Global Liquid Botanical Extracts Markets Report 2022-2029 - Opportunities in the Emergence of New Application Areas Following Changing Consumption Trends

Research and Markets
·6 min read
Company Logo
Company Logo

Dublin, April 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Liquid Botanical Extracts Market by Source (Herbs, Spices, Fruits, Flowers, Roots), Application (Cosmetics, Beverages, Pharmaceuticals, Food), Technology (Solvent Extraction, Cold Pressing, Steam Distillation, Enfleurage) - Global Forecast to 2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The liquid botanical extracts market is expected to record a CAGR of 9.1% from 2022 to 2029 to reach $5.25 billion by 2029.

The growth of the liquid botanical extracts market is mainly attributed to the rising demand for liquid botanical extracts in cosmetic applications, increasing demand for ready-to-use botanical extracts, increasing health and wellness trends with consumption of natural health products, and increasing awareness regarding the benefits of herbal products over synthetic products. However, the availability of substitute products is expected to hinder the growth of this market to some extent.

Based on source, the global liquid botanical extracts market is segmented into herbs, spices, fruits, flowers, roots, tea leaves, and others. The herbs segment is expected to account for the largest share of the global liquid botanical extracts market in 2022. The large share of this segment is mainly attributed to factors, such as rising awareness of the medicinal properties of liquid herbs extracts and increasing preference for herbal medicines.

Moreover, the inclination of consumers towards natural and organic food products to maintain health and fitness is further driving the demand for liquid herbal extracts across the globe. However, the flowers segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Based on application, the global liquid botanical extracts market is segmented into cosmetics & personal care products, pharmaceuticals, beverages, food, and other applications. The cosmetics & personal care products segment is estimated to account for the largest share of the global liquid botanical extracts market in 2022.

The large share of this segment is mainly attributed to the increasing application of liquid botanical extracts in cosmetics & personal care products. Moreover, rapidly changing consumer trends and rising consumer expenditure on cosmetics & personal care products are expected to fuel the demand for liquid botanical extracts in the personal care industry.

In cosmetics applications, using liquid botanical extracts is more convenient than using powdered extracts, as they can be directly added to the formulations without the need to be dissolved beforehand.

Based on technology, the liquid botanical extracts market is segmented into solvent extraction, cold pressing, steam distillation, supercritical CO2 extraction, ultrasound-assisted extraction, enfleurage, and other technologies.

The solvent extraction segment is estimated to account for the largest share of the global liquid botanical extracts market in 2022 owing to its growing demand owing to its ability to produce cosmetic and pharmaceutical grade liquid botanical extracts, gaining popularity for non-toxic solvent extractions, interesting technology for the replacement of less environmentally friendly methods with devoid of hazardous solvent waste, and use of the water-soluble botanical extracts in the field of food and beverages. However, the supercritical CO2 extraction segment is expected to witness rapid growth during the forecast period.

An in-depth analysis of the geographical scenario of the industry provides detailed qualitative and quantitative insights about the five major geographies (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa) along with the coverage of major countries in each region.

In 2022, North America is estimated to account for the largest share of the global liquid botanical extracts market owing to the increasing consumer awareness regarding the benefits of consumption of products that include natural plant-derived extracts, huge availability of aromatic medicinal plants, rising competition for natural resources, and government initiatives to promote technological advancements.

However, Asia-Pacific is estimated to witness a rapid growth of the global liquid botanical extracts market during the forecast period of 2022-2029 owing to the rising consumer awareness about the advantages of natural plant-derived extracts, rapid economic growth in China, India, and Southeast Asia, and increasing focus on healthy lifestyles. In addition, the growing demand for organic processed food & beverages is expected to drive the demand for liquid botanical extracts in the Asia-Pacific region.

Key Players

The report includes a competitive landscape based on an extensive assessment of the key strategic developments adopted by leading market participants in the industry over the past 4-5 years.

The key players profiled in the global liquid botanical extracts market research report are

  • Ransom Naturals Ltd. (U.K.)

  • International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (U.S.)

  • Synthite Industries Ltd. (India)

  • Martin Bauer Group (Germany)

  • Kalsec Inc. (U.S.)

  • Kerry Group PLC (Ireland)

  • Synergy Flavors Inc. (U.S.)

  • PT. Indesso Aroma (Indonesia)

  • Bell Flavors & Fragrances (U.S.)

  • Kuber Impex Ltd. (India)

  • Vidya Herbals Pvt. Ltd. (India)

Key Topics Covered:

1. Introduction
1.1. Market Definition
1.2. Market Ecosystem
1.3. Currency
1.4. Key Stakeholders

2. Research Methodology
2.1. Research Approach
2.2. Data Collection & Validation
2.3. Market Assessment
2.4. Assumptions for the Study
2.5. Limitations for the Study

3. Executive Summary
3.1. Introduction
3.2. Segment Analysis
3.2.1. Liquid Botanical Extracts Market, Source Analysis
3.2.2. Liquid Botanical Extracts Market, Application Analysis
3.2.3. Liquid Botanical Extracts Market, Technology Analysis
3.2.4. Botanical Extracts Market, Regional Analysis
3.2.5. Competitive Landscape & Market Competitors

4. Market Insights
4.1. Introduction
4.2. Market Dynamics
4.2.1. Drivers
4.2.1.1. Rising Demand for Liquid Botanical Extracts in the Natural Cosmetic Applications
4.2.1.2. Growing Demand for Ready-to-Use Botanical Extracts
4.2.1.3. Increasing Health and Wellness Trend with Consumption of Natural Health Products
4.2.1.4. Increasing Awareness Regarding the Benefits of Herbal Products Over Synthetic Products
4.2.2. Restraints
4.2.2.1. Availability of Substitutes Such As Synthetic Flavors
4.2.3. Opportunities
4.2.3.1. Emergence of New Application Areas Following Changing Consumption Trends
4.2.3.2. Increasing Investments in Emerging Economies
4.2.4. Trend
4.2.4.1. Use of Most Efficient Extraction Methods
4.3. Impact of Covid-19 on the Liquid Botanical Extracts Market
4.4. Pricing Analysis, by Source
4.4.1. Spices
4.4.2. Herbs
4.4.3. Fruits
4.4.3.1. Mangoes
4.4.3.2. Pomegranate
4.4.3.3. Grapes
4.4.3.4. Other Fruits
4.4.4. Flowers
4.4.5. Roots
4.4.5.1. Beetroots
4.4.5.2. Others
4.4.6. Tea Leaves
4.4.7. Others

5. Global Liquid Botanical Extracts Market, by Source
5.1. Introduction
5.2. Herbs
5.3. Spices
5.4. Fruits
5.5. Flowers
5.6. Roots
5.7. Tea Leaves
5.8. Other Sources

6. Global Liquid Botanical Extracts Market, by Application
6.1. Introduction
6.2. Cosmetics & Personal Care Product
6.3. Beverages
6.4. Pharmaceuticals
6.5. Food
6.6. Other Applications

7. Global Liquid Botanical Extracts Market, by Technology
7.1. Introduction
7.2. Solvent Extraction
7.3. Cold Pressing
7.4. Steam Distillation
7.5. Supercritical CO2 Extraction
7.6. Ultrasound-Assisted Extraction
7.7. Enfleurage
7.8. Other Technologies

8. Liquid Botanical Extracts Market, by Geography
8.1. Introduction

9. Competitive Landscape
9.1. Introduction
9.2. Competitive Benchmarking, by Source

10. Company Profiles

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/c1smif

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


