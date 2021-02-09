U.S. markets close in 3 hours 31 minutes

Global Liquid Crystal Polymers Industry

ReportLinker
·14 min read

Global Liquid Crystal Polymers Market to Reach $1. 5 Billion by 2027. Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Liquid Crystal Polymers estimated at US$1. 1 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$1.

New York, Feb. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Liquid Crystal Polymers Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05957268/?utm_source=GNW
5 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 4.9% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Electrical & Electronics, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 4.7% CAGR and reach US$1 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Consumer Goods segment is readjusted to a revised 4.9% CAGR for the next 7-year period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $298.2 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 7.4% CAGR

The Liquid Crystal Polymers market in the U.S. is estimated at US$298.2 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$312.5 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 7.4% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.7% and 4.4% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3% CAGR.

Lightning Segment to Record 5.3% CAGR

In the global Lightning segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 4.9% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$66.4 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$92.6 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$204 Million by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 6.5% CAGR through the analysis period. We bring years of research experience to this 6th edition of our report. The 190-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.

Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

  • Celanese Corporation

  • PolyOne Corporation

  • Polyplastics Co., Ltd.

  • Shanghai Pret Composites Co., Ltd.

  • Solvay SA

  • Sumitomo Chemical Co., Ltd.

  • Toray Industries Inc.

  • Ueno Fine Chemicals Industry (Thailand) Ltd.




I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE

II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Global Competitor Market Shares
Liquid Crystal Polymer Competitor Market Share Scenario
Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: Liquid Crystal Polymers Global Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027

Table 2: Liquid Crystal Polymers Global Retrospective Market
Scenario in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2012-2019

Table 3: Liquid Crystal Polymers Market Share Shift across Key
Geographies Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 4: Electrical & Electronics (Application) Global
Opportunity Assessment in US$ Thousand by Region/Country:
2020-2027

Table 5: Electrical & Electronics (Application) Historic Sales
Analysis in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2012-2019

Table 6: Electrical & Electronics (Application) Percentage
Share Breakdown of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020
VS 2027

Table 7: Consumer Goods (Application) Worldwide Sales in US$
Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027

Table 8: Consumer Goods (Application) Historic Demand Patterns
in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2012-2019

Table 9: Consumer Goods (Application) Market Share Shift across
Key Geographies: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 10: Lightning (Application) Global Market Estimates &
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027

Table 11: Lightning (Application) Retrospective Demand Analysis
in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2012-2019

Table 12: Lightning (Application) Market Share Breakdown by
Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 13: Automotive (Application) Demand Potential Worldwide
in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027

Table 14: Automotive (Application) Historic Sales Analysis in
US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2012-2019

Table 15: Automotive (Application) Share Breakdown Review by
Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 16: Other Applications (Application) Worldwide Latent
Demand Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027

Table 17: Other Applications (Application) Global Historic
Analysis in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2012-2019

Table 18: Other Applications (Application) Distribution of
Global Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS

UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
US Liquid Crystal Polymer Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 &
2025
Market Analytics
Table 19: United States Liquid Crystal Polymers Latent Demand
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020 to 2027

Table 20: Liquid Crystal Polymers Historic Demand Patterns in
the United States by Application in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019

Table 21: Liquid Crystal Polymers Market Share Breakdown in the
United States by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

CANADA
Table 22: Canadian Liquid Crystal Polymers Market Quantitative
Demand Analysis in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020 to 2027

Table 23: Liquid Crystal Polymers Market in Canada:
Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Thousand by
Application for 2012-2019

Table 24: Canadian Liquid Crystal Polymers Market Share
Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

JAPAN
Table 25: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Liquid
Crystal Polymers in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020 to 2027

Table 26: Japanese Liquid Crystal Polymers Market in US$
Thousand by Application: 2012-2019

Table 27: Liquid Crystal Polymers Market Share Shift in Japan
by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

CHINA
Table 28: Chinese Demand for Liquid Crystal Polymers in US$
Thousand by Application: 2020 to 2027

Table 29: Liquid Crystal Polymers Market Review in China in US$
Thousand by Application: 2012-2019

Table 30: Chinese Liquid Crystal Polymers Market Share
Breakdown by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
European Liquid Crystal Polymer Market: Competitor Market Share
Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 31: European Liquid Crystal Polymers Market Demand
Scenario in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027

Table 32: Liquid Crystal Polymers Market in Europe: A Historic
Market Perspective in US$ Thousand by Region/Country for the
Period 2012-2019

Table 33: European Liquid Crystal Polymers Market Share Shift
by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 34: European Liquid Crystal Polymers Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020-2027

Table 35: Liquid Crystal Polymers Market in Europe:
Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Thousand by Application
for the Period 2012-2019

Table 36: European Liquid Crystal Polymers Market Share
Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

FRANCE
Table 37: Liquid Crystal Polymers Quantitative Demand Analysis
in France in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020-2027

Table 38: French Liquid Crystal Polymers Historic Market Review
in US$ Thousand by Application: 2012-2019

Table 39: French Liquid Crystal Polymers Market Share Analysis:
A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2012, 2020, and 2027

GERMANY
Table 40: Liquid Crystal Polymers Market in Germany: Annual
Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Application
for the Period 2020-2027

Table 41: German Liquid Crystal Polymers Market in Retrospect
in US$ Thousand by Application: 2012-2019

Table 42: Liquid Crystal Polymers Market Share Distribution in
Germany by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

ITALY
Table 43: Italian Demand for Liquid Crystal Polymers in US$
Thousand by Application: 2020 to 2027

Table 44: Liquid Crystal Polymers Market Review in Italy in US$
Thousand by Application: 2012-2019

Table 45: Italian Liquid Crystal Polymers Market Share
Breakdown by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

UNITED KINGDOM
Table 46: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
Liquid Crystal Polymers in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020 to
2027

Table 47: United Kingdom Liquid Crystal Polymers Market in US$
Thousand by Application: 2012-2019

Table 48: Liquid Crystal Polymers Market Share Shift in the
United Kingdom by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

SPAIN
Table 49: Spanish Liquid Crystal Polymers Market Quantitative
Demand Analysis in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020 to 2027

Table 50: Liquid Crystal Polymers Market in Spain:
Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Thousand by
Application for 2012-2019

Table 51: Spanish Liquid Crystal Polymers Market Share Analysis
by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

RUSSIA
Table 52: Russian Liquid Crystal Polymers Latent Demand
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020 to 2027

Table 53: Liquid Crystal Polymers Historic Demand Patterns in
Russia by Application in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019

Table 54: Liquid Crystal Polymers Market Share Breakdown in
Russia by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

REST OF EUROPE
Table 55: Rest of Europe Liquid Crystal Polymers Addressable
Market Opportunity in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020-2027

Table 56: Liquid Crystal Polymers Market in Rest of Europe:
Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Thousand by Application
for the Period 2012-2019

Table 57: Rest of Europe Liquid Crystal Polymers Market Share
Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 58: Asia-Pacific Liquid Crystal Polymers Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027

Table 59: Liquid Crystal Polymers Market in Asia-Pacific:
Historic Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Region/Country for
the Period 2012-2019

Table 60: Asia-Pacific Liquid Crystal Polymers Market Share
Analysis by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 61: Liquid Crystal Polymers Quantitative Demand Analysis
in Asia-Pacific in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020-2027

Table 62: Asia-Pacific Liquid Crystal Polymers Historic Market
Review in US$ Thousand by Application: 2012-2019

Table 63: Asia-Pacific Liquid Crystal Polymers Market Share
Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2012, 2020,
and 2027

AUSTRALIA
Table 64: Liquid Crystal Polymers Market in Australia: Annual
Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Application
for the Period 2020-2027

Table 65: Australian Liquid Crystal Polymers Market in
Retrospect in US$ Thousand by Application: 2012-2019

Table 66: Liquid Crystal Polymers Market Share Distribution in
Australia by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

INDIA
Table 67: Indian Liquid Crystal Polymers Market Quantitative
Demand Analysis in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020 to 2027

Table 68: Liquid Crystal Polymers Market in India:
Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Thousand by
Application for 2012-2019

Table 69: Indian Liquid Crystal Polymers Market Share Analysis
by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

SOUTH KOREA
Table 70: Liquid Crystal Polymers Market in South Korea: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by
Application for the Period 2020-2027

Table 71: South Korean Liquid Crystal Polymers Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Thousand by Application: 2012-2019

Table 72: Liquid Crystal Polymers Market Share Distribution in
South Korea by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 73: Rest of Asia-Pacific Demand Estimates and Forecasts
for Liquid Crystal Polymers in US$ Thousand by Application:
2020 to 2027

Table 74: Rest of Asia-Pacific Liquid Crystal Polymers Market
in US$ Thousand by Application: 2012-2019

Table 75: Liquid Crystal Polymers Market Share Shift in Rest of
Asia-Pacific by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

LATIN AMERICA
Table 76: Latin American Liquid Crystal Polymers Market Trends
by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2020-2027

Table 77: Liquid Crystal Polymers Market in Latin America in
US$ Thousand by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the
Period 2012-2019

Table 78: Latin American Liquid Crystal Polymers Market
Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2012, 2020,
and 2027

Table 79: Latin American Demand for Liquid Crystal Polymers in
US$ Thousand by Application: 2020 to 2027

Table 80: Liquid Crystal Polymers Market Review in Latin
America in US$ Thousand by Application: 2012-2019

Table 81: Latin American Liquid Crystal Polymers Market Share
Breakdown by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

ARGENTINA
Table 82: Argentinean Liquid Crystal Polymers Addressable
Market Opportunity in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020-2027

Table 83: Liquid Crystal Polymers Market in Argentina:
Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Thousand by Application
for the Period 2012-2019

Table 84: Argentinean Liquid Crystal Polymers Market Share
Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

BRAZIL
Table 85: Liquid Crystal Polymers Quantitative Demand Analysis
in Brazil in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020-2027

Table 86: Brazilian Liquid Crystal Polymers Historic Market
Review in US$ Thousand by Application: 2012-2019

Table 87: Brazilian Liquid Crystal Polymers Market Share
Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2012, 2020,
and 2027

MEXICO
Table 88: Liquid Crystal Polymers Market in Mexico: Annual
Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Application
for the Period 2020-2027

Table 89: Mexican Liquid Crystal Polymers Market in Retrospect
in US$ Thousand by Application: 2012-2019

Table 90: Liquid Crystal Polymers Market Share Distribution in
Mexico by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

REST OF LATIN AMERICA
Table 91: Rest of Latin America Liquid Crystal Polymers Latent
Demand Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020 to 2027

Table 92: Liquid Crystal Polymers Historic Demand Patterns in
Rest of Latin America by Application in US$ Thousand for
2012-2019

Table 93: Liquid Crystal Polymers Market Share Breakdown in
Rest of Latin America by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

MIDDLE EAST
Table 94: The Middle East Liquid Crystal Polymers Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country:
2020-2027

Table 95: Liquid Crystal Polymers Market in the Middle East by
Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019

Table 96: The Middle East Liquid Crystal Polymers Market Share
Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027

Table 97: The Middle East Liquid Crystal Polymers Market
Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Thousand by Application:
2020 to 2027

Table 98: Liquid Crystal Polymers Market in the Middle East:
Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Thousand by
Application for 2012-2019

Table 99: The Middle East Liquid Crystal Polymers Market Share
Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

IRAN
Table 100: Iranian Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Liquid
Crystal Polymers in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020 to 2027

Table 101: Iranian Liquid Crystal Polymers Market in US$
Thousand by Application: 2012-2019

Table 102: Liquid Crystal Polymers Market Share Shift in Iran
by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

ISRAEL
Table 103: Israeli Liquid Crystal Polymers Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020-2027

Table 104: Liquid Crystal Polymers Market in Israel:
Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Thousand by Application
for the Period 2012-2019

Table 105: Israeli Liquid Crystal Polymers Market Share
Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

SAUDI ARABIA
Table 106: Saudi Arabian Demand for Liquid Crystal Polymers in
US$ Thousand by Application: 2020 to 2027

Table 107: Liquid Crystal Polymers Market Review in Saudi
Arabia in US$ Thousand by Application: 2012-2019

Table 108: Saudi Arabian Liquid Crystal Polymers Market Share
Breakdown by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
Table 109: Liquid Crystal Polymers Market in the United Arab
Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$
Thousand by Application for the Period 2020-2027

Table 110: United Arab Emirates Liquid Crystal Polymers
Historic Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Application:
2012-2019

Table 111: Liquid Crystal Polymers Market Share Distribution in
United Arab Emirates by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

REST OF MIDDLE EAST
Table 112: Liquid Crystal Polymers Market in Rest of Middle
East: Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by
Application for the Period 2020-2027

Table 113: Rest of Middle East Liquid Crystal Polymers Market
in Retrospect in US$ Thousand by Application: 2012-2019

Table 114: Liquid Crystal Polymers Market Share Distribution in
Rest of Middle East by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

AFRICA
Table 115: African Liquid Crystal Polymers Latent Demand
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020 to 2027

Table 116: Liquid Crystal Polymers Historic Demand Patterns in
Africa by Application in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019

Table 117: Liquid Crystal Polymers Market Share Breakdown in
Africa by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

IV. COMPETITION
Total Companies Profiled: 43
