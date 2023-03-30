Global Liposuction Devices Market to Reach $7.1 Billion by 2030
The global economy is at a critical crossroads with a number of interlocking challenges and crises running in parallel. The uncertainty around how Russia`s war on Ukraine will play out this year and the war`s role in creating global instability means that the trouble on the inflation front is not over yet.
New York, March 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Liposuction Devices Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05957264/?utm_source=GNW
Food and fuel inflation will remain a persistent economic problem. Higher retail inflation will impact consumer confidence and spending. As governments combat inflation by raising interest rates, new job creation will slowdown and impact economic activity and growth. Lower capital expenditure is in the offing as companies go slow on investments, held back by inflation worries and weaker demand. With slower growth and high inflation, developed markets seem primed to enter into a recession. Fears of new COVID outbreaks and China’s already uncertain post-pandemic path poses a real risk of the world experiencing more acute supply chain pain and manufacturing disruptions this year. Volatile financial markets, growing trade tensions, stricter regulatory environment and pressure to mainstream climate change into economic decisions will compound the complexity of challenges faced. Year 2023 is expected to be tough year for most markets, investors and consumers. Nevertheless, there is always opportunity for businesses and their leaders who can chart a path forward with resilience and adaptability.
Global Liposuction Devices Market to Reach $7.1 Billion by 2030
In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Liposuction Devices estimated at US$2.8 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$7.1 Billion by 2030, growing at aCAGR of 12.1% over the period 2022-2030. Portable, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 12.7% CAGR and reach US$5.2 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Standalone segment is readjusted to a revised 10.8% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $842.6 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 11.2% CAGR
The Liposuction Devices market in the U.S. is estimated at US$842.6 Million in the year 2022. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$1.2 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 11.2% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 11% and 10.3% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 8.6% CAGR.
Select Competitors (Total 44 Featured)
- Andrew Technologies, Inc.
- Beijing VCA Laser Technology Co., Ltd.
- Bruker Corporation
- BTL Industries, Inc.
- Cutera, Inc.
- Cynosure, Inc.
- Ellex Medical Lasers Ltd.
- Erchonia Corporation
- Genesis Biosystems, Inc.
- Hamilton Thorne Ltd.
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05957264/?utm_source=GNW
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
Liposuction Devices - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market
Share in 2020 (E)
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for
Players Worldwide in 2020 (E)
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Cosmetic Surgery Centers by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 2: World Historic Review for Cosmetic Surgery Centers by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and
% CAGR
Table 3: World 16-Year Perspective for Cosmetic Surgery Centers
by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 4: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Ambulatory Surgery Centers by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 5: World Historic Review for Ambulatory Surgery Centers
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and
% CAGR
Table 6: World 16-Year Perspective for Ambulatory Surgery
Centers by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and
Rest of World for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 7: World Liposuction Devices Market Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2030
Table 8: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Liposuction Devices by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 9: World Historic Review for Liposuction Devices by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and
% CAGR
Table 10: World 16-Year Perspective for Liposuction Devices by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World Markets for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 11: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Portable by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2022 through
2030 and % CAGR
Table 12: World Historic Review for Portable by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and
Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 13: World 16-Year Perspective for Portable by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years
2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 14: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Standalone by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2022 through
2030 and % CAGR
Table 15: World Historic Review for Standalone by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and
Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 16: World 16-Year Perspective for Standalone by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 17: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Laser-Assisted Liposuction (LAL) by Geographic Region - USA,
Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 18: World Historic Review for Laser-Assisted Liposuction
(LAL) by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and
% CAGR
Table 19: World 16-Year Perspective for Laser-Assisted
Liposuction (LAL) by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown
of Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 20: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Power-Assisted Liposuction (PAL) by Geographic Region - USA,
Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 21: World Historic Review for Power-Assisted Liposuction
(PAL) by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and
% CAGR
Table 22: World 16-Year Perspective for Power-Assisted
Liposuction (PAL) by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown
of Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 23: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Tumescent Liposuction by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 24: World Historic Review for Tumescent Liposuction by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and
% CAGR
Table 25: World 16-Year Perspective for Tumescent Liposuction
by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 26: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Ultrasound-Assisted Liposuction (UAL) by Geographic Region -
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 27: World Historic Review for Ultrasound-Assisted
Liposuction (UAL) by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 28: World 16-Year Perspective for Ultrasound-Assisted
Liposuction (UAL) by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown
of Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 29: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Water Assisted Liposuction (WAL) by Geographic Region - USA,
Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 30: World Historic Review for Water Assisted Liposuction
(WAL) by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and
% CAGR
Table 31: World 16-Year Perspective for Water Assisted
Liposuction (WAL) by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown
of Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 32: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
J-Plasma by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2022 through
2030 and % CAGR
Table 33: World Historic Review for J-Plasma by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and
Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 34: World 16-Year Perspective for J-Plasma by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years
2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 35: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Other Technologies by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 36: World Historic Review for Other Technologies by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and
% CAGR
Table 37: World 16-Year Perspective for Other Technologies by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 38: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Hospitals by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2022 through
2030 and % CAGR
Table 39: World Historic Review for Hospitals by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and
Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 40: World 16-Year Perspective for Hospitals by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years
2014, 2023 & 2030
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Liposuction Devices Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in the United States for 2023 (E)
Table 41: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Liposuction Devices by End-Use - Hospitals, Cosmetic Surgery
Centers and Ambulatory Surgery Centers - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030
and % CAGR
Table 42: USA Historic Review for Liposuction Devices by
End-Use - Hospitals, Cosmetic Surgery Centers and Ambulatory
Surgery Centers Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 43: USA 16-Year Perspective for Liposuction Devices by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Hospitals,
Cosmetic Surgery Centers and Ambulatory Surgery Centers for the
Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 44: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Liposuction Devices by Device Type - Portable and Standalone -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 45: USA Historic Review for Liposuction Devices by Device
Type - Portable and Standalone Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and
% CAGR
Table 46: USA 16-Year Perspective for Liposuction Devices by
Device Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Portable
and Standalone for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 47: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Liposuction Devices by Technology - Laser-Assisted Liposuction
(LAL), Power-Assisted Liposuction (PAL), Tumescent Liposuction,
Ultrasound-Assisted Liposuction (UAL), Water Assisted
Liposuction (WAL), J-Plasma and Other Technologies -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 48: USA Historic Review for Liposuction Devices by
Technology - Laser-Assisted Liposuction (LAL), Power-Assisted
Liposuction (PAL), Tumescent Liposuction, Ultrasound-Assisted
Liposuction (UAL), Water Assisted Liposuction (WAL), J-Plasma
and Other Technologies Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 49: USA 16-Year Perspective for Liposuction Devices by
Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Laser-Assisted Liposuction (LAL), Power-Assisted Liposuction
(PAL), Tumescent Liposuction, Ultrasound-Assisted Liposuction
(UAL), Water Assisted Liposuction (WAL), J-Plasma and Other
Technologies for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
CANADA
Table 50: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Liposuction Devices by End-Use - Hospitals, Cosmetic Surgery
Centers and Ambulatory Surgery Centers - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030
and % CAGR
Table 51: Canada Historic Review for Liposuction Devices by
End-Use - Hospitals, Cosmetic Surgery Centers and Ambulatory
Surgery Centers Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 52: Canada 16-Year Perspective for Liposuction Devices by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Hospitals,
Cosmetic Surgery Centers and Ambulatory Surgery Centers for the
Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 53: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Liposuction Devices by Device Type - Portable and Standalone -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 54: Canada Historic Review for Liposuction Devices by
Device Type - Portable and Standalone Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through
2021 and % CAGR
Table 55: Canada 16-Year Perspective for Liposuction Devices by
Device Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Portable
and Standalone for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 56: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Liposuction Devices by Technology - Laser-Assisted Liposuction
(LAL), Power-Assisted Liposuction (PAL), Tumescent Liposuction,
Ultrasound-Assisted Liposuction (UAL), Water Assisted
Liposuction (WAL), J-Plasma and Other Technologies -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 57: Canada Historic Review for Liposuction Devices by
Technology - Laser-Assisted Liposuction (LAL), Power-Assisted
Liposuction (PAL), Tumescent Liposuction, Ultrasound-Assisted
Liposuction (UAL), Water Assisted Liposuction (WAL), J-Plasma
and Other Technologies Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 58: Canada 16-Year Perspective for Liposuction Devices by
Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Laser-Assisted Liposuction (LAL), Power-Assisted Liposuction
(PAL), Tumescent Liposuction, Ultrasound-Assisted Liposuction
(UAL), Water Assisted Liposuction (WAL), J-Plasma and Other
Technologies for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
JAPAN
Liposuction Devices Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in Japan for 2023 (E)
Table 59: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Liposuction Devices by End-Use - Hospitals, Cosmetic Surgery
Centers and Ambulatory Surgery Centers - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030
and % CAGR
Table 60: Japan Historic Review for Liposuction Devices by
End-Use - Hospitals, Cosmetic Surgery Centers and Ambulatory
Surgery Centers Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 61: Japan 16-Year Perspective for Liposuction Devices by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Hospitals,
Cosmetic Surgery Centers and Ambulatory Surgery Centers for the
Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 62: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Liposuction Devices by Device Type - Portable and Standalone -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 63: Japan Historic Review for Liposuction Devices by
Device Type - Portable and Standalone Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through
2021 and % CAGR
Table 64: Japan 16-Year Perspective for Liposuction Devices by
Device Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Portable
and Standalone for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 65: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Liposuction Devices by Technology - Laser-Assisted Liposuction
(LAL), Power-Assisted Liposuction (PAL), Tumescent Liposuction,
Ultrasound-Assisted Liposuction (UAL), Water Assisted
Liposuction (WAL), J-Plasma and Other Technologies -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 66: Japan Historic Review for Liposuction Devices by
Technology - Laser-Assisted Liposuction (LAL), Power-Assisted
Liposuction (PAL), Tumescent Liposuction, Ultrasound-Assisted
Liposuction (UAL), Water Assisted Liposuction (WAL), J-Plasma
and Other Technologies Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 67: Japan 16-Year Perspective for Liposuction Devices by
Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Laser-Assisted Liposuction (LAL), Power-Assisted Liposuction
(PAL), Tumescent Liposuction, Ultrasound-Assisted Liposuction
(UAL), Water Assisted Liposuction (WAL), J-Plasma and Other
Technologies for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
CHINA
Liposuction Devices Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in China for 2023 (E)
Table 68: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Liposuction Devices by End-Use - Hospitals, Cosmetic Surgery
Centers and Ambulatory Surgery Centers - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030
and % CAGR
Table 69: China Historic Review for Liposuction Devices by
End-Use - Hospitals, Cosmetic Surgery Centers and Ambulatory
Surgery Centers Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 70: China 16-Year Perspective for Liposuction Devices by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Hospitals,
Cosmetic Surgery Centers and Ambulatory Surgery Centers for the
Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 71: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Liposuction Devices by Device Type - Portable and Standalone -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 72: China Historic Review for Liposuction Devices by
Device Type - Portable and Standalone Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through
2021 and % CAGR
Table 73: China 16-Year Perspective for Liposuction Devices by
Device Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Portable
and Standalone for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 74: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Liposuction Devices by Technology - Laser-Assisted Liposuction
(LAL), Power-Assisted Liposuction (PAL), Tumescent Liposuction,
Ultrasound-Assisted Liposuction (UAL), Water Assisted
Liposuction (WAL), J-Plasma and Other Technologies -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 75: China Historic Review for Liposuction Devices by
Technology - Laser-Assisted Liposuction (LAL), Power-Assisted
Liposuction (PAL), Tumescent Liposuction, Ultrasound-Assisted
Liposuction (UAL), Water Assisted Liposuction (WAL), J-Plasma
and Other Technologies Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 76: China 16-Year Perspective for Liposuction Devices by
Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Laser-Assisted Liposuction (LAL), Power-Assisted Liposuction
(PAL), Tumescent Liposuction, Ultrasound-Assisted Liposuction
(UAL), Water Assisted Liposuction (WAL), J-Plasma and Other
Technologies for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
EUROPE
Liposuction Devices Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in Europe for 2023 (E)
Table 77: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Liposuction Devices by End-Use - Hospitals, Cosmetic Surgery
Centers and Ambulatory Surgery Centers - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030
and % CAGR
Table 78: Europe Historic Review for Liposuction Devices by
End-Use - Hospitals, Cosmetic Surgery Centers and Ambulatory
Surgery Centers Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 79: Europe 16-Year Perspective for Liposuction Devices by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Hospitals,
Cosmetic Surgery Centers and Ambulatory Surgery Centers for the
Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 80: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Liposuction Devices by Geographic Region - France, Germany,
Italy, UK and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and %
CAGR
Table 81: Europe Historic Review for Liposuction Devices by
Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of
Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 82: Europe 16-Year Perspective for Liposuction Devices by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of Europe Markets for Years
2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 83: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Liposuction Devices by Device Type - Portable and Standalone -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 84: Europe Historic Review for Liposuction Devices by
Device Type - Portable and Standalone Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through
2021 and % CAGR
Table 85: Europe 16-Year Perspective for Liposuction Devices by
Device Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Portable
and Standalone for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 86: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Liposuction Devices by Technology - Laser-Assisted Liposuction
(LAL), Power-Assisted Liposuction (PAL), Tumescent Liposuction,
Ultrasound-Assisted Liposuction (UAL), Water Assisted
Liposuction (WAL), J-Plasma and Other Technologies -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 87: Europe Historic Review for Liposuction Devices by
Technology - Laser-Assisted Liposuction (LAL), Power-Assisted
Liposuction (PAL), Tumescent Liposuction, Ultrasound-Assisted
Liposuction (UAL), Water Assisted Liposuction (WAL), J-Plasma
and Other Technologies Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 88: Europe 16-Year Perspective for Liposuction Devices by
Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Laser-Assisted Liposuction (LAL), Power-Assisted Liposuction
(PAL), Tumescent Liposuction, Ultrasound-Assisted Liposuction
(UAL), Water Assisted Liposuction (WAL), J-Plasma and Other
Technologies for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
FRANCE
Liposuction Devices Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in France for 2023 (E)
Table 89: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Liposuction Devices by End-Use - Hospitals, Cosmetic Surgery
Centers and Ambulatory Surgery Centers - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030
and % CAGR
Table 90: France Historic Review for Liposuction Devices by
End-Use - Hospitals, Cosmetic Surgery Centers and Ambulatory
Surgery Centers Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 91: France 16-Year Perspective for Liposuction Devices by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Hospitals,
Cosmetic Surgery Centers and Ambulatory Surgery Centers for the
Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 92: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Liposuction Devices by Device Type - Portable and Standalone -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 93: France Historic Review for Liposuction Devices by
Device Type - Portable and Standalone Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through
2021 and % CAGR
Table 94: France 16-Year Perspective for Liposuction Devices by
Device Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Portable
and Standalone for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 95: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Liposuction Devices by Technology - Laser-Assisted Liposuction
(LAL), Power-Assisted Liposuction (PAL), Tumescent Liposuction,
Ultrasound-Assisted Liposuction (UAL), Water Assisted
Liposuction (WAL), J-Plasma and Other Technologies -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 96: France Historic Review for Liposuction Devices by
Technology - Laser-Assisted Liposuction (LAL), Power-Assisted
Liposuction (PAL), Tumescent Liposuction, Ultrasound-Assisted
Liposuction (UAL), Water Assisted Liposuction (WAL), J-Plasma
and Other Technologies Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 97: France 16-Year Perspective for Liposuction Devices by
Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Laser-Assisted Liposuction (LAL), Power-Assisted Liposuction
(PAL), Tumescent Liposuction, Ultrasound-Assisted Liposuction
(UAL), Water Assisted Liposuction (WAL), J-Plasma and Other
Technologies for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
GERMANY
Liposuction Devices Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in Germany for 2023 (E)
Table 98: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Liposuction Devices by End-Use - Hospitals, Cosmetic Surgery
Centers and Ambulatory Surgery Centers - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030
and % CAGR
Table 99: Germany Historic Review for Liposuction Devices by
End-Use - Hospitals, Cosmetic Surgery Centers and Ambulatory
Surgery Centers Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 100: Germany 16-Year Perspective for Liposuction Devices
by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Hospitals,
Cosmetic Surgery Centers and Ambulatory Surgery Centers for the
Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 101: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Liposuction Devices by Device Type - Portable and Standalone -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 102: Germany Historic Review for Liposuction Devices by
Device Type - Portable and Standalone Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through
2021 and % CAGR
Table 103: Germany 16-Year Perspective for Liposuction Devices
by Device Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Portable and Standalone for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 104: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Liposuction Devices by Technology - Laser-Assisted Liposuction
(LAL), Power-Assisted Liposuction (PAL), Tumescent Liposuction,
Ultrasound-Assisted Liposuction (UAL), Water Assisted
Liposuction (WAL), J-Plasma and Other Technologies -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 105: Germany Historic Review for Liposuction Devices by
Technology - Laser-Assisted Liposuction (LAL), Power-Assisted
Liposuction (PAL), Tumescent Liposuction, Ultrasound-Assisted
Liposuction (UAL), Water Assisted Liposuction (WAL), J-Plasma
and Other Technologies Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 106: Germany 16-Year Perspective for Liposuction Devices
by Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Laser-Assisted Liposuction (LAL), Power-Assisted Liposuction
(PAL), Tumescent Liposuction, Ultrasound-Assisted Liposuction
(UAL), Water Assisted Liposuction (WAL), J-Plasma and Other
Technologies for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
ITALY
Table 107: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Liposuction Devices by End-Use - Hospitals, Cosmetic Surgery
Centers and Ambulatory Surgery Centers - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030
and % CAGR
Table 108: Italy Historic Review for Liposuction Devices by
End-Use - Hospitals, Cosmetic Surgery Centers and Ambulatory
Surgery Centers Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 109: Italy 16-Year Perspective for Liposuction Devices by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Hospitals,
Cosmetic Surgery Centers and Ambulatory Surgery Centers for the
Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 110: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Liposuction Devices by Device Type - Portable and Standalone -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 111: Italy Historic Review for Liposuction Devices by
Device Type - Portable and Standalone Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through
2021 and % CAGR
Table 112: Italy 16-Year Perspective for Liposuction Devices by
Device Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Portable
and Standalone for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 113: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Liposuction Devices by Technology - Laser-Assisted Liposuction
(LAL), Power-Assisted Liposuction (PAL), Tumescent Liposuction,
Ultrasound-Assisted Liposuction (UAL), Water Assisted
Liposuction (WAL), J-Plasma and Other Technologies -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 114: Italy Historic Review for Liposuction Devices by
Technology - Laser-Assisted Liposuction (LAL), Power-Assisted
Liposuction (PAL), Tumescent Liposuction, Ultrasound-Assisted
Liposuction (UAL), Water Assisted Liposuction (WAL), J-Plasma
and Other Technologies Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 115: Italy 16-Year Perspective for Liposuction Devices by
Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Laser-Assisted Liposuction (LAL), Power-Assisted Liposuction
(PAL), Tumescent Liposuction, Ultrasound-Assisted Liposuction
(UAL), Water Assisted Liposuction (WAL), J-Plasma and Other
Technologies for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
UNITED KINGDOM
Liposuction Devices Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in the United Kingdom for 2023 (E)
Table 116: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Liposuction Devices by End-Use - Hospitals, Cosmetic Surgery
Centers and Ambulatory Surgery Centers - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030
and % CAGR
Table 117: UK Historic Review for Liposuction Devices by
End-Use - Hospitals, Cosmetic Surgery Centers and Ambulatory
Surgery Centers Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 118: UK 16-Year Perspective for Liposuction Devices by
Please contact our Customer Support Center to get the complete Table of Contents
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05957264/?utm_source=GNW
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________
CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001