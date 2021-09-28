Global Liquid Biopsy Markets, 2021-2025 - Market Enters Exponential Growth Phase as Pandemic Subsides
DUBLIN, Sept. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Liquid Biopsy Markets by Cancer Type and by Usage Type with Price and Volume Outlook. Including Executive and Consultant Guides and Customized Forecasting and Analysis 2021-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The report includes detailed breakouts for 15 Countries and 4 Regions along with breakouts for Lung, Breast, Colorectal, Prostate, Cervical, and Other Cancers as well as breakouts by Screening/Early Detection, Diagnostic, Therapy Monitoring and Recurrence Monitoring.
The Screening, Diagnostic, Therapy Selection, Recurrence Monitoring and Screening Market Potential are all explored in this report. What is the impact of the COVID pandemic on the Liquid Biopsy market? We look at Price and Volume Outlooks by type of cancer. This report provides detailed analysis.
Circulating Tumor Cells? Cell Free DNA? Exosomes? Find out about the technology in readily understood terms that explain the jargon. Find the opportunities and the pitfalls. Understand growth expectations and the ultimate potential market size.
A revolution in cancer diagnostics is occurring using in vitro blood testing to identify cancer DNA. The technology has created the possibility of widespread screening for all types of cancers with a blood test.
GRAIL, a new company with impressive backing, has announced a single blood test to detect all cancers. The company is now working on a 10,000-plus subject study, called the Circulating Cell-Free Genome Atlas (CCGA) to help identify cancer early.
The technology is moving faster than the market. New technology that definitively identifies disease conditions from blood samples is poised to replace expensive invasive surgical biopsy procedures. The market is still in its infancy but has just moved out of the development phase and into the growth phase.
The impact on the health care industry is enormous. The report forecasts the market size out to 2024. In addition, the report looks at potential market sizes by country, by cancer and by the four types of usage: screening, diagnosis, therapy selection and recurrence monitoring.
Liquid Biopsy Recent Developments
Agilent Enters Liquid Biopsy Market with Resolution Biosciences Acquisition
Bio-Techne to Acquire Asuragen for up to $320M
Personalis Broadens Liquid Biopsy Offering
Exact Sciences to Offer End-to-End Cancer Testing With Ashion Acquisition
Delfi Diagnostics Plans Multi-Cancer Screening Test
Menarini's CellSearch Shows Potential to Predict Breast Cancer Prognosis, Treatment
Response
Liquid Biopsy NGS Panels - Diverse Test Claims
CMS Colon Cancer Screening Memo Bodes Well for Assays
Natera Liquid Biopsy Test Coverage to Expand
Freenome Closes Financing to Support Early Cancer Detection Trial
C$2.6M Liquid Biopsy Initiative
NeoGenomics, Inivata Partner for Lung Cancer Liquid Biopsy
Liquid Biopsy Shows Promise as Screen for Cancers
Inivata launches RaDaRT for the detection of residual disease and recurrence
Liquid Biopsy Assay Detects 50+ Types of Cancer
Liquid Biopsy Study Confirms Concordance with Tissue Biopsy
Guardant Health Liquid Biopsy Expands Medicare Coverage
Aethlon Medical Lands Grant for Exosome Isolation Device
Biolidics to Develop Liquid Biopsy Breast Cancer Test
Liquid Biopsy Equal to Tissue to Indicate Immunotherapy Response
Exact Sciences buys Genomic Health
Multi-Gene Liquid Biopsy Breast Cancer Panel
Bio-Techne receives FDA breakthrough device for prostate cancer liquid biopsy
Thrive to Develop Earlier Detection of Multiple Cancer Types
Guardant Health Liquid Biopsy Test to be Covered by EviCore
Liquid biopsy combines Illumina's 'ultradeep' sequencing with Grail's machine learning
Biocept Partnership Offering for Liquid Biopsy Adds Several Key Services
Natera Commercializes Tumor Whole Exome Sequencing from Plasma
Sienna Buys Liquid Biopsy & Exosome Isolation Technology
Inivata Completes £39.8M Series B Funding Round
Bio-Rad Clinical ddPCR Test, Diagnostic System Get FDA Clearance
CellMax, Medigen Biotech Partner in Colorectal Cancer Clinical Trials
Market Trends
Factors Driving Growth
Non Invasive Game Changer
Lower Cost
Greater Accuracy
Wide Range of Potential Uses
Aging Population
Factors Limiting Growth
Lower prices
Lack of Standards
Protocol Resistance
Initial Adoption Cost
COVID-19
Instrumentation and Automation
Instruments Key to Market Share
Bioinformatics Plays a Role
Diagnostic Technology Development
Next Generation Sequencing Fuels a Revolution
Impact of NGS on pricing
Pharmacogenomics Blurs Diagnosis and Treatment
CGES Testing, A Brave New World
Biochips/Giant Magnetoresistance based assay
Profiles of Key Players
Abbott Diagnostics
AccuraGen Inc
Acuamark Diagnostics
Admera Health, LLC
Agena Bioscience, Inc
Agilent
Amoy Diagnostics Co., Ltd.
Anchor Dx
ANGLE plc
ApoCell, Inc.
ArcherDx, Inc
Asuragen
AVIVA Biosciences
Baylor Miraca Genetics Laboratories
Beckman Coulter, Inc.
Becton, Dickinson and Company
BGI Genomics Co. Ltd
Bioarray Genetics
Biocartis
Biocept, Inc
Biodesix Inc
BioFluidica
bioMerieux Diagnostics
Bioneer Corporation
Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc
Bio-Techne
Bioview
Bolidics
Boreal Genomics
Caris Molecular Diagnostics
CellMax Life
Cepheid (now Danaher)
Chronix Biomedical
Circulogene
Clinical Genomics
Cynvenio
Cytolumina Technologies Corp
CytoTrack
Datar Cancer Genetics Limited
Diagenode Diagnostics
Diagnologix LLC
Enzo Life Sciences, Inc
Epic Sciences
Epigenomics AG
Eurofins Scientific
Exosome Diagnostics
Exosome Sciences
Fluidigm Corp
Fluxion Biosciences
Foundation Medicine
Freenome
GeneFirst Ltd.
Genetron Health (Beijing) Co., Ltd
Genomic Health
GILUPI Nanomedizin
Grail, Inc.
Guardant Health
HansaBiomed
HeiScreen
Helomics
Horizon Discovery
iCellate
Illumina
Incell Dx
Inivata
Integrated Diagnostics
Janssen Diagnostics
MDNA Life SCIENCES, Inc
MDx Health
Menarini Silicon Biosystems
Millipore Sigma
Miltenyi Biotec
miR Scientific
Molecular MD
Myriad Genetics/Myriad RBM
NantHealth, Inc.
Natera
NeoGenomics
New Oncology
Novogene Bioinformatics Technology Co., Ltd.
Oncocyte
OncoDNA
Oxford Nanopore Technologies
Perkin Elmer
Personal Genome Diagnostics
PrecisionMed
Promega
Qiagen Gmbh
Quidel
Rarecells SAS
RareCyte
Resolution Biosciences, Inc
Roche Molecular Diagnostics
Screencell
Siemens Healthineers
simfo GmbH
Singlera Genomics Inc
SRI International
Sysmex Inostics
Tempus Labs, Inc
Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.
Thrive Earlier Detection
Trovagene
Volition
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/hypani
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-liquid-biopsy-markets-2021-2025---market-enters-exponential-growth-phase-as-pandemic-subsides-301386728.html
SOURCE Research and Markets