overview
5.2. Introduction to Lipid Nanoparticles
5.3. Advantages and Applications of Lipid Nanoparticles in Pharmaceutical Industry
5.4. Future Perspectives

6. Overall Intellectual Property Landscape
6.1. Overview
6.2. Analysis of Simple Patent Families
6.3. Key Innovation Categories
6.4. Insights from Patent Applications
6.5. Insights from Granted Patents

7. Key Prior Art Search Expressions
7.1. Overview
7.2. Analysis of Prior Art Search Expressions

8. Intellectual Property Valuation Analysis
8.1. Valuation Overview
8.2. Analysis of Individual Value Ranks
8.2.1. Rank 1 IP Documents
8.2.2. Rank 2 IP Documents
8.2.3. Rank 3 IP Documents
8.2.4. Rank 4 IP Documents
8.2.5. Rank 5 IP Documents
8.3. Concluding Remarks
8.4. List of Rank 1 IP Documents

9. Analysis of Patent Applications
9.1. Overview
9.2. Relative Valuation of Patent Applications
9.3. Patentability and Freedom-to-Operate

10. Analysis of Granted Patents
10.1. Overview
10.2. Relative Valuation of Grated Patents
10.3. Patentability and Freedom-to-Operate
10.4. Analysis of Patent Claims (Granted Active Patents)

11. Key Applicants
11.1. Overview
11.2. Analysis of Key Applicants

12. Pockets of Innovation and White Spaces
12.1. Overview
12.2. Pockets of Innovation
12.3. White Spaces
12.4. Concluding Remarks

13. Future Outlook
13.1. Lipid Nanoparticles in Drug Delivery: IP Filing Growth Trends
13.2. Relevance of IP for Business Development and Growth
13.3. Contemporary Sentiments and Predictions
13.4 Anticipated Future Developments and Trends

14. Appendices

Companies Mentioned

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/dkxx9h

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment

