The Global Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) Market is forecast to grow by $15.81 bn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 5.35% during the forecast period

Global Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) Market 2023-2027

The analyst has been monitoring the liquefied natural gas (LNG) market and is forecast to grow by $15.81 bn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 5.35% during the forecast period. Our report on the liquefied natural gas (LNG) market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by increase in LNG production, growth in LNG liquefaction capacity, and rising demand for cleaner fuels.

The liquefied natural gas (LNG) market is segmented as below:

By End-user

Power

Industry

Others

By Geography

North America

Middle East and Africa

Europe

APAC

South America

This study identifies the growing demand for LNG bunkering as one of the prime reasons driving the liquefied natural gas (LNG) market growth during the next few years. Also, the growing use of FLNG vessels and commoditization of LNG will lead to sizable demand in the market.

The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the liquefied natural gas (LNG) market covers the following areas:

Liquefied natural gas (LNG) market sizing

Liquefied natural gas (LNG) market forecast

Liquefied natural gas (LNG) market industry analysis

This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading liquefied natural gas (LNG) market vendors that include Bechtel Corp., Cheniere Energy Inc., China Petrochemical Corp., Eni Spa, Equinor ASA, Exxon Mobil Corp., Fluor Corp., Freeport LNG Development LP, Gasum Oy, INPEX Corp., PAO NOVATEK, PetroChina Co. Ltd., Qatargas Operating Co. Ltd., SEFE Energy Ltd., Sempra Energy, TechnipFMC plc, TotalEnergies SE, Shell plc, Chevron Corp., and BP Plc. Also, the liquefied natural gas (LNG) market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.

The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio's market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

