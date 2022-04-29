U.S. markets open in 3 hours 4 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,253.50
    -30.00 (-0.70%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,697.00
    -131.00 (-0.39%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,327.00
    -127.75 (-0.95%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,912.10
    -2.80 (-0.15%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    106.45
    +1.09 (+1.03%)
     

  • Gold

    1,917.90
    +26.60 (+1.41%)
     

  • Silver

    23.60
    +0.42 (+1.81%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0571
    +0.0069 (+0.66%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.8630
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    29.28
    -2.32 (-7.34%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2564
    +0.0104 (+0.83%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    130.2370
    -0.6000 (-0.46%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    39,171.67
    -505.09 (-1.27%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    908.51
    -3.33 (-0.37%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,521.97
    +12.78 (+0.17%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,847.90
    +461.30 (+1.75%)
     

Global Liquid Biopsy Markets Report 2022-2027 Featuring Thermo Fisher Scientific, Guardant Health, EXACT Sciences Corp, Illumina, Bio - Rad Laboratories, Biocept, NeoGenomics, & Qiagen NV

·5 min read

DUBLIN, April 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Liquid Biopsy Market, Size, Forecast 2022-2027, Industry Trends, Growth, Outlook, Impact of COVID-19, Opportunity Company Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research_and_Markets_Logo
Research_and_Markets_Logo

Global Liquid Biopsy Market will reach US$ 8.1 Billion by 2027

Over the last decades, the vision of precision treatment has dramatically revitalized the field of medical oncology; the introduction of patient-tailored therapies has particularly enhanced all measurable outcomes. Liquid biopsy is a revolutionary technique that opens previously unexpected perspectives.

Thus, Liquid biopsy is a non-invasive, convenient, fast, and reproducible sampling method that can reflect the changes in tumor gene manifestation profile and provide a strong base for individualized therapy and early cancer diagnosis.

Furthermore, liquid biopsy clinical applications have focused on monitoring tumor progression, screening early cancer assessing therapeutic reaction & clinical prognosis, and detecting recurrent & refractory tumors. In addition, the liquid biopsy market is categorized into Kits & Consumables, Instruments, and Services.

Worldwide Liquid Biopsy Market Size was US$ 3 Billion in 2021

The liquid biopsy industry is experiencing growth due to an increased number of cancer patients, advancements such as next-generation sequencing for cancer patients in liquid biopsies, and improved patient preference for minimally invasive therapies.

Besides, an upsurge in healthcare expenditure in developing countries, such as China and India, and liquid biopsy tests to treat rare cancers are anticipated to present ample opportunities for market growth. According to the publisher Analysis, Global Liquid Biopsy Market will grow with 18% CAGR from 2021 - 2027.

COVID-19 Impact on Growth Trends of Liquid Biopsy Industry

The coronavirus disease has spread globally. Consequently, governments have assessed several rules and lockdowns worldwide, owing to an expansion in the number of coronavirus patients, affecting the market growth in the initial phase of the forecast period. This has resulted in the break of earlier diagnosis programs.

Further, there has been a decrease in visits, therapies, screenings, and surgeries related to cancer, resulting in an increase in cancer morbidity in 2020. The pandemic has also affected the logistics and supplies of cancer diagnostic components, raw materials, and other essential commodities utilized in the production of liquid biopsy.

These aspects restrict the growth of the liquid biopsy market during the COVID-19.

European Liquid Biopsy Market is rising due to the high Cases of Cancer

The European liquid biopsy market is rising due to the high incidence of cancer and increasing medical costs. Consequently, the region is anticipated to multiply concerning the development and use of liquid biopsy techniques.

Nowadays, in Europe, research and development on cancer diagnosis focus on liquid biopsy. Market participants and research institutes conduct extensive clinical trials to develop a sensitive liquid biopsy platform.

Lung Cancer Liquid Biopsy & Circulating Tumor DNA is anticipated to Dominate

On the basis of cancer type, the liquid biopsy market is classified into Lung Cancer, Breast Cancer, Colorectal Cancer, Prostate Cancer, and Others. Lung cancer is anticipated to dominate the liquid biopsy market due to the increased prevalence of non-small cell lung cancer globally.

For instance, as per the (WHO) World Health Organization, lung cancer is by far the highest cause of cancer death among female and male, estimated to have around 1.80 Million deaths worldwide in 2020.

Competitive Landscape

  • Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc

  • Guardant Health, Inc

  • EXACT Sciences Corp

  • Illumina Inc.

  • Bio - Rad Laboratories

  • Biocept

  • NeoGenomics, Inc.

  • Qiagen NV.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Introduction

2. Research & Methodology

3. Executive Summary

4. Market Dynamics
4.1 Growth Drivers
4.2 Challenges

5. Global - Liquid Biopsy Market

6. Market Share - Global Liquid Biopsy
6.1 By Region
6.2 By Cancer
6.3 By Product
6.4 By Circulating Biomarkers
6.5 By Sample

7. Region - Liquid Biopsy Market
7.1 North America
7.2 Europe
7.3 Asia - Pacific
7.4 Latin America
7.5 Middle East & Africa

8. Cancer - Liquid Biopsy Market
8.1 Lung Cancer
8.2 Breast Cancer
8.3 Colorectal Cancer
8.4 Prostate Cancer
8.5 Others

9. Product - Liquid Biopsy Market
9.1 Kits & Consumables
9.2 Instruments
9.3 Services

10. Circulating Biomarkers - Liquid Biopsy Market
10.1 Circulating Tumor cell (CTCs)
10.2 Circulating Tumor DNA (ctDNA)
10.3 Extracellular Vesicles (EVs)
10.4 Other Biomarkers (cell free DNA, etc)

11. Clinical Application - Liquid Biopsy Market
11.1 Monitoring
11.2 Prognosis
11.3 Theranostics
11.4 Screening

12. Sample - Liquid Biopsy Market
12.1 Plasma / Serum
12.2 Urine
12.3 Others

13. Porters Five Forces
13.1 Overview
13.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers
13.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
13.4 Degree of Competition
13.5 Threat of New Entrants
13.6 Threat of Substitutes

14. Company Analysis
14.1 Overview
14.2 Recent Development
14.3 Financial Insights

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/wkzgwb

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-liquid-biopsy-markets-report-2022-2027-featuring-thermo-fisher-scientific-guardant-health-exact-sciences-corp-illumina-bio---rad-laboratories-biocept-neogenomics--qiagen-nv-301536130.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

Recommended Stories

  • These 2 Oil Stocks Are ‘Top Picks’ Ahead of Earnings, Says Analyst

    2022 has brought us crazy volatility and some serious cross currents in the commodities markets. Rising inflation is putting downward pressure on demand, but increased prices in commodities, especially oil and other fuels, is partly to blame for that inflation – and consumers simply cannot cut all demand for fuel. At the same time, supply chains are still tangled, and the return of severe lockdown policies in China are impacting both supply and demand in the world’s second largest economy – and

  • Why Russia’s Control Over Energy Markets Is Waning

    Russia's move to cut off natural gas shipments to Poland and Bulgaria hasn't rocked prices as much as feared. Here are four reasons.

  • Eli Lilly Extends Its Breakout On First-Quarter Beat, Bullish News In Obesity

    Eli Lilly topped first-quarter expectations and raised its sales outlook for 2022, prodding LLY stock to pop Thursday.

  • More of Europe's crude supply is coming from deep in the heart of Texas

    U.S. crude exports to Europe climbed in March and April as buyers across the Atlantic snapped up the country's light sweet grades to offset the expected loss of Russian oil, according to shipping data, traders and analysts. As the European Union weighs an oil embargo on Russia over its invasion of Ukraine, U.S. exporters are ramping up shipments of U.S. light crude to Europe, helped by Washington's decision to release 180 million barrels of oil from the U.S. Strategic Petroleum Reserve, which is flooding the domestic market. U.S. crude exports bound for Europe are close to 1.5 million barrels per day (bpd) so far in April, the highest in two years and one of the strongest months on record, said Matt Smith, lead oil analyst for the Americas at data provider Kpler.

  • COVID-19: Moderna asks FDA to authorize vaccine for young kids, Merck antiviral pill sales top $3B

    Yahoo Finance's Anjalee Khemlani details the latest information surrounding Moderna's FDA filing to authorize a COVID vaccine for children, as well as looking at Merck's Q1 earnings beat attributed to its COVID treatment pill.

  • Top Utilities Stocks for May 2022

    The utilities sector is made up of companies that provide electricity, natural gas, water, sewage, and other services to homes and businesses. Many of these companies are heavily regulated. They include major utilities companies such as Dominion Energy Inc.

  • Top Stocks for May 2022

    The Russell 1000 Index is a market-capitalization-weighted index of the 1,000 largest publicly traded companies in the U.S. It represents approximately 92% of the total market capitalization (market cap) of all listed stocks in the U.S. equity market. United States Steel Corp.: United States Steel makes high value-added steel products, including its proprietary XG3 advanced high-strength steel.

  • Banks Accused of ‘Woke,’ Marxist Agendas as MAGA Comes to Annual Meetings

    (Bloomberg) -- Giant U.S. banks have come to expect activists at their annual shareholder meetings, usually decrying the lenders as capitalist powerhouses behind fossil fuels, gunmakers and societal inequities.Most Read from BloombergFour European Gas Buyers Made Ruble Payments to RussiaRussia to Cut Gas to Poland and Bulgaria, Making Energy a WeaponRussia to Cut Gas to Poland, Bulgaria Until Pay Demands MetUkraine Latest: Russia Says It Cut Gas Flows to Poland, BulgariaAmazon’s Twitch Seeks to

  • Judge rules for Elon Musk in $13 billion lawsuit over Tesla-SolarCity deal

    (Reuters) -Tesla Inc Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk did not unjustly enrich himself when he guided the electric vehicle maker in 2016 to acquire SolarCity Corp, where Musk was chairman and the largest shareholder, a Delaware judge ruled on Wednesday. Tesla shareholders had accused Musk of coercing Tesla's board into buying SolarCity, a struggling rooftop solar panel maker, to rescue his investment, and had sought up to $13 billion in damages. The ruling comes as Musk is tapping his vast fortune to acquire Twitter Inc, which accepted his $44 billion offer on Monday.

  • Gilead Sciences Crushes First-Quarter Views As Covid Drug Adds $1.5 Billion

    Gilead beat first-quarter estimates on Thursday, though offered a profit view that was a penny light at the midpoint, and GILD stock fell.

  • China and U.S. Negotiate On-Site Audit Checks as Delistings Loom

    (Bloomberg) -- Beijing is discussing with American regulators the logistics of allowing on-site audit inspections of Chinese companies listed in New York, according to people familiar with the matter, a sign of progress in talks to keep U.S. stock markets open to issuers from Asia’s largest economy.Most Read from BloombergElon Musk Offloads $4 Billion of Tesla Shares, Pledges No More SalesPutin Is Losing So Here’s How He’ll Make the War WorseFour European Gas Buyers Made Ruble Payments to Russia

  • Ireland Baldwin explains the traumatic event that triggered her cardiophobia: 'Never left my head'

    Ireland Baldwin shares that she manages her cardiophobia with the help of a device that measures her blood pressure.

  • What we know about why some people never get covid

    Americans who have never had covid are officially in the minority. Here's what scientists suspect makes them special.

  • China, U.S. discussing audit deal plan as delistings loom - sources

    China and U.S. regulators are discussing operational details of an audit deal that Beijing hopes to sign this year, sources familiar with the matter said, in the latest move to try to keep Chinese companies listed on U.S. exchanges. A preliminary framework for audit supervision cooperation has been formed, with China likely to classify less information as confidential, potentially allowing more information into companies' audit working papers, one source told Reuters. China is also discussing details of onsite inspections by the Public Company Accounting Oversight Board (PCAOB), giving the U.S. audit regulator access to such papers, three sources said.

  • Kremlin earns record profit from Gazprom

    The Kremlin has earned a record profit from its state-owned energy company Gazprom as Britain scrambles to free itself from foreign gas supplies amid fears the West could be cut off.

  • US GDP unexpectedly contracted at a 1.4% annualized rate in Q1

    U.S. economic activity likely decelerated to the slowest rate since mid-2020, with lingering supply chain constraints, inflation and disruptions amid Russia's war in Ukraine each weighing on growth.

  • WHITECAP RESOURCES INC. ANNOUNCES RECORD FIRST QUARTER RESULTS AND DIRECTOR NOMINEE

    Whitecap Resources Inc. ("Whitecap" or the "Company") (TSX: WCP) is pleased to report its operating and unaudited financial results for the three months ended March 31, 2022.

  • FDA issues plan to ban menthol in cigarettes and cigars

    The U.S. government on Thursday released its long-awaited plan to ban menthol cigarettes and flavored cigars, citing the toll on Black smokers and young people.

  • Factbox-Who is buying Russian crude oil and who has stopped

    Australia, Britain, Canada and the United States have imposed outright bans on Russian oil purchases but the 27 members of the European Union have not been able to agree on the embargo. The EU aims to reduce its dependence on Russian oil and gas by two-thirds by the end of the year and to zero by the end of 2027, EU Economic Commissioner Paolo Gentiloni has said. Germany, the EU's largest economy, has announced plans to end its dependence on Russian oil by the close of this year.

  • Gamida Cell Posts Updated Omidubicel Data In Blood Cancer Patients

    Gamida Cell Ltd (NASDAQ: GMDA) announced that updated infection data on omidubicel compared to umbilical cord blood transplantation (UCB) was shared at the Transplantation & Cellular Therapy ASTCT and CIBMTR Tandem Meetings. The data from a sub-study of the Phase 3 trial of omidubicel showed early and enhanced recovery of various immune cells, including circulatory dendritic cell subtypes, NK cells, and CD4+ T cells within the first 28 days. Related: Gamida Cell Shares Jump On FDA Nod To Cell Th