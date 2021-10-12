U.S. markets open in 4 hours 23 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,347.00
    -4.00 (-0.09%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,346.00
    -30.00 (-0.09%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,697.50
    -3.00 (-0.02%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,212.90
    -3.60 (-0.16%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    80.62
    +0.10 (+0.12%)
     

  • Gold

    1,758.10
    +2.40 (+0.14%)
     

  • Silver

    22.58
    -0.08 (-0.35%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1565
    +0.0001 (+0.01%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.6140
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    20.07
    +1.30 (+6.93%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3598
    +0.0005 (+0.04%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    113.3870
    +0.0650 (+0.06%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    57,490.75
    +803.12 (+1.42%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,343.16
    +1.31 (+0.10%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,103.07
    -43.78 (-0.61%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,230.61
    -267.59 (-0.94%)
     

Global Liquid Biopsy Markets 2021-2025 - Instruments Key to Market Share & Bioinformatics Plays a Role

Research and Markets
·5 min read

Dublin, Oct. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Liquid Biopsy Markets by Cancer Type and by Usage Type with Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic. Including Executive and Consultant Guides and Customized Forecasting and Analysis 2021-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Screening, Diagnostic, Therapy Selection, Recurrence Monitoring and Screening Market Potential are all explored in this report. What is the impact of the COVID pandemic on the Liquid Biopsy market? This report provides a detailed analysis.

Circulating Tumor Cells? Cell-Free DNA? Exosomes? Find out about the technology in readily understood terms that explain the jargon. Find the opportunities and pitfalls. Understand growth expectations and the ultimate potential market size.

A revolution in cancer diagnostics is occurring using in vitro blood testing to identify cancer DNA. The technology has created the possibility of widespread screening for all types of cancers with a blood test.

GRAIL, a new company with impressive backing, has announced a single blood test to detect all cancers. The company is now working on a 10,000-plus subject study, called the Circulating Cell-Free Genome Atlas (CCGA) to help identify cancer early. The technology is moving faster than the market.

New technology that definitively identifies disease conditions from blood samples is poised to replace expensive invasive surgical biopsy procedures. The market is still in its infancy but has just moved out of the development phase and into the growth phase.

The impact on the health care industry is enormous. The report forecasts the market size out to 2024. In addition, the report looks at potential market sizes by country, by cancer and by the four types of usage: screening, diagnosis, therapy selection and recurrence monitoring.

Liquid Biopsy Recent Developments

  • Liquid Biopsy NGS Panels - Diverse Test Claims

  • CMS Colon Cancer Screening Memo Bodes Well for Assays

  • Natera Liquid Biopsy Test Coverage to Expand

  • Freenome Closes Financing to Support Early Cancer Detection Trial

  • C$2.6M Liquid Biopsy Initiative

  • NeoGenomics, Inivata Partner for Lung Cancer Liquid Biopsy

  • Liquid Biopsy Shows Promise as Screen for Cancers

  • Inivata launches RaDaRT for the detection of residual disease and recurrence

  • Liquid Biopsy Assay Detects 50+ Types of Cancer

  • Liquid Biopsy Study Confirms Concordance with Tissue Biopsy

  • Guardant Health Liquid Biopsy Expands Medicare Coverage

  • Aethlon Medical Lands Grant for Exosome Isolation Device

  • Biolidics to Develop Liquid Biopsy Breast Cancer Test

  • Liquid Biopsy Equal to Tissue to Indicate Immunotherapy Response

  • Exact Sciences buys Genomic Health

  • Multi-Gene Liquid Biopsy Breast Cancer Panel

  • Bio-Techne receives FDA breakthrough device for prostate cancer liquid biopsy

  • Thrive to Develop Earlier Detection of Multiple Cancer Types

  • Guardant Health Liquid Biopsy Test to be Covered by EviCore

  • Liquid biopsy combines Illumina's 'ultradeep' sequencing with Grail's machine learning

  • Biocept Partnership Offering for Liquid Biopsy Adds Several Key Services

  • Natera Commercializes Tumor Whole Exome Sequencing from Plasma

  • Sienna Buys Liquid Biopsy & Exosome Isolation Technology

  • Inivata Completes £39.8M Series B Funding Round

  • Bio-Rad Clinical ddPCR Test, Diagnostic System Get FDA Clearance

  • CellMax, Medigen Biotech Partner in Colorectal Cancer Clinical Trials

  • Biodesix Acquires Integrated Diagnostics

  • Predicine, Kintor Pharmaceuticals Partner on Clinical Trials, CDx

  • Bio-Techne to Acquire Exosome Dx for Up to $575M

  • GRAIL Announces Data on Detection of Early-Stage Lung Cancers

  • Precision for Medicine Acquires ApoCell

  • NeoGenomics to Acquire Genoptix for Cash, Stocks

  • PGDx Liquid Biopsy Assay to be Used in Cancer Drug Study

  • Liquid Biopsy IDs More NSCLC Mutations in Study of Guardant Test

  • Inivata Gets Draft Medicare Coverage Determination for Lung Cancer Test

Market Trends

Factors Driving Growth

  • Non Invasive Game Changer

  • Lower Cost

  • Greater Accuracy

  • Wide Range of Potential Uses

  • Aging Population

Factors Limiting Growth

  • Lower prices

  • Lack of Standards

  • Protocol Resistance

  • Initial Adoption Cost

  • COVID-19

Instrumentation and Automation

  • Instruments Key to Market Share

  • Bioinformatics Plays a Role

Diagnostic Technology Development

  • Next Generation Sequencing Fuels a Revolution

  • Impact of NGS on pricing

  • Pharmacogenomics Blurs Diagnosis and Treatment

  • CGES Testing, A Brave New World

  • Biochips/Giant magnetoresistance based assay

Profiles of Key Players

  • Abbott Diagnostics

  • AccuraGen Inc

  • Acuamark Diagnostics

  • Admera Health, LLC

  • Agena Bioscience, Inc

  • Agilent

  • Amoy Diagnostics Co., Ltd

  • Anchor Dx

  • ANGLE plc

  • ApoCell, Inc

  • ArcherDx, Inc

  • Asuragen

  • AVIVA Biosciences

  • Baylor Miraca Genetics Laboratories

  • Beckman Coulter, Inc.

  • Becton, Dickinson and Company

  • BGI Genomics Co. Ltd

  • Bioarray Genetics

  • Biocartis

  • Biocept, Inc

  • Biodesix Inc

  • BioFluidica

  • bioMerieux Diagnostics

  • Bioneer Corporation

  • Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc

  • Bio-Techne

  • Bioview

  • Bolidics

  • Boreal Genomics

  • Caris Molecular Diagnostics

  • CellMax Life

  • Cepheid (now Danaher)

  • Chronix Biomedical

  • Circulogene

  • Clinical Genomics

  • Cynvenio

  • Cytolumina Technologies Corp

  • CytoTrack

  • Datar Cancer Genetics Limited

  • Diagenode Diagnostics

  • Diagnologix LLC

  • Enzo Life Sciences, Inc

  • Epic Sciences

  • Epigenomics AG

  • Eurofins Scientific

  • Exosome Diagnostics

  • Exosome Sciences

  • Fluidigm Corp

  • Fluxion Biosciences

  • Foundation Medicine

  • Freenome

  • GeneFirst Ltd.

  • Genetron Health (Beijing) Co., Ltd

  • Genomic Health

  • GILUPI Nanomedizin

  • Grail, Inc

  • Guardant Health

  • HansaBiomed

  • HeiScreen

  • Helomics

  • Horizon Discovery

  • iCellate

  • Illumina

  • Incell Dx

  • Inivata

  • Integrated Diagnostics

  • Janssen Diagnostics

  • MDNA Life SCIENCES, Inc

  • MDx Health

  • Menarini Silicon Biosystems

  • Millipore Sigma

  • Miltenyi Biotec

  • miR Scientific

  • Molecular MD

  • Myriad Genetics/Myriad RBM

  • NantHealth, Inc

  • Natera

  • NeoGenomics

  • New Oncology

  • Novogene Bioinformatics Technology Co., Ltd

  • Oncocyte

  • OncoDNA

  • Oxford Nanopore Technologies

  • Perkin Elmer

  • Personal Genome Diagnostics

  • PrecisionMed

  • Promega

  • Qiagen Gmbh

  • Quidel

  • Rarecells SAS

  • RareCyte

  • Resolution Biosciences, Inc

  • Roche Molecular Diagnostics

  • Screencell

  • Siemens Healthineers

  • simfo GmbH

  • Singlera Genomics Inc

  • SRI International

  • Sysmex Inostics

  • Tempus Labs, Inc

  • Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc

  • Thrive Earlier Detection

  • Trovagene

  • Volition

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/8fyvuw

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


Recommended Stories

  • 3 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks Raymond James Predicts Will Rally Over 60%

    As Q4 gets into full swing, we can take a moment to look back over our shoulders at where we’ve come from. The sustained upward trend of the markets is obvious from this view, and the recent downturn in the market appears as a bump against some otherwise solid gains. Even so, there are reasons for concern right now. The COVID pandemic hasn’t gone away – and it doesn’t look like it will go away either. The September jobs numbers were weak, and unemployment only fell because too many people left t

  • East Bay Parkinson's drug maker to be swallowed up in potential $450M deal

    The acquisition, expected to close by the end of this year or early 2022, includes $400 million in upfront payments.

  • Protagonist Stock Flashes This Positive Signal After FDA Lifts Hold On Blood Diseases Drug

    Protagonist said Monday the FDA lifted a clinical hold on its blood diseases drug and, in response, the biotech stock soared.

  • Merck seeks emergency authorization for COVID pill

    Anjalee Khemlani&nbsp;joins Yahoo Finance to discuss Merck’s push to gain emergency authorization for its COVID pill after the company received positive data backing the benefits of the pill. Watch as the panel discusses what this authorization could mean for the battle against COVID.

  • Vaxart May Be a COVID Vaccine Game Changer -- but Is It Too Late?

    Vaxart (NASDAQ: VXRT) soared to stardom when its shares advanced 1,500% last year. The biotech company is developing a coronavirus-vaccine candidate in pill form. With 56% of Americans fully vaccinated, though, your question now may: Will Vaxart be too late to carve out market share?

  • FDA Advisory Panel Will Debate J&J and Moderna Boosters This Week

    Committee members also will hear a presentation on a so-called mix-and-match booster, or a dose of a vaccine different from the original one.

  • Merck Stock Slips Slightly As It Asks FDA To Authorize Covid Pill

    Merck stock inched downward Monday after the company asked the FDA to authorize its Ridgeback Biotherapeutics-partnered Covid pill.

  • Protagonist Therapeutics shares soar after FDA lifts clinical hold on its experimental cancer drug

    Shares of Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. soared 87.0% in premarket trading on Monday after the company said the Food and Drug Administration had lifted a clinical hold on clinical trials of rusfertide, its experimental blood cancer treatment. The hold was put into place over concerns of skin tumors from animal research and a deeper examination of four new cancer cases that emerged during a clinical trial. No safety concerns were identified during the hold. The investigational treatment is expecte

  • Is Pfizer Stock A Buy As 'Open Season' Begins On Covid Booster Shots?

    Is Pfizer stock a buy after the CDC recommended Covid booster shots for people age 65 and older, and otherwise vulnerable Americans?

  • CLSN: Initiating Coverage of Celsion Corporation; Novel DNA-Based Cancer Immunotherapy Technology…

    By David Bautz, PhD NASDAQ:CLSN READ THE FULL CLSN RESEARCH REPORT Initiating Coverage We are initiating coverage of Celsion Corporation (NASDAQ:CLSN) with a valuation of $3.50. Celsion is a biopharmaceutical company developing DNA-based immunotherapies and proof-of-concept for next-generation vaccines. The company has two platform technologies, TheraPlas and PLACCINE, each of which is based on

  • Here's Why 2022 Could Be a Huge Year for GlaxoSmithKline

    Since the first report of AIDS in 1981, the scientific community has been working tirelessly to develop therapies for AIDS, as well as preventative treatments for the initial stages, HIV. HIV specialist ViiV Healthcare is majority-owned by GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE: GSK) with Pfizer (NYSE: PFE) and Shionogi as fellow shareholders. ViiV Healthcare announced last month that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) accepted and granted priority review for its injectable, long-acting pre-exposure prophylaxis (PrEP) drug known as cabotegravir.

  • This Coffee Drinking Habit May Help Your Heart, New Study Says

    Multiple studies show that coffee offers benefits to the heart, though research also shows that coffee prepared in certain ways can offer the greatest effects. A new study has identified one particular type of coffee for its potential to ward off cardiovascular disease. Here's what an international team of researchers discovered.For a study published this month in the journal Clinical Nutrition ESPEN (published by the Clinical Society of European Nutrition and Metabolism), researchers from Greec

  • 5 Ways to Prevent Alzheimer's, Says Dr. Sanjay Gupta

    For Dr. Sanjay Gupta, the neurosurgeon and CNN chief medical correspondent, the fight against Alzheimer's disease is personal. His grandfather developed the brain disorder when Gupta was a teenager. Unfortunately, it's an experience that will touch more and more families in the future. The World Health Organization estimates that cases of dementia (of which Alzheimer's is the most common type) will triple by the year 2050, as the population ages. Today, a focus for many health experts is how to

  • Are you eligible for Medicare? What to know about open enrollment

    Medicare’s open enrollment period begins Oct. 15, and Americans have less than two months to figure out what plans and coverage they’ll enroll in. Retirement Tip of the Week: Don’t wait to make changes to Medicare. MarketWatch will be discussing the options for Medicare coverage, as well as the do’s and don’ts during this enrollment period, with Ari Parker, lead adviser at Chapter, a company that specializes in maximizing Medicare coverage during a Barron’s Live podcast episode on Wednesday, Oct. 13 at 12 p.m. eastern.

  • ThoughtFull gets $1.1M seed to make mental health support more accessible in Southeast Asia

    Depression and anxiety were taking a serious toll on peoples' well-being even before COVID-19, and the pandemic prompted more interest (and venture capital) in mental health startups. While many of the highest profile mental health startups, like Calm or Headspace Health, are based in the United States, more attention is also being paid to emotional wellness around the world. In Southeast Asia, for example, a growing list of startups is increasing access to mental healthcare and support.

  • Merck Seeks Emergency FDA Approval For Pill To Treat COVID-19

    Merck said the pill can reduce the risk of hospitalization or death from COVID by 50%.

  • These Nestlé Products Have Just Been Recalled, FDA Says

    Whether you're a lover of Kirkland Signature products at Costco, a devotee of Aldi's many private labels, or a fan of classic American brands like Campbell's or Kraft, there's a good change you like to stick with names you know when it comes to grocery shopping. But recently, one well-known brand, the one and only Nestlé, issued a recall over four of its products, which could put consumers at risk. Read on to learn more about the new recall and what you should do if you have any of the affected

  • UPDATE 4-Merck seeks first U.S. authorization for COVID-19 pill

    Merck & Co Inc said on Monday it has applied for U.S. emergency use authorization for its drug to treat mild-to-moderate patients of COVID-19, putting it on course to become the first oral antiviral medication for the disease. An authorization from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration could help change clinical management of COVID-19 as the pill can be taken at home. The treatment, molnupiravir, cut the rate of hospitalization and death by 50% in a trial of mild-to-moderately ill patients who had at least one risk factor for the disease, according to data released earlier this month.

  • How a simple nasal swab could help a Peninsula company redefine lung cancer risk

    "We've been all over it," a Veracyte executive said about the company's research to detect lung cancer earlier and less invasively.

  • Just what does Medicare cover? And what about these Medicare Advantage plans?

    If you’re one of the 64 million Americans enrolled in Medicare, what you decide in the next two months could make a huge difference in your wallet and your healthcare. Open enrollment, the time for changing plans, runs Oct. 15 -Dec. 7.