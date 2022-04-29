Global Liquid Biopsy Markets Report 2022-2027 - Lung Cancer Liquid Biopsy & Circulating Tumor DNA is Anticipated to Dominate

Company Logo

Global Liquid Biopsy Market

Global Liquid Biopsy Market

Dublin, April 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Liquid Biopsy Market, Size, Forecast 2022-2027, Industry Trends, Growth, Outlook, Impact of COVID-19, Opportunity Company Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Global Liquid Biopsy Market will reach US$ 8.1 Billion by 2027

Over the last decades, the vision of precision treatment has dramatically revitalized the field of medical oncology; the introduction of patient-tailored therapies has particularly enhanced all measurable outcomes. Liquid biopsy is a revolutionary technique that opens previously unexpected perspectives.

Thus, Liquid biopsy is a non-invasive, convenient, fast, and reproducible sampling method that can reflect the changes in tumor gene manifestation profile and provide a strong base for individualized therapy and early cancer diagnosis.

Furthermore, liquid biopsy clinical applications have focused on monitoring tumor progression, screening early cancer assessing therapeutic reaction & clinical prognosis, and detecting recurrent & refractory tumors. In addition, the liquid biopsy market is categorized into Kits & Consumables, Instruments, and Services.



Worldwide Liquid Biopsy Market Size was US$ 3 Billion in 2021

The liquid biopsy industry is experiencing growth due to an increased number of cancer patients, advancements such as next-generation sequencing for cancer patients in liquid biopsies, and improved patient preference for minimally invasive therapies.

Besides, an upsurge in healthcare expenditure in developing countries, such as China and India, and liquid biopsy tests to treat rare cancers are anticipated to present ample opportunities for market growth. According to the publisher Analysis, Global Liquid Biopsy Market will grow with 18% CAGR from 2021 - 2027.



COVID-19 Impact on Growth Trends of Liquid Biopsy Industry

The coronavirus disease has spread globally. Consequently, governments have assessed several rules and lockdowns worldwide, owing to an expansion in the number of coronavirus patients, affecting the market growth in the initial phase of the forecast period. This has resulted in the break of earlier diagnosis programs.

Story continues

Further, there has been a decrease in visits, therapies, screenings, and surgeries related to cancer, resulting in an increase in cancer morbidity in 2020. The pandemic has also affected the logistics and supplies of cancer diagnostic components, raw materials, and other essential commodities utilized in the production of liquid biopsy.

These aspects restrict the growth of the liquid biopsy market during the COVID-19.



European Liquid Biopsy Market is rising due to the high Cases of Cancer

The European liquid biopsy market is rising due to the high incidence of cancer and increasing medical costs. Consequently, the region is anticipated to multiply concerning the development and use of liquid biopsy techniques.

Nowadays, in Europe, research and development on cancer diagnosis focus on liquid biopsy. Market participants and research institutes conduct extensive clinical trials to develop a sensitive liquid biopsy platform.



Lung Cancer Liquid Biopsy & Circulating Tumor DNA is anticipated to Dominate

On the basis of cancer type, the liquid biopsy market is classified into Lung Cancer, Breast Cancer, Colorectal Cancer, Prostate Cancer, and Others. Lung cancer is anticipated to dominate the liquid biopsy market due to the increased prevalence of non-small cell lung cancer globally.

For instance, as per the (WHO) World Health Organization, lung cancer is by far the highest cause of cancer death among female and male, estimated to have around 1.80 Million deaths worldwide in 2020.



Competitive Landscape

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc

Guardant Health, Inc

EXACT Sciences Corp

Illumina Inc.

Bio - Rad Laboratories

Biocept

NeoGenomics, Inc.

Qiagen NV.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction



2. Research & Methodology



3. Executive Summary



4. Market Dynamics

4.1 Growth Drivers

4.2 Challenges



5. Global - Liquid Biopsy Market



6. Market Share - Global Liquid Biopsy

6.1 By Region

6.2 By Cancer

6.3 By Product

6.4 By Circulating Biomarkers

6.5 By Sample



7. Region - Liquid Biopsy Market

7.1 North America

7.2 Europe

7.3 Asia - Pacific

7.4 Latin America

7.5 Middle East & Africa



8. Cancer - Liquid Biopsy Market

8.1 Lung Cancer

8.2 Breast Cancer

8.3 Colorectal Cancer

8.4 Prostate Cancer

8.5 Others



9. Product - Liquid Biopsy Market

9.1 Kits & Consumables

9.2 Instruments

9.3 Services



10. Circulating Biomarkers - Liquid Biopsy Market

10.1 Circulating Tumor cell (CTCs)

10.2 Circulating Tumor DNA (ctDNA)

10.3 Extracellular Vesicles (EVs)

10.4 Other Biomarkers (cell free DNA, etc)



11. Clinical Application - Liquid Biopsy Market

11.1 Monitoring

11.2 Prognosis

11.3 Theranostics

11.4 Screening



12. Sample - Liquid Biopsy Market

12.1 Plasma / Serum

12.2 Urine

12.3 Others



13. Porters Five Forces

13.1 Overview

13.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers

13.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

13.4 Degree of Competition

13.5 Threat of New Entrants

13.6 Threat of Substitutes



14. Company Analysis

14.1 Overview

14.2 Recent Development

14.3 Financial Insights

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/fmdncn

Attachment

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



