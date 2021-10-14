U.S. markets open in 3 hours 35 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,384.50
    +29.50 (+0.68%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,452.00
    +195.00 (+0.57%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,883.50
    +119.25 (+0.81%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,257.90
    +19.40 (+0.87%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    81.41
    +0.97 (+1.21%)
     

  • Gold

    1,797.90
    +3.20 (+0.18%)
     

  • Silver

    23.32
    +0.15 (+0.65%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1614
    +0.0015 (+0.13%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5490
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    17.74
    -2.11 (-10.63%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3718
    +0.0058 (+0.43%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    113.3300
    +0.0830 (+0.07%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    57,457.16
    +2,694.87 (+4.92%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,368.37
    +33.97 (+2.55%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,196.31
    +54.49 (+0.76%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,550.93
    +410.65 (+1.46%)
     

Global Liquid Crystal Tunable Filter Market (2021 to 2029) - Featuring Channel Systems, Santec and Kent Optronics Among Others

Research and Markets
·6 min read

Dublin, Oct. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Liquid Crystal Tunable Filter Market Size, Market Share, Application Analysis, Regional Outlook, Growth Trends, Key Players, Competitive Strategies and Forecasts, 2021 To 2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The liquid crystal tunable filter market worldwide is expected to grow with a CAGR of 9.8% during the forecast period from 2021 to 2029. Rise in demand for tunable filters and wide application of liquid crystal tunable filters are the major growth factors for the market. Due to various benefits of these filters such as good image quality, low cost, quick tenability and controllability, liquid crystal tunable filters are being used in biomedicine, remote application and other industries. These filters are extensively being used in different imaging systems such as hyper- spectral imaging system, which helps the market to grow. As a result, we expect the market to grow with a rapid pace throughout the forecast period.

Visible Segment Dominates the Market

The liquid crystal tunable filter market by wavelength type is led by visible (VIS) - 400 to 700 nm segment. The segment accounted for more than 50% of the market share owing to rising adoption of liquid crystal tunable filters in hyper-spectral and machine vision applications. To acquire different spectral elements of scenes, visible (VIS) 400 to 700 nm liquid crystal tunable filter is used in hyper- spectral imaging systems. Further, due to wide application of these filters in spectral imaging system the visible segment to continue lead the market throughout the forecast period.

Asia Pacific to be the Fastest Growing Region

North America led the liquid crystal tunable filter market, accounted for more than 30% of the market share worldwide, in 2020. Growing demand for semiconductor process control equipment's and rapid increase in R & D activities are the major growth factors for North America. On the other hand, Asia Pacific will be the fastest-growing region owing to rising tunable filters market and huge investments for technology in the region. As a result of aforementioned factors, Asia Pacific will be the fastest-growing segment throughout the forecast period.

Some of the prominent players operating in the liquid crystal tunable filter market Channel Systems, Inc., Perkinelmer Inc., Thorlabs, Inc., Santec Corporation, Kent Optronics, Inc., Semrock, Inc., Meadowlark Optics, Inc. , ChemImage Corporation, AA Opto Electronic, EXFO Corporation, among others.

Key questions answered in this report

  • What was the market size of liquid crystal tunable filter in 2020 and forecast up to 2029?

  • Which is the largest regional market for liquid crystal tunable filter?

  • What are the major trends followed in overall liquid crystal tunable filter across different regions?

  • Who are the key liquid crystal tunable filter companies leading the market?

  • What are the key strategies adopted by the leading liquid crystal tunable filter companies in market?

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1 Preface

Chapter 2 Executive Summary
2.1 Market Snapshot: Global LCTF Market
2.1.1 Global LCTF Market, by Wavelength Type, 2020 (US$ Mn)
2.1.2 Global LCTF Market, by Application, 2020 (US$ Mn)
2.1.3 Global LCTF Market, by Geography, 2020 (US$ Mn)

Chapter 3 Market Dynamics
3.1 Introduction
3.2 Market Dynamics
3.2.1 Market Drivers
3.2.2 Market Restraint
3.3 Attractive Investment Proposition, by Geography, 2020
3.4 Market Positioning of Key LCTF Manufacturers, 2020

Chapter 4 Global Liquid Crystal Tunable Filters (LCTF) Market, by Wavelength Type
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 Global LCTF Market Value Share, by Wavelength Type, 2020 & 2029 (Value, %)
4.2 Visible (VIS)- 400 to 700 nm
4.2.1 Global Visible (VIS)- 400 to 700 nm Market Value, 2019 - 2029 (US$ Mn)
4.3 Near-infrared (NIR)- 780-2500 nm
4.3.1 Global Near-infrared (NIR)- 780-2500 nm Market Value, 2019 - 2029 (US$ Mn)

Chapter 5 Global Liquid Crystal Tunable Filters (LCTF) Market, by Application
5.1 Overview
5.1.1 Global LCTF Market Value Share, by Application, 2020 & 2029 (Value, %)
5.2 Agriculture
5.2.1 Global LCTF Market Value from Agriculture, 2019 - 2029 (US$ Mn)
5.3 Medical
5.3.1 Global LCTF Market Value from Medical, 2019 - 2029 (US$ Mn)
5.4 Military
5.4.1 Global LCTF Market Value from Military, 2019 - 2029 (US$ Mn)
5.5 Forensic
5.5.1 Global LCTF Market Value from Forensic, 2019 - 2029 (US$ Mn)
5.6 Chemical Spectroscopy
5.6.1 Global LCTF Market Value from Chemical Spectroscopy, 2019 - 2029 (US$ Mn)
5.7 Semiconductor Process Control
5.7.1 Global LCTF Market Value from Semiconductor Process Control, 2019 - 2029 (US$ Mn)
5.8 Others (Pharmaceuticals, Archaeology & Art, etc.)
5.8.1 Global LCTF Market Value from Others (Pharmaceuticals, Archaeology & Art, etc.), 2019 - 2029 (US$ Mn)

Chapter 6 North America Liquid Crystal Tunable Filters (LCTF) Market Analysis, 2019 - 2029 (US$ Mn)
6.1 Overview
6.2 North America LCTF Market Analysis, by Wavelength Type, 2019 - 2029 (US$ Mn)
6.2.1 Market Analysis
6.3 North America LCTF Market Analysis, by Application, 2019 - 2029 (US$ Mn)
6.3.1 Market Analysis
6.4 North America LCTF Market, by Country, 2019 - 2029 (US$ Mn)
6.4.1 Market Analysis
6.4.2 U.S.
6.4.3 Rest of North America

Chapter 7 Europe Liquid Crystal Tunable Filters (LCTF) Market Analysis, 2019 - 2029 (US$ Mn)
7.1 Overview
7.2 Europe LCTF Market Analysis, by Wavelength Type, 2019 - 2029 (US$ Mn)
7.2.1 Market Analysis
7.3 Europe LCTF Market Analysis, by Application, 2019 - 2029 (US$ Mn)
7.3.1 Market Analysis
7.4 Europe LCTF Market, by Country, 2019 - 2029 (US$ Mn)
7.4.1 Market Analysis
7.4.2 U.K.
7.4.3 Germany
7.4.4 France
7.4.5 Rest of Europe

Chapter 8 Asia Pacific Liquid Crystal Tunable Filters (LCTF) Market Analysis, 2019 - 2029 (US$ Mn)
8.1 Overview
8.2 Asia Pacific LCTF Market Analysis, by Wavelength Type, 2019 - 2029 (US$ Mn)
8.2.1 Market Analysis
8.3 Asia Pacific LCTF Market Analysis, by Application, 2019 - 2029 (US$ Mn)
8.3.1 Market Analysis
8.4 Asia Pacific LCTF Market, by Country, 2019 - 2029 (US$ Mn)
8.4.1 Market Analysis
8.4.2 China
8.4.3 Japan
8.4.4 India
8.4.5 Rest of Asia Pacific

Chapter 9 Rest of the World (RoW) Liquid Crystal Tunable Filters (LCTF) Market Analysis, 2019 - 2029 (US$ Mn)
9.1 Overview
9.2 RoW LCTF Market Analysis, by Wavelength Type, 2019 - 2029 (US$ Mn)
9.2.1 Market Analysis
9.3 RoW LCTF Market Analysis, by Application, 2019 - 2029 (US$ Mn)
9.3.1 Market Analysis
9.4 RoW LCTF Market, by Region (US$ Mn)
9.4.1 Market Analysis
9.4.2 Middle East & Africa (MEA)
9.4.3 Latin America

Chapter 10 Company Profiles
10.1 Channel Systems, Inc.
10.2 Perkinelmer Inc.
10.3 Thorlabs, Inc.
10.4 Santec Corporation
10.5 Kent Optronics Inc.
10.6 Semrock Inc.
10.7 Meadowlark Optics, Inc.
10.8 ChemImage Corporation
10.9 AA Opto Electronic
10.10 EXFO Corporation

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/i15wd0

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


Recommended Stories

  • Michael Burry's 'mother of all crashes' warning is still in play — but here are 3 stocks he's bullish on

    'The Big Short' guy remains bearish. But he's long on this trio of stocks.

  • AT&T stock drops toward 11-year low, as dividend yield rises further above 8%

    Shares of AT&T Inc. dropped 0.6% in afternoon trading Wednesday, putting them on track to suffer the longest losing streak in a year, and as they headed for the lowest close since July 2010. The stock has shed 7.5% over the past six sessions, which would be the longest stretch of losses since the nine-day loss streak that ended Oct. 21, 2020. The selloff has boosted AT&T's implied dividend yield to 8.23%, making it the second-highest yielding stock in the S 500 , just below fellow communications

  • J.P. Morgan Says There’s Room for Over 40% Upside in These 2 Stocks

    Stuck for fresh investing inspiration? You’re not alone. Plenty of uncertainty lingers on Wall Street as we head into 2022. Inflation is up, the job market remains stuck in an ugly combination of stubborn unemployment and record-high levels of job openings, all while Congress and the Biden Administration are looking less and less capable of passing a set of aggressive spending plans. Writing from JPMorgan, global market strategist Marko Kolanovic acknowledges the headwinds but thinks there are p

  • Ark Invest Stock Portfolio: Top 10 Picks

    In this article, we discuss the Ark Invest Stock Portfolio: Top 10 Picks. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these ARK stocks, go directly to the Ark Invest Stock Portfolio: Top 5 Picks. Cathie Wood, a well-known disruptive innovation investor, established ARK Investment Management in 2014 intending to create high-growth stock portfolios […]

  • 11 Best Robinhood Stocks To Buy According To Hedge Funds

    In this article, we discuss the 11 best Robinhood stocks to buy according to hedge funds. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to the 5 Best Robinhood Stocks To Buy According To Hedge Funds. Equity trading applications have become more famous as the rapid digitization of the world […]

  • TSMC announces chip plant in Japan, flags 'tight' capacity throughout 2022

    TAIPEI (Reuters) -Taiwan chip giant TSMC announced on Thursday plans to build a new factory in Japan to meet long-term appetite for chips and said, near-term, tight supplies will likely continue into 2022 amid booming demand during the COVID-19 pandemic. TSMC, the world's largest contract chipmaker and a key supplier to Apple Inc, said it would set up a chip plant in Japan that will use older chipmaking technology, a segment currently under a severe supply shortage due to robust demand from automakers and tech companies. The company and Taiwan in general have become central in efforts to resolve a pandemic-induced global chip shortage, which has forced automakers to cut production and hurt manufacturers of smartphones, laptops and consumer appliances.

  • Why CrowdStrike Stock Jumped on Wednesday

    The growth stock's gain comes as the company unveils a list of new services and features ahead of its CrowdStrike Investor Product Briefing today. On Wednesday morning, CrowdStrike unveiled Falcon XDR, a service that extends the company's endpoint detection and response to work across its entire security stack in real time. "Falcon XDR provides security teams with the data and tools to respond, contain and remediate sophisticated attacks faster," CrowdStrike said in a press release.

  • JPMorgan stock falls, Apple’s production cut may delay end of semi cycle

    Yahoo Finance’s Jared Blikre reports on the day's trending tickers.

  • Wells Fargo: Here's The Best Asset To Own When Inflation Strikes

    Worried about inflation? You should be — especially if you own the wrong assets and bet against S&P 500 and growth stocks.

  • Stars Begin to Align for Hydrogen Stock Plug Power

    Plug Power has had some tailwinds that have helped to make it more attractive to investors of late.

  • UPDATE 2-Hasbro CEO Brian Goldner dies

    Toymaker Hasbro Inc said on Tuesday longtime Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Brian Goldner has died, two days after he went on medical leave. In a statement last year, Goldner said he had been under continued medical treatment following his cancer diagnosis in 2014. Board member and former CEO of marketing firm InnerWorkings Inc, Rich Stoddart, has replaced Goldner on an interim basis.

  • 4 Growth Stocks With 187% to 434% Upside, According to Wall Street

    Based on analysts' loftiest price targets, these companies could nearly triple or potentially quintuple investors' money over the next year.

  • Is Nio's Stock Overvalued Or Undervalued?

    Nio Inc - ADR (NYSE: NIO) shares have lagged the S&P 500 in 2021, generating a year-to-date total return loss of 27.1%. Nio’s stock has run out of steam in 2021, but value investors may be wondering whether it’s time to buy the dip. Earnings: A price-to-earnings ratio (PE) is one of the most basic fundamental metrics for gauging a stock’s value. The lower the PE, the higher the value. For comparison, the S&P 500’s PE is currently at about 34, more than double its long-term average of 15.9. Nio d

  • Stocks, U.S. Futures Rise as Traders Mull Recovery: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- European stocks rose along with U.S. equity futures Thursday as traders took in their stride further signs of the global inflationary pressures building up in the recovery from the pandemic.Most Read from BloombergWhat Comes After GE’s 129 Years of Greenhouse GasWhat the Front Line of the U.S. Abortion Fight in Kentucky Looks Like NowArgentina’s 120-Year-Old Cattle Auction Is Leaving Buenos AiresU.S. futures pushed higher after Wall Street snapped a three-day losing streak, with c

  • China developer shares slide as Evergrande concerns simmer

    Shares and dollar bonds of Chinese real estate firms slid again on Thursday as investors fretted about a debt crisis rippling through developers including China Evergrande Group, a day after the sector was hit with rating downgrades. Evergrande, which has more than $300 billion in liabilities and 1,300 real estate projects in over 280 cities, missed a third round of interest payments on its international bonds this week. The world's most indebted developer, which has been trying to sell assets to raise funds, appeared to have made small progress towards that goal when Qumei Home Furnishings Group announced in a filing on Thursday that it will buy out Evergrande group's 40% stake in their furnishings joint venture for 72 million yuan ($11.18 million).

  • 2 “Strong Buy” Stocks Under $10 With Over 100% Upside Potential

    For investors seeking the best returns, the decision of where to put the initial investment typically comes down to two choices. Put all the eggs in one big basket, and buy into the market’s giant corporations, the trillion-dollar companies with famously high share prices and a track record of steady growth – or to buy low, find a group of low-cost stocks in companies with sound business footings and high potential upside. It all comes down to just how much of a return do you want. The market's

  • Why Micron Technology Fell Nearly 4% Today

    Industry researchers dished out yet another warning that Micron's pricing power is under pressure.

  • 2 Big Dividend Stocks Yielding at Least 7%; Oppenheimer Says ‘Buy’

    Market signals are starting to switch, after a long year of steady upward trends in the S&P 500 and NASDAQ indexes. The Federal Reserve has made it clear that it will start tapering bond purchases, likely next month, and that the low-to-zero interest rate policy may end early next year. Q2 GDP growth came in a brisk 6.7%, but forecasts going into 1H22 are predicting a slowdown to the 3% to 4% range. And to top it off, inflation is up, with the consumer price index gaining 4.3% yoy in August of t

  • I teach cryptocurrency at NYU and was a visiting scholar at the Federal Reserve Banks of New York and Philadelphia. These are the 3 things every new crypto investor should know

    Since 2014, Harvard-educated David Yermack, a professor of finance at New York University, has taught courses on cryptocurrency. “Crypto investors should be aware of the high volatility of these assets, the unregulated nature of the trading platforms and the numerous frictions and delays involved in executing trades,” says Yermack.

  • What is the Shiba Inu cryptocurrency?

    Decrypt Editor-in-Chief Dan Roberts breaks down what crypto investors need to know about Shiba Inu.&nbsp;