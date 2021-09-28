U.S. markets close in 2 hours 44 minutes

Global Liquid Biopsy Markets, 2021-2025 - Market Enters Exponential Growth Phase as Pandemic Subsides

·5 min read

DUBLIN, Sept. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Liquid Biopsy Markets by Cancer Type and by Usage Type with Price and Volume Outlook. Including Executive and Consultant Guides and Customized Forecasting and Analysis 2021-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report includes detailed breakouts for 15 Countries and 4 Regions along with breakouts for Lung, Breast, Colorectal, Prostate, Cervical, and Other Cancers as well as breakouts by Screening/Early Detection, Diagnostic, Therapy Monitoring and Recurrence Monitoring.

The Screening, Diagnostic, Therapy Selection, Recurrence Monitoring and Screening Market Potential are all explored in this report. What is the impact of the COVID pandemic on the Liquid Biopsy market? We look at Price and Volume Outlooks by type of cancer. This report provides detailed analysis.

Circulating Tumor Cells? Cell Free DNA? Exosomes? Find out about the technology in readily understood terms that explain the jargon. Find the opportunities and the pitfalls. Understand growth expectations and the ultimate potential market size.

A revolution in cancer diagnostics is occurring using in vitro blood testing to identify cancer DNA. The technology has created the possibility of widespread screening for all types of cancers with a blood test.

GRAIL, a new company with impressive backing, has announced a single blood test to detect all cancers. The company is now working on a 10,000-plus subject study, called the Circulating Cell-Free Genome Atlas (CCGA) to help identify cancer early.

The technology is moving faster than the market. New technology that definitively identifies disease conditions from blood samples is poised to replace expensive invasive surgical biopsy procedures. The market is still in its infancy but has just moved out of the development phase and into the growth phase.

The impact on the health care industry is enormous. The report forecasts the market size out to 2024. In addition, the report looks at potential market sizes by country, by cancer and by the four types of usage: screening, diagnosis, therapy selection and recurrence monitoring.

Liquid Biopsy Recent Developments

  • Agilent Enters Liquid Biopsy Market with Resolution Biosciences Acquisition

  • Bio-Techne to Acquire Asuragen for up to $320M

  • Personalis Broadens Liquid Biopsy Offering

  • Exact Sciences to Offer End-to-End Cancer Testing With Ashion Acquisition

  • Delfi Diagnostics Plans Multi-Cancer Screening Test

  • Menarini's CellSearch Shows Potential to Predict Breast Cancer Prognosis, Treatment

  • Response

  • Liquid Biopsy NGS Panels - Diverse Test Claims

  • CMS Colon Cancer Screening Memo Bodes Well for Assays

  • Natera Liquid Biopsy Test Coverage to Expand

  • Freenome Closes Financing to Support Early Cancer Detection Trial

  • C$2.6M Liquid Biopsy Initiative

  • NeoGenomics, Inivata Partner for Lung Cancer Liquid Biopsy

  • Liquid Biopsy Shows Promise as Screen for Cancers

  • Inivata launches RaDaRT for the detection of residual disease and recurrence

  • Liquid Biopsy Assay Detects 50+ Types of Cancer

  • Liquid Biopsy Study Confirms Concordance with Tissue Biopsy

  • Guardant Health Liquid Biopsy Expands Medicare Coverage

  • Aethlon Medical Lands Grant for Exosome Isolation Device

  • Biolidics to Develop Liquid Biopsy Breast Cancer Test

  • Liquid Biopsy Equal to Tissue to Indicate Immunotherapy Response

  • Exact Sciences buys Genomic Health

  • Multi-Gene Liquid Biopsy Breast Cancer Panel

  • Bio-Techne receives FDA breakthrough device for prostate cancer liquid biopsy

  • Thrive to Develop Earlier Detection of Multiple Cancer Types

  • Guardant Health Liquid Biopsy Test to be Covered by EviCore

  • Liquid biopsy combines Illumina's 'ultradeep' sequencing with Grail's machine learning

  • Biocept Partnership Offering for Liquid Biopsy Adds Several Key Services

  • Natera Commercializes Tumor Whole Exome Sequencing from Plasma

  • Sienna Buys Liquid Biopsy & Exosome Isolation Technology

  • Inivata Completes £39.8M Series B Funding Round

  • Bio-Rad Clinical ddPCR Test, Diagnostic System Get FDA Clearance

  • CellMax, Medigen Biotech Partner in Colorectal Cancer Clinical Trials

Market Trends

Factors Driving Growth

  • Non Invasive Game Changer

  • Lower Cost

  • Greater Accuracy

  • Wide Range of Potential Uses

  • Aging Population

Factors Limiting Growth

  • Lower prices

  • Lack of Standards

  • Protocol Resistance

  • Initial Adoption Cost

  • COVID-19

Instrumentation and Automation

  • Instruments Key to Market Share

  • Bioinformatics Plays a Role

Diagnostic Technology Development

  • Next Generation Sequencing Fuels a Revolution

  • Impact of NGS on pricing

  • Pharmacogenomics Blurs Diagnosis and Treatment

  • CGES Testing, A Brave New World

  • Biochips/Giant Magnetoresistance based assay

Profiles of Key Players

  • Abbott Diagnostics

  • AccuraGen Inc

  • Acuamark Diagnostics

  • Admera Health, LLC

  • Agena Bioscience, Inc

  • Agilent

  • Amoy Diagnostics Co., Ltd.

  • Anchor Dx

  • ANGLE plc

  • ApoCell, Inc.

  • ArcherDx, Inc

  • Asuragen

  • AVIVA Biosciences

  • Baylor Miraca Genetics Laboratories

  • Beckman Coulter, Inc.

  • Becton, Dickinson and Company

  • BGI Genomics Co. Ltd

  • Bioarray Genetics

  • Biocartis

  • Biocept, Inc

  • Biodesix Inc

  • BioFluidica

  • bioMerieux Diagnostics

  • Bioneer Corporation

  • Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc

  • Bio-Techne

  • Bioview

  • Bolidics

  • Boreal Genomics

  • Caris Molecular Diagnostics

  • CellMax Life

  • Cepheid (now Danaher)

  • Chronix Biomedical

  • Circulogene

  • Clinical Genomics

  • Cynvenio

  • Cytolumina Technologies Corp

  • CytoTrack

  • Datar Cancer Genetics Limited

  • Diagenode Diagnostics

  • Diagnologix LLC

  • Enzo Life Sciences, Inc

  • Epic Sciences

  • Epigenomics AG

  • Eurofins Scientific

  • Exosome Diagnostics

  • Exosome Sciences

  • Fluidigm Corp

  • Fluxion Biosciences

  • Foundation Medicine

  • Freenome

  • GeneFirst Ltd.

  • Genetron Health (Beijing) Co., Ltd

  • Genomic Health

  • GILUPI Nanomedizin

  • Grail, Inc.

  • Guardant Health

  • HansaBiomed

  • HeiScreen

  • Helomics

  • Horizon Discovery

  • iCellate

  • Illumina

  • Incell Dx

  • Inivata

  • Integrated Diagnostics

  • Janssen Diagnostics

  • MDNA Life SCIENCES, Inc

  • MDx Health

  • Menarini Silicon Biosystems

  • Millipore Sigma

  • Miltenyi Biotec

  • miR Scientific

  • Molecular MD

  • Myriad Genetics/Myriad RBM

  • NantHealth, Inc.

  • Natera

  • NeoGenomics

  • New Oncology

  • Novogene Bioinformatics Technology Co., Ltd.

  • Oncocyte

  • OncoDNA

  • Oxford Nanopore Technologies

  • Perkin Elmer

  • Personal Genome Diagnostics

  • PrecisionMed

  • Promega

  • Qiagen Gmbh

  • Quidel

  • Rarecells SAS

  • RareCyte

  • Resolution Biosciences, Inc

  • Roche Molecular Diagnostics

  • Screencell

  • Siemens Healthineers

  • simfo GmbH

  • Singlera Genomics Inc

  • SRI International

  • Sysmex Inostics

  • Tempus Labs, Inc

  • Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

  • Thrive Earlier Detection

  • Trovagene

  • Volition

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/hypani

