U.S. markets close in 1 hour 11 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,952.36
    +53.51 (+1.37%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,237.52
    +192.96 (+0.58%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,082.02
    +229.75 (+2.12%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,856.59
    +20.24 (+1.10%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    81.40
    +1.07 (+1.33%)
     

  • Gold

    1,931.70
    +7.80 (+0.41%)
     

  • Silver

    24.10
    +0.23 (+0.96%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0860
    +0.0026 (+0.24%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.4820
    +0.0850 (+2.50%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2401
    +0.0010 (+0.08%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    129.4610
    +1.0620 (+0.83%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    21,398.36
    +303.55 (+1.44%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    496.76
    +10.74 (+2.21%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,770.59
    +23.30 (+0.30%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,553.53
    +148.30 (+0.56%)
     

Global Liquid Fertilizer Market - SIZE, SHARE, COVID-19 IMPACT & FORECASTS UP TO 2028

ReportLinker
·4 min read
ReportLinker
ReportLinker

The Global Liquid Fertilizer Market is projected to register a CAGR of 5.99%. Key Highlights. Largest segment by Type - Nitrogenous : Nitrogenous fertilizers like UAN which is less prone to leaching are preferred by farmers around the globe due to its less toxicity with no environmental pollution.

New York, Jan. 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Liquid Fertilizer Market - SIZE, SHARE, COVID-19 IMPACT & FORECASTS UP TO 2028" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06381438/?utm_source=GNW

Fastest growing by Type - Micronutrients : Micronutrient deficiency can be quickly addressed by liquid fertilizers, as they are in an easily absorbable form and can directly be sprayed on plant foliage.
Largest Segment by Crop Type - Turf & Ornamental : The increasing area under cultivation with increasing concern over pollution and growing ecotourism across the globe has increased the fertilizer demand for such crops.
Largest segment by Country - United States : The acidic nature of the soil in the United States raised the demand for liquid fertilizers to maintain the pH of the soil and avoid leaching losses of nutrients.

Liquid Fertilizer Market Trends

Field Crops is the largest segment by Crop Type.

Field crops dominated the global liquid fertilizer market, accounting for about 80.2% of the total liquid fertilizer consumption. Their volume consumption of liquid fertilizers was 31.8 million metric tons, worth USD 22.34 billion in 2022. The large consumption of liquid fertilizers by field crops is due to the large area under the cultivation of these crops. More than 90.0% of the global agricultural land is dedicated to the cultivation of field crops.
Horticultural crops are the second-largest crop types that consume liquid fertilizers, accounting for about 12.9% of the global liquid fertilizer consumption in 2022.
With increasing concerns for health and nutrition after the COVID-19 pandemic, the demand for high-value crops like fruits and vegetables is increasing worldwide. Vegetable crops with major demand, like tomato, potato, onion, cabbage, and cauliflower, consume high fertilizer and are grown throughout the year. Foliar liquid fertilizers play an important role in fruit crops, as foliar spraying is known to improve the quality of fruits.
Turf and ornamental crops accounted for a share of about 6.4% of the total global liquid fertilizer market and were valued at USD 1.85 billion in 2022, with a volume consumption of 2.7 million metric tons.
The area under the cultivation of turf and ornamental crops is increasing with concerns over pollution, the growing importance of aesthetic landscaping gardens, and ecotourism worldwide.

Therefore, the global consumption of liquid fertilizers in respective crop types is anticipated to grow further during the forecast period.

Europe is the largest segment by Region.

The global liquid fertilizers market was valued at USD 27.99 billion in 2021, with a volume consumption of 39.0 million metric tons.
The European region was the largest market for liquid fertilizers in the world, accounting for about 29.0% of the total liquid fertilizer market, valued at about USD 8.16 billion in 2021. The dominance of Europe in the liquid fertilizer market was due to the presence of better irrigation systems in the region. For instance, countries like Germany, Russia, the United Kingdom, and France have more than 55% of the irrigated land covered by sprinklers or micro-irrigation systems, thus driving the market in the region.
Asia-Pacific was the second-largest market for liquid fertilizers, with a share of 22.09% in 2021. China and India are the largest markets for liquid fertilizers in the region, with a share of 42.0% and 21.0%, respectively, in 2021. The cultivation of field crops is dominant in the region, accounting for about 83.1% of the total liquid fertilizers volume consumed in the region.
Governments across the region are continuously promoting the adoption of micro-irrigation systems through price subsidies. Therefore, the adoption of liquid fertilizers in the region is expected to increase in the future, with the increased adoption of advanced irrigation methods. On the other hand, South America accounted for a share of 18.0%, followed by North America, with a share of 16%, in 2021.
Hence, there is an increasing trend toward the adoption of liquid fertilizers due to ease of application, uniform distribution, and reduction in the cost of application. These factors may drive the liquid fertilizer market during the forecast period.

Liquid Fertilizer Market Competitive Analysis

The Global Liquid Fertilizer Market is fragmented, with the top five companies occupying 12.94%. The major players in this market are ICL Fertilizers, IFFCO, Nortox, SQM and Yara International ASA (sorted alphabetically).

Additional Benefits:

The market estimate (ME) sheet in Excel format
3 months of analyst support
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06381438/?utm_source=GNW

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001


Recommended Stories

  • ‘I have $30,000 in my savings account’: I’m 56, unemployed and single. I invented products that will cost $20,000 to bring to market. Should I dip into my savings?

    Now, after my children are all grown, living their own lives, I’m left with no golden life to look forward to. In the meantime, you can file for a provisional patent to protect your idea before you talk about it publicly.

  • Intel's California job cuts will be more than twice as big as expected

    After forecasting last month it would let go 201 total workers in the Golden State, Intel now says it's cutting more than twice that many.

  • Google’s Treasured AI Unit Gets Swept Up in 12,000 Job Cuts

    (Bloomberg) -- Alphabet Inc. is reorganizing its treasured artificial intelligence unit as part of the company’s sweeping job cuts announced on Friday, according to an internal memo.Most Read from BloombergGoogle to Cut 12,000 Jobs in 6% Reduction of Global WorkforceHolmes Belongs in Prison, Not $13,000-a-Month Manor, US SaysMore Young Americans Are Dying, But Not From VaccinesTreasury Taps Retirement Funds to Avoid Breaching US Debt LimitGlobal Property Market Faces $175 Billion Debt SpiralJeff

  • Google, Amazon, Meta, Microsoft and Twitter All Cut Jobs. Here's Who Offers the Most Generous Package

    Tech companies are offering a range of severance packages that include several months of salary and health-care benefits.

  • Costco Facing Lawsuit Over 'Fishy' Advertising Practices

    The membership-based warehouse club has dominated the American Customer Satisfaction Index's annual retail survey. The retail giant has topped the survey for six straight years scoring an 81 on a scale that goes to 100, leading its top rival Target and Walmart's Sam's Club, which both scored a 78 while Walmart landed at the bottom of the survey with a 71. Keeping customers happy is essentially Costco's business.

  • ‘It’s not easy to get rich quick’ — but stealing these 3 frugal habits from Warren Buffett can help speed up the process

    You won’t even owe him a penny for his thoughts.

  • This is the 'biggest retirement decision you make,' one expert says

    Silvur founder and CEO Rhian Horgan lays out how to prepare for retirement.

  • Google To Fire 12K Employees Worldwide; Extends Support Packages

    Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL) Google has decided to cut 12,000 jobs globally. CEO Sundar Pichai said that the eliminations reflect a rigorous review across product areas and functions to ensure that its people and roles were aligned with its highest priorities as a company. They cut across Alphabet, product areas, functions, levels, and regions. Also Read: Google Employees Push Back Against Cost Crackdown, Alleging "Nickel And Diming" From CEO Google proposed to reimburse employees

  • Why Putin's War in Ukraine Is Going to Start Hitting Your Wallet

    There is more than one way to wage war and Norwegian chemical conglomerate Yara is accusing Russia of weaponizing its spot in the food supply chain as part of its war with Ukraine. The war has caused supply chain issues by driving up the price of natural gas, which is key to fertilizer production. This in turn has caused global fertilizer prices to hit record levels, leading farmers to raise their prices, Yara told the BBC at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland.

  • No more ‘special awards’ for JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon, board decides

    JPMorgan's board heeded an outcry from shareholders about Chairman and Chief Executive Jamie Dimon's compensation.

  • Airbus implements A350 design change amid Qatar Airways feud

    Airbus has carried out design changes to A350 passenger jets amid a $2 billion dispute with Qatar Airways over surface damage, which spilled over to a debate on security on Thursday. At the heart of the case is a sandwich of copper foil between the carbon fuselage and outer paint on A350 jets, designed to allow lightning strikes to wash away safely. Reuters first reported in November 2021 that Airbus was studying a new type known as perforated copper foil (PCF), initially because it was lighter than the current expanded copper foil (ECF), but also because it would ease cracking.

  • Musk Risks Losing Tesla Fraud Trial If He Takes Lawyers’ Bait

    (Bloomberg) -- Elon Musk needs a jury to believe him if the Tesla Inc. boss is to avoid being socked with potentially billions of dollars in damages at a securities fraud trial.Most Read from BloombergGoogle to Cut 12,000 Jobs in 6% Reduction of Global WorkforceHolmes Belongs in Prison, Not $13,000-a-Month Manor, US SaysMore Young Americans Are Dying, But Not From VaccinesTreasury Taps Retirement Funds to Avoid Breaching US Debt LimitGlobal Property Market Faces $175 Billion Debt SpiralThe chief

  • Google announces mass layoffs amid tech slump. Read the CEO’s full memo on the cuts

    More than 50,000 workers at big tech firms have lost their jobs in recent months

  • SLB Stock Rises On Strong Earnings, Bullish 2023 Outlook For Oil And Gas

    SLB, formerly known as Schlumberger, topped fourth-quarter revenue and earnings views. SLB stock rose early Friday as the oilfield service giant gave an optimistic outlook for 2023 and beyond based on strong oil demand while supply remains tight.

  • Analysis-Tesla uses its profits as a weapon in an EV price war

    Tesla Inc earns more money for every vehicle it sells than any of its global rivals. Now, Chief Executive Elon Musk is using that superior profitability as a weapon in the EV price war he started. Tesla, once one of the auto industry's biggest money losers, has over the past year built a commanding lead over most major rivals in profit per vehicle, a Reuters analysis of industry data shows.

  • I Want to Stay Busy During Retirement. Can I Work Still?

    Are you retired but interested in going back to work? Unless you've developed some hobbies or have significant interests outside your career, retirement can be a lonely place. Suddenly, many of your social contacts are gone. Mental and intellectual pursuits … Continue reading → The post Working in Retirement: Why and How You Might Choose to Stay Busy appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • FTX Collapse Claims Big Victim: Genesis Goes Bankrupt

    The crypto lender, a subsidiary of billionaire Barry Silbert's crypto empire, has filed for bankruptcy after weeks of speculation.

  • Proterra to cut jobs, merge electric bus and battery production in South Carolina

    The move comes as electric-vehicle makers including Stellantis NV and Nikola Corp tighten spending in the face of consumer affordability concerns in the United States. More U.S. consumers want to buy an electric vehicle but are worried about rising prices, according to a survey by consulting firm Deloitte.

  • Apple wins appeal to keep $308 million U.S. patent verdict at bay

    A U.S. appeals court on Friday affirmed a decision to throw out a $308.5 million jury verdict against Apple Inc for allegedly infringing a patent related to digital rights management. The U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit in Washington, D.C., upheld an East Texas federal judge's ruling that Personalized Media Communications LLC's patent was invalid because the company engaged in misconduct before the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office. Representatives for Apple did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

  • Google was expanding in Atlanta. Now it's cutting thousands jobs globally.

    The news comes not long after Google started expanding more in Atlanta. In 2021, the tech giant announced it would occupy 19 stories, or 500,000 square feet, of its 1105 West Peachtree office.