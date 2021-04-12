Global Liquid Biopsy Market Review 2019-2020 and Forecast 2021-2025 with Profiles of Over 200 Competitors
DUBLIN, April 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Liquid Biopsy Research Tools, Services and Diagnostics: Global Markets" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The scope of the report includes liquid biopsy technologies, applications, industry subsegments, biomarker technologies, major funding initiatives, patents and companies. The market sizes for liquid biopsy diagnostics are given for 2019, 2020 and 2025 (forecasted).
Liquid biopsy is creating a paradigm shift in medicine, and this is opening significant market opportunities. These market segments are particularly promising for the following liquid biopsy applications: noninvasive prenatal screening for average-risk populations; cancer screening and early detection; and recurrence monitoring for cancer patients.
Biomarker types of most interest include cell-free DNA (cfDNA), circulating tumor cells (CTCs) and exosomes. Ongoing advances in sensitive molecular technologies such as next-generation DNA sequencing (NGS) and digital polymerase chain reaction (dPCR) enable the detection of biomarkers that are present in fluids at very low concentrations, creating entry points for early disease detection and for the monitoring of disease recurrence.
When compared with conventional tissue biopsy, liquid biopsy tests address a significant medical need by delivering a biopsy that is non-invasive and has little or no risk of medical complications. The validation of this testing platform and demonstration of clinical utility has been proven in the high-risk pregnancy segment of the NIPT industry, resulting in high market penetration. This early success is now translating to additional market opportunities in prenatal testing, cancer management, and transplant medicine.
The market for liquid biopsy diagnostics is analyzed in depth. The market is analyzed by:
Application (cancer, reproductive health, transplant)
Biomarker type, including circulating nucleic acids, circulating tumor cells, and other (extracellular vesicles, proteins)
Analysis platforms including NGS, PCR and other (microarray, Sanger sequencing, immunoassay, immunocytochemistry, and cell capture)
Analysis purpose (screening/early detection, diagnosis, therapy guidance, monitoring)
Geography (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Rest of World)
Market data covers 2019, 2020 and 2025 (forecasted)
The report contains a large profile compilation of more than 200 companies in the liquid biopsy industry.
The report provides a summary of the main industry acquisitions and strategic alliances from January 2019 through January 2021, including key alliance trends.
The report includes:
An overview of the global market for liquid biopsy research tools, services and diagnostics
Estimation of the market size and analyses of global market trends, with data from 2019 and 2020, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2025
Characterization and quantification of market potential for liquid biopsy diagnostics by application, biomarker type, analysis platform, analysis purpose and geographical region
Discussion on significant large-scale research initiatives that are contributing to liquid biopsy market development
Examination of various conventional biopsy methods and information on how liquid biopsy enabling technologies to address the issues and are gaining significant traction with key opinion leaders
Identification of market drivers, restraints and other forces influencing the growth of the liquid biopsy market
Market share analysis of the key companies of the industry and coverage of events like mergers & acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations or partnerships, and other key market strategies
Review of patents and new developments in circulating tumor cell (CTC) technologies, exosome technologies, cell-free DNA technologies, and cancer biomarkers
Company profiles of major liquid biopsy market players, including Bard1 Life Sciences Ltd., Becton, Dickinson and Co. (BD), Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc., Danaher Corp., Exosome Sciences Inc., Qiagen NV and Roche Holding AG
Key Topics Covered
Chapter 1 Introduction
Study Goals and Objectives
Reasons for Doing This Study
Scope of Report
Information Sources
Methodology
Geographic Breakdown
Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights
Chapter 3 Overview
Introduction
Scope of Report
Liquid Biopsy vs. Traditional Biopsy
Markets
Forces Driving Growth
Key Trends
Industry
Chapter 4 Technology Background
Liquid Biopsy Biomarkers
Cancer Genomics
Noninvasive Prenatal Testing (NIPT)
Circulating Tumor Cell Technologies (CTCs)
CTC Workflow
Cell Isolation Technologies
CTC Sample Preparation Technologies
CTC Downstream Analysis Technologies
Comparison of Liquid Biopsy with Conventional Biopsy
Cancer Testing
Prenatal Testing
Chapter 5 Liquid Biopsy Initiatives
Introduction
Liquid Biopsy-Related Research and Development
Initiatives and Programs
Population Sequencing Projects
Chapter 6 Liquid Biopsy Applications
Introduction
Cancer Applications
Precision Medicine
Liquid Biopsy Biomarkers
Cancer Market Segments
Reproductive Health Applications
Transplant Diagnostic Applications
Chapter 7 Liquid Biopsy Industry
Introduction
Sequencing Instruments Industry
Third-Generation Sequencing Industry
Sequencing Informatics Industry
PCR Industry
Droplet Digital PCR Industry
CTC Capture and Detection Industry
Liquid Biopsy Assay Industry
Liquid Biopsy Cancer Screening/Early Detection Industry
Noninvasive Prenatal Testing (NIPT) Industry
Chapter 8 Industry Acquisitions and Strategic Alliances
Acquisitions
Strategic Alliances
Key Trends
Summary of Alliances
Chapter 9 Markets for Liquid Biopsy
Forces Driving Growth in the Markets for Liquid Biopsy
Precision Medicine
Rise of Tissue-Agnostic Drugs
Genomics Initiatives
Clinical Need for Better Diagnostics
Role of Key Stakeholders
Emerging "Mega" Applications
COVID-19 Environment
Rise in the Importance of China
Impact of COVID-19 on the Global Market for Liquid Biopsy
Global Market for Liquid Biopsy by Clinical Category
Global Market for Liquid Biopsy by Purpose of Analysis
Global Market for Liquid Biopsy by Biomarker Type
Global Market for Liquid Biopsy by Analysis Platform
Global Market for Noninvasive Prenatal Testing
Global Market for Liquid Biopsy in Cancer Applications
Global Market for Liquid Biopsy for Cancer Diagnostics by Cancer Site
Global Market for Liquid Biopsy in Cancer Applications by Purpose of Analysis
Global Market for Liquid Biopsy in Cancer Applications by Biomarker Class
Global Market for Liquid Biopsy in Cancer Applications by Analysis Method
Global Market for Liquid Biopsy for Transplant Diagnostics
Global Market for Liquid Biopsy by Geographic Region
Chapter 10 Patent Review/New Developments
Patents on Circulating Tumor Cell (CTC) Technologies
Patents on Exosome Technologies
Patents on Cell-Free DNA Technologies
Biomarker-Related Patents
Patent Considerations for the Use of Artificial Intelligence in Cancer Diagnostics
Lawsuits on Liquid Biopsy Patents
