Global Liquid Dietary Supplements Market Report 2022, Featuring Abbott Laboratories, Amway, BASF, Bayer, Glanbia and Koninklijke

Research and Markets
·3 min read
Company Logo
Company Logo

Dublin, March 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Liquid Dietary Supplements Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global liquid dietary supplements market exhibited moderate growth during 2015-2020. Looking forward, the market is forecast to grow at a CAGR of 8% during 2021-2026.

Liquid dietary supplements are consumed to increase the nutritional intake, reduce the risk of chronic diseases, promote long-term health and improve the overall quality of life. These supplements are generally available at fitness centers and drug stores, grocery stores, and health food stores in different forms, including soft gels, capsules, tablets, liquid, powders, and gummies. At present, their demand is escalating across the globe on account of the rising consumer inclination towards functional consumables, which are manufactured using natural ingredients.

Liquid Dietary Supplements Market Trends:

  • The growing prevalence of undernutrition, especially in children and the geriatric population, represents one of the major factors influencing market growth. Special liquid dietary supplements with extra calories or protein are widely available to satisfy the specific nutritional needs of individuals. Apart from this, several manufacturers are offering liquid dietary supplements for patients receiving dialysis treatments to expand their product portfolio and existing consumer base. Moreover, they are offering products for tube feeding via online distribution channels, which is contributing to market growth.

  • Liquid dietary supplements are also gaining traction as a convenient alternative to solid dosage forms, such as tablets and capsules, for children or individuals with sensitive or irritable digestive systems.

  • Furthermore, the increasing number of chronic illnesses and the growing health consciousness among individuals are other factors anticipated to bolster the growth of the market.

Key Market Segmentation:

The report provides an analysis of the key trends in each sub-segment of the global liquid dietary supplements market, along with forecasts at the global, regional and country level from 2021-2026. The report has categorized the market based on region, ingredient, application and distribution channel.

Key Questions Answered in This Report:

  • How has the global liquid dietary supplements market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

  • What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global liquid dietary supplements market?

  • What are the key regional markets?

  • What is the breakup of the market based on the ingredient?

  • What is the breakup of the market based on the application?

  • What is the breakup of the market based on the distribution channel?

  • What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?

  • What are the key driving factors and challenges in the industry?

  • What is the structure of the global liquid dietary supplements market and who are the key players?

  • What is the degree of competition in the industry?

Key Topics Covered:

  • Global Liquid Dietary Supplements Market

  • Market Breakup by Ingredient

  • Market Breakup by Application

  • Market Breakup by Distribution Channel

  • Market Breakup by Region

  • SWOT Analysis

  • Value Chain Analysis

  • Porters Five Forces Analysis

  • Price Analysis

Company Profiles:

  • Abbott Laboratories

  • Amway (Alticor Global Holdings Inc)

  • Arkopharma

  • BASF SE

  • Bayer AG

  • DuPont de Nemours Inc.

  • Glanbia plc

  • GlaxoSmithKline plc

  • Koninklijke DSM.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/gkds88

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


