U.S. markets open in 2 hours 56 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,983.75
    +18.75 (+0.47%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    32,021.00
    +146.00 (+0.46%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,487.75
    +64.25 (+0.52%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,819.60
    +11.20 (+0.62%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    95.67
    +0.97 (+1.02%)
     

  • Gold

    1,729.10
    +1.70 (+0.10%)
     

  • Silver

    18.58
    -0.04 (-0.20%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0220
    0.0000 (-0.00%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.7830
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    23.87
    +0.76 (+3.29%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2027
    +0.0028 (+0.24%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    136.4060
    +0.3560 (+0.26%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    22,045.55
    -612.92 (-2.71%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    502.74
    -16.51 (-3.18%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,298.59
    +22.22 (+0.31%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,699.25
    -215.41 (-0.77%)
     

Global liquid packaging market value to increase significantly through 2027

SKYLINE MARKET RESEARCH LLP
·8 min read
SKYLINE MARKET RESEARCH LLP
SKYLINE MARKET RESEARCH LLP

The research study on the 'global liquid packaging market' includes a comprehensive analysis of the primary growth catalysts, profitable avenues, and challenges & limitations that will impact the overall industry dynamics through 2027.

Pune, India, July 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to MarketStudyReport, global liquid packaging market size accounted for USD 313 billion in 2021 and is estimated to witness significant growth through the review period.


To enable high-quality decision-making and ensuring significant returns during investments, the report thoroughly covers several market segmentations, such as packaging format, technology type, material type, and end-user landscape while also highlighting the geographical outlook and competitive terrain.

Rising per capita income, increasing demand for packaged beverages & FMCG products, and technological advancements are some of the prime factors fueling the demand for global liquid packaging industry.

Request Sample copy of this Report @ https://www.marketstudyreport.com/request-a-sample/5164676/

Impact of Coronavirus outbreak

The COVID-19 pandemic had negatively influenced the global liquid packaging marketplace as the manufacturing sector's downturn had an adverse effect on the packaging sector, while the lockdown negatively influenced the hospitality, food & beverage, and tourism sectors.

During this time, however, demand for sanitizer, liquid detergents, stand-up pouches, containers, and hand washes has soared to stop the spread of the COVID-19 virus. Additionally, it increased the need for top handle and side handle containers for the storage of chemicals, such as the widely used disinfectant sodium hypochlorite.

Thus, although the Coronavirus outbreak had a negative impact on the overall economy, this business space managed to witness commendable growth and is likely to see recovering growth once the pandemic woes ease.

Ask Discount of this research report at: https://www.marketstudyreport.com/check-for-discount/5164676/

Outlining the market segmentations

Based on the packaging format, the market is bifurcated into rigid and flexible segments. Moving on to the technology type, the industry is categorized into aseptic liquid packaging, form fill seal, and blow molding segments.

As per material type, global liquid packaging market is segmented into metals, paper, plastics, glass, and others. With respect to the end-user landscape, the industry is fragmented into food & beverages, pharmaceuticals, personal care products, and others.

Summarizing the regional outlook

The geographical analysis of this business space extends to North America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, as well as Latin America and Middle East & Africa with key emphasis on the U.S., Canada, India, China, Japan, South Korea, the U.K., Germany, and France among others.

Meanwhile, Asia Pacific is expected to hold the largest share in global liquid packaging industry during the forecast period. The surging demand for FMCG products & packaged beverages coupled with advent of cutting-edge technologies to offer excellent services is likely to benefit the growth trajectory of this business vertical in Asia-Pacific.

To access a sample copy or view this report in detail along with the table of contents, please click the link below:

https://www.marketstudyreport.com/reports/global-liquid-packaging-market-2022-edition-analysis-by-packaging-format-technology-material-end-use-industry-by-region-by-country-market-insights-and-forecast-with-impact-of-covid-19-2017-2027

Global Liquid Packaging Market by Packaging Format (Revenue, USD Billion, 2017-2027)

  • Flexible

  • Rigid

Global Liquid Packaging Market by Technology Type (Revenue, USD Billion, 2017-2027)

  • Form Fill Seal

  • Blow Molding

  • Aseptic Liquid Packaging

Global Liquid Packaging Market by Material Type (Revenue, USD Billion, 2017-2027)

  • Metal

  • Glass

  • Plastic

  • Paper

  • Others

Global Liquid Packaging Market End-User Landscape (Revenue, USD Billion, 2017-2027)

  • Pharmaceuticals

  • Personal Care

  • Food and Beverages

  • Others

Global Liquid Packaging Market Geographical Landscape (Revenue, USD Billion, 2017-2027)

North America

  • Canada

  • U.S.

Europe

  • Germany

  • U.K.

  • Italy

  • France

Asia Pacific

  • Japan

  • India

  • China

  • South Korea

Latin America & Middle East and Africa

Global Liquid Packaging Market Competitive Sphere (Revenue, USD Billion, 2017-2027)

  • Tetra Pak

  • Oji Holdings Corporation

  • WestRock Company

  • International Paper Company

  • Dow Chemical Company

  • Mondi plc

  • The Smurfit Kappa Group plc

  • Amcor plc

  • Elopak

  • BillerudKorsnäs AB

Table of Content:

1. Report Scope and Methodology

1.1 Scope of the Report

1.2 Research Methodology

1.3 Executive Summary

2. Strategic Recommendations

3. Global Liquid Packaging Market: Product Overview

4. Global Liquid Packaging Market: An Analysis

4.1 Market Size, By Value, 2017-2027

4.2 Global Liquid Packaging Market: Growth & Forecast

4.3 Impact of COVID-19 on Liquid Packaging Market

5. Global Liquid Packaging Market By Packaging Format

5.1 Competitive Scenario of Global Liquid Packaging Market: By Packaging Format (2021 & 2027)

5.2 By Rigid - Market Size and Forecast (2017-2027)

5.3 By Flexible - Market Size and Forecast (2017-2027)

6. Global Liquid Packaging Market Segmentation, By Technology (Value)

6.1 Competitive Scenario of Global Liquid Packaging Market: By Technology (2021 & 2027)

6.2 By Aseptic Liquid Packaging - Market Size and Forecast (2017-2027)

6.3 By Blow Molding - Market Size and Forecast (2017-2027)

6.4 By Form Fill Seal - Market Size and Forecast (2017-2027)

7. Global Liquid Packaging Market Segmentation, By Material (Value)

7.1 Competitive Scenario of Global Liquid Packaging Market: By Material (2021 & 2027)

7.2 By Paper - Market Size and Forecast (2017-2027)

7.3 By Plastic - Market Size and Forecast (2017-2027)

7.4 By Glass - Market Size and Forecast (2017-2027)

7.5 By Metal - Market Size and Forecast (2017-2027)

8. Global Liquid Packaging Market Segmentation, By End-Use Industry (Value)

8.1 Competitive Scenario of Global Liquid Packaging Market: By End-Use Industry (2021 & 2027)

8.2 By Food and Beverages - Market Size and Forecast (2017-2027)

8.3 By Personal Care - Market Size and Forecast (2017-2027)

8.4 By Pharmaceuticals - Market Size and Forecast (2017-2027)

8.5 By Others - Market Size and Forecast (2017-2027)

9. Global Liquid Packaging Market: Regional Analysis

9.1 Competitive Scenario of Global Liquid Packaging Market: By Region (2021 & 2027)

10 North America Liquid Packaging Market: An Analysis (2017-2027)

10.1 North America Liquid Packaging Market by value: Size and Forecast (2017-2027)

10.2 North America Liquid Packaging Market: Prominent Companies

10.3 Market Segmentation By Packaging Format (Rigid, Flexible)

10.4 Market Segmentation By Technology (Aseptic Liquid Packaging, Blow Molding, Form Fill Seal)

10.5 Market Segmentation By Material (Paper, Plastic, Glass, Metal, Others.)

11. Europe Liquid Packaging Market: An Analysis (2017-2027)

11.1 Europe Liquid Packaging Market by value: Size and Forecast (2017-2027)

11.2 Europe Liquid Packaging Market: Prominent Companies

11.3 Market Segmentation By Packaging Format (Rigid, Flexible)

11.4 Market Segmentation By Technology (Aseptic Liquid Packaging, Blow Molding, Form Fill Seal)

11.5 Market Segmentation By Material (Paper, Plastic, Glass, Metal, Others.)

11.6 Market Segmentation By End Use Industry (Food & Beverages, Personal Care, Pharmaceuticals, Others)

11.7 Europe Liquid Packaging Market: Country Analysis

12. Asia Pacific Liquid Packaging Market: An Analysis (2017-2027)

12.1 Asia Pacific Liquid Packaging Market by value: Size and Forecast (2017-2027)

12.2 Asia Pacific Liquid Packaging Market: Prominent Companies

12.3 Market Segmentation By Packaging Format (Rigid, Flexible)

12.4 Market Segmentation By Technology (Aseptic Liquid Packaging, Blow Molding, Form Fill Seal)

12.5 Market Segmentation By Material (Paper, Plastic, Glass, Metal, Others.)

13. LAMEA Liquid Packaging Market

13.1 LAMEA Liquid Packaging Market by value: Size and Forecast (2017-2027)

14. Global Liquid Packaging Market Dynamics

14.1 Global Liquid Packaging Market Drivers

14.2 Global Liquid Packaging Market Restraints

14.3 Global Liquid Packaging Market Trends

15. Market Attractiveness


Related Report:

Liquid Pouch Packaging Market Size, Regional Outlook, Competitive Market Share & Forecast, 2021 – 2027

The liquid pouch packaging market is anticipated to witness substantial expansion through 2027 driven by surging product utilization for packaging of a wide range of products. In addition, rising awareness of the benefits of liquid pouch packaging, such as reduced carbon footprint as well as transportation and storage savings, is likely to further fuel market adoption through the forecast period. Following the COVID-19 outbreak, an upsurge has been observed in consumer demand for hygienic and secure packaging to ensure that the product remains safe for consumption. This has prompted industry players to develop advanced products to maintain product integrity, which has positively influenced the global business landscape. From the regional perspective, the Latin America liquid pouch packaging market is expected to garner a revenue of up to USD 788.88 million by 2027, expanding at above 6.2% CAGR over the projected timeline. Meanwhile, the Middle East & Africa liquid pouch packaging market is speculated to see notable growth at a CAGR of over 5.2% through the forecast period.

Global Flexible Packaging Market Size, Regional Outlook, Application Potential, Competitive Market Share & Forecast, 2022 – 2028

The global flexible packaging market is slated to expand at a substantial rate through 2028, driven by the growing consumer awareness regarding the importance of sustainable and safe food packaging. Recently, major companies in the industry have been turning to new packaging technology to cater to numerous consumer needs across the world. Several big brands in the food & beverage and personal care industry are making efforts to introduce smart packaging solutions through flexible packaging films. In fact, the use of these films reduces energy usage, CO2 emissions, and raw material use during food product transportation, which has been favorable for market growth. From the regional standpoint, the Latin America flexible packaging market, which is still in its early stages, is estimated to grow to a valuation of more than $16 billion by 2028, with a CAGR of more than 5% during the forecast period.
About US:

Market Study Report is a hub for market intelligence products and services.

We streamline the purchase of your market research reports and services through a single integrated platform by bringing all the major publishers and their services at one place.

Our customers partner with Market Study Report, to ease their search and evaluation of market intelligence products and services and in turn focus on their company's core activities.

If you are looking for research reports on global or regional markets, competitive information, emerging markets and trends or just looking to stay on top of the curve then Market Study Report, is the platform that can help you in achieving any of these objectives.

CONTACT: Contact Us:   Corporate Sales, Market Study Report Phone: 1-302-273-0910 Toll Free: 1-866-764-2150 Email: sales@marketstudyreport.com News:  https://www.newsorigins.com/


Recommended Stories

  • Elon Musk Denies Report He Had Affair With Sergey Brin’s Wife

    (Bloomberg) -- Elon Musk denied he had an affair with Sergey Brin’s wife, after the Wall Street Journal reported that the liaison led the Google co-founder to sell his investments in Musk’s companies.Most Read from BloombergSergey Brin Ordered Sale of Musk Investments After Affair: WSJVW Billionaire Clan Plotted CEO Ouster as He Was on US TripFed to Inflict More Pain on Economy as It Readies Big Rate HikeChina’s Property Crisis Burns Middle Class Stuck With Huge LoansSummers Says Fed Needs to Ta

  • Apple, Amazon, Microsoft, Google and Facebook Enter the Scene

    Apple, Amazon, Microsoft, Google and Meta publish their quarterly results, which should give an idea of the health of the economy.

  • Global gasoline cracks collapse, blow to refiners' profits

    A sudden crash in global gasoline prices in the past two weeks has dented refiners' profits, pushing up inventories in key trading hubs around the world while looming exports from China and India also add to pressure on growing stockpiles. Refiners will be forced to cut gasoline output to safeguard themselves against losses and switch to producing more profitable fuels, traders say, but summer demand is also being hurt by high pump prices in the United States and Europe, and by instability and easing seasonal demand in some parts of Asia. This has led to a rise in inventories from Singapore to Amsterdam-Rotterdam-Antwerp and the United States, according to traders, analysts and inventory data.

  • Porsche IPO, Tesla Chase, Software Fix: What Awaits VW’s New CEO

    (Bloomberg) -- As much of Volkswagen AG takes a summer break the next few weeks, Oliver Blume, the carmaker’s designated chief executive officer, will be staring down an extensive to-do list.Most Read from BloombergSergey Brin Ordered Sale of Musk Investments After Affair: WSJVW Billionaire Clan Plotted CEO Ouster as He Was on US TripFed to Inflict More Pain on Economy as It Readies Big Rate HikeChina’s Property Crisis Burns Middle Class Stuck With Huge LoansSummers Says Fed Needs to Take Strong

  • The U.S. wants to spend $52 billion to become a chips powerhouse. Experts say that hundreds of billions—and decades—is needed to crack its reliance on Asia

    Congress may soon vote on the CHIPS Act to fund more semiconductor plants in the U.S. Critics say the bill might not be able to achieve its goals.

  • Why the U.S. thinks plan to force cap on Russian oil prices could actually work

    The US still remains ‘a ways away’ from reaching an international agreement to impose a price cap on Russian oil exports, with limited enthusiasm from the world’s largest energy buyers India and China, so far, a Senior Biden energy advisor said. But Amos Hochstein, Special Coordinator for International Energy Affairs for President Biden, said he remains optimistic that Russia would ultimately continue its output despite a price limit, in large part because ‘their economy has nothing else.’

  • T-Mobile will pay $350 million to settle lawsuits over massive data breach

    The data breach compromised the personal details of nearly 77 million customers.

  • China Bets Big on Basic Chips in Self-Sufficiency Push

    Its chip makers are boosting production of mature semiconductors now in high demand, a move that could give them more influence in the global industry.

  • About 2,500 Boeing workers to strike after rejecting contract offer

    Roughly 2,500 Boeing workers are expected to go on strike next month at three plants in the St. Louis area after they voted Sunday to reject a contract offer from the plane maker.

  • Retirees, here’s how returning to work may affect Social Security, Medicare, pensions and taxes

    Unretiring can help stabilize your cash flow, but it might trigger unintended consequences in other financial areas of your life.

  • Oil Swings as Tight Crude Market Competes With Economy Fears

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil fluctuated as concerns about weakness in the global economy jostled with signs of tight physical crude supply.Most Read from BloombergSergey Brin Ordered Sale of Musk Investments After Affair: WSJVW Billionaire Clan Plotted CEO Ouster as He Was on US TripFed to Inflict More Pain on Economy as It Readies Big Rate HikeChina’s Property Crisis Burns Middle Class Stuck With Huge LoansSummers Says Fed Needs to Take Strong Action to Curb InflationWest Texas Intermediate reversed decl

  • Philippines Tycoon, Duterte’s Ally’s Stocks Tumble on Default Notice From Banks

    (Bloomberg) -- Stock shares controlled by Philippine businessman Dennis Uy slumped after one of his company’s units received a default notice from a consortium of banks, threatening further losses to an already struggling market.Most Read from BloombergSergey Brin Ordered Sale of Musk Investments After Affair: WSJVW Billionaire Clan Plotted CEO Ouster as He Was on US TripFed to Inflict More Pain on Economy as It Readies Big Rate HikeChina’s Property Crisis Burns Middle Class Stuck With Huge Loan

  • 2 Top High-Yield Energy Stocks for the Second Half Of 2022

    One of the headline topics of 2022 has been rising energy prices. The abridged version of the story is that years of underinvestment paired with a crippling downturn in 2020 reduced the overall supply of oil and gas heading into the economic growth rebound of 2021. Chevron (NYSE: CVX) and ConocoPhillips (NYSE: COP) are two oil and gas stocks that have all sold off in recent weeks, but both look like great buys now.

  • Former Huawei smartphone sub-brand Honor said to withdraw team from India amid geopolitical tensions

    Chinese smartphone brand Honor, formerly under Huawei Technologies Co, has pulled its team out of India, chief executive Zhao Ming said, as New Delhi continues to tighten its scrutiny of Chinese companies. Honor formed the team a few years ago, but chose to leave for "obvious reasons", Zhao was quoted as saying during the company's smartphone launch event on Thursday, in a report by state-run newspaper Securities Times. The Shenzhen-based company's Indian business will remain in operation, manag

  • Job Switchers Are Earning a Lot More Than Those Who Stay

    The pay difference between those who stay and those who changed jobs is growing, according to the Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta. Workers are facing fast-rising prices on gas, groceries, rent and other essentials. Prof. Yongseok Shin, an economics professor at Washington University in St. Louis, says inflation and the ability to get higher wages by changing companies are pushing many to move on.

  • People With So-Called "Average" Jobs Reveal Why They Do What They Do And How They Feel About It, And It's Sparking An Important Conversation

    "I'd rather have an ordinary job that I love than a fancy job that stresses me out."View Entire Post ›

  • Stock Futures Edge Up Ahead of Fed, Earnings

    U.S. stock futures edged higher at the start of a crucial week for global markets, with investors awaiting the Federal Reserve’s latest policy decision and a slew of corporate earnings reports.

  • Germany on brink of recession as business morale sinks to two-year low - live updates

    Eutelsat shares fall 17pc as merger talks with OneWeb confirmed National Grid forced to beg Belgium to keep the lights on The FTSE 100 rises 0.3pc Lucy Burton: The return of embittered former colleagues will poison office life Sign up here for our daily business briefing newsletter

  • This is how much more an S&P 500 CEO earned than the typical worker last year

    On average, the CEOs received $18.3 million in total compensation in 2021, according to a new report from the AFL-CIO.

  • China’s Rural Banking Smash-Up

    Problems at China’s small-town banks have been gestating for years, but they are now coming to a head—with unpredictable consequences.